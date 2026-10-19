What is Ameli in France? Guide for expats

If you live in France, you’ll quickly hear people talk about Ameli when they mean healthcare administration, reimbursements, and online access to their health insurance information. Ameli is the official online service linked to French public health insurance, and it is where many residents manage the practical side of their healthcare coverage. For expats, the confusing part is that Ameli is not the healthcare system itself, your local health insurance office, or your health card. This guide explains what Ameli is, how it fits into French healthcare, who can use it, how to register, and what to do while you are waiting for access.
Key takeaways
- What is Ameli? It is the official online service linked to French public health insurance and is used to manage healthcare administration.
- Who uses it? People registered in the French healthcare system or covered through an eligible route can generally use Ameli once their rights and file are active.
- What is it for? You can use it to track reimbursements, download proof of rights, update certain details, and handle healthcare administration.
- Do you need to register first? In most cases, you need the appropriate healthcare status and an active social security file before you can access the full service.
- What if you are waiting? Keep your paperwork and receipts, use temporary proof of rights where available, and check whether you need private cover during the waiting period.
Wise: manage everyday money while you wait for Ameli
- Hold and spend euros for day-to-day costs while you settle in France
- Pay eligible everyday costs upfront while you wait for reimbursements
- Keep a record of your spending in the app to go with your receipts
What Ameli is and how it fits into French healthcare
Ameli is the official online service linked to Assurance Maladie, the French public health insurance system. In practice, it is the digital service many residents use to manage healthcare administration, including checking reimbursements, downloading documents, updating information, and contacting their local health insurance office.
For expats, the easiest way to think about Ameli is as the online layer of the French healthcare system. If you live in France long term, it can become one of the main tools you use to prove your rights, follow reimbursements, and keep track of healthcare paperwork.
|Term
|What it is
|What it does
|Why expats should care
|Ameli
|The online portal and service
|Lets you manage healthcare administration online
|This is the platform many expats will need to use
|Assurance Maladie
|France’s public health insurance scheme
|Provides public healthcare coverage and reimbursements
|This is the system behind the payments
|CPAM
|Your local health insurance office
|Handles your file, rights, and local administration
|This is often the office you deal with directly
|Carte Vitale
|The green health card
|Helps healthcare providers process your care and reimbursements
|This is what you often show at appointments
Ameli vs CPAM, Assurance Maladie and Carte Vitale
The four terms are related, but they are not interchangeable. Ameli is the online service, CPAM is the local office, Assurance Maladie is the public insurance scheme, and the Carte Vitale is the card used during the healthcare and reimbursement process.
- Ameli: your online account and service area.
- CPAM: the local branch that manages your rights and file.
- Assurance Maladie: the public system that covers eligible residents.
- Carte Vitale: the card that helps healthcare providers process your care and reimbursements.
If you remember nothing else, remember this: Ameli is the place you use online, not the whole healthcare system itself.
Who can use Ameli in France?
Whether you can use Ameli depends on your healthcare status in France. Many expats can access it once they are properly registered in the French system, but not everyone has immediate access when they arrive.
The route depends on your status in France: for example, whether you are an employee, self-employed worker, student, retiree, S1 holder, or non-working resident. Your rights may begin at different points, and the administrative steps are not always identical.
|Status
|Likely route
|What to check first
|Ameli access timing
|Employee
|Public healthcare through employment and residence rights
|Employer registration and social security file
|Often once your rights are opened
|Self-employed
|Public healthcare through your business or residence route
|Registration status and supporting documents
|Usually after your file is accepted
|Student
|Student-specific or standard registration route, depending on status
|Your coverage pathway and documents
|Depends on your route and status
|Retiree / S1 holder
|Coverage coordinated through another country
|Whether CPAM is managing your rights locally
|Often once your S1 or equivalent is recognised
|Non-working resident
|Residence-based route if eligible
|Residence, eligibility, and supporting documents
|Often after the qualifying route and file processing
Which route applies to employees, students, retirees and S1 holders?
The route matters because the paperwork and waiting period can differ. An employee may be registered differently from a student, while a retiree arriving with an S1 form may not follow the same path as someone applying under residence-based rules.
A useful approach is to identify your status first, then confirm the appropriate administrative route before trying to create an account. Expatica’s guide to French social security provides further context on how healthcare fits into the wider French social protection system.
What you can do with an Ameli account
Once your account is active, Ameli can save a lot of time. It is the place many residents use to keep track of reimbursements, find official proof of rights, and handle everyday healthcare administration without relying only on paper.
It can be especially useful if you are trying to track claims, bank details, or health insurance documents in one place. For expats, that can mean fewer administrative visits and a clearer view of what has been processed.
- Check reimbursement status
- Download an attestation de droits (proof of rights)
- Update personal details where the service allows it
- Message CPAM or follow your file
- Manage or request information related to the Carte Vitale
- View certain documents and claim history
What the app and portal let you manage
The exact features available can depend on your status and how complete your file is. A fully registered user may be able to do more than someone who is still waiting for a permanent social security number or final confirmation of their rights.
- Usually available once fully active: reimbursements, documents, messages, and account details.
- May be limited during processing: full login access, some updates, or certain requests.
- Always worth checking directly: the services visible in your own account, as online features can change.
How expats register for Ameli step by step
Registration is usually a process rather than a single click. The first step is to confirm which healthcare route applies to you. You then prepare the required documents, submit your file through the relevant channel, and wait for your rights to be processed.
Confirm your route. Identify whether you are an employee, student, retiree, S1 holder, self-employed worker, or non-working resident. Your status determines which registration route applies.
Gather your documents. Prepare proof of identity and address, status-based paperwork, any required civil status documents, and bank details for reimbursements.
Submit your file. Follow the relevant form or local process, provide clear copies of the requested documents, and retain your own records.
Wait for your rights to be opened. Depending on your situation, you may first receive a temporary social security number or need to wait for further confirmation.
Create or access your Ameli account. Once you have a definitive, certified social security number and the information required for account creation, you can create or access your Ameli account and use the online services available to you.
Documents and details to prepare first
Here is a practical preparation list that can help you organise your application:
- Passport or national ID
- Proof of address in France
- Employment, student, residence, or S1 documents
- Civil status documents where relevant
- Bank details for reimbursements
- Any CPAM reference numbers you already have
- Copies of previous correspondence
Always follow the current official instructions for your own route, as the documents requested can depend on your circumstances.
What happens if you only have a temporary social security number?
If you only have a temporary number, you may not yet be able to use Ameli in exactly the same way as someone with a fully activated file. In many cases, full online access comes later as your registration progresses.
During this stage, you may still need to rely on paper documents such as an attestation de droits or paper claims. What you can do next depends on your file, local office, and status, so contact CPAM if your application appears to have stalled.
How reimbursements work through Ameli
Ameli is closely linked to reimbursements, but the portal itself does not function like a payment service. Instead, it lets you follow the reimbursement process after you receive care and the claim is recorded.
In a typical case, you receive care, your claim is processed through the health insurance system, and any reimbursement due under your rights is paid to the bank account registered with the system. If you also have complementary cover or a mutuelle, it may cover part of the amount left after public reimbursement. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in France explains how public and complementary coverage fit together.
How Carte Vitale, feuille de soins and attestation de droits fit together
These three items often appear together, but they do different jobs.
- Carte Vitale: helps healthcare providers process your care electronically.
- Feuille de soins: a paper form used when the card is unavailable or electronic processing is not possible.
- Attestation de droits: proof that you are entitled to healthcare coverage.
If you do not yet have a Carte Vitale, you may still be able to claim through the paper route. Keep your documents safe and follow the instructions provided by your local office or healthcare provider. You can read more in Expatica’s guide to the Carte Vitale in France.
Common Ameli problems for expats and how to fix them
Many expats run into the same administrative issues, especially during their first few months in France. Several problems are related to registration status, missing paperwork, or a file that has not yet been fully activated.
- Can’t create an account? Check whether your rights are fully open and whether your social security number is active in the system.
- Missing documents? Review the exact list provided by CPAM and resubmit the requested items where necessary.
- Messages are hard to understand? Translation tools can help with general comprehension, but verify important administrative terms and requests carefully.
- Reimbursements are delayed? Check whether your bank details are correct, whether the claim was submitted, and whether any paper documents are outstanding.
- Can’t reach the right office? Use the official contact channels available to you and keep your file reference number ready.
Login, contact and document issues
Before escalating a problem, it can help to work through a simple checklist:
- Confirm that your healthcare rights are active.
- Check that your social security number and personal details are correct.
- Review whether CPAM has requested an additional document.
- Look for the current official contact routes available through Ameli.
- Keep copies of correspondence and documents you submit.
What to do while waiting for Ameli or if you are not eligible yet
Some expats arrive in France and have a gap before public healthcare access is fully active. Others may not yet qualify through their current route. During that period, it is important to keep your healthcare paperwork and receipts organised and confirm what coverage applies to you.
If you need broader private cover during a waiting period, Cigna International Healthcare is one international health insurance option you can compare. Private insurance should be treated as separate from your French public healthcare rights rather than as a substitute for registering with the relevant authorities.
If your residence route requires proof of health coverage before or during your move, Expatica’s France long-stay visa health insurance guide explains the insurance questions that can arise during that process.
|Situation
|Practical next step
|Waiting for rights to open
|Keep paper records and follow up with CPAM
|Need cover before public access starts
|Compare appropriate private or international health insurance options
|Need to pay upfront costs
|Keep receipts and records so you can follow the correct reimbursement route later
|Not sure which route applies
|Confirm your status using an official source before assuming you are covered
Conclusion
If you live in France, the easiest way to navigate Ameli is to see it as one part of the wider healthcare system rather than the system itself. Once you understand how Ameli fits with CPAM, Assurance Maladie, your social security number, and the Carte Vitale, everyday healthcare administration becomes much easier to follow.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about Ameli in France
What is the difference between Ameli and CPAM?
Ameli is the online service you use, while CPAM is the local office that manages your file and healthcare rights. In short, Ameli is the portal and CPAM is the administration that handles your local file.
Can foreigners use Ameli in France?
Yes, many foreigners can use Ameli once they are properly registered or covered through the relevant French healthcare route. The timing depends on your status, documents, and registration progress.
Can I create an Ameli account with a temporary social security number?
Sometimes, but not always. Full account access can depend on whether your healthcare rights and file have been sufficiently activated, so a temporary number does not necessarily mean you can log in immediately.
Do I need a Carte Vitale to use Ameli?
Not necessarily. Creating an Ameli account online yourself normally requires your Carte Vitale and the bank details already registered with your health insurance fund. If you have open rights and a definitive social security number but do not yet have a Carte Vitale, contact your CPAM to check whether they can help you access your account.
How do I contact Ameli in English?
Check the official Ameli English pages for the current contact options and English-language information. Available routes can change, so verify the latest details directly with Ameli.
Does Ameli cover all healthcare costs in France?
No. Ameli is an online service connected to the public reimbursement system rather than a separate health insurance policy. What is reimbursed depends on your healthcare rights and the type of care, and some residents also have complementary insurance or a mutuelle.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- English-language information about French health insurance rights and services, Assurance Maladie — English pages
- Healthcare coverage information for students in France, Assurance Maladie — Student medical expenditure coverage
- Community support and answers about Assurance Maladie procedures, Forum des assurés Ameli
- Official French public-service guidance related to healthcare rights and procedures, Service-Public.fr
- Information for retirees coordinating healthcare rights between European systems, CLEISS