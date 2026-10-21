Work visa in Canada: permit types and LMIA rules

Understand Canada’s work permit system, from employer-led routes to open permits and the steps that follow approval. If you’re searching for a work visa in Canada, the official authorization is usually a work permit. This guide helps you understand the main permit types, Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) rules, and what to do next.

Key takeaways Employer-specific work permits usually require a Canadian job offer, and an LMIA is often needed unless the position qualifies for an exemption.

Open work permits do not normally require a specific job offer or LMIA, but they are only available to people who meet particular eligibility rules.

Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) may allow eligible graduates of Canadian programs to work without an LMIA, but school, program, and application requirements matter.

IEC Working Holiday permits can provide eligible young adults from participating countries with an open work permit, subject to country-specific age limits, quotas, and other requirements.

CUSMA and intra-company transfer routes can allow certain eligible workers to obtain employer-specific permits without an LMIA, but you need to qualify under the relevant exemption category. Wise for managing money during your move to Canada Manage money for your move: Hold CAD alongside supported currencies as you prepare for relocation and first-week expenses.

Convert to CAD when needed: Check the exchange rate and fees before converting money for Canadian expenses.

Move money across borders: Transfer funds to Canada while you arrange payroll and your local banking setup. Learn more about the Wise account

What “work visa” means in Canada “Work visa” is a common search term, but in Canada the official authorization to work is usually a work permit. Depending on your citizenship and how you travel, you may also need a temporary resident visa (TRV) or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to enter Canada, and this guide is informational only, not legal advice. Work permit vs visa vs eTA A Canadian work permit gives you permission to work, subject to any conditions on the permit. A TRV, also known as a visitor visa, or an eTA allows eligible travellers to travel to Canada and seek entry; neither gives you permission to work by itself. A TRV does not automatically let you work as soon as you arrive, and a work permit does not replace the travel document you need to enter Canada. Depending on your citizenship and how you travel, you may also need a TRV or eTA. Who can work without a permit? Some foreign nationals can carry out specific activities in Canada without a work permit, including qualifying business visitors and people in other limited exempt categories listed by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). These exemptions are narrow and subject to specific conditions, so do not assume you qualify without checking the official requirements first. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more

The main work permit types in Canada Canada does not have one single work visa. IRCC divides work permits into two main types: employer-specific work permits and open work permits. Employer-specific permits may be LMIA-based or LMIA-exempt, while some open work permits are issued under the International Mobility Program. Employer-specific work permits An employer-specific work permit lets you work under conditions listed on your permit, which can include the employer, location, occupation, and end date. In practice, this means you usually need a job offer first, and changing employers may mean applying for a new work permit. This is the route many people picture when they search for a work visa in Canada. It is also the route most often linked to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and LMIA requirements. Usually, the worker and employer need: a job offer from an eligible Canadian employer

an LMIA, if the role is not exempt

an offer of employment number for most LMIA-exempt employer-specific permits

proof that the worker meets the job requirements Open work permits, including PGWP and working holiday options An open work permit lets you work for most eligible employers in Canada, subject to any restrictions on the permit. Open permits are not a general option anyone can choose. They are only available in specific categories. Well-known examples include the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), International Experience Canada (IEC), and some family-based routes. Because eligibility rules can change, especially for spouses and partners, always check the current IRCC requirements before applying. PGWP: best for eligible graduates, no job offer needed, check school, program, and application requirements.

best for eligible graduates, no job offer needed, check school, program, and application requirements. IEC Working Holiday: best for eligible young people from countries and territories with an IEC arrangement with Canada; no job offer needed; check country, age, and pool rules.

best for eligible young people from countries and territories with an IEC arrangement with Canada; no job offer needed; check country, age, and pool rules. Family-based open permits: available to some eligible spouses or partners, check the current eligibility requirements carefully. LMIA-exempt options, including CUSMA and intra-company transfers Some employer-specific work permits do not require an LMIA because they fall under the International Mobility Program (IMP), including permits based on international agreements such as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). This is different from an open work permit, because many LMIA-exempt permits are still tied to a particular employer. Two important routes are CUSMA work permits and intra-company transfers. CUSMA can cover eligible US and Mexican citizens in professional, trader, investor, and intra-company transferee categories, while other intra-company transfer provisions can apply to eligible executives, managers, and specialized knowledge workers moving within a multinational business. Other LMIA exemptions may apply where a worker’s employment is expected to provide a significant economic, social, or cultural benefit to Canada, or under other IMP categories.

When LMIA is needed and when it is exempt An LMIA is a document an employer may need before hiring a foreign worker. A positive LMIA generally confirms that there is a need for a temporary foreign worker and that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident is available to fill the job. In practice, the main distinction is between the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and the International Mobility Program (IMP). Under the TFWP, the employer generally needs to apply for an LMIA before the worker applies for a work permit. Under the IMP, eligible workers can receive LMIA-exempt work permits. For many employer-specific IMP permits, the employer must submit an offer of employment through the Employer Portal and pay the employer compliance fee before the worker applies, unless an exemption applies. Route LMIA needed Employer action Worker action Example pathway TFWP employer-specific Yes Apply for an LMIA and provide the required employment documents Apply using the LMIA information and employment documents High-wage or low-wage hire IMP employer-specific No Submit offer through the Employer Portal if required Apply using the offer number and evidence of the LMIA exemption CUSMA or intra-company transfer Open work permit No Usually no employer step Prove eligibility for open category PGWP or some spouse/partner routes What does this mean for you? If you already have a Canadian job offer, do not stop at the offer letter. Check IRCC’s work permit guidance and the official ESDC LMIA page to establish whether your employer needs an LMIA or whether an exemption applies. What does this mean for your employer? The hiring steps change depending on the route. Workers should never be charged for a job offer, and employers cannot recover LMIA processing or recruitment fees from temporary foreign workers.