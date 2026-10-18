Moving to Canada from the Philippines

Planning a move to Canada from the Philippines means choosing the right immigration route, preparing your documents, budgeting for the move, and knowing what to expect after you land. Immigration rules, proof-of-funds amounts, fees, and processing times can change, so verify live details on official Government of Canada websites before applying. This guide covers the main immigration pathways, application documents, money planning, and the practical steps to take during your first weeks in Canada. This article is planning guidance rather than legal or immigration advice.

Key takeaways Choose your route first: Skilled workers often consider Express Entry or a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), while family sponsorship, study, or other routes may suit different circumstances.

Skilled workers often consider Express Entry or a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), while family sponsorship, study, or other routes may suit different circumstances. Prepare your documents: Depending on your pathway, you may need a valid passport, language test results, an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), employment records, police certificates, and a medical exam.

Depending on your pathway, you may need a valid passport, language test results, an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), employment records, police certificates, and a medical exam. Check proof-of-funds rules: Where proof of funds applies, the minimum depends on family size and can change, so confirm the latest IRCC requirements and keep qualifying funds accessible.

Where proof of funds applies, the minimum depends on family size and can change, so confirm the latest IRCC requirements and keep qualifying funds accessible. Budget beyond immigration fees: Initial expenses may include accommodation deposits, transport, winter clothing, flights, and everyday living costs.

Initial expenses may include accommodation deposits, transport, winter clothing, flights, and everyday living costs. Plan your first weeks: Early priorities can include applying for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), arranging accommodation, understanding health coverage, and organizing school enrolment for children. Wise: manage PHP and CAD during your move to Canada Hold CAD and convert PHP to CAD at the mid-market exchange rate

Set up CAD access before you land, while you wait to open a Canadian bank account

Compare fees and rates before sending money between Canada and the Philippines Compare Wise for your move to Canada No commitment required

Build your application and budget checklist Once you have identified your likely immigration route, turn it into a document checklist and a realistic budget. Preparing early can help you avoid delays when it is time to submit your application. Documents, tests, and proof of funds Start with a valid passport, language test results, and records of your employment and education. For Express Entry, you may also need an ECA if you completed your education outside Canada and need to use those qualifications to meet program requirements or claim education points. Applicants from the Philippines may also need to provide biometrics, depending on the application and whether an exemption applies. Documents that are not in English or French generally need to be submitted with an appropriate translation that meets IRCC requirements. For Express Entry programs that require proof of funds, the minimum depends on your family size. IRCC’s current table, updated 7 July 2025, sets the minimum at CAD 15,263 for one person and CAD 28,362 for a family of four. Check the live table before applying, as IRCC updates these amounts periodically. Prepare these first: Passport and civil documents

Language test results and ECA

Employer letters and work history

Police certificates, medicals, and biometrics if requested

Official bank letters showing the financial information required by IRCC Fees, timelines, and how to avoid scams Budget for expenses such as: Language tests

An ECA

Immigration application fees

Medical examinations

Biometrics

Flights

Accommodation deposits

Your first weeks of living expenses The biometrics fee is currently CAD 85 for an individual or a maximum of CAD 170 for an eligible family applying at the same time, but always check the latest IRCC fee schedule before paying. Check IRCC and provincial or territorial websites before you pay anything.

Be wary of recruiters or representatives who promise a job, visa, or guaranteed approval.

Use only clearly authorised representatives if you pay someone for immigration advice or representation.