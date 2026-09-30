Vacation days in Germany: rules on leave, pay, and carryover

Labor Law
Germany’s statutory minimum paid leave is 24 days a year based on a six-day working week, equivalent to 20 days for someone who works five days a week; public holidays are separate. Your contract or collective agreement may give you more, and other rules can affect your entitlement.
In German, Urlaub means leave, Urlaubsanspruch is your entitlement, and Urlaubstage are your leave days. Last checked against federal law and published court guidance on 25 September 2026, this general guide explains how leave entitlement, unused days, pay, and payout work.
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Germany’s Federal Leave Act (Bundesurlaubsgesetz – BUrlG) sets a minimum of 24 paid leave days a year based on a six-day working week. For someone who works five days a week, that is equivalent to 20 days. Statutory public holidays do not count against this entitlement.
The statutory minimum amounts to four working weeks of paid leave, regardless of whether you normally work five or six days a week. Under the Act, “working days” include Saturdays but exclude Sundays and statutory public holidays.
Many employers offer more than the minimum. As a historical benchmark, Destatis reports that full-time workers in most sectors were entitled to at least 28 days on average in 2018. An average is useful context, but your entitlement depends on the law and your employment terms.
|Work pattern
|Statutory minimum
|Common contract picture
|What to check
|6 days per week
|24 days
|Often more than 24 days, but compare by weeks off rather than raw days
|Whether the contract measures leave on a 6-day basis
|5 days per week
|20 days
|Often 25 to 30 days
|Whether extra days are contractual and follow different carryover rules
A statutory public holiday does not use up a vacation day. If it falls on a day you would otherwise work, you generally get that day off with pay. Public holidays vary by German state (Land), so employees with the same annual leave entitlement may have different numbers of public holidays during their usual working week.
Employees in Germany, including part-time and mini-job workers, are entitled to paid annual leave. For a regular schedule, the number of days worked per week determines the leave-day entitlement; the number of hours worked on each day does not.
Part-time and mini-job work does not reduce leave unfairly. The statutory formula still gives you four working weeks off each year, just expressed in the number of days you actually work.
The statutory minimum gives employees four working weeks of leave each year. For a regular weekly schedule, calculate it as 24 ÷ 6 × working days per week: someone who works three days a week gets at least 12 leave days.
If you change from five working days a week to four, a full year on the new schedule would mean 16 rather than 20 statutory leave days, still equivalent to four weeks off.
A change partway through the year needs a separate calculation, particularly for leave already earned. If your working days vary from week to week, calculate entitlement using your working pattern over a longer period.
|Working days per week
|Statutory minimum
|6
|24 days
|5
|20 days
|4
|16 days
|3
|12 days
|2
|8 days
|1
|4 days
Under BUrlG §4, you first qualify for the full statutory annual entitlement after six months of employment. BUrlG §5 provides partial entitlement in specified cases, calculated at one-twelfth of annual leave for each full month of employment. This generally applies if you leave before completing the waiting period, cannot complete it during that calendar year, or leave in the first half of the year after completing it.
For example, if you were employed before the start of the year and leave on 31 March, your statutory entitlement for that year is generally three-twelfths of the annual amount. If you leave on or after 1 July having completed the waiting period, you generally qualify for the full statutory annual amount. On a regular three-day schedule, four full months of employment during the waiting period would generally give you four days: 12 × 4/12.
If your employment ends on 31 August after you have completed the waiting period, the starting point on a five-day schedule is therefore 20 statutory days for that year, less leave already taken. When you change jobs, leave already granted by a previous employer in the same calendar year counts against a duplicate claim; the previous employer must give you a certificate of leave granted or paid out. Additional contractual leave may follow different rules, so check your contract or collective agreement.
Request your preferred dates through your employer’s leave process and wait for confirmation before treating them as fixed. It is sensible to hold off on nonrefundable bookings until your leave is approved.
Employers must consider your vacation wishes. They may decline particular dates if urgent operational needs prevent leave then, or if another employee’s competing request takes priority on social grounds. School-holiday childcare needs may be relevant, but priority depends on the circumstances.
Check your company’s request process, team calendar, and any planned closures or restricted periods.
Request popular dates early, especially during summer and school holidays.
Wait for confirmation in writing or through the company’s leave system.
Check your remaining leave balance once the request is approved.
A Brückentag (“bridge day”) is a working day between a public holiday and a weekend. For example, if a public holiday falls on a Thursday and you normally work Monday to Friday, taking Friday as leave can give you four consecutive days off while using one vacation day. Check the public holidays in your Land and your employer’s closure arrangements before making plans.
Vacation should generally be taken in the year it arises. Carryover, illness, and the employer’s duty to inform you about your leave can affect when unused statutory days expire.
Under BUrlG §7, unused statutory leave can usually carry over into the next year when urgent operational reasons or reasons personal to the employee justify it. Leave carried over under this rule must generally be taken within the first three months of the next year, by 31 March.
That deadline does not mean statutory leave automatically disappears. Employers must give employees a real opportunity to take it, including clearly and promptly telling them what leave they have and that it may expire if unused. If you did not receive that information, check the position before assuming your days are lost. Rules for additional contractual leave may differ.
Before year-end, check your leave balance, any reminder from your employer, which days are statutory or additional contractual leave, and whether illness prevented you from taking them.
Current leave year: use your statutory leave where possible.
Carryover window (January to March): where a valid carryover reason applies, use the carried-over leave by 31 March.
After March 31: check whether the employer met its notice duties or another exception affects expiry.
If you become unable to work during approved vacation, days of incapacity certified by a doctor are considered sick leave rather than vacation days under BUrlG §9.
Long-term illness has different expiry rules. Statutory leave may remain available beyond 31 March, but can expire 15 months after the end of the leave year in some cases. Whether the illness began before or during that year, and whether the employer had an opportunity to meet its notice duties, can change the result.
Pay during vacation and a payout for unused leave are different. You receive vacation pay when you take leave; a cash payout applies when leave owed to you cannot be taken because your employment is ending.
Under BUrlG §11, vacation pay (Urlaubsentgelt) is generally calculated from average earnings in the 13 weeks before leave starts, excluding additional earnings for overtime. This differs from Urlaubsgeld, an extra holiday bonus that may be provided under an employment contract or collective agreement.
Statutory leave is normally taken as paid time off during employment. If employment ends and leave owed can no longer be taken, BUrlG §7(4) requires payment in lieu.
For example, if your job ends on 30 September and you have six leave days still owed that cannot be taken before then, those days must be paid out. If you change jobs during the year, keep a record of leave already taken or paid out: your previous employer must give you a certificate with those details, which helps the new employer avoid granting duplicate statutory leave for the same year.
Once your leave is approved, you may be able to make a longer break by combining vacation days with public holidays in your German state. A Brückentag (“bridge day”) is a working day taken off between a public holiday and a weekend. Travel during school holidays, Christmas, Easter, and long weekends can be expensive, so compare dates before booking.
If approval is pending, or you are unsure whether carried-over days remain available, confirm your balance and dates before making nonrefundable bookings.
Use this quick checklist before you book:
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FAQ
The statutory minimum is 24 working days on a 6-day week. For the more common 5-day schedule, that usually works out to 20 paid vacation days, although many contracts and collective agreements give more than the legal minimum.
Usually, statutory leave should be used in the current year, with carryover to March 31 in certain cases. But it may not lapse automatically if the employer did not clearly warn you about your balance, the deadline, and the risk of expiry.
Vacation is based on the number of days you work each week, not your hours. A 3-day schedule, for example, gives a statutory minimum of 12 vacation days because the law aims to preserve four working weeks off.
Certified sick days during approved leave generally should not count against your vacation entitlement. You still need to follow the normal reporting and sick-note rules.
Parental leave can affect annual leave differently from ordinary active work. An employer may reduce vacation by 1/12 for each full calendar month of parental leave, although unused leave from before parental leave can still matter, so see Expatica’s guide to parental leave in Germany for the fuller rule.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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