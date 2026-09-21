Best eSIM for Germany: plans for travelers and expats

Key takeaways For a short trip, a travel eSIM is usually the best fit because you can install it before you fly and connect on arrival.

For your first week in Germany, a travel eSIM often makes more sense than rushing into a resident contract.

For heavy hotspot use, compare Nomad, Saily, and Ubigi carefully, because hotspot rules and fair-use wording are not equally clear.

Holafly is worth comparing for unlimited phone data, but its Germany plan limits hotspot sharing to 1 GB daily.

If you need a German phone number, a local prepaid eSIM such as Lyca Mobile can be more useful than a data-only travel plan.

If you already have an EU or EEA home plan, Roam Like at Home may cover Germany, though fair-use limits can still apply.

If you are staying for several months, a local prepaid tariff or contract may give better long-term value than a tourist eSIM. Methodology: Provider pages were checked on 20 September 2026. Network performance can vary by device, location, local coverage, network congestion, and time of day.

Best eSIMs for Germany compared The table below focuses on what readers actually compare at checkout: price, validity, data, network disclosure, hotspot support, activation, and whether you get calls or texts. Prices are shown in the currency displayed on each provider’s official page when checked, because display currency can vary by site settings. Provider Example price + validity Data, network, and hotspot Activation Calls, SMS, and limits Airalo CA$16 for 3 days Unlimited local package shown, O2 plus 1 more network listed, hotspot terms not clearly limited on the Germany page Check the package policy, because Airalo says validity may start on installation or first connection depending on the package Local Germany product checked was data-only; use your main line for calls or SMS if needed Nomad eSIM US$4.50 for 1 GB, 7 days Fixed plans and unlimited-style plans, O2 and Vodafone disclosed, hotspot supported Install now, activate within 60 days, plan starts on first connection Data-only service; Nomad’s current Help Center says its eSIMs do not provide a functional phone number for calls or SMS. Saily US$4.49 for 1 GB, 7 days Fixed plans plus unlimited option, local network names not clearly disclosed, no hotspot restrictions stated Automatic on arrival if the eSIM is turned on; check the current purchase page for the activation deadline before buying. Optional calls and texts via a separate US phone number plan, not a German number Ubigi US$12.50 for 10 GB, 30 days Capped data plan, O2 disclosed, data sharing allowed SmartStart begins validity on arrival, unused plans expire after 6 months Data-only service; use apps like WhatsApp or FaceTime for calls and texts Lyca Mobile €4.99 for 5 GB, 28 days: Lyca Easy XS Telefónica/O2 network; check hotspot terms for your chosen tariff Register, complete identity verification, and follow the eSIM installation instructions German number and unlimited national minutes and SMS; check renewal terms Holafly €3.79 for 1 day Unlimited data subject to fair use; Vodafone and Telefónica; 1 GB daily hotspot allowance Starts when connected to a supported network at the destination Data-only; no local phone number, regular calls, or SMS Compare the current plan page before you buy, especially if you need hotspot sharing, a specific activation rule, or a Germany eSIM with phone number. Wise for managing arrival costs in Germany Moving to or traveling through Germany often involves euro transactions before you even land, from purchasing eSIM data packages to setting up local prepaid mobile plans. With a Wise account, you can hold euros alongside 40+ currencies and spend at the real mid-market exchange rate. Avoid hidden foreign exchange fees when paying for connectivity or setting up your first days in Germany. Open a Wise account

How to choose the best eSIM for Germany The best eSIM for Germany is not automatically the cheapest plan on the page. What matters is whether the package fits your trip length, your phone, and how you actually use data once you are in Germany. People often worry that an eSIM Germany unlimited data offer is automatically safer than a capped plan. In practice, “unlimited” can still mean slower speeds after a threshold, while a capped plan can be better value if you mainly use maps, messaging, and ride-hailing. Start with the total cost in the provider’s display currency, not just the headline “from” price.

Validity matters just as much as price, because 7 days, 15 days, and 30 days suit very different trips.

Match the data allowance to your habits, and check whether the plan is fixed data or an unlimited-style offer with fair-use rules.

If the provider names its German network partner, note that too, along with any hotspot or tethering rule.

Finally, confirm activation timing and whether calls, SMS, or any phone number are included. Decide whether you need a travel eSIM or a German mobile plan The biggest choice in any Germany eSIM comparison is whether a travel eSIM solves the job or whether you have already moved into local-plan territory. A travel eSIM is usually faster for visitors and new arrivals because it works as a prepaid eSIM Germany option you can buy before landing. A resident mobile plan is different. It can be better if you need local calls, a +49 number, or service for a longer stay, but setup can involve more paperwork. A local German plan may ask for: identity verification, particularly for prepaid service

identity or address information requested by the provider

billing or direct-debit details for some contracts

additional paperwork for a contract rather than a prepaid tariff

checking the contract length and cancellation terms House & Home How to get a German SIM card and mobile phone number Read more What if you need calls, texts, or a phone number? Most travel eSIMs in this comparison are built around data, not a local voice line. Airalo’s local Germany offer and Ubigi’s plans are data-only, while Nomad’s current Help Center describes its Germany eSIMs as data-only. Saily is the clearest exception here, but its add-on number is US-based, not a German +49 line. If you need a true German number for local callbacks, deliveries, or sign-ups, treat a travel eSIM as a short-term fix and plan to switch.

Airalo: best for flexible capped plans Airalo is easy to shortlist if you want a familiar app and the option to top up on many packages. On the Germany page checked for this guide, Airalo showed O2 plus one more local network and surfaced local unlimited packages, while its help center explains that validity rules vary by package. Airalo also separates data-only eSIMs from packages that include calls or texts, so you need to read the package details rather than assuming every Germany offer works the same way. Simple app-based purchase and setup

Top-up availability on many Airalo eSIMs

Local Germany page checked did not confirm calls or SMS

Verify whether validity starts on installation or first connection

Nomad: best for hotspot-friendly travelers Nomad suits travelers who expect to share data with a laptop or second device. Its Germany page lists O2 and Vodafone, confirms hotspot support, and gives a wide spread of fixed plans, from 1 GB to 50 GB. Readers often ask whether Nomad’s unlimited plans really have no cap. On the Germany page checked, Nomad says speeds fall to 512 kbps after the daily high-speed allocation is used, so the useful question is how much fast data you need each day. Clear network disclosure on the Germany page

Good range of fixed plans, from light use to 50 GB

Hotspot support is confirmed

Germany plans are data-only, so use your main line or internet-based apps for calls and SMS

Saily: best for security-minded visitors Saily will appeal most to security-minded visitors who want connectivity and privacy tools in the same app. Saily is a service from Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, and combines travel connectivity with built-in security features. The Germany page states that hotspot use has no restrictions. Network and fair-use details are less explicit on the Germany page. The Germany page does not clearly name the local German network partners or spell out a Germany-specific fair-use threshold for unlimited plans. Voice and SMS also depend on a separate US number add-on. From Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN, with security tools in the same app

No hotspot restriction stated on the Germany page

Optional phone number is US-based, not German

Lyca Mobile: best for a German number and local prepaid service Lyca Mobile suits arrivals who need everyday calling as well as mobile data. Its German prepaid plans offer eSIM availability without a long-term contract. The Lyca Easy XS package listed 5 GB plus unlimited national minutes and SMS for €4.99 over 28 days. Setup needs a little more preparation than a typical travel data package: Lyca Mobile requires registration and identity verification. Allow time for those steps before relying on the service for arrival-day calls. Useful for a German number and local calls

Prepaid eSIM options without a long-term contract

Uses the Telefónica/O2 network in Germany

Check renewal pricing and remember that 28 days is shorter than a calendar month

Holafly: best for unlimited data on your phone Holafly suits visitors who prefer choosing their travel dates to estimating a data allowance. Its Germany eSIM offers unlimited data for a selected duration, with Vodafone and Telefónica listed as network partners. It is less suitable as a laptop connection: hotspot sharing is capped at 1 GB daily. Holafly also says its travel eSIMs are not intended for domestic use, including within the EU for EU-based residents. Check this restriction if you already live in Germany or elsewhere in the EU. Exclusive Holafly Discount Code Use promo code EXPATICA to get: 5% OFF any Holafly travel eSIM

10% OFF Holafly Plans for the first 12 months Get your discount now No commitment required Unlimited does not guarantee full speed throughout your stay. Local operators may temporarily reduce speeds under fair-use rules, with normal speeds restored the following day. Choose a duration that matches your trip

Install before departure

Better suited to phone use than heavy tethering

Use internet-based apps for calls and messages

Ubigi: best for simple data plans and multi-device users Ubigi is a strong fit if you want a cleaner, data-only setup with fewer moving parts. Its Germany 10 GB plan showed US$12.50 for 30 days, named O2 as the network, and said data sharing is allowed. Ubigi also supports tablets and some laptops, which gives it an edge for multi-device travelers. It does not bundle regular calls or SMS, so this is better for people who are happy using WhatsApp, FaceTime, or their home line for voice. Clear example plan, price, and validity

SmartStart activation is easy to understand

Works across phones, tablets, and some laptops

No regular calls or SMS included House & Home Top must-have apps in Germany Read more