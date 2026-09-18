Parental leave in Germany: rules, pay, and how to apply

For expat parents, the biggest hurdle is usually timing, coordinating paperwork across health funds, employers, and local family offices before strict deadlines pass. Below is a practical guide to your rights, pay calculations, and the application steps.

Key takeaways Each parent can usually take up to three years of Elternzeit per child, with up to 24 months used between ages 3 and 8.

Elternzeit is usually unpaid. Pay normally comes through Mutterschutz or Elterngeld.

Fathers and other non-birth parents can take Elternzeit. Germany does not currently have a general separate paid statutory paternity-leave system.

Employers may reduce annual leave by one-twelfth for each full calendar month of parental leave, while unused leave from before leave usually carries over.

Tell your employer 7 weeks before early leave, or 13 weeks for later blocks. Apply for Elterngeld separately through the local office or digital portal.

What parental leave in Germany means Elternzeit is usually unpaid, job-protected leave from your employer so you can care for your child yourself. When people search for paid parental leave in Germany, they usually mean Mutterschutz pay or Elterngeld, not salary during Elternzeit. Women’s Healthcare Pregnancy and giving birth in Germany Read more Parental leave, maternity protection, and parental allowance Mutterschutz is maternity protection around birth. Eligible mothers are usually protected from working for six weeks before birth and eight weeks after, with pay handled through maternity benefit and an employer top-up, often linked to German health insurance.

Elternzeit is parental leave from work. It protects your job, but not your salary.

Elterngeld is a state parental allowance that can replace part of lost income after birth. For example, a mother may move from Mutterschutz into Elternzeit, while a father goes straight into Elternzeit and applies for Elterngeld. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more Who can take parental leave Employees can usually take parental leave if they live with the child, care for the child themselves, and stop work or stay within the official part-time limit. That includes full-time staff, part-time workers, fixed-term employees, mini-job workers, trainees, and some people whose contract is governed by German law. Self-employed people without an employer, unemployed people, and full-time students who are not employees do not usually qualify for Elternzeit. For foreign nationals, the key test is the employment relationship. Mixed-status couples may both be able to take leave from work, but Elterngeld eligibility can still differ under social security in Germany and residence rules. Government & Law Social security in Germany Read more

How long leave lasts and how families can split it Each parent can usually take up to three years of Elternzeit per child. You can take it from birth until the day before the child turns 8, but only up to 24 months can normally be used between the third and eighth birthdays. Leave does not have to be taken all at once. Each parent can normally divide it into up to three periods, and both parents can take it together or one after the other. Another good thing to know is that Elterngeld is paid in life months, counted from the birth date rather than the calendar month. If a baby is born on July 10, life month 1 runs to August 9, which can change how a family’s leave plan fits its allowance plan. Parental leave for fathers in Germany Fathers and other non-birth parents use the same broader Elternzeitframework as mothers. What they get is not a separate general paid paternity-leave system, but job-protected leave and, if the household qualifies, Elterngeld. Fathers can take leave alone, at the same time as the other parent, or later in separate blocks. Plan paternal leave around the baby’s life months, not calendar months, to line up leave dates with allowance months. Taking leave in blocks and working part-time Leave can be split into periods, which helps if you want one block after birth and another later. Parents whose children were born after September 1, 2021 can usually work up to 32 hours a week on average during Elternzeit. Older cases may still follow a 30-hour limit. Part-time can help you keep some income or make ElterngeldPlus more useful. It can sometimes be done with another employer or through self-employed work if your main employer agrees. Confirm the hours, dates, and approval process in writing.

How parental allowance works in Germany Elterngeld is the money side of the system. It replaces part of lost income after birth and in most cases is based mainly on pre-birth net income. Official ranges run from €300 to €1,800 a month for Basiselterngeld and €150 to €900 a month for ElterngeldPlus or Partnership Bonus. Many searches for paid parental leave are really about Elterngeld plus maternity protection pay, not employer salary during Elternzeit. High-income cutoffs and parallel-use rules have changed for recent births, so check current official guidance. Basiselterngeld, elterngeldplus, and partnership bonus Option Usually best if Key point Basiselterngeld You want higher monthly support for a shorter period Couples can usually split 14 life months, with each parent taking 2 to 12 months ElterngeldPlus One parent plans part-time work Lower monthly payment, but it can last twice as long Partnership Bonus(Partnerschaftsbonus) Both parents plan part-time work at the same time Each parent can get 2 to 4 extra ElterngeldPlus months if the hours rules are met For expat families, the best fit usually depends on work patterns and the household budget. Using the official parental allowance calculator The official Elterngeldrechner is useful for rough planning, especially if you want to compare leave splits or test whether part-time work changes your support. However, keep in mind that it only gives an estimate, and the final outcome comes from the local office. Photo: Nikola Stojadinovic/Getty Images

Your rights at work, including vacation days During Elternzeit, your employment relationship continues even though your salary usually stops. Your employer generally cannot dismiss you except in limited cases, and unused annual leave from before the leave usually survives. Fixed-term contracts can still expire on their agreed date. Dismissal protection and returning to work Once parental leave is properly notified, special dismissal protection applies and starts shortly before the leave begins. After leave, you generally return to the same or an equivalent role, subject to normal limits under German labor law and employment rights. The exact setup may change if the company makes lawful changes that affect everyone, but leave should not be used as a reason to downgrade you, and a fixed-term contract can still end on its planned date. Vacation accrual during parental leave Germany vacation accrual during parental leave follows a rule many expats miss: an employer may reduce annual leave by one-twelfth for each full calendar month of Elternzeit. If your leave starts or ends partway through a month, that partial month does not trigger the full one-twelfth cut by itself. If your leave runs from January 15 to March 14, only February is a full calendar month, so only that month can usually be used for the reduction. Unused vacation from before leave usually carries over. Expatica tip: Check the exact dates in your employer notice, because starting or ending mid-month can preserve part of your annual leave.

How to apply and what expat families should check First notify your employer about Elternzeit, then handle the separate Elterngeldapplication, then check the expat-specific points that often delay cases. Notice deadlines and employer paperwork Parents must give seven weeks’ written notice for leave during the child’s first three years, or 13 weeks for any period taken between ages three and eight. Give exact start and end dates where possible, and use text you can track, such as email or a dated letter. A mother who moves into Elternzeit after Mutterschutz can usually notify after birth if the deadline is still met before maternity protection ends. A father or other non-birth parent who wants leave from birth often needs to notify before the due date. Keep a copy and ask the employer to confirm receipt. Elterngeld application, documents, and residence-status checks Elterngeld is not arranged through your employer. You apply after birth through the local Elterngeldstelle, or parental allowance office, for the child’s residence, or through ElterngeldDigital where available. Apply soon after birth, because Elterngeld is normally paid retroactively for up to three life months only. Common documents include the birth certificate, ID, proof of income, and paperwork tied to maternity benefits. Many foreign nationals can get Elterngeld, but entitlement depends on where you live, whether you work in Germany, and what residence title you hold. EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens are often treated differently from non-EU nationals, and some people in Germany that are there only for studying or training may not qualify. If your status depends on a work-related visa in Germany, confirm the details with your local office before you rely on an estimate. Expatica tip: Gather multilingual or translated civil documents before the birth if your family records were issued abroad.