The healthcare system and health insurance in Canada Canada has a publicly funded healthcare system (Medicare) that is primarily supported through taxes. This system provides universal coverage for most essential medical services, which are available free of charge to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Medicare operates alongside a smaller private sector. Private health insurance in Canada is often used to cover services not included in the public plan. It is also essential for people who are not eligible for public coverage, including visitors and some temporary residents. The federal government, through Health Canada, funds Medicare services and helps set national healthcare standards. However, each province and territory has its own health insurance plan and decides which specific services are covered under it. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

Who needs health insurance in Canada? While health insurance is not compulsory in Canada, having coverage will help you avoid paying high out-of-pocket costs. Citizens and permanent residents can access public health insurance, which covers most essential services. However, others may need to buy private health insurance to access medical care during their stay. If you are visiting Canada or have a temporary residence permit, you may need to have health insurance to fulfill your visa or permit conditions. What happens if I am not covered by health insurance in Canada? Without adequate health insurance, you must pay for healthcare services out of pocket. This can be very expensive, as Canada has some of the highest healthcare costs in the world for uninsured individuals. Although Canadian hospitals must provide emergency treatment regardless of insurance status, non-urgent services often need full payment in advance. Furthermore, uninsured patients may be refused treatment.

Public health insurance in Canada Each province and territory in Canada manages its own Medicare health insurance plan, using funding from the federal government. This means they decide how healthcare services are delivered and who qualifies for coverage, as long as they meet national standards set by the Canada Health Act. Who is covered by public health insurance? Public health insurance in Canada covers Canadian citizens and permanent residents for essential and medically necessary hospital and physician services. Some other groups – such as temporary residents, international students, and spouses or dependents of citizens or permanent residents – may also be eligible for public coverage. However, eligibility rules differ between provinces and territories. Examples of provincial eligibility differences include: Alberta – Temporary residents staying for at least 12 months can qualify for public health insurance.

British Columbia – People with valid work or study permits lasting more than six months are eligible for public healthcare.

Ontario – Temporary residents with a valid work permit who are working full-time for at least six months can apply for public health coverage. Visitors, tourists, and temporary residents who are not eligible for public healthcare must arrange private or international health insurance to cover medical costs. Keep in mind that there may be a waiting period of up to three months before public health insurance takes effect after you apply. It’s best to apply as soon as possible and arrange private health coverage to fill any gaps during that time. What is covered by Canadian public health insurance? Medicare covers “essential and medically necessary hospital and physician services” in Canada. However, each province and territory has the autonomy to determine exactly which services are covered, as well as whether coverage applies outside the province or abroad. Public health insurance in Canada usually includes: Visits to family doctors and medical specialists

Hospital care, including inpatient and outpatient services

Emergency care

Preventative healthcare, such as routine checkups and vaccinations

Maternity care

Diagnostic tests and laboratory services

Limited long-term care, home care, or nursing services Services that are often excluded (or part-covered) and may require private insurance or out-of-pocket payment include: Dental care

Prescription drugs (unless provided in hospital)

Vision care

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation

Ambulance services

Mental health counselling and therapy

Chiropractic and alternative treatments

Cosmetic or elective procedures

Overseas treatment Examples of regional differences include: Alberta – Partial coverage for dental, eye, and mental health services; limited coverage for care received outside Canada

British Columbia – Covers hospital-based dental procedures and some physical therapy; excludes prescriptions, vision care, and most counselling services.

Ontario – Covers ambulance services, limited vision care, and prescription drugs in hospitals; excludes specialized tests and non-hospital prescriptions. Certain groups in Canada, including children and seniors, receive additional coverage for services that may not be fully available to the rest of the population. This means that they can usually access the following for free: Prescriptions

Dental care

Vision care

Home care

Ambulance services How to apply for public health insurance To access public health insurance in Canada, you need to apply for a health card from your province or territory’s health ministry. This card gives you access to Medicare services. You can apply online or by submitting a paper application form. Forms are typically available through the health ministry website, and often at local healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, or pharmacies. When you apply, you’ll usually need: Valid ID, such as a passport

Proof of legal status in Canada, such as visa or work/study permit

Proof of residence in the province or territory, such as a recent utility bill or lease agreement Click on the below links for health insurance application forms for the following provinces: Alberta

British Columbia

Ontario Remember that it can take up to three months for your health insurance to start after you apply. During this waiting period, you won’t be able to use any public health services, so it’s a good idea to arrange private health insurance to cover any medical needs in the meantime. Once your health card arrives, you can access health services under Medicare. In most provinces, your coverage also extends to dependent family members, though eligibility and registration steps may vary – so it’s best to confirm with your provincial or territorial health ministry. With Canadian Medicare, you can choose your own family doctor, medical specialist, or hospital, as long as they provide services within the public health system.

Private health insurance in Canada Who should get private health insurance in Canada? Private health insurance in Canada is available for anyone who wants to buy it, regardless of their residency status. However, its importance depends on whether you’re eligible for public healthcare. People who do not qualify for Medicare may need private insurance to access healthcare services in Canada. For those who are covered by Medicare, private health insurance can serve as supplementary coverage for services that the public system doesn’t include. About 74% of Canadians have some form of private health insurance. Most receive it through employer-sponsored group plans, while others buy individual or family policies directly from licensed insurance companies, as long as they meet the insurer’s eligibility requirements. Private health insurance in Canada can be especially useful for: Individuals and families without public coverage.

People seeking care not covered by Medicare. For example, dental services, prescription drugs, mental health counselling, or alternative therapies.

Those who want more flexibility in choosing healthcare providers, including private clinics or hospitals not funded by the public system. The advantages of getting private health insurance coverage in Canada The benefits of private health insurance in Canada include: Access to a wider range of healthcare: You can choose plans that cover services often excluded from Medicare plans, such as dental care and vision care.

You can choose plans that cover services often excluded from Medicare plans, such as dental care and vision care. Broader choice of healthcare providers: With private coverage, you may be able to visit private clinics, specialists, or hospitals that are not part of the public system.

With private coverage, you may be able to visit private clinics, specialists, or hospitals that are not part of the public system. Reduced out-of-pocket costs: Private health insurance can help pay for expenses that aren’t fully covered by provincial and territorial plans – such as prescription co-pays, medical equipment, or certain diagnostic tests.

Private health insurance can help pay for expenses that aren’t fully covered by provincial and territorial plans – such as prescription co-pays, medical equipment, or certain diagnostic tests. Shorter waiting times: While public wait times vary across Canada, private providers often offer quicker access for specialist consultations and elective procedures.

While public wait times vary across Canada, private providers often offer quicker access for specialist consultations and elective procedures. Enhanced comfort and amenities: Higher-tier plans may provide access to top specialists, private hospital rooms, or additional wellness benefits. The biggest disadvantage of private health insurance is the cost. Premiums are based on factors like age, health status, and level of coverage, meaning older adults or people with pre-existing conditions usually pay more. How does private health insurance work? How private health insurance works in Canada depends on the type of coverage you have – whether it’s provided by your employer or purchased on your own. If you receive health insurance through your job, your employer may pay part – or sometimes all – of your monthly premiums. Any remaining costs are usually deducted automatically from your paycheque. If you buy coverage directly from an insurance company, you’ll pay a monthly or annual premium yourself. Most insurers now allow online applications. The process generally involves: Choosing your level of coverage (for example, basic or enhanced)

Completing an application form

Providing supporting documents (e.g., valid ID, proof of residency status, and proof of address) You’ll also usually need to fill out a health questionnaire to disclose any pre-existing medical conditions and list any medications you’re taking. Each insurer has its own process for handling claims. Some will pay healthcare providers directly, while others require you to pay upfront and then submit a claim for reimbursement. Private health insurance plans typically cover between 50% and 100% of eligible healthcare costs, depending on the plan. Most policies also include a deductible – the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage begins. How to choose a health insurance provider When comparing private health insurance providers in Canada, it’s worth looking beyond just the premium cost. Consider the following factors to find the best plan for your needs: Flexibility: Can you customize the plan to include the benefits that matter most to you and remove ones you don’t need?

Can you customize the plan to include the benefits that matter most to you and remove ones you don’t need? Claims process: Does the insurer pay healthcare providers directly, or do you need to pay upfront and claim reimbursement? If so, how simple is the process and how long does it take?

Does the insurer pay healthcare providers directly, or do you need to pay upfront and claim reimbursement? If so, how simple is the process and how long does it take? Coverage level: What percentage of eligible treatment costs does the plan cover, and are there annual or lifetime limits?

What percentage of eligible treatment costs does the plan cover, and are there annual or lifetime limits? Special offers and incentives: Does the plan include extras such as discounts on fitness programs or wellness services? Can you bundle your health insurance with other products (like life insurance or critical illness insurance) to save money?

Does the plan include extras such as discounts on fitness programs or wellness services? Can you bundle your health insurance with other products (like life insurance or critical illness insurance) to save money? Customer feedback: How does the company score on independent review sites or satisfaction surveys?

How does the company score on independent review sites or satisfaction surveys? Overseas coverage: Does the plan include medical coverage while travelling outside Canada?

Does the plan include medical coverage while travelling outside Canada? Company ethics and sustainability: How does the insurer perform in terms of corporate responsibility and sustainability? You can check rankings on platforms such as CSRHub or Corporate Knights? Before purchasing a policy, make sure the insurer is licensed by the regulatory body in your province or territory. For more details, you can visit the official Government of Canada website for information on buying insurance. Private health insurance companies in Canada According to a 2023 report by the Canadian Health and Life Insurance Association (CLHIA), there are approximately 128 health insurance companies in Canada. Some of the largest companies include: Blue Cross

Canada Life

Manulife Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists. Go to website International health insurance for expats in Canada If you’re relocating to Canada and looking at buying private health insurance, it’s worth looking at international health insurance plans. These plans can cover you both in Canada and abroad, which is especially useful if you travel frequently or make regular trips back to your home country. Global health insurance is designed with expats in mind, often including benefits such as emergency medical evacuation and coverage across multiple countries. Well-known companies offering international health insurance for expats in Canada include: Allianz Care

Cigna Global If you hold an international plan in Canada and need to make or receive claim payments abroad, you can use Wise to send or receive international payments. Wise offers low-cost international money transfers to 140+ countries worldwide. Conversions use the mid-market exchange rate, meaning there are no hidden fees. You can also hold money in Wise multi-currency account that lets you manage funds in 40+ currencies in one place, making it easier to pay medical bills or receive reimbursements while living overseas. Go to Wise For more information on how Wise works in your country, please visit the Wise.com website and select your country for full information about the products available.

Health insurance costs and reimbursements Although Medicare is generally free for residents and funded through the Canadian tax system, private health insurance in Canada involves paying premiums. The cost of these varies depending on several factors, including: The level of coverage (e.g., basic vs. comprehensive)

Your age

Your medical history

Your province or territory of residence (as rates vary across Canada) According to PolicyMe (2025 data), average private health insurance premiums in Canada range from CAD 75 to 150 per month. Across provinces, average monthly premiums vary from about CAD 71 in Saskatchewan to CAD 122 in Ontario. Premiums also vary by age—from around CAD 45–70 per month for people under 20 to about CAD 145 for those aged 60 and over. Reimbursement rates for private health insurance typically range from 50% to 100% of eligible expenses, depending on the plan. The most common reimbursement level is around 70–80%. Most plans also include a deductible—an amount you pay out-of-pocket before your insurance coverage begins—typically between CAD 50 and 500. International health insurance plans, which provide coverage both in and outside of Canada, are usually more expensive due to their broader benefits. Major international providers offering quotes for Canadians include Allianz Care and Cigna Global. In some cases, private health insurance premiums may be tax deductible, depending on the plan and the nature of the medical expenses. This can be done through the Medical Expense Tax Credit (METC). Self-employed individuals may also be able to claim premium payments as a business expense.