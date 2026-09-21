Best eSIM for Germany: plans for travelers and expats

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Looking for the best eSIM for Germany? The right choice depends less on brand and more on whether you need a fast travel setup, a German phone number, or a longer-term local plan. Travel eSIMs are usually the easiest answer for short visits, first-week arrivals, and anyone who wants data working as soon as they land, while local German mobile plans are often more suitable if you need local calls, a +49 number, or service for several months.
Methodology: Provider pages were checked on 20 September 2026. Network performance can vary by device, location, local coverage, network congestion, and time of day.
The table below focuses on what readers actually compare at checkout: price, validity, data, network disclosure, hotspot support, activation, and whether you get calls or texts. Prices are shown in the currency displayed on each provider’s official page when checked, because display currency can vary by site settings.
|Provider
|Example price + validity
|Data, network, and hotspot
|Activation
|Calls, SMS, and limits
|Airalo
|CA$16 for 3 days
|Unlimited local package shown, O2 plus 1 more network listed, hotspot terms not clearly limited on the Germany page
|Check the package policy, because Airalo says validity may start on installation or first connection depending on the package
|Local Germany product checked was data-only; use your main line for calls or SMS if needed
|Nomad eSIM
|US$4.50 for 1 GB, 7 days
|Fixed plans and unlimited-style plans, O2 and Vodafone disclosed, hotspot supported
|Install now, activate within 60 days, plan starts on first connection
|Data-only service; Nomad’s current Help Center says its eSIMs do not provide a functional phone number for calls or SMS.
|Saily
|US$4.49 for 1 GB, 7 days
|Fixed plans plus unlimited option, local network names not clearly disclosed, no hotspot restrictions stated
|Automatic on arrival if the eSIM is turned on; check the current purchase page for the activation deadline before buying.
|Optional calls and texts via a separate US phone number plan, not a German number
|Ubigi
|US$12.50 for 10 GB, 30 days
|Capped data plan, O2 disclosed, data sharing allowed
|SmartStart begins validity on arrival, unused plans expire after 6 months
|Data-only service; use apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime for calls and texts
|Lyca Mobile
|€4.99 for 5 GB, 28 days: Lyca Easy XS
|Telefónica/O2 network; check hotspot terms for your chosen tariff
|Register, complete identity verification, and follow the eSIM installation instructions
|German number and unlimited national minutes and SMS; check renewal terms
|Holafly
|€3.79 for 1 day
|Unlimited data subject to fair use; Vodafone and Telefónica; 1 GB daily hotspot allowance
|Starts when connected to a supported network at the destination
|Data-only; no local phone number, regular calls, or SMS
Compare the current plan page before you buy, especially if you need hotspot sharing, a specific activation rule, or a Germany eSIM with phone number.
Moving to or traveling through Germany often involves euro transactions before you even land, from purchasing eSIM data packages to setting up local prepaid mobile plans. With a Wise account, you can hold euros alongside 40+ currencies and spend at the real mid-market exchange rate. Avoid hidden foreign exchange fees when paying for connectivity or setting up your first days in Germany.
The best eSIM for Germany is not automatically the cheapest plan on the page. What matters is whether the package fits your trip length, your phone, and how you actually use data once you are in Germany.
People often worry that an eSIM Germany unlimited data offer is automatically safer than a capped plan. In practice, “unlimited” can still mean slower speeds after a threshold, while a capped plan can be better value if you mainly use maps, messaging, and ride-hailing.
The biggest choice in any Germany eSIM comparison is whether a travel eSIM solves the job or whether you have already moved into local-plan territory. A travel eSIM is usually faster for visitors and new arrivals because it works as a prepaid eSIM Germany option you can buy before landing.
A resident mobile plan is different. It can be better if you need local calls, a +49 number, or service for a longer stay, but setup can involve more paperwork.
A local German plan may ask for:
Most travel eSIMs in this comparison are built around data, not a local voice line. Airalo’s local Germany offer and Ubigi’s plans are data-only, while Nomad’s current Help Center describes its Germany eSIMs as data-only.
Saily is the clearest exception here, but its add-on number is US-based, not a German +49 line. If you need a true German number for local callbacks, deliveries, or sign-ups, treat a travel eSIM as a short-term fix and plan to switch.
Airalo is easy to shortlist if you want a familiar app and the option to top up on many packages. On the Germany page checked for this guide, Airalo showed O2 plus one more local network and surfaced local unlimited packages, while its help center explains that validity rules vary by package.
Airalo also separates data-only eSIMs from packages that include calls or texts, so you need to read the package details rather than assuming every Germany offer works the same way.
Nomad suits travelers who expect to share data with a laptop or second device. Its Germany page lists O2 and Vodafone, confirms hotspot support, and gives a wide spread of fixed plans, from 1 GB to 50 GB.
Readers often ask whether Nomad’s unlimited plans really have no cap. On the Germany page checked, Nomad says speeds fall to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allocation is used, so the useful question is how much fast data you need each day.
Saily will appeal most to security-minded visitors who want connectivity and privacy tools in the same app. Saily is a service from Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, and combines travel connectivity with built-in security features. The Germany page states that hotspot use has no restrictions.
Network and fair-use details are less explicit on the Germany page. The Germany page does not clearly name the local German network partners or spell out a Germany-specific fair-use threshold for unlimited plans. Voice and SMS also depend on a separate US number add-on.
Lyca Mobile suits arrivals who need everyday calling as well as mobile data. Its German prepaid plans offer eSIM availability without a long-term contract. The Lyca Easy XS package listed 5 GB plus unlimited national minutes and SMS for €4.99 over 28 days.
Setup needs a little more preparation than a typical travel data package: Lyca Mobile requires registration and identity verification. Allow time for those steps before relying on the service for arrival-day calls.
Holafly suits visitors who prefer choosing their travel dates to estimating a data allowance. Its Germany eSIM offers unlimited data for a selected duration, with Vodafone and Telefónica listed as network partners.
It is less suitable as a laptop connection: hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB daily. Holafly also says its travel eSIMs are not intended for domestic use, including within the EU for EU-based residents. Check this restriction if you already live in Germany or elsewhere in the EU.
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Unlimited does not guarantee full speed throughout your stay. Local operators may temporarily reduce speeds under fair-use rules, with normal speeds restored the following day.
Ubigi is a strong fit if you want a cleaner, data-only setup with fewer moving parts. Its Germany 10 GB plan showed US$12.50 for 30 days, named O2 as the network, and said data sharing is allowed.
Ubigi also supports tablets and some laptops, which gives it an edge for multi-device travelers. It does not bundle regular calls or SMS, so this is better for people who are happy using WhatsApp, FaceTime, or their home line for voice.
If you are staying longer, setting up utilities, or signing forms that expect a local contact number, a local German plan may be the better move. Germany’s main networks include Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, O2, and 1&1, and local prepaid tariffs or contracts can make more sense once your arrival paperwork is settled.
A prepaid eSIM such as Lyca Mobile can bridge the gap between a short travel package and a longer contract. Compare your expected monthly use and the renewal terms before deciding whether to keep it for the rest of your stay.
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Philipp Spitzenpfeil
If German landlords, couriers, or service providers keep asking you to call back on a local number, that is usually the point where a local tariff becomes more useful than a data-only travel eSIM.
Before you switch, remember that local plans can involve more setup than a tourist eSIM. Depending on the provider and tariff, you may need:
Longer contracts often bill by direct debit, so it helps to understand banking in Germany before you sign up.
If you are planning arrival spending as well as connectivity, sending money to and from Germany can also help with your first days, and visitors spending in euros can check whether the Wise account and Wise card are available in their country of residence before departure.
Some common eSIM problems occur before you ever use the plan. An eSIM may fail to install or connect if the phone is carrier-locked, while validity can also begin earlier than expected depending on the provider.
A phone can support eSIM and still reject a travel plan if your home carrier has locked the device. Run both checks before you pay.
Do not treat installation as the start date. Some providers start the clock on first network connection, others can start earlier, and some unused plans auto-expire after a provider deadline.
Before you pay, confirm these four points on the official plan page or help center:
FAQ
Yes, eSIM works in Germany on compatible, unlocked phones. How well it works depends on your device, the provider’s local network partner, and where you are using it.
Often, but it depends on your needs. A travel eSIM can be more convenient for short trips and first-week arrival needs, while a German local plan may make more sense if you need a local number, calls, or longer-term service.
Sometimes, but not always. Many travel eSIMs are data-only, and when a number is offered it may be plan-specific, app-based, or non-German, such as Saily’s US number add-on.
Not necessarily. Many unlimited-style plans still use fair-use rules or speed throttling, so check the current provider terms before buying.
Install it before departure on a stable Wi-Fi connection, then check when the validity clock starts. If the plan begins on first connection, you can usually wait to turn it on when you land.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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