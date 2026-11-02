Permanent residence in Canada: pathways, eligibility and next steps

Key takeaways Permanent residence (PR) is a legal status, not a visa or citizenship. It allows you to live in Canada long term, subject to meeting the conditions for maintaining PR status.

Compare the main immigration pathways before applying. Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), and family sponsorship are important routes, but eligibility varies significantly between programs.

Depending on your pathway, language test results, identity documents, police certificates, education records, and other evidence can affect how smoothly your application progresses.

Your PR status is your legal position in Canada, while the PR card is primarily evidence of that status and is particularly important for returning to Canada on a commercial carrier.

Use official IRCC guidance to check your eligibility and next steps. If you’re preparing financially for your move, also plan how you’ll access and transfer Canadian dollars before and after arrival. Wise for managing money before your move to Canada Hold CAD and other supported currencies: Manage money before or after arriving in Canada.

Convert money into CAD: Exchange supported currencies when you need Canadian dollars.

Make international transfers: Send money while preparing financially for your move to Canada. Learn more about the Wise account

What permanent residence in Canada means Permanent residence in Canada is a legal immigration status for people approved to settle in the country long term after moving to the country. It lets you live, work, or study in Canada without relying on temporary immigration status, but it does not make you a Canadian citizen. This is different from temporary status, such as holding a study or work permit, and from citizenship, which includes rights such as voting and obtaining a Canadian passport. PR is a legal status, not simply a card or a visa. What permanent residents can and cannot do Permanent residents can: live, work, or study anywhere in Canada

access most social benefits and apply for provincial health coverage when eligible

receive protection under Canadian law and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms Permanent residents cannot vote or run for political office, and some jobs requiring a high-level security clearance are unavailable to them. They must also pay taxes and follow federal, provincial, and municipal laws. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more

What eligibility factors and documents matter most? Most permanent residence routes require you to prove your identity, show that you meet the programme requirements, and meet Canada’s admissibility requirements. The exact documents depend on the pathway and your circumstances, so never assume there is one universal pack. Identity documents: passport or travel document, birth certificate, marriage or other civil-status records, and relevant family documents

passport or travel document, birth certificate, marriage or other civil-status records, and relevant family documents Language results: approved English or French test scores where required

approved English or French test scores where required Education records: diplomas, transcripts, and an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) when needed

diplomas, transcripts, and an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) when needed Work history: evidence such as employer reference letters, contracts, pay records, job duties, and employment dates where relevant

evidence such as employer reference letters, contracts, pay records, job duties, and employment dates where relevant Funds evidence: proof that you have sufficient settlement funds where your immigration route requires it

proof that you have sufficient settlement funds where your immigration route requires it Admissibility and family papers: police certificates, medical steps, and sponsorship records when relevant Fraud warning: use official government websites and, if you pay someone for immigration advice or representation, check that they are authorized to provide it. Be wary of anyone selling job offers, offering false documents, or guaranteeing permanent residence.

How the application process works step by step The broad sequence is similar across many permanent residence routes, although the forms, requirements, and order of some steps vary. 1 Choose your route and confirm whether you are using Express Entry, a provincial or territorial programme, family sponsorship, Quebec immigration, or another PR pathway. 2 Check the exact eligibility rules, including points, sponsor rules, or province-specific criteria. 3 Start the correct application process, which might involve creating an Express Entry profile, applying to a province or territory, or submitting a sponsorship application. 4 Gather your supporting documents. Employment evidence, police certificates, translations, and civil-status records can take time to obtain, so check the requirements early. 5 Pay the required fees and follow additional instructions. Depending on your application, this can include biometrics, an immigration medical exam, or requests for further documents. 6 Wait for the decision and follow the approval instructions. If your PR application is approved, IRCC will provide confirmation of permanent residence and instructions for completing the process. For example, someone moving from graduate status towards an economic PR route may be able to complete an online profile relatively quickly but have to wait longer for a police certificate from another country. Preparing documents early can reduce avoidable delays.

What it costs and how long it takes Permanent residence costs and processing times can change, so use official IRCC pages as your live source. Your total costs can include application fees, biometrics, an immigration medical exam, translations, police certificates, and other expenses specific to your pathway and circumstances. Cost or timing area Usually applies to Why it changes Where to verify IRCC application fees Most PR streams Program and family circumstances IRCC fee list Biometrics and medicals Most PR applicants aged 14–79, subject to exemptions Applicant and family circumstances IRCC biometrics guidance Translations and supporting documents Applicants who need translations or other third-party documents Document requirements and local provider charges Program checklist Processing times PR applications Pathway, application volumes, complexity, and other processing factors IRCC processing-times tool