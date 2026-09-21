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Best eSIM for Germany: plans for travelers and expats

Looking for the best eSIM for Germany? The right choice depends less on brand and more on whether you need a fast travel setup, a German phone number, or a longer-term local plan. Travel eSIMs are usually the easiest answer for short visits, first-week arrivals, and anyone who wants data working as soon as they land, while local German mobile plans are often more suitable if you need local calls, a +49 number, or service for several months.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Man with a suitcase using his smartphone.

Key takeaways

  • For a short trip, a travel eSIM is usually the best fit because you can install it before you fly and connect on arrival.
  • For your first week in Germany, a travel eSIM often makes more sense than rushing into a resident contract.
  • For heavy hotspot use, compare Nomad, Saily, and Ubigi carefully, because hotspot rules and fair-use wording are not equally clear.
  • Holafly is worth comparing for unlimited phone data, but its Germany plan limits hotspot sharing to 1 GB daily.
  • If you need a German phone number, a local prepaid eSIM such as Lyca Mobile can be more useful than a data-only travel plan.
  • If you already have an EU or EEA home plan, Roam Like at Home may cover Germany, though fair-use limits can still apply.
  • If you are staying for several months, a local prepaid tariff or contract may give better long-term value than a tourist eSIM.

Methodology: Provider pages were checked on 20 September 2026. Network performance can vary by device, location, local coverage, network congestion, and time of day.

Best eSIMs for Germany compared

The table below focuses on what readers actually compare at checkout: price, validity, data, network disclosure, hotspot support, activation, and whether you get calls or texts. Prices are shown in the currency displayed on each provider’s official page when checked, because display currency can vary by site settings.

ProviderExample price + validityData, network, and hotspotActivationCalls, SMS, and limits
AiraloCA$16 for 3 daysUnlimited local package shown, O2 plus 1 more network listed, hotspot terms not clearly limited on the Germany pageCheck the package policy, because Airalo says validity may start on installation or first connection depending on the packageLocal Germany product checked was data-only; use your main line for calls or SMS if needed
Nomad eSIMUS$4.50 for 1 GB, 7 daysFixed plans and unlimited-style plans, O2 and Vodafone disclosed, hotspot supportedInstall now, activate within 60 days, plan starts on first connectionData-only service; Nomad’s current Help Center says its eSIMs do not provide a functional phone number for calls or SMS.
SailyUS$4.49 for 1 GB, 7 daysFixed plans plus unlimited option, local network names not clearly disclosed, no hotspot restrictions statedAutomatic on arrival if the eSIM is turned on; check the current purchase page for the activation deadline before buying.Optional calls and texts via a separate US phone number plan, not a German number
UbigiUS$12.50 for 10 GB, 30 daysCapped data plan, O2 disclosed, data sharing allowedSmartStart begins validity on arrival, unused plans expire after 6 monthsData-only service; use apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime for calls and texts
Lyca Mobile€4.99 for 5 GB, 28 days: Lyca Easy XSTelefónica/O2 network; check hotspot terms for your chosen tariffRegister, complete identity verification, and follow the eSIM installation instructionsGerman number and unlimited national minutes and SMS; check renewal terms
Holafly€3.79 for 1 dayUnlimited data subject to fair use; Vodafone and Telefónica; 1 GB daily hotspot allowanceStarts when connected to a supported network at the destinationData-only; no local phone number, regular calls, or SMS

Compare the current plan page before you buy, especially if you need hotspot sharing, a specific activation rule, or a Germany eSIM with phone number.

Wise for managing arrival costs in Germany

Moving to or traveling through Germany often involves euro transactions before you even land, from purchasing eSIM data packages to setting up local prepaid mobile plans. With a Wise account, you can hold euros alongside 40+ currencies and spend at the real mid-market exchange rate. Avoid hidden foreign exchange fees when paying for connectivity or setting up your first days in Germany.

How to choose the best eSIM for Germany

The best eSIM for Germany is not automatically the cheapest plan on the page. What matters is whether the package fits your trip length, your phone, and how you actually use data once you are in Germany.

People often worry that an eSIM Germany unlimited data offer is automatically safer than a capped plan. In practice, “unlimited” can still mean slower speeds after a threshold, while a capped plan can be better value if you mainly use maps, messaging, and ride-hailing.

  • Start with the total cost in the provider’s display currency, not just the headline “from” price.
  • Validity matters just as much as price, because 7 days, 15 days, and 30 days suit very different trips.
  • Match the data allowance to your habits, and check whether the plan is fixed data or an unlimited-style offer with fair-use rules.
  • If the provider names its German network partner, note that too, along with any hotspot or tethering rule.
  • Finally, confirm activation timing and whether calls, SMS, or any phone number are included.

Decide whether you need a travel eSIM or a German mobile plan

The biggest choice in any Germany eSIM comparison is whether a travel eSIM solves the job or whether you have already moved into local-plan territory. A travel eSIM is usually faster for visitors and new arrivals because it works as a prepaid eSIM Germany option you can buy before landing.

A resident mobile plan is different. It can be better if you need local calls, a +49 number, or service for a longer stay, but setup can involve more paperwork.

A local German plan may ask for:

  • identity verification, particularly for prepaid service
  • identity or address information requested by the provider
  • billing or direct-debit details for some contracts
  • additional paperwork for a contract rather than a prepaid tariff
  • checking the contract length and cancellation terms
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What if you need calls, texts, or a phone number?

Most travel eSIMs in this comparison are built around data, not a local voice line. Airalo’s local Germany offer and Ubigi’s plans are data-only, while Nomad’s current Help Center describes its Germany eSIMs as data-only.

Saily is the clearest exception here, but its add-on number is US-based, not a German +49 line. If you need a true German number for local callbacks, deliveries, or sign-ups, treat a travel eSIM as a short-term fix and plan to switch.

Airalo: best for flexible capped plans

Airalo is easy to shortlist if you want a familiar app and the option to top up on many packages. On the Germany page checked for this guide, Airalo showed O2 plus one more local network and surfaced local unlimited packages, while its help center explains that validity rules vary by package.

Airalo also separates data-only eSIMs from packages that include calls or texts, so you need to read the package details rather than assuming every Germany offer works the same way.

  • Simple app-based purchase and setup
  • Top-up availability on many Airalo eSIMs
  • Local Germany page checked did not confirm calls or SMS
  • Verify whether validity starts on installation or first connection

Nomad: best for hotspot-friendly travelers

Nomad suits travelers who expect to share data with a laptop or second device. Its Germany page lists O2 and Vodafone, confirms hotspot support, and gives a wide spread of fixed plans, from 1 GB to 50 GB.

Readers often ask whether Nomad’s unlimited plans really have no cap. On the Germany page checked, Nomad says speeds fall to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allocation is used, so the useful question is how much fast data you need each day.

  • Clear network disclosure on the Germany page
  • Good range of fixed plans, from light use to 50 GB
  • Hotspot support is confirmed
  • Germany plans are data-only, so use your main line or internet-based apps for calls and SMS

Saily: best for security-minded visitors

Saily will appeal most to security-minded visitors who want connectivity and privacy tools in the same app. Saily is a service from Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, and combines travel connectivity with built-in security features. The Germany page states that hotspot use has no restrictions.

Network and fair-use details are less explicit on the Germany page. The Germany page does not clearly name the local German network partners or spell out a Germany-specific fair-use threshold for unlimited plans. Voice and SMS also depend on a separate US number add-on.

  • From Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, with security tools in the same app
  • No hotspot restriction stated on the Germany page
  • Optional phone number is US-based, not German

Lyca Mobile: best for a German number and local prepaid service

Lyca Mobile suits arrivals who need everyday calling as well as mobile data. Its German prepaid plans offer eSIM availability without a long-term contract. The Lyca Easy XS package listed 5 GB plus unlimited national minutes and SMS for €4.99 over 28 days.

Setup needs a little more preparation than a typical travel data package: Lyca Mobile requires registration and identity verification. Allow time for those steps before relying on the service for arrival-day calls.

  • Useful for a German number and local calls
  • Prepaid eSIM options without a long-term contract
  • Uses the Telefónica/O2 network in Germany
  • Check renewal pricing and remember that 28 days is shorter than a calendar month

Holafly: best for unlimited data on your phone

Holafly suits visitors who prefer choosing their travel dates to estimating a data allowance. Its Germany eSIM offers unlimited data for a selected duration, with Vodafone and Telefónica listed as network partners.

It is less suitable as a laptop connection: hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB daily. Holafly also says its travel eSIMs are not intended for domestic use, including within the EU for EU-based residents. Check this restriction if you already live in Germany or elsewhere in the EU.

Exclusive Holafly Discount Code

Use promo code EXPATICA to get:

  • 5% OFF any Holafly travel eSIM
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No commitment required

Unlimited does not guarantee full speed throughout your stay. Local operators may temporarily reduce speeds under fair-use rules, with normal speeds restored the following day.

  • Choose a duration that matches your trip
  • Install before departure
  • Better suited to phone use than heavy tethering
  • Use internet-based apps for calls and messages

Ubigi: best for simple data plans and multi-device users

Ubigi is a strong fit if you want a cleaner, data-only setup with fewer moving parts. Its Germany 10 GB plan showed US$12.50 for 30 days, named O2 as the network, and said data sharing is allowed.

Ubigi also supports tablets and some laptops, which gives it an edge for multi-device travelers. It does not bundle regular calls or SMS, so this is better for people who are happy using WhatsApp, FaceTime, or their home line for voice.

  • Clear example plan, price, and validity
  • SmartStart activation is easy to understand
  • Works across phones, tablets, and some laptops
  • No regular calls or SMS included
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What to do if you need a German phone number or long-term service

If you are staying longer, setting up utilities, or signing forms that expect a local contact number, a local German plan may be the better move. Germany’s main networks include Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, O2, and 1&1, and local prepaid tariffs or contracts can make more sense once your arrival paperwork is settled.

A prepaid eSIM such as Lyca Mobile can bridge the gap between a short travel package and a longer contract. Compare your expected monthly use and the renewal terms before deciding whether to keep it for the rest of your stay.

image of insider

Content Specialist

Philipp Spitzenpfeil

Insider Tip

If German landlords, couriers, or service providers keep asking you to call back on a local number, that is usually the point where a local tariff becomes more useful than a data-only travel eSIM.

Before you switch, remember that local plans can involve more setup than a tourist eSIM. Depending on the provider and tariff, you may need:

  • identity verification for prepaid service
  • address details or proof of address for some contracts
  • a supported payment method for longer contracts
  • direct debit, which means the bill is taken from your account automatically
  • close attention to contract length and cancellation terms

Longer contracts often bill by direct debit, so it helps to understand banking in Germany before you sign up.

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If you are planning arrival spending as well as connectivity, sending money to and from Germany can also help with your first days, and visitors spending in euros can check whether the Wise account and Wise card are available in their country of residence before departure.

Compatibility, activation, and fair-use checks before you buy

Some common eSIM problems occur before you ever use the plan. An eSIM may fail to install or connect if the phone is carrier-locked, while validity can also begin earlier than expected depending on the provider.

Check that your phone is eSIM-compatible and unlocked

  • On iPhone, open Settings, then General, then About, and look at Carrier Lock. “No SIM Restrictions” means the phone is unlocked.
  • On Pixel and other Android phones, confirm both eSIM support and carrier compatibility in your phone settings and the manufacturer’s support guidance.
  • Check the provider’s own compatibility page as well, because a compatible phone can still fail if the carrier lock is not removed.

A phone can support eSIM and still reject a travel plan if your home carrier has locked the device. Run both checks before you pay.

iPhone and Galaxy settings showing where to check eSIM support and carrier-lock status
Check that your phone supports eSIM and is unlocked before buying a travel eSIM for Germany. Menu names may vary by device and carrier.

Verify activation timing, hotspot rules, and fair-use limits

Do not treat installation as the start date. Some providers start the clock on first network connection, others can start earlier, and some unused plans auto-expire after a provider deadline.

Before you pay, confirm these four points on the official plan page or help center:

  • when validity starts
  • whether hotspot or tethering is allowed
  • whether “unlimited” slows after a daily or total threshold
  • whether calls, SMS, or any number are included, and if so, whether the number is German or non-German
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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about best eSIM for Germany

Does eSIM work in Germany?

Yes, eSIM works in Germany on compatible, unlocked phones. How well it works depends on your device, the provider’s local network partner, and where you are using it.

Is a travel eSIM better than a German SIM card for short stays?

Often, but it depends on your needs. A travel eSIM can be more convenient for short trips and first-week arrival needs, while a German local plan may make more sense if you need a local number, calls, or longer-term service.

Can I get a Germany eSIM with a phone number?

Sometimes, but not always. Many travel eSIMs are data-only, and when a number is offered it may be plan-specific, app-based, or non-German, such as Saily’s US number add-on.

Do unlimited data eSIMs in Germany really have no limits?

Not necessarily. Many unlimited-style plans still use fair-use rules or speed throttling, so check the current provider terms before buying.

When should I install and activate my eSIM for Germany?

Install it before departure on a stable Wi-Fi connection, then check when the validity clock starts. If the plan begins on first connection, you can usually wait to turn it on when you land.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. EU roaming rules and fair-use guidance relevant to Germany, European Commission — Roaming
  2. Regulatory information on identification for prepaid mobile services, Bundesnetzagentur — Identverfahren Prepaid
  3. iPhone guidance for using eSIM while traveling internationally and checking carrier lock, Apple Support — Use eSIM while traveling internationally with your iPhone
  4. Pixel guidance for adding and managing a SIM or eSIM, Google Pixel Help — Get a SIM or eSIM and add it to your Pixel phone
  5. Samsung Galaxy guidance for adding an eSIM, Samsung Support — SIM cards for your Galaxy phone or tablet
  6. Samsung Galaxy guidance for checking network-lock status, Samsung Support — Connection options for your Galaxy phone or tablet
  7. Current Germany eSIM packages and local network information, Airalo — Germany eSIM
  8. Call and SMS limitations for data-only eSIM packages, Airalo Help — Calls and SMS with a data-only eSIM
  9. How data allowances and validity periods work for Airalo eSIM packages, Airalo Help — Data amounts and validity periods
  10. Germany plans, network partners, activation, and hotspot information, Nomad — Germany Travel eSIM
  11. Phone-number and data-only limitations for Nomad eSIMs, Nomad Help Center — Do Nomad eSIMs Come With a Phone Number?
  12. Germany data packages, automatic activation, hotspot terms, and phone features, Saily — eSIM for Germany
  13. Phone-number add-on information for Saily eSIM users, Saily — eSIM phone number
  14. Fair-use rules and full-speed data allowances for unlimited Saily plans, Saily — Terms of Service
  15. Saily ownership and service information, Saily Help Center — What is Saily?
  16. Example Germany 10 GB plan, validity, network, SmartStart, and data sharing, Ubigi — Germany 10 GB data plan
  17. Germany service availability and device compatibility guidance, Ubigi Help — eSIM for Germany
  18. Availability of Wise account and card features by country of residence, Wise — Feature availability checker
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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