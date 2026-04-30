Working holiday visa in France (Visa Vacances-Travail): requirements and how to apply (2026)

What is the working holiday visa in France? The working holiday visa, known in France as the Visa Vacances-Travail, is part of a programme for young travellers. It is a specific type of long-stay visa (Type D) that allows you to remain in France for up to 12 months. While the main goal of your stay should be to discover French culture, you have the legal right to work to support yourself. Key features of the visa Duration: The visa is typically valid for one year.

The visa is typically valid for one year. Renewal: In most cases, it is not renewable. However, Canada has a unique agreement that may allow citizens to stay longer or reapply.

In most cases, it is not renewable. However, Canada has a unique agreement that may allow citizens to stay longer or reapply. Travel: Because it is a long-stay visa, you can also travel within the Schengen Area. You are generally allowed to spend up to 90 days in any 180-day period in other Schengen countries outside of France. One of the best parts of this visa is that it simplifies your arrival. You can stay in France for the entire validity of your visa without needing to apply for a separate residency permit. You also won’t need to apply for a separate work permit to start a job, unless you are a citizen of Russia.

Who can apply? (Eligibility for a working holiday visa in France) It’s important to know that not everyone can apply for this specific visa. You can only submit an application if your nationality is covered by a bilateral agreement with France. These agreements are reciprocal, meaning they are designed to encourage young people from both countries to travel and work in each other’s territories. Eligible nationalities (countries with an agreement) As of 2026, France has active working holiday agreements with the following countries and territories: Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Hong Kong

Japan

South Korea

Mexico

New Zealand

Peru

Russia

Taiwan

Uruguay Always confirm the current status of these agreements on the France-Visas assistant or through your local French consulate before starting your application. Agreements can occasionally be suspended or updated with new quotas. Age limits Age limits are a critical part of the eligibility criteria and they vary depending on your nationality. You’ll need to fall within the specified age range at the time you submit your visa application. Nationality group Age range When you can submit an application Argentina, Australia, Canada 18–35 Up to the day before your 36th birthday Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Taiwan, Uruguay 18–30 Up to the day before your 31st birthday Chile, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Mexico, Peru 18–29 Up to the day of your 30th birthday Other common eligibility rules Beyond your age and nationality, there are several other requirements you need to meet to be successful: Primary purpose: Your main reason for visiting must be tourism and cultural discovery, not just employment.

Your main reason for visiting must be tourism and cultural discovery, not just employment. No dependents: You cannot be accompanied by dependent children during your stay.

You cannot be accompanied by dependent children during your stay. First-time participation: Most agreements specify that you can only participate in France’s Working Holiday Visa programme once in your lifetime.

Most agreements specify that you can only participate in France’s Working Holiday Visa programme once in your lifetime. Application location: Usually, you must apply from your country of nationality. However, some agreements allow you to apply from a country where you have legal residence, so it is vital to check your specific consulate’s rules.

Usually, you must apply from your country of nationality. However, some agreements allow you to apply from a country where you have legal residence, so it is vital to check your specific consulate’s rules. Financial stability: You must prove you have enough savings to support yourself initially without needing immediate work.

Working holiday visa France requirements (documents checklist) Gathering your paperwork is the most time-consuming part of the process. While exact documents can change depending on where you are applying from, most applicants need to provide the following: Valid passport: Must be issued less than 10 years ago and remain valid for at least three months after your visa expires.

Must be issued less than 10 years ago and remain valid for at least three months after your visa expires. Completed application: Your long-stay visa form and recent ID photos that meet ICAO standards.

Your long-stay visa form and recent ID photos that meet ICAO standards. Proof of funds: You must show you have enough money to support yourself.

You must show you have enough money to support yourself. Return ticket: A confirmed flight out of France, or proof that you have the additional funds to buy one.

A confirmed flight out of France, or proof that you have the additional funds to buy one. Medical insurance: A certificate showing you have private insurance covering healthcare, hospitalisation and repatriation for the full 12 months.

A certificate showing you have private insurance covering healthcare, hospitalisation and repatriation for the full 12 months. Clean criminal record: Some nationalities may need to provide a police clearance certificate from their home country.

Some nationalities may need to provide a police clearance certificate from their home country. Accommodation: Details of where you will stay for at least the first part of your trip. Writer’s tip: If you’re moving savings to euros for your first months in France, compare providers and exchange rates. Wise uses the mid-market rate with transparent fees and can help you hold and convert EUR. Go to Wise

What does the France working holiday visa allow you to do? Once you have your visa, you have a lot of freedom to enjoy your year abroad. This specific permit acts as a temporary resident status, which is very convenient because it means you don’t have to apply for a separate residency card after you arrive. You are allowed to stay in France for the full 12 months specified on your visa. During this time, you can take up secondary employment to help fund your travels. One of the biggest advantages is that most nationalities do not need to apply for a separate work permit, your visa itself gives you the right to work. However, if you are a Russian citizen, you will still need to follow specific work authorisation steps as per your country’s agreement. Beyond work, the visa is your ticket to exploring more of Europe. As it is a Type D long-stay visa, you can travel freely within the Schengen Area for short trips. This generally means you can spend up to 90 days in any 180-day period visiting other member countries like Spain, Italy, or Germany while France remains your main base. Things to do The 10 best places to visit in Paris Read more

How to apply for a working holiday visa for France (step-by-step, 2026) Applying for your Visa Vacances-Travail has become a more digital experience in 2026. Follow these specific steps on the official France-Visas portal to ensure your request is processed correctly Step 1 — Check your visa type and documents (France-Visas assistant) Before you start, use the France-Visas assistant to confirm you are eligible. Enter your nationality, age and the purpose of your trip, and the tool will provide a personalised checklist of required documents. It also confirms the application fee and identifies the specific body responsible for processing your request in your home country. Step 2 — Complete the online application Once you have your checklist, you need to create an account on the France-Visas portal and fill out the electronic application form. Accuracy is vital here because your portal data must match your passport exactly. If your supporting documents are not in French or English, you may be required to provide official translations. After submitting the form online, you will receive a registration receipt and a CERFA form, which you need to print and bring to your appointment. Step 3 — Book your appointment (consulate or visa centre) Securing a time slot is often the biggest hurdle, especially during peak seasons. Book your appointment through the official portal or the designated service provider for your region. Many consulates are fully booked months in advance, so it is a good idea to start this process as soon as you are sure of your travel dates. Step 4 — Submit biometrics and pay fees You’ll need to attend your appointment in person to submit your file and provide biometric data. However, it may be possible to recover your data if you have held a Schengen visa less than 59 months ago. During this visit, you will also pay the visa fee, plus any additional service provider charges. Step 5 — Track and collect your passport After your appointment, the consular services will investigate your file. Processing usually takes about 15 days, but can extend to 45 days if additional checks are needed. You can track the progress of your application through the service provider’s website. Once a decision is made, you will be notified to collect your passport in person or have it mailed back to you if that service is available in your country.

Fees, processing times, and how early to apply Planning for the financial and administrative side of your application helps prevent last-minute stress. Costs are generally split between the government visa fee and the service charge for the visa centre. Visa and service fees The standard government fee for a long-stay visa, including the working holiday category, is currently 99 EUR. You should check the France-Visas fees table or use the online assistant for the most up-to-date rate for your specific country, as some bilateral agreements may offer reduced rates. In addition to the visa fee, most applicants will need to pay a service charge to an outsourced provider like VFS Global or TLScontact, which covers the cost of organising your appointment and collecting your biometrics. Processing times and when to apply Most applications are processed within 15 days after your appointment at the visa centre. However, this is not a fixed deadline, and processing can take up to 45 days if the consulate requires extra verification or during peak travel seasons from April to July. To stay on the safe side, you should aim to submit your application between four to six weeks before your planned departure date. You cannot apply more than three months in advance, but leaving it until the last minute is risky. Consulates often have backlogs for appointments, so booking your slot as soon as you have your flight details is a smart move.

After you arrive in France (what to do first) Stepping off the plane is just the beginning. While your visa is approved, there are a few immediate tasks you should handle during your first week to ensure your transition into French life is as smooth as possible. When you land, you will go through passport control. In 2026, the Entry/Exit System (EES) is operational, so border officers will scan your fingerprints and take a facial image. Keep your passport and visa handy, along with copies of your insurance certificate and proof of funds, just in case the officer asks to see them. Administrative steps Once you are through the airport, check your visa carefully. Most working holiday visas are issued as a temporary long-stay visa (VLS-T). Unlike a standard VLS-TS, which requires online validation within three months, a VLS-T often exempts you from this step and the associated residency tax. However, because rules can vary based on specific bilateral agreements, the safest approach is to follow the exact instructions printed on your visa and any guidance provided by your consulate. Some long-stay visas must be validated online within 3 months. Working holiday visas are typically issued as temporary long-stay visas, but rules can vary by case. If your visa is marked with a requirement to validate, you must do so on the official ANEF portal within 90 days to stay legal. First-week checklist Focusing on these four essentials will help you get settled quickly: Get a French SIM card: Most employers and landlords will not call a foreign number. Look for sans engagement (contract-free) plans from providers like Free, Orange, or SFR.

Most employers and landlords will not call a foreign number. Look for sans engagement (contract-free) plans from providers like Free, Orange, or SFR. Research bank account options: While some digital specialists allow you to hold euros, you may eventually need a French IBAN for salary payments or utility bills.

While some digital specialists allow you to hold euros, you may eventually need a French IBAN for salary payments or utility bills. Find a place to live: If you haven’t booked long-term accommodation, start with a hostel or a short-term rental. This gives you a local address, which is often required for other paperwork.

If you haven’t booked long-term accommodation, start with a hostel or a short-term rental. This gives you a local address, which is often required for other paperwork. Start your job search: Update your CV to the French format (usually one page) and register with local agencies or online boards like Pôle Emploi or Indeed France. Banking Best bank accounts for non-residents in France (2026) Read more

Working in France on a WHV (what to know) Finding a job is often the most exciting part of a working holiday, as it lets you fund your travels as you truly immerse yourself in the local culture. Even though the French job market is diverse, most working holidaymakers find success in specific sectors that value international perspectives and flexible schedules. Your visa gives you the right to work as soon as you arrive, but the type of roles you find will often depend on your previous experience and your level of French. Although it is possible to find English-speaking roles, even a basic grasp of the language will significantly improve your options. Common job types for travellers Many visitors head straight for the hospitality and tourism sectors, which are always in high demand. The French government continues to highlight professions en tension (occupations with shortages), making it easier to find roles in cafes, restaurants and hotels, especially in major cities like Paris, Lyon, or Nice. If you prefer the outdoors, seasonal agricultural work, such as the famous grape harvest (les vendanges) in late summer, is a classic working holiday experience. During the winter, ski resorts in the Alps or the Pyrenees offer plenty of roles for instructors, chalet hosts and rental shop staff. For those with a background in education, working as an English teaching assistant or an au pair is another popular route, though these often require more advance planning and specific qualifications like a TEFL certificate. Essential paperwork for employers Once you secure a job offer, your employer will need a few key pieces of information to get you on the payroll. You should be prepared to provide: Identification: A copy of your passport and your valid Visa Vacances-Travail sticker.

A copy of your passport and your valid Visa Vacances-Travail sticker. Proof of address: A recent utility bill or a rental agreement (justificatif de domicile).

A recent utility bill or a rental agreement (justificatif de domicile). Bank details: Your bank’s BIC and IBAN so you can receive your salary via bank transfer. Taxes and social contributions Working in France means you will contribute to the national social security system. These contributions cover things like healthcare and unemployment insurance and are typically deducted directly from your gross salary. In 2026, the statutory minimum wage (SMIC) is approximately 12.02 EUE per hour, and you will see these deductions clearly listed on your monthly payslip (bulletin de paie). While your employer handles the monthly withholding, you may still need to file an annual tax return. For a deeper dive into how the system works, you can read our guide on taxes in France. Labor Law The minimum wage and average salary in France in 2026 Read more

Can you extend or renew a working holiday visa in France? Usually, the working holiday visa is not extendable. It is designed as a one-off experience to encourage cultural exchange, so you should plan your travels around the initial 12-month validity. The only major exception to this rule is for Canadian citizens, whose specific bilateral agreement may allow for a second participation or a longer stay under certain conditions. If you decide you want to stay in France longer, switching to a different residency status, such as a student visa or a professional work visa, is sometimes possible. However, this often requires you to meet strict eligibility criteria and, in many cases, you may need to return to your home country to apply for the new visa category. It is best to check the latest regulations on the official Service-Public or France-Visas website or consult your local prefecture (regional administrative headquarters) well before your current visa expires.

FAQ Which countries are eligible for a working holiday visa in France? Currently, 16 countries and territories have agreements with France. These include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Russia, Taiwan and Uruguay. What is the age limit for the France working holiday visa? For most nationalities, the age limit is 18 to 30 years old. If you are from Canada, you can apply until the day before your 36th birthday. How long can you stay in France on a working holiday visa? The working holiday visa is generally granted for a maximum of 12 months. It allows you to stay for the entire duration without needing to apply for a separate residency card. How much money do you need for a working holiday visa in France? You typically need to prove you have at least 2,500 EUR in savings. This amount ensures you can support yourself during the start of your stay before you find employment. Do you need health insurance for a working holiday visa in France? Yes, you must have private medical insurance that covers healthcare, hospitalisation and repatriation, and the coverage must be valid for the entire 12-month duration of your visa. Can you extend a working holiday visa in France? For most nationalities, the working holiday visa is non-renewable and cannot be extended beyond the initial 12 months. Canadian citizens are the only exception and may apply for an additional 12-month extension under a specific bilateral agreement. Can you study on a working holiday visa in France? Some short courses or language classes may be possible during your stay. However, the main purpose of the visa is tourism and work, so you should check your specific consulate’s guidance if you plan to enrol in a formal programme. Where do you apply for a France working holiday visa? The application process starts online through the France-Visas portal, but you will need to attend an in-person appointment to submit your documents. Depending on your country of residence, this will be at either a French consulate or an outsourced visa application centre, such as VFS Global or TLScontact.