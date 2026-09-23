DAAD scholarship Germany: eligibility, funding, and deadlines

Choosing a scholarship is only one part of the process, as university admission, visa requirements, and study costs also need to be considered. This guide explains the main DAAD scholarship routes, what funding may cover, and the key requirements to check before applying.

Key takeaways DAAD covers separate funding programs, so start with the exact listing rather than generic advice.

Your DAAD application and German university admission are usually separate, and missing either one can end the plan.

Many public universities are tuition-free, but semester contribution still applies, and some programs in Germany do charge tuition.

Fit depends on degree level, subject, country, language of instruction, and sometimes work experience, supervisor contact, or time already spent in Germany.

Even with funding, you may still need money for visa proof, travel, deposits, and first-month costs before any stipend arrives.

Who can apply and which route fits Your eligibility can depend on factors such as your: Degree stage.

Subject.

Country of residence or application.

Language skills.

How long you have already been in Germany. Some programs also set requirements around professional experience, academic contacts, or your previous degree, so always check the individual DAAD listing. Master’s and postgraduate routes If you are looking for a DAAD postgraduate scholarship in Germany, start with the general master’s study scholarships and then compare any other routes available for your country and subject in the database. For the Study Scholarships – Master Studies for All Academic Disciplines program, you can apply before completing your first degree, provided you graduate by the time the funding period begins. You are responsible for applying separately for admission to your chosen German university or university of applied sciences, and you must ultimately secure admission before the scholarship funding begins. Higher Education Best MBA’s in Germany 2026 Read more STEM master’s scholarships in Germany If you are looking for a DAAD STEM master’s scholarship in Germany, check the dedicated STEM study scholarship and whether it is available for your country. Requirements can include having completed your first degree by the application deadline and choosing an eligible tuition-free master’s program in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, or engineering. Check the current call carefully for country eligibility, subject requirements, language requirements, and restrictions on programs you have already started in Germany. PhD and research routes If your goal is a doctorate study or project-based research, check DAAD research grants and doctoral funding programs rather than the taught master’s routes. Depending on the program, doctoral and research applicants may need an academic supervisor or host, a research proposal, or confirmation of contact with an institution in Germany. The application process can therefore look quite different from applying for a taught degree. Photo: Elevate/Pexels

What DAAD funding covers and what it does not The phrase “funded study” can hide some important costs in Germany. Rent, semester contributions, travel, and visa-related expenses still matter, especially in cities with high housing costs. Tuition, semester contribution, and living costs in Germany In Germany, you will need to budget for tuition, semester contributions, living costs, and proof of finances for immigration purposes. Cost type What it means in Germany What to check Tuition fees Charges for the degree program itself Bachelor’s and most master’s programs at state institutions do not charge tuition, but important exceptions exist Semester contribution A separate payment covering services such as student welfare and student representation, and often transport Usually still payable each semester, currently around €70 to €430 Living costs Rent, food, insurance, transport, and study basics DAAD says many students need roughly €900 to €1,200 a month, depending on where they live Proof of finances Evidence that you can support yourself for visa or residence purposes A recognized scholarship can be accepted as proof; other routes can include a blocked account (Sperrkonto) or Declaration of Commitment Tuition rules, semester contributions, living-cost estimates, and proof-of-finance requirements can change. Check the exact university, scholarship call, and official visa guidance before relying on these figures. DAAD scholarships generally do not cover tuition fees. Although bachelor’s and most master’s programs at state higher education institutions do not charge tuition, important exceptions exist. These include tuition for many non-EU students in Baden-Württemberg, possible fees for international students at some institutions in Bavaria, private universities, and certain continuing-education master’s programs. Wise for managing study and arrival costs in Germany Moving to Germany for your studies often involves managing money across currencies before your stipend or local account is set up. With Wise, you can hold and convert multiple currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, transfer money internationally with low fees, and obtain EUR account details to send and receive funds seamlessly while studying abroad. Discover Wise A common mistake is therefore assuming that a public course is automatically free. Check the fees for your exact university and course, and budget for cost of living in Germany alongside your scholarship. Costs such as accommodation deposits, semester contributions, and initial living expenses may still need to be paid separately or before your scholarship payments begin. About Germany The cost of living in Germany in 2026 Read more Language courses, insurance, and extra benefits DAAD scholarships can include benefits beyond the monthly stipend, such as a travel allowance, insurance cover, language-course funding, family benefits, or other program-specific support. The exact package varies, so check the benefits section of the individual scholarship call rather than assuming that every DAAD award provides the same support. Scholarship-funded language support also does not automatically satisfy your university’s language requirements. DAAD and your university may have separate rules for proving language proficiency, and a German-taught degree may require specific evidence such as TestDaF or DSH. Check both the scholarship call and your chosen university’s admission requirements.

How to apply without wasting time Start by confirming the scholarship route and its requirements before gathering documents. This can save you from preparing paperwork that does not meet the program’s language, eligibility, or university admission rules. Documents and language proof Common application documents include: A CV.

A motivation letter.

Academic transcripts.

A degree certificate or permitted provisional evidence.

Proof of language skills. Depending on the scholarship, you may also need a recommendation, proof of work experience, a research proposal, or confirmation from an academic supervisor or host. For language proof, check both the DAAD scholarship call and your chosen university’s admission requirements. English-taught programs may accept tests such as IELTS or TOEFL, while German-taught programs may require TestDaF, DSH, telc Deutsch, or another recognized qualification. Check the individual scholarship listing for accepted certificates and any rules on how recent your test results must be. Deadlines, university admission, and country-specific rules Depending on the program, you may need to complete a DAAD scholarship application, a separate university application, or both. Deadlines vary by scholarship, country, and funding cycle, and can fall well before the semester begins, so check the current call rather than relying on the previous year’s dates. Some programs allow final-year students to apply before graduating, provided they complete their degree by the required stage. The STEM Master’s scholarship, for example, requires applicants to have completed their first qualifying degree by the application deadline. Some major DAAD programs also exclude applicants who have already been resident in Germany for more than 15 months by the application deadline. Keep the scholarship and university admission deadlines in the same calendar. Receiving a DAAD scholarship does not remove the need to secure university admission where the program requires it.

How to verify a program before you apply Use this sequence before you spend time preparing documents: 1 Confirm country and applicant status in the DAAD database, as eligibility can depend on where you are applying from and your academic status. 2 Check whether the scholarship funds degree study, a research project, or doctoral study, and whether your degree level and subject match the requirements. 3 Compare DAAD language requirements with the university’s admission rules, especially if you still need to learn German for a German-taught course. 4 Use Hochschulkompass to check the institution and degree program, including whether the institution is state or state-recognized and whether the course is offered full-time. 5 Check the university’s course page for tuition, continuing-education fees, and any state-specific charges. 6 Confirm the application procedure in the individual scholarship call, including whether you need to apply through the DAAD portal, separately to the university, or through another specified route. When comparing language rules, Expatica’s guide to learning German can help with broader course and language-planning context. For program recognition and course details, use Hochschulkompass alongside the university’s own page.