The Super Visa for parents and grandparents in Canada

Canada’s Super Visa lets parents and grandparents of eligible Canadians visit for up to five years at a time on a multiple-entry temporary visa. This can be particularly helpful for family reunification while new intake under the existing Parents and Grandparents Program is paused until further notice. This guide explains who must qualify, how MNI (minimum necessary income) and family size work, what documents to gather, and when a regular visitor visa may fit better.
This article is for general information only, not legal advice, and final decisions rest with IRCC and border officers.
Key takeaways
- A Super Visa can allow stays of up to 5 years at a time and multiple entries for up to 10 years.
- The host must be the applicant’s child or grandchild, live in Canada, be at least 18, and be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian.
- Parents and grandparents apply from outside Canada. Dependent family members cannot be included in a Super Visa application.
- The host must meet MNI based on total family size.
- Applicants need qualifying private health insurance and an immigration medical exam.
- The Super Visa is often better suited to longer family stays than a regular visitor visa, but it is not a substitute for the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP), which is a permanent residence route.
Wise for budgeting a long Super Visa stay in Canada
- Hold CAD for the stay: Convert money for a visit that can last up to five years
- Budget the upfront costs: Set aside CAD for insurance, fees and the medical exam
- Send funds across borders: Check fees before you move money between family
What the Super Visa is and when it makes sense
The Super Visa is a multiple-entry visitor route for parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and registered Indians. It can allow stays of up to five years at a time and can remain valid for up to 10 years.
A Super Visa does not lead to permanent residence, it does not authorize work, and dependent family members cannot be included in the application.
It often makes sense when:
- you want longer family visits than a standard visitor stay
- grandparents want to spend more time helping with family life
- a regular visitor visa may be too short for the planned visit
A Super Visa isn’t always the right choice. A standard visitor visa may still be enough if the visit is six months or less, so weighing the available options against your plans is essential.
Who can apply and who must qualify
IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) eligibility requirements look at both the host in Canada and the parent or grandparent applying from abroad. This means both sides need to meet the relevant requirements before the application can proceed smoothly.
Host requirements
The host must be the applicant’s child or grandchild, be at least 18, live in Canada, and hold status as a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian. The host also has to meet the minimum necessary income, or MNI, for the full family size.
The host must sign a letter of invitation that explains financial support and lists everyone counted in the family-size calculation. Only a spouse or common-law partner can co-sign that letter and add income. Siblings and other relatives cannot co-sign.
Hosts must:
- be the biological or adopted child or grandchild of the applicant
- be 18 or older and living in Canada
- be a Canadian citizen, permanent resident, or registered Indian
- meet the MNI threshold for the full family size
- sign the invitation letter, with a spouse or common-law partner as the only possible co-signer
Applicant requirements
The applicant must apply from outside Canada and must be admissible to Canada. They must complete an immigration medical exam, show qualifying private health insurance, and satisfy IRCC that they are a genuine temporary visitor who will leave at the end of the authorized stay.
To evaluate this, IRCC also looks at ties to the home country, the purpose of the visit, family situation, and finances. Visa-exempt parents and grandparents can still get the five-year Super Visa benefit, but the approval format can differ and they may also need an eTA for air travel.
Applicants must:
- apply from outside Canada
- complete a medical exam with an approved panel physician
- show qualifying private health insurance
- provide evidence that supports temporary-visit intent and home-country ties
How the income requirement and family size work
The income rule is based on the host’s total family size, not just the number of visiting parents. A host can qualify in either of the previous two tax years, or, if the host and co-signer together reach at least 75% of the threshold, the visiting parent’s or grandparent’s income may be added to reach the total. If you use that second option, the applicant also needs proof that the income will continue while they are in Canada.
Family size is where many families make mistakes. Count the host, a spouse or common-law partner, dependent children, the invited parent or grandparent, previously approved Super Visa holders still covered by an active invitation, and previously sponsored relatives whose undertaking is still active. Children in shared custody still count if they meet IRCC’s dependent-child definition, and previously sponsored relatives can affect the total for longer than families expect.
|Worked example, family size 6
|Count
|Host in Canada
|1
|Host’s spouse
|1
|Host’s dependent children
|2
|Invited parents
|2
|Total family size
|6
|Current MNI for family size 6
|CAD 72,560
To calculate family size with fewer mistakes:
Start with everyone in the host’s household, including dependent children, even in shared-custody situations.
Add every invited parent or grandparent, plus any previously approved Super Visa holders still being hosted.
Add anyone the host or co-signer previously sponsored if the undertaking is still active, then match the final total to the current IRCC table.
What documents, insurance, fees, and processing time to expect
The thing that usually slows Super Visa applications is missing documents or incomplete information. The strongest application pack clearly separates host documents from applicant documents and follows the local visa-office instructions for the country where the parent or grandparent is applying.
Insurance is one of the easiest places to get tripped up. The policy must be valid for at least one year from entry, include at least CAD 100,000 in emergency coverage, and cover health care, hospitalization, and repatriation. It must be paid in full or by instalments with a deposit, because quotes alone are not accepted. Because this is private cover, not provincial Medicare, it helps to understand how health insurance in Canada works before you buy a policy.
|Documents from the host
|Documents from the applicant
|Invitation letter with financial support promise and family-size details
|Passport and application forms
|Proof of status in Canada
|Proof of relationship to the host
|Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) notice of assessment, preferred, or other accepted income proof
|Medical exam proof
|Co-signer income proof, if used
|Insurance policy and proof of payment
|Names and dates of birth for everyone counted in family size
|Translations and any country-specific visa-office documents
Super Visa fees and processing
- Government fees start from CAD 100 for the Super Visa application.
- Biometrics cost CAD 85 if required.
- Processing times vary by applicant country and by how complete the application is.
- Visa-exempt applicants should still verify the latest fee path and eTA steps with IRCC before assuming the process is simpler.
How to apply for a Super Visa step by step
Confirm that both sides qualify. Check the host rules, the applicant rules, and whether a regular visitor visa may be enough for a stay of 6 months or less.
Calculate family size first, then compare it with the current IRCC MNI table. This avoids buying insurance or booking exams before you know the host can meet the income rule.
Book the immigration medical exam with an approved panel physician. An upfront exam usually makes the application easier to organize.
Buy qualifying insurance before you submit. Make sure the insurer, coverage amount, payment status, and one-year validity rule all line up with IRCC’s current requirements.
Gather every document and translate anything not in English or French. If the translator is not certified, IRCC also expects an affidavit.
Apply through the IRCC Portal and answer the routing questions exactly.
Select Visitor visa or super visa for the application type, then select To visit my children or grandchildren for more than 6 months (super visa) as the reason.
After submission, watch for requests from IRCC, including biometrics instructions and passport steps where applicable. While you wait, it can help to plan arrival basics with Expatica’s moving to Canada guide. Before you apply, verify the latest medical-exam rules, country-specific visa-office instructions, and current processing times with IRCC.
Super Visa vs visitor visa vs PGP
If you are not sure which route fits, the key question is whether you want a longer temporary stay or a permanent residence pathway. The Super Visa is usually the stronger option for long family visits, while a regular visitor visa can be simpler for shorter stays.
PGP is different because it is a permanent residence route, not a visitor route. At the time of research (September 18th 2026), new PGP intake is paused until further notice. Quebec can have different PGP sponsorship and processing rules, but the Super Visa rules themselves are federal.
|Criteria
|Super Visa
|Visitor visa
|PGP
|Best use case
|Longer temporary family stays
|Shorter family visits
|Permanent family reunification
|Length of stay
|Up to 5 years at a time
|Usually up to 6 months at a time
|Permanent residence if approved
|Temporary or permanent
|Temporary visitor status
|Temporary visitor status
|Permanent residence
|Main requirements
|Host, MNI, invitation letter, insurance, medical exam
|Standard visitor eligibility
|Sponsor eligibility, program intake, PR process
|Main downside
|More documents and stricter requirements
|Shorter stay
|Intake paused, and processing is much longer
Planning money for a long family stay in Canada
A long stay needs a practical money plan, not just a visa approval. Budget for insurance, everyday living costs, and a back-up fund for unexpected medical or travel costs. Expatica’s cost of living in Canada guide can help you estimate the day-to-day side more realistically.
Hosts and visiting parents may also want a simple plan for holding and spending CAD during the stay. Some cross-border families compare a Wise Account with options from RBC, TD Canada Trust, or Scotiabank for day-to-day money management. That choice does not affect IRCC eligibility, income proof, insurance, or approval. For local banking options, see Expatica’s guide on how to open a bank account in Canada.
To help manage your money during your visit to Canada:
- budget separately for insurance premiums and deposit rules
- estimate food, transport, and household costs for the full visit
- keep an emergency top-up fund for health or return-travel surprises
- decide in advance how CAD will be held, converted, and spent
Conclusion
The Super Visa can be a practical option for parents and grandparents who want longer temporary stays with family in Canada. The application depends on both the host and applicant meeting the relevant requirements, including family-size income calculations, insurance, and a medical exam. Families should compare it with a regular visitor visa for shorter stays and remember that it does not provide permanent residence. Because income thresholds, program rules, and processing details can change, check current IRCC guidance before applying.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about the Super Visa for parents and grandparents in Canada
Can parents or grandparents stay in Canada for 5 years on a Super Visa?
Yes, in principle. The Super Visa can allow stays of up to 5 years at a time, but travellers still need to meet entry requirements each time they arrive, and CBSA officers make the final entry decision at the border.
Can you apply for a Super Visa from inside Canada?
No, not through the standard Super Visa route. IRCC says applicants must be outside Canada when they apply. A visitor extension is a different process.
What income do I need to host my parents on a Super Visa?
It depends on the total family size, not just the number of visiting parents. Check the current IRCC MNI table before applying and review the current income rules that apply to your situation.
Does Super Visa insurance have to be from a Canadian company?
No. IRCC also accepts some qualifying foreign insurers, but the insurer must meet the applicable federal conditions and the policy must meet the full coverage and payment rules. Check the insurer itself, not just the broker.
Is the Super Visa the best alternative to the Parents and Grandparents Program?
For long temporary stays, the Super Visa can be a practical alternative while new PGP intake is paused. However, it is not a permanent residence route, so the right option depends on whether the goal is temporary family reunification or permanent residence.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Core Super Visa rules, length of stay, validity, and program overview, Super visa for parents and grandparents — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Host and applicant eligibility requirements and visa-exempt traveller guidance, Super Visa eligibility — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Required forms, documents, insurance evidence, and supporting documentation, Super Visa forms and documents — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Family-size calculation, minimum necessary income, and financial-support rules, Host financial support — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Application process, portal steps, fees, and biometrics information, Apply for a Super Visa — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Official processing-time estimates by application type and country, Check processing times — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Medical-exam requirements for temporary residents, Medical exams for temporary residents — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Requirements and guidance for invitation letters, Letter of invitation — Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Government notice on the Parents and Grandparents Program intake pause, Parents and Grandparents Program notice — Government of Canada
- Reference list for federally regulated financial institutions relevant to insurer verification, Federally regulated institutions list — Open Government Canada