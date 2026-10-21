Work visa in Canada: permit types and LMIA rules

Understand Canada’s work permit system, from employer-led routes to open permits and the steps that follow approval. If you’re searching for a work visa in Canada, the official authorization is usually a work permit. This guide helps you understand the main permit types, Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) rules, and what to do next.
Key takeaways
- Employer-specific work permits usually require a Canadian job offer, and an LMIA is often needed unless the position qualifies for an exemption.
- Open work permits do not normally require a specific job offer or LMIA, but they are only available to people who meet particular eligibility rules.
- Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWPs) may allow eligible graduates of Canadian programs to work without an LMIA, but school, program, and application requirements matter.
- IEC Working Holiday permits can provide eligible young adults from participating countries with an open work permit, subject to country-specific age limits, quotas, and other requirements.
- CUSMA and intra-company transfer routes can allow certain eligible workers to obtain employer-specific permits without an LMIA, but you need to qualify under the relevant exemption category.
Wise for managing money during your move to Canada
- Manage money for your move: Hold CAD alongside supported currencies as you prepare for relocation and first-week expenses.
- Convert to CAD when needed: Check the exchange rate and fees before converting money for Canadian expenses.
- Move money across borders: Transfer funds to Canada while you arrange payroll and your local banking setup.
What “work visa” means in Canada
“Work visa” is a common search term, but in Canada the official authorization to work is usually a work permit. Depending on your citizenship and how you travel, you may also need a temporary resident visa (TRV) or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to enter Canada, and this guide is informational only, not legal advice.
Work permit vs visa vs eTA
A Canadian work permit gives you permission to work, subject to any conditions on the permit. A TRV, also known as a visitor visa, or an eTA allows eligible travellers to travel to Canada and seek entry; neither gives you permission to work by itself.
A TRV does not automatically let you work as soon as you arrive, and a work permit does not replace the travel document you need to enter Canada. Depending on your citizenship and how you travel, you may also need a TRV or eTA.
Who can work without a permit?
Some foreign nationals can carry out specific activities in Canada without a work permit, including qualifying business visitors and people in other limited exempt categories listed by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). These exemptions are narrow and subject to specific conditions, so do not assume you qualify without checking the official requirements first.
The main work permit types in Canada
Canada does not have one single work visa. IRCC divides work permits into two main types: employer-specific work permits and open work permits. Employer-specific permits may be LMIA-based or LMIA-exempt, while some open work permits are issued under the International Mobility Program.
Employer-specific work permits
An employer-specific work permit lets you work under conditions listed on your permit, which can include the employer, location, occupation, and end date. In practice, this means you usually need a job offer first, and changing employers may mean applying for a new work permit.
This is the route many people picture when they search for a work visa in Canada. It is also the route most often linked to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and LMIA requirements.
Usually, the worker and employer need:
- a job offer from an eligible Canadian employer
- an LMIA, if the role is not exempt
- an offer of employment number for most LMIA-exempt employer-specific permits
- proof that the worker meets the job requirements
Open work permits, including PGWP and working holiday options
An open work permit lets you work for most eligible employers in Canada, subject to any restrictions on the permit. Open permits are not a general option anyone can choose. They are only available in specific categories.
Well-known examples include the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP), International Experience Canada (IEC), and some family-based routes. Because eligibility rules can change, especially for spouses and partners, always check the current IRCC requirements before applying.
- PGWP: best for eligible graduates, no job offer needed, check school, program, and application requirements.
- IEC Working Holiday: best for eligible young people from countries and territories with an IEC arrangement with Canada; no job offer needed; check country, age, and pool rules.
- Family-based open permits: available to some eligible spouses or partners, check the current eligibility requirements carefully.
LMIA-exempt options, including CUSMA and intra-company transfers
Some employer-specific work permits do not require an LMIA because they fall under the International Mobility Program (IMP), including permits based on international agreements such as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). This is different from an open work permit, because many LMIA-exempt permits are still tied to a particular employer.
Two important routes are CUSMA work permits and intra-company transfers. CUSMA can cover eligible US and Mexican citizens in professional, trader, investor, and intra-company transferee categories, while other intra-company transfer provisions can apply to eligible executives, managers, and specialized knowledge workers moving within a multinational business.
Other LMIA exemptions may apply where a worker’s employment is expected to provide a significant economic, social, or cultural benefit to Canada, or under other IMP categories.
When LMIA is needed and when it is exempt
An LMIA is a document an employer may need before hiring a foreign worker. A positive LMIA generally confirms that there is a need for a temporary foreign worker and that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident is available to fill the job.
In practice, the main distinction is between the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and the International Mobility Program (IMP). Under the TFWP, the employer generally needs to apply for an LMIA before the worker applies for a work permit.
Under the IMP, eligible workers can receive LMIA-exempt work permits. For many employer-specific IMP permits, the employer must submit an offer of employment through the Employer Portal and pay the employer compliance fee before the worker applies, unless an exemption applies.
|Route
|LMIA needed
|Employer action
|Worker action
|Example pathway
|TFWP employer-specific
|Yes
|Apply for an LMIA and provide the required employment documents
|Apply using the LMIA information and employment documents
|High-wage or low-wage hire
|IMP employer-specific
|No
|Submit offer through the Employer Portal if required
|Apply using the offer number and evidence of the LMIA exemption
|CUSMA or intra-company transfer
|Open work permit
|No
|Usually no employer step
|Prove eligibility for open category
|PGWP or some spouse/partner routes
What does this mean for you? If you already have a Canadian job offer, do not stop at the offer letter. Check IRCC’s work permit guidance and the official ESDC LMIA page to establish whether your employer needs an LMIA or whether an exemption applies.
What does this mean for your employer? The hiring steps change depending on the route. Workers should never be charged for a job offer, and employers cannot recover LMIA processing or recruitment fees from temporary foreign workers.
How the application process works
The exact steps vary by route, but the overall application process is easier to follow once you know which category you fit into.
Applying from outside Canada, inside Canada, or at a port of entry
First, identify whether you need an employer-specific or open work permit and, for an employer-specific permit, whether the job requires an LMIA or qualifies for an exemption.
Next, gather the supporting documents for your route, such as a job offer or employment contract, LMIA information, an offer of employment number, evidence of an exemption, or graduation documents.
Then, submit the work permit application from outside Canada or, if you are eligible, from inside Canada. Some people can still apply at a port of entry, but only if they meet the official conditions.
If you apply from outside Canada and your application is approved, you will normally receive a port of entry letter of introduction. Bring the required documents when you travel; a border services officer will make the final decision and, if you are admitted as a worker, issue your work permit.
Applying from abroad? Refer to IRCC’s Guide 5487 to check the forms, documents, and fees that may apply to your application.
Documents, fees, biometrics, and processing times
You will usually need a valid passport, route-specific work documents, and proof that you qualify for the job or permit category. Depending on the case, IRCC may also require biometrics, police certificates, or a medical exam. Some workers in Quebec may have additional requirements.
As of 11 September 2026, IRCC lists CAD 155 for a standard work permit application, CAD 100 for the open work permit holder fee where applicable, and CAD 85 for biometrics. Fees can change, so check the current IRCC fee list before applying.
Application prep checklist:
- passport with enough remaining validity
- job offer, LMIA, or exemption details
- proof of qualifications or licences, where required
- biometrics, police certificates, or medicals if required
- Quebec-specific documents, if they apply to your case
After approval: starting work and settling in
Once your permit is approved, the next stage is less about immigration theory and more about getting ready to live and work in Canada smoothly.
Get your SIN, know your rights, and prepare to be paid
Start with your Social Insurance Number (SIN) on the Service Canada SIN page. You need a SIN to work in Canada, and your employer will need it for employment and tax reporting, so apply as soon as you are eligible. Also check that the information and conditions on your permit matches the job you are about to start.
A work permit does not replace your labour rights. Temporary foreign workers still have workplace protections under Canadian labour law, although employment standards vary between federal, provincial, and territorial jurisdictions.
Practical post-approval checklist:
- apply for your SIN
- read every condition on your permit
- confirm how your employer will set up payroll
- check when you become eligible for provincial or territorial healthcare and plan for any gap in coverage
- sort out your local banking situation
Set up your money for arrival with Wise
Once your move is underway, a Wise Account can be a practical way to hold CAD alongside your home currency and convert money at the mid-market exchange rate. It can help with first-week expenses before you open a local Canadian bank account.
New arrivals often need to move savings into Canada, cover deposits and other setup costs, or continue receiving and spending money across different currencies. A Wise Account can be useful for these cross-border needs, letting you hold CAD alongside other supported currencies and convert money when needed.
For everyday banking in Canada, you may still want a local account with a bank such as RBC, TD, Scotiabank, or CIBC for services such as payroll and other domestic banking needs. Wise can sit alongside that account when you need to transfer money from home, manage multiple currencies, or send money internationally.
For a closer look at day-to-day use, see How to use Wise in Canada as an expat.
Common mistakes and scams to avoid
- Paying for a job offer or agreeing to reimburse an employer or recruiter for LMIA or recruitment fees.
- Confusing a TRV or eTA with work authorization.
- Assuming an open work permit is available to anyone.
- Applying with a passport that expires too soon.
- Relying on outdated spouse, partner, or temporary public policy rules.
The risk is acting on information that is only partly correct or no longer current. A genuine job offer does not by itself give you permission to work in Canada, and a travel document is not the same as work authorization.
Before sending money or sensitive documents, verify your route with IRCC, check employer-side LMIA requirements through the Government of Canada, and confirm fees on official government pages. Treat promises of guaranteed approval, requests for payment for a job offer, or supposed shortcuts around the official process as warning signs and verify the claims independently.
Conclusion
Canada’s work permit system becomes easier to navigate once you identify whether you need an employer-specific or open permit and whether an LMIA applies. Check the official requirements for your category before applying, especially where eligibility rules can change. After approval, review the conditions on your permit and complete practical steps such as getting a SIN and arranging healthcare and banking. Using current government guidance remains important throughout the process.
FAQ
FAQs
Can I get a work permit in Canada without a job offer?
Yes, but only in specific cases. Some open work permit routes, such as the Post-Graduation Work Permit or certain IEC working holiday options, do not require a job offer, but that is not the general rule.
Do I need an LMIA for every Canada work permit?
No. LMIA-required permits usually sit under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, while LMIA-exempt pathways can fall under the International Mobility Program or international agreements such as CUSMA and some intra-company transfers.
What is the difference between a work permit and a visa in Canada?
A work permit gives you permission to work in Canada. A visa or eTA may let you travel to Canada, but it does not by itself give you the right to work.
How long does it take to get a work permit in Canada?
It depends on the route, where you apply, and whether biometrics or medicals are needed. Check the live IRCC processing tool instead of relying on fixed timelines in older articles.
Can my spouse or partner work in Canada too?
Sometimes, yes. Some spouses or partners may qualify for an open work permit, but eligibility depends on the principal applicant’s status and the current official rules, which can change.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Main official hub for temporary work in Canada, Canada.ca — Work in Canada temporarily
- Work permit route selection and eligibility checks, Canada.ca — Find out what type of work permit you need
- Rules and restrictions for open work permits, Canada.ca — Open work permits
- Conditions applying to employer-specific permits, Canada.ca — Employer-specific work permit
- Working holiday and youth mobility guidance, Canada.ca — International Experience Canada
- Post-graduation work permit rules and application guidance, Canada.ca — Post-graduation work permit
- Official LMIA guidance for employers hiring foreign workers, Canada.ca — Labour Market Impact Assessment
- Official guidance for applying for a Social Insurance Number, Service Canada — Social Insurance Number
- Worker rights and workplace protection guidance, Canada.ca — Worker rights and labour standards
- Job search and labour market resource for foreign candidates, Job Bank for foreign candidates
- Plain-English explanation of Labour Market Impact Assessments, IRCC Help Centre — What is a Labour Market Impact Assessment?
- Eligibility guidance for family-member open work permits, Canada.ca — Open work permits for family members of foreign workers: when to apply
- Multi-currency account information for settlement and cross-border money management, Wise — Multi-currency account
- Information about Canadian dollar account details, Wise — Canadian dollar account details