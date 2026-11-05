The Super Visa for parents and grandparents in Canada

Key takeaways A Super Visa can allow stays of up to 5 years at a time and multiple entries for up to 10 years.

The host must be the applicant’s child or grandchild, live in Canada, be at least 18, and be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian.

Parents and grandparents apply from outside Canada. Dependent family members cannot be included in a Super Visa application.

The host must meet MNI based on total family size.

Applicants need qualifying private health insurance and an immigration medical exam.

The Super Visa is often better suited to longer family stays than a regular visitor visa, but it is not a substitute for the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP), which is a permanent residence route. Wise for budgeting a long Super Visa stay in Canada Hold CAD for the stay: Convert money for a visit that can last up to five years

Budget the upfront costs: Set aside CAD for insurance, fees and the medical exam

Send funds across borders: Check fees before you move money between family Learn more about the Wise Account

What the Super Visa is and when it makes sense The Super Visa is a multiple-entry visitor route for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and registered Indians. It can allow stays of up to five years at a time and can remain valid for up to 10 years. A Super Visa does not lead to permanent residence, it does not authorize work, and dependent family members cannot be included in the application. It often makes sense when: you want longer family visits than a standard visitor stay

grandparents want to spend more time helping with family life

a regular visitor visa may be too short for the planned visit A Super Visa isn’t always the right choice. A standard visitor visa may still be enough if the visit is six months or less, so weighing the available options against your plans is essential.

Who can apply and who must qualify IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) eligibility requirements look at both the host in Canada and the parent or grandparent applying from abroad. This means both sides need to meet the relevant requirements before the application can proceed smoothly. Host requirements The host must be the applicant’s child or grandchild, be at least 18, live in Canada, and hold status as a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian. The host also has to meet the minimum necessary income, or MNI, for the full family size. The host must sign a letter of invitation that explains financial support and lists everyone counted in the family-size calculation. Only a spouse or common-law partner can co-sign that letter and add income. Siblings and other relatives cannot co-sign. Hosts must: be the biological or adopted child or grandchild of the applicant

be 18 or older and living in Canada

be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian

meet the MNI threshold for the full family size

sign the invitation letter, with a spouse or common-law partner as the only possible co-signer Applicant requirements The applicant must apply from outside Canada and must be admissible to Canada. They must complete an immigration medical exam, show qualifying private health insurance, and satisfy IRCC that they are a genuine temporary visitor who will leave at the end of the authorized stay. To evaluate this, IRCC also looks at ties to the home country, the purpose of the visit, family situation, and finances. Visa-exempt parents and grandparents can still get the five-year Super Visa benefit, but the approval format can differ and they may also need an eTA for air travel. Applicants must: apply from outside Canada

complete a medical exam with an approved panel physician

show qualifying private health insurance

provide evidence that supports temporary-visit intent and home-country ties

How the income requirement and family size work The income rule is based on the host’s total family size, not just the number of visiting parents. A host can qualify in either of the previous two tax years, or, if the host and co-signer together reach at least 75% of the threshold, the visiting parent’s or grandparent’s income may be added to reach the total. If you use that second option, the applicant also needs proof that the income will continue while they are in Canada. Family size is where many families make mistakes. Count the host, a spouse or common-law partner, dependent children, the invited parent or grandparent, previously approved Super Visa holders still covered by an active invitation, and previously sponsored relatives whose undertaking is still active. Children in shared custody still count if they meet IRCC’s dependent-child definition, and previously sponsored relatives can affect the total for longer than families expect. Worked example, family size 6 Count Host in Canada 1 Host’s spouse 1 Host’s dependent children 2 Invited parents 2 Total family size 6 Current MNI for family size 6 CAD 72,560 To calculate family size with fewer mistakes: 1 Start with everyone in the host’s household, including dependent children, even in shared-custody situations. 2 Add every invited parent or grandparent, plus any previously approved Super Visa holders still being hosted. 3 Add anyone the host or co-signer previously sponsored if the undertaking is still active, then match the final total to the current IRCC table.

What documents, insurance, fees, and processing time to expect The thing that usually slows Super Visa applications is missing documents or incomplete information. The strongest application pack clearly separates host documents from applicant documents and follows the local visa-office instructions for the country where the parent or grandparent is applying. Insurance is one of the easiest places to get tripped up. The policy must be valid for at least one year from entry, include at least CAD 100,000 in emergency coverage, and cover health care, hospitalization, and repatriation. It must be paid in full or by instalments with a deposit, because quotes alone are not accepted. Because this is private cover, not provincial Medicare, it helps to understand how health insurance in Canada works before you buy a policy. Documents from the host Documents from the applicant Invitation letter with financial support promise and family-size details Passport and application forms Proof of status in Canada Proof of relationship to the host Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) notice of assessment, preferred, or other accepted income proof Medical exam proof Co-signer income proof, if used Insurance policy and proof of payment Names and dates of birth for everyone counted in family size Translations and any country-specific visa-office documents Super Visa fees and processing Government fees start from CAD 100 for the Super Visa application.

Biometrics cost CAD 85 if required.

Processing times vary by applicant country and by how complete the application is.

Visa-exempt applicants should still verify the latest fee path and eTA steps with IRCC before assuming the process is simpler. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more

How to apply for a Super Visa step by step 1 Confirm that both sides qualify. Check the host rules, the applicant rules, and whether a regular visitor visa may be enough for a stay of 6 months or less. 2 Calculate family size first, then compare it with the current IRCC MNI table. This avoids buying insurance or booking exams before you know the host can meet the income rule. 3 Book the immigration medical exam with an approved panel physician. An upfront exam usually makes the application easier to organize. 4 Buy qualifying insurance before you submit. Make sure the insurer, coverage amount, payment status, and one-year validity rule all line up with IRCC’s current requirements. 5 Gather every document and translate anything not in English or French. If the translator is not certified, IRCC also expects an affidavit. 6 Apply through the IRCC Portal and answer the routing questions exactly. 7 Select Visitor visa or super visa for the application type, then select To visit my children or grandchildren for more than 6 months (super visa) as the reason. After submission, watch for requests from IRCC, including biometrics instructions and passport steps where applicable. While you wait, it can help to plan arrival basics with Expatica’s moving to Canada guide. Before you apply, verify the latest medical-exam rules, country-specific visa-office instructions, and current processing times with IRCC. Relocation Moving to Canada Read more