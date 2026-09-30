Vacation days in Germany: rules on leave, pay, and carryover

In German, Urlaub means leave, Urlaubsanspruch is your entitlement, and Urlaubstage are your leave days. Last checked against federal law and published court guidance on 25 September 2026, this general guide explains how leave entitlement, unused days, pay, and payout work.

Key takeaways Germany’s statutory minimum is 24 working days on a 6-day week, which usually equals 20 paid vacation days on a 5-day week.

Many employers offer more than the legal floor. In practice, 25 to 30 days is common, and Destatis says full-time workers in most sectors averaged at least 28 days.

You earn full statutory entitlement after 6 months with the same employer, but partial leave can apply sooner or when you join or leave mid-year.

Vacation should usually be used in the current calendar year, though some days can carry over into the first 3 months of the next year.

If you get sick during approved vacation and have a medical certificate, those certified sick days are usually not counted as vacation days. Save on international spending with Wise Planning a getaway abroad? The Wise multi-currency account lets you hold over 40 currencies and spend in local money with a debit card. You get transparent, mid-market exchange rates and low fees, making it simple to manage your vacation budget anywhere. Open a Wise account

How many vacation days do employees get in Germany? Germany’s Federal Leave Act (Bundesurlaubsgesetz – BUrlG) sets a minimum of 24 paid leave days a year based on a six-day working week. For someone who works five days a week, that is equivalent to 20 days. Statutory public holidays do not count against this entitlement. Statutory minimum versus common employer practice The statutory minimum amounts to four working weeks of paid leave, regardless of whether you normally work five or six days a week. Under the Act, “working days” include Saturdays but exclude Sundays and statutory public holidays. Many employers offer more than the minimum. As a historical benchmark, Destatis reports that full-time workers in most sectors were entitled to at least 28 days on average in 2018. An average is useful context, but your entitlement depends on the law and your employment terms. Work pattern Statutory minimum Common contract picture What to check 6 days per week 24 days Often more than 24 days, but compare by weeks off rather than raw days Whether the contract measures leave on a 6-day basis 5 days per week 20 days Often 25 to 30 days Whether extra days are contractual and follow different carryover rules Public holidays are separate from vacation days A statutory public holiday does not use up a vacation day. If it falls on a day you would otherwise work, you generally get that day off with pay. Public holidays vary by German state (Land), so employees with the same annual leave entitlement may have different numbers of public holidays during their usual working week. Holidays & Celebrations Public holidays in Germany in 2026 Read more

How vacation days accrue and who gets them Employees in Germany, including part-time and mini-job workers, are entitled to paid annual leave. For a regular schedule, the number of days worked per week determines the leave-day entitlement; the number of hours worked on each day does not. Part-time, mini-job, and irregular schedule rules Part-time and mini-job work does not reduce leave unfairly. The statutory formula still gives you four working weeks off each year, just expressed in the number of days you actually work. The statutory minimum gives employees four working weeks of leave each year. For a regular weekly schedule, calculate it as 24 ÷ 6 × working days per week: someone who works three days a week gets at least 12 leave days. If you change from five working days a week to four, a full year on the new schedule would mean 16 rather than 20 statutory leave days, still equivalent to four weeks off. A change partway through the year needs a separate calculation, particularly for leave already earned. If your working days vary from week to week, calculate entitlement using your working pattern over a longer period. Working days per week Statutory minimum 6 24 days 5 20 days 4 16 days 3 12 days 2 8 days 1 4 days The 6-month waiting period and mid-year job changes Under BUrlG §4, you first qualify for the full statutory annual entitlement after six months of employment. BUrlG §5 provides partial entitlement in specified cases, calculated at one-twelfth of annual leave for each full month of employment. This generally applies if you leave before completing the waiting period, cannot complete it during that calendar year, or leave in the first half of the year after completing it. For example, if you were employed before the start of the year and leave on 31 March, your statutory entitlement for that year is generally three-twelfths of the annual amount. If you leave on or after 1 July having completed the waiting period, you generally qualify for the full statutory annual amount. On a regular three-day schedule, four full months of employment during the waiting period would generally give you four days: 12 × 4/12. If your employment ends on 31 August after you have completed the waiting period, the starting point on a five-day schedule is therefore 20 statutory days for that year, less leave already taken. When you change jobs, leave already granted by a previous employer in the same calendar year counts against a duplicate claim; the previous employer must give you a certificate of leave granted or paid out. Additional contractual leave may follow different rules, so check your contract or collective agreement. Labor Law German labor law and employment rights Read more

How do you request and use vacation days? Request your preferred dates through your employer’s leave process and wait for confirmation before treating them as fixed. It is sensible to hold off on nonrefundable bookings until your leave is approved. Employer approval, busy periods, and notice Employers must consider your vacation wishes. They may decline particular dates if urgent operational needs prevent leave then, or if another employee’s competing request takes priority on social grounds. School-holiday childcare needs may be relevant, but priority depends on the circumstances. 1 Check your company’s request process, team calendar, and any planned closures or restricted periods. 2 Request popular dates early, especially during summer and school holidays. 3 Wait for confirmation in writing or through the company’s leave system. 4 Check your remaining leave balance once the request is approved. Brückentage and state holiday planning A Brückentag (“bridge day”) is a working day between a public holiday and a weekend. For example, if a public holiday falls on a Thursday and you normally work Monday to Friday, taking Friday as leave can give you four consecutive days off while using one vacation day. Check the public holidays in your Land and your employer’s closure arrangements before making plans.

What happens to unused vacation days? Vacation should generally be taken in the year it arises. Carryover, illness, and the employer’s duty to inform you about your leave can affect when unused statutory days expire. Carryover, March 31, and employer notice duties Under BUrlG §7, unused statutory leave can usually carry over into the next year when urgent operational reasons or reasons personal to the employee justify it. Leave carried over under this rule must generally be taken within the first three months of the next year, by 31 March. That deadline does not mean statutory leave automatically disappears. Employers must give employees a real opportunity to take it, including clearly and promptly telling them what leave they have and that it may expire if unused. If you did not receive that information, check the position before assuming your days are lost. Rules for additional contractual leave may differ. Before year-end, check your leave balance, any reminder from your employer, which days are statutory or additional contractual leave, and whether illness prevented you from taking them. 1 Current leave year: use your statutory leave where possible. 2 Carryover window (January to March): where a valid carryover reason applies, use the carried-over leave by 31 March. 3 After March 31: check whether the employer met its notice duties or another exception affects expiry. Sickness during vacation and long-term illness If you become unable to work during approved vacation, days of incapacity certified by a doctor are considered sick leave rather than vacation days under BUrlG §9. Employment Basics Sick leave in Germany Read more Long-term illness has different expiry rules. Statutory leave may remain available beyond 31 March, but can expire 15 months after the end of the leave year in some cases. Whether the illness began before or during that year, and whether the employer had an opportunity to meet its notice duties, can change the result.