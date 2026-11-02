Permanent residence in Canada: pathways, eligibility and next steps

Permanent residence (PR) is one of the biggest decisions you can make when moving to Canada, and the route you choose shapes everything that follows. This guide compares the main pathways, including Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programmes, family sponsorship, and Quebec-selected programmes, and walks through the documents, costs, and processing steps involved. It also explains what PR status means in practice, from PR cards to the 730-day residency obligation, so you can plan your move with a clearer picture. Rules, fees, and processing times change often, so use this guide as a starting point and confirm the latest details with IRCC or the relevant provincial or Quebec authority.
This guide is for general information only and is not immigration or legal advice. Rules, fees, and processing times change often, so verify the latest details with IRCC and, where relevant, provincial or Quebec authorities.
Key takeaways
- Permanent residence (PR) is a legal status, not a visa or citizenship. It allows you to live in Canada long term, subject to meeting the conditions for maintaining PR status.
- Compare the main immigration pathways before applying. Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), and family sponsorship are important routes, but eligibility varies significantly between programs.
- Depending on your pathway, language test results, identity documents, police certificates, education records, and other evidence can affect how smoothly your application progresses.
- Your PR status is your legal position in Canada, while the PR card is primarily evidence of that status and is particularly important for returning to Canada on a commercial carrier.
- Use official IRCC guidance to check your eligibility and next steps. If you’re preparing financially for your move, also plan how you’ll access and transfer Canadian dollars before and after arrival.
Wise for managing money before your move to Canada
- Hold CAD and other supported currencies: Manage money before or after arriving in Canada.
- Convert money into CAD: Exchange supported currencies when you need Canadian dollars.
- Make international transfers: Send money while preparing financially for your move to Canada.
What permanent residence in Canada means
Permanent residence in Canada is a legal immigration status for people approved to settle in the country long term after moving to the country. It lets you live, work, or study in Canada without relying on temporary immigration status, but it does not make you a Canadian citizen.
This is different from temporary status, such as holding a study or work permit, and from citizenship, which includes rights such as voting and obtaining a Canadian passport. PR is a legal status, not simply a card or a visa.
What permanent residents can and cannot do
Permanent residents can:
- live, work, or study anywhere in Canada
- access most social benefits and apply for provincial health coverage when eligible
- receive protection under Canadian law and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
Permanent residents cannot vote or run for political office, and some jobs requiring a high-level security clearance are unavailable to them. They must also pay taxes and follow federal, provincial, and municipal laws.
Which permanent residence pathway fits your situation?
The best route for you depends on factors such as your work experience, skills, connection to a province or territory, and family relationships in Canada.
|Pathway
|⭐ Best for
|💡 What usually matters most
|🏢 Province or sponsor involved?
|✅ Where to verify
|Express Entry
|Skilled workers and some graduates
|Language, work history, education, and CRS score
|No sponsor needed, though a job offer can help
|Express Entry
|Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)
|People who meet a province or territory’s immigration needs
|Provincial or territorial criteria, work background, and intent to settle
|Yes, a province or territory nominates you
|PNP
|Family sponsorship
|Spouses, partners, dependent children, parents, grandparents, and certain other relatives
|Sponsor eligibility, relationship category, and supporting evidence
|Yes, an eligible sponsor in Canada
|Family sponsorship
|Quebec Immigration programmes
|People settling in Quebec
|Quebec’s selection criteria and the requirements of the particular programme
|Quebec selects applicants under many of its immigration programmes
|Quebec portal
There is no single easiest route. Your best fit depends on the eligibility rules, selection criteria, available places, and other requirements of the programme you are considering.
Express Entry for skilled workers and graduates
Express Entry manages applications under the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. You do not always need a job offer, although a qualifying offer can still matter for eligibility under some programmes.
Since March 2025, job offers no longer receive additional CRS points. Meeting the basic eligibility requirements is also not the same as receiving an invitation to apply, so check current invitation rounds, CRS requirements, and official criteria before relying on this route.
Provincial Nominee Program for targeted regional needs
The PNP lets participating provinces and territories nominate people who meet their immigration and economic needs and intend to settle there. Some streams are linked to Express Entry, while others use the non-Express Entry process.
If you accept an Express Entry-linked provincial or territorial nomination, you receive 600 additional CRS points. For a non-Express Entry nomination, you apply separately to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for permanent residence after being nominated. Eligibility criteria and available streams can change, so check the relevant province or territory before applying.
Family sponsorship in Canada
Family sponsorship can lead to PR when both the sponsor and the person being sponsored meet the requirements for the relevant category. It is not based on the Express Entry points system, so the focus is instead on factors such as sponsor eligibility, the family relationship, and supporting evidence.
The rules differ considerably between spouses and partners, dependent children, parents and grandparents, and other relatives. In particular, sponsorship of other relatives is available only in limited circumstances, so check the current IRCC category before making plans.
A note on Quebec-selected programmes
Quebec has its own selection system for many immigration programmes. If you plan to settle in Quebec, check both the official Quebec immigration guidance and any applicable federal requirements rather than assuming the rules are the same as elsewhere in Canada.
What eligibility factors and documents matter most?
Most permanent residence routes require you to prove your identity, show that you meet the programme requirements, and meet Canada’s admissibility requirements. The exact documents depend on the pathway and your circumstances, so never assume there is one universal pack.
- Identity documents: passport or travel document, birth certificate, marriage or other civil-status records, and relevant family documents
- Language results: approved English or French test scores where required
- Education records: diplomas, transcripts, and an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) when needed
- Work history: evidence such as employer reference letters, contracts, pay records, job duties, and employment dates where relevant
- Funds evidence: proof that you have sufficient settlement funds where your immigration route requires it
- Admissibility and family papers: police certificates, medical steps, and sponsorship records when relevant
Fraud warning: use official government websites and, if you pay someone for immigration advice or representation, check that they are authorized to provide it. Be wary of anyone selling job offers, offering false documents, or guaranteeing permanent residence.
How the application process works step by step
The broad sequence is similar across many permanent residence routes, although the forms, requirements, and order of some steps vary.
Choose your route and confirm whether you are using Express Entry, a provincial or territorial programme, family sponsorship, Quebec immigration, or another PR pathway.
Check the exact eligibility rules, including points, sponsor rules, or province-specific criteria.
Start the correct application process, which might involve creating an Express Entry profile, applying to a province or territory, or submitting a sponsorship application.
Gather your supporting documents. Employment evidence, police certificates, translations, and civil-status records can take time to obtain, so check the requirements early.
Pay the required fees and follow additional instructions. Depending on your application, this can include biometrics, an immigration medical exam, or requests for further documents.
Wait for the decision and follow the approval instructions. If your PR application is approved, IRCC will provide confirmation of permanent residence and instructions for completing the process.
For example, someone moving from graduate status towards an economic PR route may be able to complete an online profile relatively quickly but have to wait longer for a police certificate from another country. Preparing documents early can reduce avoidable delays.
What it costs and how long it takes
Permanent residence costs and processing times can change, so use official IRCC pages as your live source. Your total costs can include application fees, biometrics, an immigration medical exam, translations, police certificates, and other expenses specific to your pathway and circumstances.
|Cost or timing area
|Usually applies to
|Why it changes
|Where to verify
|IRCC application fees
|Most PR streams
|Program and family circumstances
|IRCC fee list
|Biometrics and medicals
|Most PR applicants aged 14–79, subject to exemptions
|Applicant and family circumstances
|IRCC biometrics guidance
|Translations and supporting documents
|Applicants who need translations or other third-party documents
|Document requirements and local provider charges
|Program checklist
|Processing times
|PR applications
|Pathway, application volumes, complexity, and other processing factors
|IRCC processing-times tool
PR status, PR cards and residency obligations
Becoming a permanent resident, proving that status, and maintaining it are related but separate issues.
If your application is approved while you are outside Canada, you will generally receive a Confirmation of Permanent Residence (COPR) and, if required, a permanent resident visa.
If you are already in Canada, IRCC can confirm your PR status through the Permanent Residence Portal and provide an electronic Confirmation of Permanent Residence (e-COPR).
Your PR card is separate from your legal status. It is an important document for proving your status when returning to Canada on commercial transport, but an expired PR card does not automatically mean that you have lost permanent resident status.
When you need a PR card or a PRTD
Permanent residents generally need a valid PR card to return to Canada on a commercial vehicle, such as a plane, train, bus, or boat. Your first PR card is generally mailed to you at a Canadian address after your permanent residence has been confirmed.
If you are outside Canada without a valid card, you may need a permanent resident travel document (PRTD).
Rights and responsibilities of Canadian PR status
- Taxes and laws: follow Canadian laws and meet tax obligations that apply to you.
- Residency obligation: you generally need at least 730 days in Canada during the last five years to maintain PR status.
- Time abroad: some days outside Canada can count towards the residency obligation, so check the official rules before calculating your total.
- Travel records: keep accurate records of your time outside Canada, particularly if you are close to the residency requirement.
Provincial or territorial health coverage is separate from PR status. Check the eligibility and enrolment rules for the province or territory where you live.
Financial planning for your move and your PR application
PR approval does not solve every money issue when you first arrive in Canada. You may still need to transfer funds, convert some money into CAD, pay for temporary accommodation and deposits, and set up everyday banking after you arrive.
Eligible customers can use a Wise Account to hold CAD and other supported currencies, convert money, and make international transfers before or after arriving in Canada. Wise is not a bank account, so compare it with Canadian bank accounts for non-residents, and other options based on how you plan to manage your money.
- Budget enough accessible money for housing, transport, food, and other first-month expenses.
- Check whether your immigration pathway has a proof-of-funds requirement and keep the required funds accessible.
- Consider converting some money into CAD for your early expenses.
- Prepare suitable identification and other documents for how to open a bank account in Canada.
- Compare banking in Canada and mobile banking in Canada for day-to-day use.
Conclusion
Permanent residence is not a single application route, so start by identifying the programme that best matches your work history, family situation, or intended province. Prepare identity, language, education, employment, police, and other supporting documents according to the requirements of that route. After approval, remember that permanent resident status, the PR card, and the residency obligation are related but separate. Plan the financial side of your move as well as the immigration process itself. Because eligibility rules, fees, processing times, and programme criteria can change, confirm the latest requirements with IRCC and the relevant provincial or Quebec authorities before acting.
FAQ
FAQs
What is the difference between permanent residence and citizenship in Canada?
Permanent residents can live and work in Canada, but they cannot vote. Citizenship is a separate later status that adds political rights and a Canadian passport.
How does Express Entry lead to permanent residence in Canada?
Express Entry manages applications for three federal economic immigration programmes. Eligible candidates enter the pool and receive a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score. IRCC holds invitation rounds, and candidates who meet the criteria and score requirements for a round may receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence.
How does the Provincial Nominee Program work for permanent residency?
A province or territory nominates candidates who match its labour needs or priorities. Some streams link to Express Entry, while others use a separate federal step.
Can family sponsorship lead to permanent residence in Canada?
Yes, if the relationship category and sponsor rules are met. This route is not points-based like skilled-worker programs.
How do you apply for a Canadian PR card?
Most new permanent residents do not need to submit a separate application for their first PR card. Follow IRCC’s instructions for providing your Canadian address and photo after becoming a permanent resident. Separate procedures apply if you later need to renew or replace a PR card, while permanent residents outside Canada without a valid PR card may need a permanent resident travel document (PRTD) to return on commercial transport.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Overview of the main ways to immigrate to Canada permanently, Government of Canada — Immigrate to Canada
- Eligibility and application information for federal economic immigration programmes, Government of Canada — Express Entry
- Official information on provincial and territorial nomination routes, Government of Canada — Provincial nominees
- Official categories and requirements for sponsoring eligible relatives, Government of Canada — Family sponsorship
- Information on obtaining, renewing, and replacing a permanent resident card, Government of Canada — Permanent resident card
- Official explanation of permanent resident status and residency obligations, Government of Canada — Understand PR status
- Current immigration and citizenship application fees, IRCC — Fee list
- Current processing-time estimates for immigration applications, IRCC — Check processing times
- Government tool for exploring Canadian immigration programmes, IRCC — Explore immigration programs
- Quebec-specific immigration programmes, requirements, and procedures, Government of Quebec — Immigration
- Public register for checking the status of regulated Canadian immigration consultants, College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants — Public Register
- Federal portal for immigration, citizenship, visas, permits, and related services, Government of Canada — Immigration and citizenship