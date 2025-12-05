This guide will cover Canada’s mobile banking ecosystem, including the available features, security measures, and how to get started.

This means that new arrivals, expats and foreign residents need to know how to get modern banking solutions in Canada’s evolving digital landscape.

Mobile banking in Canada

Mobile banking – whether that’s services available from digital only banks, or the mobile features offered by banks with a branch network – are booming in Canada. The Canadian Bankers Association reports that 8 out of 10 Canadians manage most of their banking transactions online or in their bank or provider’s app.

Some of the available mobile banking options for Canadian customers include:

National Banks: If you have an account with one of the ‘big 4 banks’, using RBCmobile banking, TD Bank mobile banking, BMO mobile banking or CIBC mobile banking may speed up transactions and allow you to manage your money on the move.

Online-Only Banks: Digital only banks in Canada, like Tangerine offer fully digital services, and may also allow you to access in person services like cash deposits. Tangerine for example lets you deposit cash at a Scotiabank ABM.

Alternative Banking Solutions: Some providers like Wise is not a bank, but do also offer safe financial services through mobile apps and desktop sites.

Multinational Payment Services: Canadian customers can also access services from Apple, Google, and PayPal for mobile payments and digital wallets. Add a card to your Apple or Google wallet to pay on the move, or use PayPal for online shopping and to send payments to others.

Advantages of mobile banking over in person banking

Some banks which have a branch network may not offer all of their services through digital channels. This might mean you still need to visit a branch to complete certain tasks like opening an account or securing a mortgage for example.

This is usually to allow the bank to verify your identity and run legally or practically required checks to make sure the services they’re offering you are suitable.

Digital only banks and specialist providers like Wise only have services which can be accessed through apps and online applications. This offers convenience as you can access your mobile banking service 24/7 rather than needing to get to a physical branch in banking hours.

It’s worth noting that some digital and mobile services – like Wise – don’t offer the full suite of services you might get from a bank. Wise doesn’t offer credit cards or loans for example – but it is an expert at helping expats and travellers send and receive foreign payments and convert currencies with low costs.

This might mean you need to use several different digital services to access all the services you need, but you could also stand to make cost savings by making smart decisions about how you manage your money online and in apps.

Wise for example can be a great way to save money on overseas payments, with no hidden currency exchange fees and fast delivery times.

Features of mobile banking in Canada

You can usually access mobile banking through your bank if you already have an account – or you can choose a digital provider like Tangerine to open a new account and manage your money online and in app. It’s straightforward to download your banking app and you can usually get logged in and set up in just a few simple steps.

Bank mobile apps do vary. However, some features are common across Canadian banking apps – here’s a quick rundown of the core features from the RBC app as an example:

Money Transfer: Transfer money between your own accounts or send payments to others using Interac

Bill payment: Pay local bills – add payees by taking a photo of the bill you’re paying

Credit check: View your credit score in real time through the app and get actionable tips to improve

Financial Management Tools: View your accounts, see fee information and daily limits, get up to 7 years of account statements

Notification System: Set up payment notifications and search for transactions from your dashboard

International Features: Make international payments more or less anywhere in the world

Cheque deposit: Pay in your cheques by taking and uploading a photo of them

Investment and wealth management: Trade shares and get wealth management advice and support in app, contribute to your TFSA, RRSP, or RESP

Customization: Design your own interface so you can easily see the services and features you need

Of course, mobile banking isn’t perfect. For one thing it relies on a steady and reliable internet connection, which may be an issue if you travel or are in a rural area where coverage isn’t perfect. However, mobile banking solutions are usually quite comprehensive and can be a smart way to carry out many common transactions in Canada.

How to open a mobile bank account in Canada

If you’re opening a new account with a bank or digital provider, you can often do so online or through the provider’s app as long as you’re a Canadian long term resident.

It’s helpful to note that you can’t usually open an account with a bank in Canada prior to moving there – even if you can start your application in advance of your relocation you are asked to go to a bank branch to show your ID on arrival. In this case, if you’re a newcomer to Canada you may also need to provide additional documents such as your Citizenship and Immigration Canada Form (IMM 1000, IMM 1442, IMM 5688 or IM 2592) and your Permanent Residence card.

When you open a new account with a digital provider in Canada you’ll be asked for your personal and contact information, and you’ll need to upload some ID documents for verification. This is known as the ‘Know Your Customer’ process and is required by law to prevent fraudulent or illegal account use.

Normally you will need to provide the following to open an account in Canada:

Proof of ID like a driving license or passport

like a driving license or passport Proof of residency like a utility bill or bank statement

You can upload an image of the documents needed to your banking app rather than needing to visit a branch in person to get your account set up.

Mobile bank fees in Canada

Where providers have created digital only banks in Canada you’ll often find their fees are very low. To give an example, the Tangerine Chequing Account fees are pretty much zero for all common local services. There are some international charges, such as a foreign transaction fee of 2.5% which are worth considering if you use your account when you travel.

The key downside to these accounts may be that you find feature limitations. For example, you can’t send or receive international payments with Tangerine. This could be a big issue if you’re an expat and need to send money frequently to and from your home country.

In this case, using a service like Wise can be a good way to access the low costs of a digital bank like Tangerine, while still being able to transact internationally.

Wise lets you send money overseas to 140+ countries, with low fees and the mid-market rate. You can also receive money to Wise in 20+ currencies with your own account details.