Dental insurance in Germany for expats

Navigating public plans, private insurance, and add-on policies can feel confusing if you are new to the country. How much you actually pay depends on your current insurance status and the specific terms of your policy. This guide breaks down what public care already covers, how supplemental plans work, and what to verify before booking an appointment.

Key takeaways GKV usually covers routine care, but prosthetic help is a fixed subsidy linked to standard treatment, not a blank percentage of any option you choose.

PKV dental benefits sit inside your main health tariff. Zahnzusatzversicherung is usually a separate add-on for people in GKV.

Crowns, bridges, dentures, and implants are where the biggest gap usually appears.

“No waiting period” does not remove early-year caps or exclusions for already known treatments.

Ask for a Heil- und Kostenplan before major work so you can estimate your likely out-of-pocket cost.

How dental coverage works in Germany Dental cover makes more sense once you know how German healthcare works. The three layers that expats mix up most are GKV, PKV, and Zahnzusatzversicherung. If you need a more detailed refresher on German health insurance, start there first. Supplemental cover is usually most relevant for people in GKV, while PKV dental benefits depend on the main tariff. Area GKV PKV Supplemental dental insurance Routine care Standard statutory benefits Depends on the tariff Tops up GKV gaps, varies by tariff Major restorative treatment Fixed subsidy for standard care Depends on the tariff, GOZ limits, and approvals Can reduce the GKV gap, with limits Claims process The statutory part often runs through a dentist and Krankenkasse Direct billing or reimbursement, depending on the tariff Separate claim or cost-plan review is common Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 What public insurance usually covers Under GKV, basic dental care follows Germany’s statutory dental care rules, including checkups, fillings, tartar removal, and other medically necessary treatment. For prosthetic work, GKV uses Regelversorgung and a Festzuschuss, meaning standard care and a fixed subsidy linked to the dental finding. Choose a higher-cost bridge, crown, or implant, and the public subsidy does not automatically rise with it. The Bonusheft, or bonus booklet, can increase support for eligible prosthetic work, and the Härtefallregelung, or hardship rule, can help increase it further in some low-income cases. How private health insurance and supplemental cover differ If you have private health insurance (PKV), dental coverage is included in your main health plan. However, even private plans have limits. How much you get back depends on pre-approval requirements, tariff caps, and regulated billing rates under the dentist fee schedule (GOZ). Supplemental dental insurance (Zahnzusatzversicherung) is a standalone top-up for people on public health insurance (GKV). Instead of replacing your public plan, it sits on top of it to help cover expensive out-of-pocket costs like professional cleanings, high-quality fillings, crowns, and implants. If you are looking for an expat-focused digital provider with English-language support and straightforward online sign-up, providers like Feather Insurance offer dedicated dental plans in Germany. Alternatively, international health insurance providers such as Allianz Care and Cigna Global offer flexible global plans with optional dental cover that suit globally mobile expats.

What supplemental dental insurance can help with Supplemental dental insurance helps in some cases, but not all. Routine extras and major restorative treatment behave very differently, and benefits vary by tariff, insurer, age, and policy wording. Routine and preventive care Basic public health insurance covers routine checkups and simple tartar removal, but advanced professional dental cleaning (Professionelle Zahnreinigung or PZR) usually requires paying out of pocket. That said, many public insurers offer a partial yearly subsidy or bonus program to help offset the cost. Major public funds like TK, AOK, and Barmer follow the same core rules, but their optional extras vary. Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), for instance, provides a €40 annual PZR subsidy when using network dentists or completing health tasks in their bonus program. While useful for routine prevention, these small subsidies do not bridge the larger financial gap for major treatments like crowns, bridges, or implants. Major restorative treatment The main reason many people buy supplemental dental insurance plans in Germany is higher-cost restorative work, such as crowns, bridges, dentures, implants, and inlays. This is where reimbursement math matters most, as even a tariff that advertises 90% or 100% reimbursement can still leave a real gap. Some tariffs calculate reimbursement from the full private invoice. Others count the GKV subsidy inside the advertised percentage. Item on your cost plan What it shows Why it matters Private invoice amount Dentist, lab, and material cost for your chosen treatment Many readers assume the tariff percentage applies here GKV fixed subsidy Statutory contribution for standard care It does not rise just because you chose a pricier option Supplemental reimbursement What the add-on insurer pays under its formula Wording can change the result Your out-of-pocket share What remains after both payments This is the real number to compare

What supplemental dental insurance usually will not cover Do not assume a new policy will pay for a problem you already know about. Also, “no waiting period” does not mean unlimited reimbursement from day one. Already recommended or ongoing treatment If your dentist has already told you that you need a crown, bridge, implant, or similar work, it may already count as known or recommended treatment. In many tariffs, that type of case is excluded, even if the procedure has not started yet. Future, unforeseen treatment is the situation insurers usually mean to cover. Answer dental history questions carefully and honestly. If your record already shows a missing tooth, a planned crown, or an ongoing treatment note, hiding it can lead to a rejected claim or a later dispute. Waiting periods, caps, and policy exclusions Some plans market dental insurance in Germany with no waiting period, but that answers only one question. A policy can skip the formal waiting period and still limit early reimbursements through caps, implant limits, missing-tooth rules, or contract minimums. Before you apply, check: Waiting period, if any

Reimbursement caps in the first years

Limits for implants, lab costs, or treatment categories

Minimum contract term and notice period

Health questions, surcharges, or exclusions You will usually find these details in the tariff conditions or full policy wording rather than in the headline marketing copy.

How reimbursement and claims work in practice Knowing the benefit list is not enough. You also need to know what happens from quote to treatment to reimbursement, especially if you are still finding a dentist in Germany and are likely to face paperwork in German. Dentistry in Germany Why the Heil- und Kostenplan matters A Heil- und Kostenplan is a written treatment and cost plan, usually issued for larger restorative work such as crowns, bridges, dentures, or implants. For expats, it is often the clearest document in the whole process and shows the dental finding, planned treatment, expected costs, and the statutory contribution. Review that plan with both your Krankenkasse and your supplemental insurer before treatment starts. It is much easier to estimate the likely gap in advance than to argue after the bill arrives. Ask for the full written cost plan even if the dentist has already explained the treatment verbally. How to file a claim and where English support helps The usual process is simple. You receive treatment, get an invoice and any supporting documents, submit the claim to the supplemental insurer, and wait for reimbursement. For bigger work, review often starts earlier with the cost plan. Insurers differ most in the process around the claim. Some use apps or email, while others still rely more on paper. English-language help can matter a lot if you are new to German insurance terms, but do not assume every insurer offers it or that every turnaround time is the same.

How to compare dental insurance plans in Germany When you compare plans, ignore slogans first and read the payment details. The key question is how the tariff calculates reimbursement, where it limits early claims, and what tradeoffs come with the monthly premium. Compare reimbursement logic and GOZ limits GOZ stands for Gebührenordnung für Zahnärzte, the fee schedule dentists use for private billing. In simple terms, it helps determine how a private invoice is calculated. A tariff can sound generous and still leave a gap if it reimburses only up to certain GOZ limits or counts the GKV subsidy inside the advertised percentage. Current policy documents matter more than provider blog copy here. Use a table like this when you compare: Check Typical wording Why it matters Reimbursement basis “90% of invoice amount” or “100% including GKV benefit” These can produce very different out-of-pocket costs Early-year limits “Up to €X in the first years” Major work can still be capped Treatment categories Separate rules for prosthetics, fillings, implants, or orthodontics Strong implant cover does not mean strong preventive cover GOZ limit “Up to 2.3x” or “up to 3.5x GOZ rate” A stricter tariff can leave you with the difference Compare price, contract length, and cancellation rules The cheapest monthly premium is not always the cheapest plan over time. Premiums may change with age, claims experience, or the insurer’s pricing structure. A low-cost plan can also lose value quickly if you mostly use it for preventive care. Before you choose, compare the monthly premium, how pricing may change later, the minimum contract term, the notice period, and whether acceptance rules or surcharges depend on your dental history. If the contract is hard to exit and the main benefit is a cleaning allowance, the plan may not be good value.

When supplemental dental insurance may be worth it for expats Supplemental cover tends to make more sense if you are in GKV and want more protection against higher bills for crowns, bridges, implants, or higher-quality materials. It can also help if you want better preventive benefits, clearer claims support, or less exposure to a large one-off bill. The case is weaker if you are happy with standard care, already have a strong PKV tariff, or only want a small cleaning allowance that your current insurer already partly subsidizes. Timing matters too. If treatment has already been recommended, applying now may have limited value for that issue. Ask yourself: Am I in GKV, or does my PKV tariff already offer strong dental benefits?

Could I afford a large personal contribution for crowns or implants?

Do I want treatment beyond standard care?

Do I need English-language claims support?

Has any treatment already been recommended, planned, or started? If you are new to Germany, start your Bonusheft early even if you also buy supplemental cover. It can still improve the statutory subsidy for eligible prosthetic work later. Before you apply, compare the tariff wording against your current dental benefits and, if major work may be coming, get a Heil- und Kostenplan first. FAQ Frequently asked questions about dental insurance in Germany Does public health insurance cover dental treatment in Germany? Public dental care in Germany usually covers checkups, basic fillings, tartar removal, and other medically necessary standard care. For crowns, bridges, dentures, and similar work, support is usually a fixed subsidy linked to standard care, not full payment for any option you choose. Can I get dental insurance in Germany with no waiting period? Some policies market dental insurance in Germany with no waiting period, but that does not remove every limit. You still need to check early-year caps, treatment exclusions, health questions, and whether the insurer counts the public subsidy inside the advertised percentage. Will dental insurance cover treatment that was already recommended? Often, no. Treatment that has already been recommended, planned, or started is commonly excluded, which is why you should read the current tariff conditions instead of relying on a headline promise or a general blog summary. How do dental insurance claims work in Germany? Dental claims in Germany usually follow a reimbursement process. After treatment, or after a cost plan for bigger work, you submit the invoice and supporting documents to the insurer and wait for payment. App-based, email, and paper workflows all exist. Can I use supplemental dental insurance at any dentist in Germany? Many supplemental plans are reimbursement-based rather than built around a strict network. Even so, you should not assume universal acceptance or identical reimbursement in every case. Billing basis, documentation, and pre-approval for larger work can still affect what you get back.