Moving to Canada from the Philippines

Planning a move to Canada from the Philippines means choosing the right immigration route, preparing your documents, budgeting for the move, and knowing what to expect after you land. Immigration rules, proof-of-funds amounts, fees, and processing times can change, so verify live details on official Government of Canada websites before applying. This guide covers the main immigration pathways, application documents, money planning, and the practical steps to take during your first weeks in Canada.
This article is planning guidance rather than legal or immigration advice.
Key takeaways
- Choose your route first: Skilled workers often consider Express Entry or a Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), while family sponsorship, study, or other routes may suit different circumstances.
- Prepare your documents: Depending on your pathway, you may need a valid passport, language test results, an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA), employment records, police certificates, and a medical exam.
- Check proof-of-funds rules: Where proof of funds applies, the minimum depends on family size and can change, so confirm the latest IRCC requirements and keep qualifying funds accessible.
- Budget beyond immigration fees: Initial expenses may include accommodation deposits, transport, winter clothing, flights, and everyday living costs.
- Plan your first weeks: Early priorities can include applying for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), arranging accommodation, understanding health coverage, and organizing school enrolment for children.
Wise: manage PHP and CAD during your move to Canada
- Hold CAD and convert PHP to CAD at the mid-market exchange rate
- Set up CAD access before you land, while you wait to open a Canadian bank account
- Compare fees and rates before sending money between Canada and the Philippines
No commitment required
Choose the immigration pathway that fits you
The right pathway depends on factors such as your work experience, education, English or French ability, family circumstances, and where you plan to live in Canada. Rather than treating every immigration program as equally realistic, identify your strongest route for moving to Canada first and keep a suitable alternative in mind.
Express Entry and provincial nominee programs
For many Filipino skilled workers, Express Entry is one of the first routes worth checking, particularly if you have skilled work experience, strong English or French skills, and post-secondary education.
Your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score takes account of factors including age, education, language ability, and work experience, while other factors can provide additional points. A qualifying provincial or territorial nomination through Express Entry adds 600 CRS points.
If you completed your education in the Philippines, you will usually need an educational credential assessment if you want to use foreign education to meet relevant Express Entry requirements or claim points for it. You will also need valid results from an approved language test.
If you are interested in settling in a particular province or territory, check its immigration streams as well as the federal Provincial Nominee Program guidance. Provincial priorities and eligibility requirements can differ and may change over time.
For example, a nurse comparing Ontario and Manitoba should consider not only immigration opportunities but also employment prospects, housing costs, and professional licensing requirements. Healthcare licensing is provincial or territorial and profession-specific, so check foreign credential recognition and the relevant regulatory body separately from your immigration eligibility.
Caregiver, family, and study routes
Family sponsorship may be an option if a qualifying relative in Canada can sponsor you through family sponsorship.
A study permit may suit you if you want to study in Canada and can meet the financial and other requirements. However, studying in Canada does not automatically lead to permanent residence, and not every school or program makes you eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP).
Caregivers should be particularly careful with older immigration advice. Several previous caregiver programs have closed, and the newer Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots are currently closed to new applications. Check the latest IRCC caregiver pages before paying a recruiter, agency, or other intermediary.
These alternatives may be worth exploring if:
- A close family member can sponsor you.
- You want a Canadian credential and can afford the study route.
- You have care experience and want to monitor current IRCC work and immigration options for caregivers.
Build your application and budget checklist
Once you have identified your likely immigration route, turn it into a document checklist and a realistic budget. Preparing early can help you avoid delays when it is time to submit your application.
Documents, tests, and proof of funds
Start with a valid passport, language test results, and records of your employment and education. For Express Entry, you may also need an ECA if you completed your education outside Canada and need to use those qualifications to meet program requirements or claim education points.
Applicants from the Philippines may also need to provide biometrics, depending on the application and whether an exemption applies.
Documents that are not in English or French generally need to be submitted with an appropriate translation that meets IRCC requirements.
For Express Entry programs that require proof of funds, the minimum depends on your family size. IRCC’s current table, updated 7 July 2025, sets the minimum at CAD 15,263 for one person and CAD 28,362 for a family of four. Check the live table before applying, as IRCC updates these amounts periodically.
Prepare these first:
- Passport and civil documents
- Language test results and ECA
- Employer letters and work history
- Police certificates, medicals, and biometrics if requested
- Official bank letters showing the financial information required by IRCC
Fees, timelines, and how to avoid scams
Budget for expenses such as:
- Language tests
- An ECA
- Immigration application fees
- Medical examinations
- Biometrics
- Flights
- Accommodation deposits
- Your first weeks of living expenses
The biometrics fee is currently CAD 85 for an individual or a maximum of CAD 170 for an eligible family applying at the same time, but always check the latest IRCC fee schedule before paying.
- Check IRCC and provincial or territorial websites before you pay anything.
- Be wary of recruiters or representatives who promise a job, visa, or guaranteed approval.
- Use only clearly authorised representatives if you pay someone for immigration advice or representation.
Plan your move and your money before departure
Planning how you will access your money in Canada can make the first few weeks easier, especially when you need to pay for accommodation, transport, and everyday expenses. If you expect to continue supporting family in the Philippines, it is also worth comparing international transfer options before you leave.
Setting up CAD access before you land
Many newcomers open an account with RBC, TD, or Scotiabank after arrival. Before then, some keep cash, some send a bank wire, and some use the Wise Account to hold CAD and convert PHP to CAD at the mid-market exchange rate.
To compare pre-arrival options, see how to open a bank account in Canada and compare bank accounts for newcomers to Canada. Wise is not a bank, so check whether its features fit your needs.
|Option
|When it helps
|Possible limitation
|What to verify
|Major local bank
|After arrival, for salary and bills
|Usually needs local paperwork
|Documents, fees, and branch process
|Home-bank wire
|If you already have a receiving account
|Markups and transfer fees
|Total cost and timing
|Wise Account
|Before or around arrival
|Availability, fees, and features vary
|Supported countries and verification
Check product availability, fees, exchange rates, and transfer times live before you use any money service.
If you need CAD before landing, compare these options carefully.
Sending money between Canada and the Philippines
After you move, you may still send PHP home or receive money from the Philippines while you settle.
Compare the visible fee, the exchange rate markup, the payout method, and the transfer time, because the cheapest-looking option is not always the lowest total cost.
Wise international money transfers are one option to compare if you expect to send money between Canada and the Philippines. If you use any provider, check live pricing first, because fees, rates, and delivery speed can change by route, payment method, and recipient method.
Settle in during your first weeks in Canada
Your first priority is getting the essentials in place. Focus on the administrative steps that allow you to work, find longer-term housing, access healthcare, and get your family settled.
Healthcare, SIN, housing, and schools
- Apply for your Social Insurance Number (SIN) as soon as possible if you need one, as you will need it to work in Canada and access certain government programs and benefits. Check your province or territory’s health insurance rules too, as eligibility, enrolment procedures, and any waiting periods can vary.
- Arrange temporary accommodation if needed and start building a rental file with identification, proof of income or funds, employment information, and references where available. If you are moving with children, contact the relevant local school board early to check enrolment, catchment areas, and required documents.
- Keep important documents, including your passport, immigration documents, financial records, and essential school or family records, in your hand luggage when you travel rather than in checked baggage.
Where Filipino newcomers often settle and what to check first
Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Winnipeg all have substantial Filipino communities. Toronto has the largest Filipino population in absolute terms, while Filipino communities also make up a significant share of the population in several western Canadian cities, including Winnipeg and Calgary.
Where you settle should depend on more than community connections. Compare employment opportunities, housing costs, transport, schools, provincial taxes and services, and the cost of living before deciding where your first-year budget will stretch furthest.
If you are not sure where to settle, compare community support with employment prospects to help you find the best place to live. Healthcare professionals should also check provincial or territorial licensing requirements before choosing where to live, as immigration approval does not automatically give you permission to practise a regulated profession.
Conclusion
Moving to Canada from the Philippines is easier to plan when you separate the process into immigration, documentation, budgeting, and settlement. Start by identifying the route that best matches your circumstances, then build your document and financial checklist around its current requirements. Before travelling, plan how you will access CAD and cover your first weeks of living costs. Once you arrive, prioritise your SIN, healthcare registration, housing, and any school or professional licensing arrangements. Always recheck live government requirements before taking an immigration-related decision or paying application fees.
FAQ
FAQs
What is the fastest way to move to Canada from the Philippines?
There is no single fastest route, as it depends on your profile and the immigration programs you qualify for. Express Entry and some Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) streams are important options for skilled workers, but how quickly you can apply depends on factors such as your eligibility, CRS score, provincial requirements, invitation rounds, and documents.
How much money do I need to move to Canada from the Philippines?
Separate minimum settlement funds from your real moving budget. Housing, school needs, flights, and family size can push your total well above IRCC’s minimum.
Is Express Entry the best route for Filipinos?
Express Entry suits many skilled workers, but not everyone. Family sponsorship, caregiver options, study routes, or a province-specific plan may fit better.
Can caregivers from the Philippines still get permanent residence in Canada?
Canada’s Home Care Worker Immigration Pilots provide pathways to permanent residence, but they are currently closed to new applications while IRCC processes existing applications. If you are a caregiver in the Philippines considering Canada, check the current IRCC caregiver guidance for any changes or alternative immigration and work options before paying a recruiter or representative.
Can I move to Canada with my family from the Philippines?
Yes, but how family members move depends on the route. Settlement funds, school planning, housing, and health coverage become more important.
How can I send money between Canada and the Philippines after I move?
Compare total fees, exchange rates, delivery method, and timing. Wise is one option to compare, but always check live pricing before you transfer.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- General immigration and citizenship information, accessed 10 September 2026, Government of Canada
- Express Entry program overview, accessed 10 September 2026, Government of Canada
- IRCC application guidance, accessed 10 September 2026, Government of Canada
- Provincial nominee eligibility and nomination guidance, checked 16 July 2026, Immigrate as a provincial nominee – Canada.ca
- Educational credential assessment requirements, checked 16 July 2026, Educational credential assessment – Canada.ca
- Express Entry settlement funds and proof-of-funds rules, checked 16 July 2026, Documents for Express Entry: Proof of funds – Canada.ca
- Family sponsorship overview and eligibility information, checked 16 July 2026, Sponsor your family members to immigrate to Canada – Canada.ca
- Study permit information and requirements, checked 16 July 2026, Study permit – Canada.ca
- Current caregiver immigration program guidance, checked 16 July 2026, Caregivers – Canada.ca
- Biometrics information and fee guidance, checked 16 July 2026, Biometrics – Canada.ca
- Foreign credential recognition and regulated profession guidance, checked 16 July 2026, Foreign Credential Recognition – Canada.ca
- Wise Account product information used in the pre-arrival money section, checked 16 July 2026, Wise account: Multi-currency account | Foreign currency account
- Money transfer information for the Canada-to-Philippines route, checked 16 July 2026, Send Money to Philippines | Money Transfer to Philippines – Wise