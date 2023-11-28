Embrace Canada's vibrant lifestyle: dive into the culture, savor the cuisine, and discover the best sights and activities to enjoy life like a local.

Culture & Entertainment Immerse yourself in Austria’s rich cultural fabric with the best of local art, history, and English-language entertainment options.

Food & Drink Savor the flavors of Austria: embark on a culinary journey through the traditional cuisine and ingredients, and try your hand at authentic local recipes.

Holidays & Celebrations Mark your calendars with Austria’s public holidays, attend the local celebrations and festivals, and take part in the country’s holiday traditions.

Sports & Fitness Get active on Austria’s sports and fitness scene: discover the popular sports, follow the national teams, and find the best spots to keep fit.