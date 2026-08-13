Moving to Canada from the US: A guide for Americans

Key takeaways Here is the short version before you get into the details. Issue Quick answer Why it matters Main route Most Americans move through Express Entry, a work permit, family sponsorship, or study Your route shapes your timeline, documents, and work rights No single visa Canada does not have one general “move to Canada” visa or a retirement visa You need a route that matches your real plan Visitor limits Many Americans can usually visit for up to six months, but visiting is not the same as living or working The wrong status can create serious delays later First 30 days Get a SIN, start health registration, and set up everyday services These steps affect pay, healthcare, and bills Province differences Health coverage, licence exchange, and some immigration pathways vary by province Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec do not work the same way

How can Americans move to Canada? Express Entry and skilled worker routes Express Entry for Americans usually makes sense if you have skilled work experience, post-secondary education, and strong English or French results. Canada ranks candidates using the Comprehensive Ranking System, or CRS, which gives points for factors like age, education, language, and work history. A job offer can help, but it is not required for every Express Entry route. One thing worth knowing is that Quebec runs separate skilled immigration rules, so plans to settle there need an extra check. Work permits and CUSMA or USMCA options Some Americans move first on a work permit and apply for permanent residence later. This can be the more realistic path if you already have a Canadian employer relationship, because some permits are tied to one employer and one role. The Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) can simplify entry for some US citizens in eligible professional or business categories, but not every occupation qualifies. If you are not sure whether this route fits, the risk is assuming your US passport alone makes the process simple. Check whether your occupation fits a CUSMA category or another employer-backed route

Confirm whether the permit is open or employer-specific

Ask how the permit could support a later permanent resident application ✍️ Writer’s Tip: If you already work with a Canadian office, client, or parent company, a work-permit-first strategy can be more practical than waiting for a high Express Entry score. If you have a Canadian spouse, partner, or eligible close family relationship, sponsorship is often more direct than an economic route. Study can also work as a longer plan, because a Canadian qualification may help you stay and work later. Another common question is whether Americans can simply retire to Canada. Canada does not offer a dedicated retirement visa, so retirees still need a valid immigration route or must remain within visitor rules. Path Best for Main benefit Main limit Family sponsorship Spouses, partners, eligible children Usually the most direct family-based route Sponsor rules still apply Study-led move Students planning a longer transition Can open later work and residence options Tuition and living costs are high Retirement by visitor status Snowbirds or part-year stays Simple short stays No right to live or work long term

What should you do before you move? Separate the steps you can do from the US from the steps that depend on being in Canada. Documents, timing, and province choice Start with route eligibility, then work forward from your likely move date. Province choice matters early because healthcare access, driving rules, and even nominee options can change what your first month looks like. You will usually need your passport and civil documents, and some routes may also need proof of funds, police certificates, or medicals. Before you book travel, check IRCC rules and the provincial government pages for the place you plan to live. Confirm your route before you commit to flights or shipping Gather passports, civil records, and route-specific paperwork Check healthcare wait periods and licence exchange rules in your target province Budget, housing, and shipping checklist Moving costs are not the same as immigration fees. However, you’ll still need to research shipping quotes and other connected costs to build these one off fees into your move budget. You’ll then need to flesh out your budget for daily life based on real costs of living in Canada. This is location dependent. Toronto and Vancouver usually feel very different from smaller centres, so compare living costs carefully. Remember to consider the following in your budget: Immigration fees

Flights and baggage

Temporary accommodation

Rent deposit and first month’s rent

Movers, storage, and basic setup costs Relocation Best places to live in Canada as an expat Read more About Canada Cost of living in Canada Read more If you know you will need CAD for a deposit or first-month costs, you might benefit from a multi-currency option such as Wise to convert and hold funds in CAD before arrival. Wise lets you hold both USD and CAD side by side, along with other currencies, and convert with the mid-market rate when the time is right. This can help with planning, budgeting and cutting out exchange costs.

What happens in your first 30 days in Canada? Your first month is mostly admin, and doing the essentials in the right order makes the move feel much easier. SIN, health coverage, and local setup Apply for your Social Insurance Number, or SIN, as soon as you can, because you need it for work and many government processes. Start your provincial health registration right away. Coverage timing varies by province, and some newcomers need temporary private cover while they wait. Confirm your address, phone number, and immigration documents are consistent across applications. Keep copies of all approvals, receipts, and move dates in one folder. ✍️ Writer’s Tip: Research Service Canada locations and provincial health steps before arrival instead of waiting until your first week. That gives you a head start when it comes to your move admin. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more Banking, phone plans, and credit history You will usually want a chequing account, a Canadian phone number, and a way to start building local credit. Major local banks such as RBC, TD, Scotiabank, BMO, and CIBC all offer newcomer options, but branch visits and proof-of-address checks can slow things down. One thing worth knowing is that your US credit history may not transfer neatly. During the handover period, some readers find it useful to compare the best bank accounts for non-residents in Canada before they fully settle. Compare monthly account fees and newcomer packages

Ask what documents the branch needs before you visit

Start a secured or entry-level credit product if available

Check prepaid and SIM-only phone plans before signing a long contract Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more

What does moving to Canada from the US cost? The safest way to budget is by category, not by one headline number. Your route, city, housing choice, and whether you move alone or with family will change the total more than any “average moving cost” article can show. Details from official resources in July 2026. Those figures do not include shipping, flights, rent deposits, or first-month living costs. Cost area Current official starting cost What to budget beyond that What changes most Express Entry adult CAD 1,590 plus proof of funds Medicals, police certificates, translations Family size Work permit CAD 155 Employer process, travel, setup Permit type Study permit CAD 150 Tuition and living costs School and province Biometrics CAD 85 per person, CAD 170 per family Travel to appointment if needed Family size Landing costs No standard fee Flights, shipping, temporary housing, deposits, first-month bills City and household size IRCC’s proof of funds page shows that, under the current Express Entry settlement fund table updated on 7 July 2025, one person needs CAD 15,263 and two people need CAD 19,001. Treat that as a minimum program threshold, not the full cost of moving to Canada, and verify the live numbers before you apply. A common mistake is planning only for immigration fees and forgetting the cash-flow gap after landing. Rent deposits, furniture, transport, and phone setup can hit before your first paycheque arrives.

How do banking, money transfers, and taxes work across the border? This is where a lot of Americans lose time or money, especially if they leave currency exchange and tax record-keeping until the last minute. Moving money between USD to CAD with mid-market rates The real cost of moving money is not just the transfer fee. Major local bank wires can also include markups hidden in unfavorable exchange rates, and some routes may involve intermediary charges, so the total cost can be higher than the headline fee. When deciding how to move your money from USD to CAD, compare your bank with Wise. Wise international money transfers use the mid-market exchange rate, and low, transparent fees. If you’re sending large amounts you may get the support of the dedicated Wise large transfer team to guide you through the required steps – and discounted fees are automatically applied on high value transfers. Before you send a large amount, check the full fee, the exchange rate used, any limits, and the estimated delivery window on the provider’s pricing page. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more What US citizens still need to file and verify US taxes: Moving to Canada does not automatically end US filing obligations. Many US citizens still need to file US returns after moving, even if tax credits or treaty rules reduce double taxation. Canadian taxes: Once you become a Canadian tax resident, you may also have Canadian filing duties. For a broader overview, see taxes in Canada. Keep records: Save your move date, address history, transfer records, and major moving costs. If your situation is complex, speak to a cross-border tax specialist as well as checking CRA and IRS guidance. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more