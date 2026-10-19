What is Ameli in France? Guide for expats

If you live in France, you’ll quickly hear people talk about Ameli when they mean healthcare administration, reimbursements, and online access to their health insurance information. Ameli is the official online service linked to French public health insurance, and it is where many residents manage the practical side of their healthcare coverage. For expats, the confusing part is that Ameli is not the healthcare system itself, your local health insurance office, or your health card. This guide explains what Ameli is, how it fits into French healthcare, who can use it, how to register, and what to do while you are waiting for access.

Key takeaways What is Ameli? It is the official online service linked to French public health insurance and is used to manage healthcare administration.

It is the official online service linked to French public health insurance and is used to manage healthcare administration. Who uses it? People registered in the French healthcare system or covered through an eligible route can generally use Ameli once their rights and file are active.

People registered in the French healthcare system or covered through an eligible route can generally use Ameli once their rights and file are active. What is it for? You can use it to track reimbursements, download proof of rights, update certain details, and handle healthcare administration.

You can use it to track reimbursements, download proof of rights, update certain details, and handle healthcare administration. Do you need to register first? In most cases, you need the appropriate healthcare status and an active social security file before you can access the full service.

In most cases, you need the appropriate healthcare status and an active social security file before you can access the full service. What if you are waiting? Keep your paperwork and receipts, use temporary proof of rights where available, and check whether you need private cover during the waiting period. Wise: manage everyday money while you wait for Ameli Hold and spend euros for day-to-day costs while you settle in France

Pay eligible everyday costs upfront while you wait for reimbursements

Keep a record of your spending in the app to go with your receipts Explore Wise for your life in France

What Ameli is and how it fits into French healthcare Ameli is the official online service linked to Assurance Maladie, the French public health insurance system. In practice, it is the digital service many residents use to manage healthcare administration, including checking reimbursements, downloading documents, updating information, and contacting their local health insurance office. For expats, the easiest way to think about Ameli is as the online layer of the French healthcare system. If you live in France long term, it can become one of the main tools you use to prove your rights, follow reimbursements, and keep track of healthcare paperwork. Term What it is What it does Why expats should care Ameli The online portal and service Lets you manage healthcare administration online This is the platform many expats will need to use Assurance Maladie France’s public health insurance scheme Provides public healthcare coverage and reimbursements This is the system behind the payments CPAM Your local health insurance office Handles your file, rights, and local administration This is often the office you deal with directly Carte Vitale The green health card Helps healthcare providers process your care and reimbursements This is what you often show at appointments Ameli vs CPAM, Assurance Maladie and Carte Vitale The four terms are related, but they are not interchangeable. Ameli is the online service, CPAM is the local office, Assurance Maladie is the public insurance scheme, and the Carte Vitale is the card used during the healthcare and reimbursement process. Ameli: your online account and service area.

your online account and service area. CPAM: the local branch that manages your rights and file.

the local branch that manages your rights and file. Assurance Maladie: the public system that covers eligible residents.

the public system that covers eligible residents. Carte Vitale: the card that helps healthcare providers process your care and reimbursements. If you remember nothing else, remember this: Ameli is the place you use online, not the whole healthcare system itself. Healthcare Basics The French healthcare system Read more

Who can use Ameli in France? Whether you can use Ameli depends on your healthcare status in France. Many expats can access it once they are properly registered in the French system, but not everyone has immediate access when they arrive. The route depends on your status in France: for example, whether you are an employee, self-employed worker, student, retiree, S1 holder, or non-working resident. Your rights may begin at different points, and the administrative steps are not always identical. Status Likely route What to check first Ameli access timing Employee Public healthcare through employment and residence rights Employer registration and social security file Often once your rights are opened Self-employed Public healthcare through your business or residence route Registration status and supporting documents Usually after your file is accepted Student Student-specific or standard registration route, depending on status Your coverage pathway and documents Depends on your route and status Retiree / S1 holder Coverage coordinated through another country Whether CPAM is managing your rights locally Often once your S1 or equivalent is recognised Non-working resident Residence-based route if eligible Residence, eligibility, and supporting documents Often after the qualifying route and file processing Which route applies to employees, students, retirees and S1 holders? The route matters because the paperwork and waiting period can differ. An employee may be registered differently from a student, while a retiree arriving with an S1 form may not follow the same path as someone applying under residence-based rules. A useful approach is to identify your status first, then confirm the appropriate administrative route before trying to create an account. Expatica’s guide to French social security provides further context on how healthcare fits into the wider French social protection system. Government & Law French social security – and how to claim benefits Read more

What you can do with an Ameli account Once your account is active, Ameli can save a lot of time. It is the place many residents use to keep track of reimbursements, find official proof of rights, and handle everyday healthcare administration without relying only on paper. It can be especially useful if you are trying to track claims, bank details, or health insurance documents in one place. For expats, that can mean fewer administrative visits and a clearer view of what has been processed. Check reimbursement status

Download an attestation de droits (proof of rights)

Update personal details where the service allows it

Message CPAM or follow your file

Manage or request information related to the Carte Vitale

View certain documents and claim history The Compte ameli app gives insured users access to reimbursements, documents, procedures, and personal information. What the app and portal let you manage The exact features available can depend on your status and how complete your file is. A fully registered user may be able to do more than someone who is still waiting for a permanent social security number or final confirmation of their rights. Usually available once fully active: reimbursements, documents, messages, and account details.

reimbursements, documents, messages, and account details. May be limited during processing: full login access, some updates, or certain requests.

full login access, some updates, or certain requests. Always worth checking directly: the services visible in your own account, as online features can change.

How expats register for Ameli step by step Registration is usually a process rather than a single click. The first step is to confirm which healthcare route applies to you. You then prepare the required documents, submit your file through the relevant channel, and wait for your rights to be processed. 1 Confirm your route. Identify whether you are an employee, student, retiree, S1 holder, self-employed worker, or non-working resident. Your status determines which registration route applies. 2 Gather your documents. Prepare proof of identity and address, status-based paperwork, any required civil status documents, and bank details for reimbursements. 3 Submit your file. Follow the relevant form or local process, provide clear copies of the requested documents, and retain your own records. 4 Wait for your rights to be opened. Depending on your situation, you may first receive a temporary social security number or need to wait for further confirmation. 5 Create or access your Ameli account. Once you have a definitive, certified social security number and the information required for account creation, you can create or access your Ameli account and use the online services available to you. Documents and details to prepare first Here is a practical preparation list that can help you organise your application: Passport or national ID

Proof of address in France

Employment, student, residence, or S1 documents

Civil status documents where relevant

Bank details for reimbursements

Any CPAM reference numbers you already have

Copies of previous correspondence Always follow the current official instructions for your own route, as the documents requested can depend on your circumstances. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in France in 2026 Read more

What happens if you only have a temporary social security number? If you only have a temporary number, you may not yet be able to use Ameli in exactly the same way as someone with a fully activated file. In many cases, full online access comes later as your registration progresses. During this stage, you may still need to rely on paper documents such as an attestation de droits or paper claims. What you can do next depends on your file, local office, and status, so contact CPAM if your application appears to have stalled.

How reimbursements work through Ameli Ameli is closely linked to reimbursements, but the portal itself does not function like a payment service. Instead, it lets you follow the reimbursement process after you receive care and the claim is recorded. In a typical case, you receive care, your claim is processed through the health insurance system, and any reimbursement due under your rights is paid to the bank account registered with the system. If you also have complementary cover or a mutuelle, it may cover part of the amount left after public reimbursement. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in France explains how public and complementary coverage fit together. How Carte Vitale, feuille de soins and attestation de droits fit together These three items often appear together, but they do different jobs. Carte Vitale: helps healthcare providers process your care electronically.

helps healthcare providers process your care electronically. Feuille de soins: a paper form used when the card is unavailable or electronic processing is not possible.

a paper form used when the card is unavailable or electronic processing is not possible. Attestation de droits: proof that you are entitled to healthcare coverage. If you do not yet have a Carte Vitale, you may still be able to claim through the paper route. Keep your documents safe and follow the instructions provided by your local office or healthcare provider. You can read more in Expatica’s guide to the Carte Vitale in France. Healthcare Basics Carte Vitale in France Read more

Common Ameli problems for expats and how to fix them Many expats run into the same administrative issues, especially during their first few months in France. Several problems are related to registration status, missing paperwork, or a file that has not yet been fully activated. Can’t create an account? Check whether your rights are fully open and whether your social security number is active in the system.

Check whether your rights are fully open and whether your social security number is active in the system. Missing documents? Review the exact list provided by CPAM and resubmit the requested items where necessary.

Review the exact list provided by CPAM and resubmit the requested items where necessary. Messages are hard to understand? Translation tools can help with general comprehension, but verify important administrative terms and requests carefully.

Translation tools can help with general comprehension, but verify important administrative terms and requests carefully. Reimbursements are delayed? Check whether your bank details are correct, whether the claim was submitted, and whether any paper documents are outstanding.

Check whether your bank details are correct, whether the claim was submitted, and whether any paper documents are outstanding. Can’t reach the right office? Use the official contact channels available to you and keep your file reference number ready. Before escalating a problem, it can help to work through a simple checklist: Confirm that your healthcare rights are active.

Check that your social security number and personal details are correct.

Review whether CPAM has requested an additional document.

Look for the current official contact routes available through Ameli.

Keep copies of correspondence and documents you submit.