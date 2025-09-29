Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist

Before you move to Canada There’s a lot to do before you are able to relocate to Canada. We’ll work through some core activities in this guide – which can include: Selecting and being approved for a Canadian visa

Planning your finances for the move and day to day life

Getting adequate healthcare cover

Finding accommodation and employment as needed

Getting ready to hit the ground running on arrival Let’s dive right in. Canada visa requirements Immigration to Canada is overseen by the Canadian Immigration and Citizenship Service. You can find the most common immigration visa options on the Immigration and Citizenship Service home page, which allows you to search based on your situation Common Canadian immigration visa categories include: Work based visas – for skilled workers, entrepreneurs, start ups and care givers for example

Regional visas – for people who want to live in specific areas of the country, with local sponsorship

Family visas – for family reunification or adoption

Refugee and special situation visas Types of visas available While there are several different types of Canadian visas for immigration, the most common scenario is that an immigrant is coming to Canada to be reunited with family, or for work. Here are some options for these visa types: Visa type Who can apply Process Express Entry Skilled workers under 3 streams;

Canadian Experience ClassFederal Skilled Worker ProgramFederal Skilled Trades Program Points based selection process, followed by an application invite which is assessed by the authorities Start up Visa Entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Canada (not including Quebec) Pitch your startup idea to a relevant body or agency to get their sponsorship and support in order to apply Family visas Spouse, partner, and children of Canadian citizens and permanent residents

Some options available for parents, grandparents and other relatives Eligible sponsors must complete an application, followed by the dependent. You may be asked to attend a biometric appointment and complete other application steps Required documents checklist The documents needed to apply for a Canadian immigrant visa can be varied depending on your situation. Common documents needed include: Completed sponsor and application forms – at different points in the application process, there are several forms which need to be completed and filed, depending on the visa you apply to

– at different points in the application process, there are several forms which need to be completed and filed, depending on the visa you apply to Passport and photos – you’ll need to submit images of your passport, and recent passport style photos

Proof of language ability – needed for some working visas depending on your native language

– needed for some working visas depending on your native language Evidence of finances – such as proof of income and proof of assets – this may be required for start up visas and family reunification visas in particular

– such as proof of income and proof of assets – this may be required for start up visas and family reunification visas in particular Birth certificates, marriage certificate, and similar – for family visas you will need a suite of family documents to show your relationship to the sponsor

– for family visas you will need a suite of family documents to show your relationship to the sponsor Police certificate showing no criminal record – different rules may apply here depending on your age and how long you’ve lived in your current country

– different rules may apply here depending on your age and how long you’ve lived in your current country Educational and employment certificates and record for employment visas Processing times and costs The visa processing times vary a lot depending on the visa type, and the demand at the time you submit your application. At the time of writing, as an example, a spousal visa for a partner not in Canada can take 15 months. An Express employment visa may be processed in 6 months. There are tools on the Canadian authorities website which can help you estimate the time it takes to get a specific visa type – but these do not offer any guarantee on delivery times. Costs depend on the visa type as well – be aware that extra fees for translation, notarisation, biometrics and other necessary steps may also apply. Here are some common costs for popular Canadian visa types as an example; Family reunification fees to sponsor a spouse or partner: from $1,205

Family reunification fees to sponsor a child: from $170

Express employment visa fees: from $1.525 Plan your finances Before you get too far in your journey, you’ll need to budget for your new life in Canada, including relocation costs and the day to day costs of your new home. Bear in mind that the cost of living in Canada may be very different to your home country. While costs vary a lot, cities like Vancouver, Toronto, and Victoria come out as the most expensive places to live in Canada pretty consistently. Research your likely new home to see what the cost comparisons look like in your specific situation. While you plan your budget you’ll also need to think about how to manage across different currencies, including keeping down currency conversion fees and getting fair exchange rates. It’s worth looking at specialist services like Wise for international money transfers, competitive exchange rates, and fee discounts for large amounts over the equivalent of 20k GBP. Wise transfers are transparently priced so you know what your recipient will get in the end and can offer a lower overall cost compared to using a bank. Wise also offers a multi-currency account as a good way for people to move their finances, at low costs, and to manage currencies on a day to day basis. Healthcare and insurance Canada’s healthcare is managed on a provincial and territorial level. If you are a permanent resident of Canada you can probably get free access to health care, although limitations apply. This can include a wait time of up to 3 months before you can use services – and some service exclusions. To get access to healthcare you’ll need to check the process in the area you choose to live in. Generally you need to apply for a health card and prove you’re eligible for access to health services. If you want to access additional services, or if you can’t get free healthcare, you can also choose to take private medical insurance, or pay out of pocket to private providers. Finding accommodation The costs of renting a home in Canada vary a lot depending on where you need to be. As you may expect, major cities cost a lot more than small towns and more rural areas – but the availability of accommodation may be better too. You might need to arrange some temporary accommodation for when you first arrive in Canada before taking on a property of your own. Data from a service like Numbeo can also give an idea as this offers prices based on bedroom number and city location, which you can use to build an idea of the costs for the size property you’d like. You can also browse real estate websites to see what the going rates are in the city or town you want to live in.

Cost of living in Canada: Budget planning The cost of living in Canada varies enormously based on where you are and what type of lifestyle you prefer. You’ll need to build out a realistic budget based on your destination, which is likely to cover items like: Rent and utilities

Groceries and food

Travel and vehicle maintenance

Medical care and insurance

Schooling and family costs

Clothing and other necessities

Entertainment and discretionary spending Some of these factors might be quite tricky to predict, and can be very different to your home country. Here, using a resource like Numbeo to get live data for costs of goods and services can be a really helpful way to put together a draft budget to get a feel for your costs.

Moving to Canada: Step-by-step process Planning your physical move to Canada can be a complex process – but this does vary depending on your situation. If you’re a student planning on jumping on a plane with a backpack, your job will be significantly simpler than someone planning a move with a whole family, shipping all their household goods for example. Some key points to consider when you plan your move to Canada include: Decide how much you want to ship and get quotes based on this – you may want to take a few boxes, or everything you own, and shippers can handle both eventuality

Plan your arrival, including booking temporary accommodation in your new home and considering if you’ll need to hire a vehicle to get settled in

If you intend on moving pets, you’ll need to start this process early as there are many requirements covering pet health and paperwork

Make sure you have all the documents you may need at the border in your hand luggage, and any valuables travel with you

See if you can open a bank account – or a multi-currency account with a provider like Wise – before you move, to make it easier to manage your money

On arrival, prioritise setting up local services like a cell phone and internet to make organising your new life easier

Banking and financial services in Canada Once you have legal residence in Canada, you can open a checking account from many different banks, such as TD Bank, RBC and BMO. Some banks also offer specific services for students and professionals moving to Canada which can be helpful. Bear in mind that it’s very common to need to visit a bank branch in person to set up your account and get verified – which may not be practical as a new arrival. If you’d rather an account you can set up remotely, specialist providers like Wise may be a good solution. Services like these are not banks – but they do offer ways to hold, send, spend and receive money in multiple currencies, which can give you the tools you need to keep on top of your finances in Canada. Opening a Canadian bank account On arrival you can open a bank account with a local Canadian bank. The usual steps to take include: Step 1: Choose the right bank and account for your needs Day to day management accounts in Canada are usually called chequing or current accounts, and may come with cheque books and ways to manage payments in a branch and digitally Compare a few accounts to get a feel for the fees and features, as they may be unfamiliar. Step 2: Gather the required documents To apply for your account you’ll almost always need to provide: Proof of your ID – like a passport

Proof of address – like a utility bill

Your Social Insurance Number (SIN) Do check with the bank what they’ll need for the specific account you prefer before you apply. Step 3: Visit the branch to apply – or upload your application online Many Canadian banks require new customers to visit in person to open an account, although some offer online applications if you have a full set of local documents. If you’re going to a branch, make an appointment in advance to make sure you don’t have to wait around unnecessarily. Step 4: Get verified, fund your account, and transact Your documents will be checked and once your account is approved you can add money, order a debit card and start to transact. Managing international finances As a new arrival in Canada the chances are that you’ll still need to manage your finances across multiple currencies. You can often get good value, simple international services from specialist providers – like international money transfers and account services with Wise. Receive CAD payments to your Wise account, spend with the Wise card, send money overseas with the mid-market rate and low fees, and keep on top of everything with just your phone. Save the paperwork with alternative solutions like Wise Banks in Canada usually need a local proof of address to allow you to open an account. If you’re a new arrival in Canada, the chances of having a proof of address like a utility bill is low. In fact, before you can get a utility bill, you probably need a bank account. That can be frustrating and an extra hassle when you’re in the middle of a major move. Wise is a specialist in international accounts and offers straightforward ways to securely open an account – including accepting proof of ID and address from many countries, not just Canada. The whole process is done online or in app, and you can then get Canadian account information to hold, receive, spend and send CAD payments easily. Plus if you need to send money home, Wise offers international remittance service to 140+ countries with low, transparent fees and the mid-market rate without any mark-up. Open a Wise Account Move your funds to Canada with low fees with Wise Wise offers an international transfer service to 140+ countries with low fees and the mid-market rate. If you use Wise to move your finances from your home country to Canada, you can then continue to manage your money across CAD and 40+ other currencies in a Wise account, making it easy to settle into your new life. You can compare the fees of Wise and other providers based on your home country, to see which is the best value in your situation.

Finding employment in Canada To move to Canada for work specifically, you’ll already need to have a job lined up. However, if you’ve moved for another reason, such as to be with your family, you may still want to look for a new position on arrival. It’s a good idea to start your job search online to get a feel for in demand jobs in your area – popular sites to look on include: Indeed

Monster

Linked In Once you’re starting to search for employment more seriously you can also use word of mouth, professional networking options like LinkedIn, and employment agencies to boost your chances.

Your first weeks in Canada Getting to Canada will be an exciting moment, but the journey isn’t over yet. Some things to take care of in your first few weeks might include: Get your utilities transferred to your name – take a meter reading if needed and sign up for electricity, gas, water and whatever else you need

Get a local phone and internet deal to keep your costs down and avoid roaming

Get your Provincial health card if you’re able to – or else make sure you have all your medical and dental insurance set up

Get to know your local area, including practicalities like the nearest ER and hospital, local stores and transport hubs

Join local social networks and clubs – and get to know your new neighbors

Settling into life in Canada How you choose to integrate and settle into your new home may depend on your preferences, family situation and location. Here are a few things to think about when you’re in the early stages of your new life in Canada. Housing and accommodation If you’ve only booked temporary accommodation for your arrival, you’ll need to decide where to live longer term once you’re in Canada. The right place for you may depend on your personal situation – for example, if you’re with your family you may look at good school districts, while couples or singles might want to find an expat-friendly neighborhood with a great social scene. Your options will be dictated by where in the country you are living, but in most cases there are a good selection of choices including budget-friendly options if you don’t mind taking a slightly smaller property, or living a little further outside of the centre of town. Healthcare system in Canada You can learn more about where you need to go to get your Provincial health care card on the Canadian government’s healthcare information pages. As health care is devolved from the central government, the way the process works – including any wait time before you can access services if you have received permanent residency – can depend on where you choose to live. Make sure you understand the situation early, so you can get private cover if you need it. Providers like Sun Life and AXA offer insurance to individuals – including expats – in Canada, and can be a good place to look to work out what cover you need in addition to any free services you are entitled to. Transportation and getting around Whether you need to want a vehicle, or prefer to use public transport will depend a lot on where you live. While city life may be easy enough with public transport options, more rural and remote towns are often only really navigable with a vehicle. Cultural integration and social life Depending on where you’re coming from, life in Canada may cause more or less of a culture shock. Living in a new country will throw surprises at anyone – so being prepared is key. Even if you expect life to be pretty similar to your home country, the small differences are what make life interesting. Do what you can to learn about Canadian culture, in particular in the area you choose to live in, and reach out to create your own social network to allow you to explore and enjoy your new life. Government resources to check Canada immigration homepage – for more options of visas and detailed application processes

Canada Revenue Authority – for all things relating to taxes

Canadian government’s healthcare information pages – links to individual provincial sites for more local information

Check your own local province website, based on where you live, for many more useful resources

Practical moving tips and timeline In the final stages of planning, use this month-by-month checklist to keep on top of everything that needs to be arranged: 12 months or more before: Visa research and applications as needed – consider Canadian locations you want to target for accommodation and employment.

Visa research and applications as needed – consider Canadian locations you want to target for accommodation and employment. 6 months before: Once your visas are being approved, you can move onto your job search if needed, and practical planning for your move. Build a budget for your move, and for day to day life in your new location. Investigate moving protocols for your pets, and if you’re traveling with family, look at schooling and childcare options and application requirements.

Once your visas are being approved, you can move onto your job search if needed, and practical planning for your move. Build a budget for your move, and for day to day life in your new location. Investigate moving protocols for your pets, and if you’re traveling with family, look at schooling and childcare options and application requirements. 3 months before: Finalise your housing, at least on a temporary basis on arrival, and look into your preferred banking options. Review healthcare and insurance services to get an idea of the costs and cover available. Sense check your budget planning to date.

Finalise your housing, at least on a temporary basis on arrival, and look into your preferred banking options. Review healthcare and insurance services to get an idea of the costs and cover available. Sense check your budget planning to date. 1 month before: Pack and prepare to ship your items, choose providers for utilities, cell phones, internet and healthcare, so you can set these up quickly on arrival. Double check you have all the documents needed to pass immigration smoothly.