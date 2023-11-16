Find your perfect home in Canada by browsing our listings, and learn more about your housing rights, whether you want to buy, rent, or find temporary lodging.
Expat tools
Directory
Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between
Read more
Job search
Looking for work? Search our job postings to discover a position suited to your talents
Read more
Housing
Get the perfect start on your life in Austria with a dream home from our housing listings
Read more
Dating
Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate
Read more