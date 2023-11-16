Canadian Grades to US GPA Calculator
Your Canadian grades are strong — make sure they read that way in the US. Use our converter to get an accurate 4.0 scale equivalent recognised by US admissions offices and employers.
- Students & Parents: Translate Canadian secondary, CEGEP, or university marks for US college and graduate applications.
- Expats & Nomads: Present your Canadian academic record clearly to American employers.
- Job Seekers: Calculate a precise GPA for your US-style resume or LinkedIn profile.
Canadian
Canadian Secondary School to GPA Calculator
Convert your Canadian secondary school grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Helpful for US college applications, credential evaluations, and understanding how your grades compare in the American system. Enter your subjects below.
Canadian
Canadian College / CEGEP to GPA Calculator
Convert your Canadian college or CEGEP grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Whether you're applying to a US university, transferring credits, or presenting your qualifications to a US employer, enter your courses below.
Canadian
Canadian University to GPA Calculator
Convert your Canadian university grades to US letter grades and a GPA on the 4.0 scale. Useful for US graduate school applications, professional credential evaluations, or listing your GPA on a US job application. Enter your courses below.