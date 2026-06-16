Minimum wage and average salaries in Canada 🇨🇦: A guide for expats

Minimum wage in Canada 🇨🇦 Canada has a federal minimum wage that is reviewed annually on 1 April. It applies only to workers in federally regulated sectors (such as banking, telecommunications, and transportation), not to all workers. In addition, each province and territory sets its own minimum wage, which applies to most employees. Workers in federally regulated industries are entitled to the higher of the federal or provincial/territorial rate. The current federal minimum wage in Canada is CAD 18.15. This has been in place since 1 April 2026. Provincial and territorial rates range from CAD 15.00 in Alberta to CAD 19.75 in Nunavut. Historically, provinces have had authority to set minimum wages, with British Columbia enacting the first minimum wage law in 1918. There has never been a single, universal federal minimum wage covering all workers. A federal rate for federally regulated sectors was first introduced in 1965, eliminated in 1996, and reintroduced in 2021. Since its reintroduction, it has increased by 21%. Minimum wage generally refers to base pay and does not include benefits such as paid leave. According to OECD figures, the current minimum wage in Canada is 49.9% of the national average salary, below the OECD average of 55% (2023). Labor Law Labor law in Canada Read more Manage your money with Wise Wise gives expats an easy way to manage their money across borders. You can open an CAD account with local account details to receive your salary, pay bills, and make transfers without hidden fees.The Wise multi-currency account lets you hold and convert 40+ currencies, send money to 140+ countries, and spend in 150+ countries with the Wise debit card. Keep your currencies in one place, convert them instantly and receive international payments with your Wise account details – all in one secure app. Go to website

Salaries and wages for international workers in Canada Foreign-born workers make up 28.2% of the total Canadian workforce (2024). According to 2021 Census Data, immigrant workers earn an average employment income of CAD 49,160. This compares to an average of CAD 51,400 for Canadian nationals, which represents a pay gap of 4.36%. However, this varies across factors such as country of origin, skill level, education, industry, province/territory, gender, age, and number of years in Canada. Sectors with a higher concentration of foreign-born workers in Canada include agriculture, food services, manufacturing, healthcare, and IT. 💡 Good sectors recruiting expat workers include: Healthcare

IT

Engineering

Skilled trades (e.g., electrician, plumber)

Constructions Provinces and territories with high-paying jobs for skilled international workers include Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. You can find detailed information about the foreign-born workforce in Canada on the Statistics Canada website.

Minimum wage in Canada: Exclusions and variations At the federal level, there is only a single minimum wage in Canada. There are no reduced rates for specific groups. However, sectors that are not federally regulated are excluded from federal minimum wage coverage – for example, healthcare, education, and real estate. At the regional level, most workers in all sectors are covered but exact rules vary by province/territory. Groups that may not be covered by minimum wage provisions in individual provinces/territories could include: Farmworkers

Commissioned salespeople

Students and trainees

Live in care workers or domestic workers

Young people aged under 18

Tipped workers In general, part-time workers, temporary workers, paid interns, and registered apprentices are entitled to the minimum wage in Canada. You can find more information and check the situation for your province or territory on the Retail Council of Canada website. Variations by province/territory in Canada Here are the details of the current provincial and territorial minimum wage rates across Canada. Province/territory Current minimum wage Effective date Alberta CAD 15.00 26 June 2019 British Columbia CAD 17.85 1 June 2025 (increasing to CAD 18.25 in June 2026) Manitoba CAD 16.00 1 October 2025 (increasing to CAD 16.40 in Oct 2026) New Brunswick CAD 15.90 1 April 2026 Newfoundland and Labrador CAD 16.35 1 April 2026 Northwest Territories CAD 16.95 1 September 2025 Nova Scotia CAD 16.75 1 April 2026 (increasing to CAD 17.00 in Oct 2026) Nunavut CAD 19.75 1 September 2025 Ontario CAD 17.60 1 October 2025 (increasing to CAD 17.95 in Oct 2026) Prince Edward Island CAD 17.00 1 April 2026 (increasing to CAD 17.30 in Oct 2026) Quebec CAD 16.60 1 May 2026 Saskatchewan CAD 15.35 1 October 2025 Yukon CAD 18.51 1 April 2026 *Information correct on 26th April 2026 Minimum wage calculator in Canada You can use the Government of Canada’s Payroll Deductions Online Calculator to find out how much take-home pay you will get from your salary or the minimum wage in your province. ➡️ Talent.com also has a good calculator for salary amount after tax.

Average salary in Canada The average weekly wage for full-time employees in Canada in 2025 was CAD 1,510, increasing around 3% from the 2024 average. This equates to an annual salary of CAD 78,520. The median weekly wage works out at slightly lower, at CAD 1,320. This equates to an annual salary of CAD 68,640, around 4.75% increase from 2024. These figures are taken from Statistics Canada and include gross pay (base pay, bonuses, commissions, and tips) before tax and deductions. Average salary in Canada varies by province and territory. Overall averages in selected provinces include: Alberta: CAD 1,600 (highest)

CAD 1,600 (highest) British Columbia: CAD 1,573

CAD 1,573 Ontario: CAD 1,570

CAD 1,570 Prince Edward Island: CAD 1,237 (lowest) ➡️ You can research more information on the Statistics Canada website. 💡 Overall, salaries in Canada score fairly well compared with other countries. According to Numbeo data, Canada ranks 19th out of 103 countries for monthly net salary. If you’re an expat working in Canada and managing your finances in multiple currencies, you can use Wise to receive money easily, spend with debit card, and make international payments. The Wise multi-currency account allows you to hold and convert funds in 40+ currencies. You can also send payments to 140+ countries and use the WIse debit card for spending in 150+ countries. Conversions use the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees, meaning you keep more of your salary in your new home. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more Average salary in Canada by sector Salary also varies by industry in Canada. Here are some of the latest weekly averages (2025): Sector Average weekly earnings Average annual salary 🏭 Manufacturing CAD 1,423 CAD 73,996 💰🏘️ Finance/real estate CAD 1,725 CAD 89,700 🔍🧑‍🔬 Professional/scientific/ technical CAD 1,939 CAD 100,828 🏥 Healthcare and social assistance CAD 1,349 CAD 70,148 🏨 Accommodation and food services CAD 871 CAD 45,292 🏢 Public administration CAD 1,792 CAD 93,184 *Information correct on 26th April 2026 What are the highest paying jobs in Canada? According to the job website Indeed Canada, here are some of the highest-paying jobs in Canada (2026). Job title Annual salary Orthodontist CAD 398,523 Psychiatrist CAD 333,711 Chief Marketing Officer CAD 144,389 Software Engineering Manager CAD 136,038 Data Scientist CAD 96,641 *Information correct on 26th April 2026 Salary checker in Canada You can use the government’s Job Bank tool to check salary rates for different occupations or parts of the country. Another good resource is the Hays Salary Calculator, where you can filter results by employment type, experience level, and location.

Gender pay gap in Canada Despite generally having good salary rates, Canada’s gender pay gap remains high. According to OECD data from 2024, its median pay gap is 16.5%, ranking it sixth out of the assessed countries and well above the OECD average of 10.3%. Statistics Canada calculates a lower figure of 12% in 2025, down from 18% in 1997. This figure is much higher (21–22%) for indigenous and racialized women in Canada. Canada ranks 32nd out of 148 countries on the WEF Global Gender Gap Report. The ranking drops to 43rd when measuring wage equality for similar work. Recent government initiatives to reduce the gender pay gap in Canada include the 2021 Pay Equity Act, which requires employers in federally regulated sectors to take steps to identify, report, and correct gender-based pay gaps for equal value work. Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more