Labor law in Canada 🇨🇦: A guide for expats

An overview: Labor law in Canada Canada has a mix of federal and provincial/territorial labor laws. The Canada Labour Code sets out industrial relations, occupational health and safety, and labor standards for wages, hours, paid/unpaid leave, and termination of employment in federally regulated sectors. In addition to this, key federal laws that have shaped the employment landscape in Canada include: 1935 Fair Wages and Hours of Labour Act

1977 Canadian Human Rights Act

1986 Employment Equity Act

2019 Accessible Canada Act (covering workplace accessibility for those with disabilities) 🇨🇦 Each Canadian province and territory has its own employment standards act which typically covers areas such as wages, hours, leave, and termination. 💡 According to the 2025 Global Rights Index, Canada is rated 3 (out of 1–5+), indicating regular violations of worker rights. It scores 80.5 out of 100 on the 2024 Labor Rights Index, indicating approaching access to decent work. Scores are highest (100) for fair wages, safe work, fair treatment, and absence of child/forced labor, but lowest (40) for employment security.

As a foreign worker – your right to work in Canada You usually need a work permit (and often a visa) to travel from abroad and work in Canada. In general, there are two types of work permit: Employer-specific work permit: This typically involves having a job offer and you usually have to remain with this employer for the duration of your stay.

This typically involves having a job offer and you usually have to remain with this employer for the duration of your stay. Open work permit: You don’t need a job offer and can work for most employers, although only certain groups are eligible (e.g., students, family members of Canadian residents/permit holders, vulnerable groups) Foreign workers with temporary permits generally have the same labor rights and protections as Canadians and permanent residents. It is also possible to apply for permanent residency (and, eventually, citizenship) in Canada while on a work visa, as long as you meet other eligibility requirements. Manage your work payments with Wise Wise gives expats an easy way to manage money across borders. You can open an CAD account with local account details to receive your salary or pension, pay bills, and make transfers without hidden fees.The Wise multi-currency account lets you hold and convert 40+ currencies, send money to 140+ countries, and spend in 150+ countries with the Wise debit card. Keep your currencies in one place, convert them instantly and receive international payments with your Wise account details – all in one secure app. Go to website

Employment contracts in Canada Employers in Canada are generally not required to provide a written employment contract, but a contract (including a verbal one) exists whenever work is performed in exchange for pay. Employment terms must comply with applicable federal or provincial/territorial legislation. In practice, many employers provide written contracts outlining key terms such as pay, hours, responsibilities, leave entitlements, and termination conditions. Common types of employment arrangements include: Indefinite: Permanent and ongoing with no end date.

Permanent and ongoing with no end date. Fixed-term: For a defined period.

For a defined period. Casual: Work provided as needed, typically without guaranteed hours.

Wages and salary in Canada Most workers are entitled to a minimum wage in Canada. The current federal minimum wage is CAD 18.15/hour, although this only applies to work in federally regulated sectors. Provinces and territories each have their own minimum wage, and workers in federally regulated industries are entitled to the higher of the two rates. Some provinces have limited exceptions or special rates for certain groups (such as students or specific industries), but these vary by jurisdiction. Workers are generally entitled to overtime pay if they work more than standard hours (typically 40–44 per week but it varies by province). The minimum rate is 1.5x the standard hourly pay rate (or equivalent paid time off). For foreign workers paid in CAD who need to support family abroad or maintain accounts in their home country, international money transfers are a regular necessity. Using Wise, you can hold and convert money in 40+ currencies, and send international transfers with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. This means you can receive a Canadian salary and convert into other currencies at low fees if you need to settle bills or make payments back home. There are also extra discounts if you have to make large transfers abroad (above GBP20,000 or equivalent). Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more

Work hours in Canada Under the Canada Labour Code, standard hours of work are generally 8 hours per day and 40 hours per week, with a maximum of 48 hours per week (or 10 hours per day). Additional hours may be worked under certain conditions, such as employee agreement and regulatory approval. Employees are entitled to a 30-minute break after every five consecutive hours of work, and at least 8 hours of rest between shifts. Overtime (over 40 hours per week) must be paid at a minimum rate of 1.5 times regular pay. Workers are entitled to a minimum of one unpaid 30 minute break every five hours worked, and a minimum rest period of eight hours between shifts. Overtime (hours in excess of 40/week) should be paid at the minimum 1.5x rate. After six months of employment, workers can request flexible work arrangements (such as flexible or reduced hours), which employers must consider but may refuse on reasonable business grounds. Most workers are covered by provincial or territorial employment standards legislation, which sets its own rules on hours of work.

Parental rights in Canada 🧑‍🧑‍🧒 Provincial and territorial employment acts govern most parental rights for employees in Canada. At the federal level, pregnant employees in federally regulated workplaces are entitled to 17 weeks of unpaid maternity leave that can begin up to 13 weeks before the expected birth date. Parents are also entitled to up to 63 weeks of unpaid parental leave during the first 78 weeks of the child’s life. If both parents take parental leave, the total combined leave can extend to 71 weeks. The Canada Labour Code doesn’t provide for paid maternity or parental leave. However, this may be included within individual employment contracts or collective bargaining agreements. Employees who make EI contributions can access maternity benefits (up to 15 weeks at about 55% of earnings) and parental benefits. Parental benefits are available as either standard benefits (up to 40 weeks total at 55% of earnings) or extended benefits (up to 69 weeks total at about 33% of earnings), with limits on how much one parent can take.

Social security and tax in Canada Employees in Canada pay income tax and social security contributions which are deducted from salary payments. Income tax rates are progressive, up to a maximum of 33% for the highest earners. Social security contributions consist of: Canada Pension Plan (CPP): Retirement benefit contributions that are currently 11.9% of earnings (split 50/50 between employer and employee) up to a maximum threshold, and an additional contribution (CPP2) of 8% on high earnings up to a maximum.

Retirement benefit contributions that are currently of earnings (split 50/50 between employer and employee) up to a maximum threshold, and an additional contribution (CPP2) of on high earnings up to a maximum. Employment Insurance (EI): Funds income support if you lose your job, plus certain other benefits. Employees currently pay just over 1.6% of earnings up to a threshold, with employers contributing slightly more. Quebec has its own separate pension plan and employment insurance arrangements and contribution rates.

Protection from discrimination at work in Canada Protection from workplace discrimination in Canada is governed by the Canadian Human Rights Act for federally regulated workplaces, as well as provincial and territorial human rights legislation, which applies to most employees. Laws prohibit discrimination and harassment based on grounds such as race, national or ethnic origin, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, and family or marital status. They cover both direct discrimination and adverse effect – or indirect – discrimination (where neutral rules disproportionately impact certain groups). 💡 If you experience discrimination or harassment at work, you can: Report it internally through your workplace procedures

Contact your union representative (if applicable)

File a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC) (for federally regulated workplaces) or your provincial/territorial human rights body, within the applicable time limits

Joining a union in Canada Workers across Canada have the right to join a union, as outlined in the Canada Labour Code or provincial/territorial employment acts. According to Statistics Canada, around 30.4% of the national workforce is unionized (2023). There are many different unions in Canada, including sector-wide and industry-wide bodies. The largest unions include: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

Unifor (the largest private sector union in Canada)

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) Employees have the right to strike during collective bargaining, but only after following legal procedures, and this right can be limited in essential services.

Health and safety at work in Canada Each province and territory in Canada has its own health and safety legislation outlining general rights and standards. At the federal level, Part II of the Canada Labour Code provides the framework for occupational health and safety in federally regulated workplaces. Occupational health and safety legislation at both federal and provincial/territorial levels generally recognizes three basic rights. These are the right to: Know about health and safety matters

Participate in decisions that could affect their health and safety (e.g., through a workplace health and safety representative)

Refuse work that could affect health and safety While details vary across jurisdictions, health and safety legislation generally includes: Responsibilities of governments – e.g., enforcing legislation, inspecting workplaces, and resolving disputes

– e.g., enforcing legislation, inspecting workplaces, and resolving disputes Rights and responsibilities of workers – e.g., exercising the three basic rights and working safely

– e.g., exercising the three basic rights and working safely Responsibilities of employers – e.g., providing training, ensuring safe equipment, supplying protective gear, and supporting health and safety representation In recent years, Canadian occupational health and safety frameworks have increasingly addressed psychological health and safety, including workplace harassment, violence, and mental health risks. You can find more information on the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) website. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more

Terminating the employment relationship in Canada In Canada, terminating an employment relationship is governed by federal or provincial/territorial law. Generally, either party may terminate the relationship by providing appropriate notice or pay in lieu, subject to statutory minimums, contractual terms, and protections against unlawful dismissal. Dismissals and redundancy Employers in Canada can generally dismiss employees at any time as long as they provide sufficient notice and severance pay. The minimum notice period under the Canada Labour Code is two weeks written notice, or one week notice per year of employment up to a maximum of eight years (whichever is higher). Employers can choose to pay wages in lieu of giving sufficient notice. No notice period or wages in lieu are required if: The dismissal is with cause, for example if the employee has seriously breached conduct

The employee has been in position for less than three months

It’s a fixed-term contract that has come to an end Federally regulated employees are entitled to severance pay in Canada if they’ve been in post for at least 12 months. The minimum payment is five days regular wages, but this increases to two days wages per year of employment if you’ve been in post for three years or more. Provincial rules vary but often provide notice based on length of service. In all cases, statutory minimums may be exceeded by common law entitlements. Leaving a job voluntarily Employees in Canada can generally resign at any time, but may be required to provide reasonable notice under common law or follow notice requirements in their employment contract. If you leave a job voluntarily, you typically won’t qualify for Employment Insurance benefits unless you can demonstrate legally recognized “just cause” for leaving. Retirement There is no fixed retirement age in Canada. The Old Age Security (OAS) pension is available from the age of 65. Workers can start claiming their CPP from the age of 60, although the amount is reduced if you claim before 65. You can delay receiving both OAS and CPP in return for higher monthly payments, up until the age of 70. If you’re planning to retire in your home country or another location, you may need to move retirement funds internationally. Wise can help with international transfers when the time comes to relocate your finances. Transfers use the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, and there are extra discounts on large transfers (above GBP 20,000 or equivalent). Go to Wise Retirement Pensions in Canada: An essential guide for expats Read more

Temporary, part-time, agency and informal workers in Canada Employers in Canada can recruit part-time, temporary, and agency workers. These workers are generally entitled to core labour protections, including minimum wage, workplace health and safety, and protection from discrimination and harassment. Temporary workers, including those recruited from abroad, are typically employed on fixed-term or casual contracts. While they are usually covered by employment standards legislation, access to benefits such as pensions or extended health coverage depends on the terms of employment. Eligibility for overtime pay varies by province and occupation, but many temporary and part-time workers are still entitled to it.