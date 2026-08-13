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Moving to Canada From the UK: Visas, Costs and First Steps

Plan your move from the UK to Canada with a practical guide to visas, costs, and the first steps after arrival. Canada is an enduringly popular destination for British citizens looking to live, work and study abroad – but moving internationally will require planning, preparation and a fairly long lead time.

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Updated 13-8-2026

If you are weighing up UK to Canada immigration routes, first-month costs, and what daily life really looks like, this guide is for you. We’ve covered popular visa types, costs of living, expat hubs and practical next steps.

Table of contents

Note: Immigration rules, fees, healthcare access, and provincial programs can change, so always confirm the latest details before acting. This guide explains the main decisions and risks in plain language and is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice.

Key takeaways

TopicWhat to knowWhy it matters
Immigration routesThere is no single visa for British citizens moving to Canada. Your route depends on work history, age, family ties, study plans, and province.The wrong pathway can waste time and money.
Commonwealth tiesShared Commonwealth links do not give UK citizens automatic residence or work rights in Canada.This is one of the most common myths and can lead to bad planning.
Express EntryExpress Entry is a major route for skilled workers, but it is not automatic and processing times vary by program.Many applicants qualify in theory but still need strong documents and a competitive profile.
Province differencesHealthcare, taxes, housing pressure, and nominee programs vary by province.Choosing a province is often as important as choosing a city.
HealthcarePublic healthcare is province run, not a direct NHS equivalent, and some provinces can have a waiting period of up to three months.You may need private cover for your first weeks or months.
Money setupNewcomers often need a bridge between UK banking and Canadian banking.Deposits, rent, and day-to-day spending can be awkward if you wait until after arrival to sort it.

Can UK citizens move to Canada?

Yes, UK citizens can move to Canada, but only if they qualify under a recognized immigration route. British citizenship by itself does not give you the right to live or work in Canada, and there is no automatic Commonwealth advantage when applying for an entry to Canada pathway.

A common question is whether visiting and moving are basically the same thing. They are not. A visit can be short-term and limited, but relocating from Britain means you need the right status for work, study, or permanent residence, plus a plan for housing, healthcare, taxes, and money.

MythFact
Myth: British citizens can live in Canada because both countries are in the Commonwealth.Fact: Commonwealth ties do not create automatic residence or work rights.
Myth: Express Entry is open, so any UK applicant can use it.Fact: Express Entry UK citizens still need to meet program rules and compete in the pool.
Myth: A visitor entry is enough if you decide to stay.Fact: Visiting Canada is different from moving there permanently.
Myth: Canada will feel close enough to the UK that the admin is simple.Fact: Healthcare differences, renting rules, and province-level systems can be a real adjustment.

✍️ Writer’s Tip: Many British citizens moving to Canada start with Toronto or Vancouver in mind, but cities such as Calgary, Ottawa, or Halifax can make the first year easier on rent, commuting, and paperwork.

Which immigration pathway fits your move?

Canada has several routes for newcomers, and the most realistic option depends on your profile. Start with the official IRCC immigration routes, then narrow your shortlist by age, work experience, language test readiness, family ties, and the province where you want to settle.

RouteBest forWhat you usually needMain watchout
Express EntrySkilled workers aiming for permanent residenceLanguage test, education records, work history, proof of funds where relevantStrong profile needed, not a guaranteed invitation
Family sponsorshipSpouses, partners, and some family members of Canadians or permanent residentsProof of relationship and sponsor eligibilityOnly works if you already have the qualifying family link
Provincial nominee routesPeople whose skills match a province’s labour needsA profile that fits a specific province or job marketRules change often and tie you more closely to one province
Study to work routeStudents planning a longer moveSchool admission, funding, and a realistic post-study planStudy is expensive and does not guarantee permanent residence
Temporary work routePeople with a job-led move or short-term first stepWork permit route, employer documents, or other eligibilityTemporary status may not lead to long-term settlement on its own

The key question is not which pathway sounds easiest. It is which one fits your evidence. If you do not have strong points for skilled migration, another option may be more realistic. If you know the province you want, provincial routes can matter more than many UK applicants expect.

Verify fast-changing caps, category draws, and eligibility on official IRCC pages before you pay for tests or paperwork.

Express Entry for UK citizens

Express Entry is Canada’s online system for managing three skilled worker programs: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. At the time of research (28 July 2026), the official IRCC page lists the application fee at CAD 1,590 for a principal applicant, and says processing times vary by program.

For British applicants, Express Entry works best if you already have skilled work experience, solid English or French test results, and clear education and career records. One thing worth knowing is that being eligible is only the first step. You still need a strong enough profile to receive an invitation.

  1. Check your fit: Look at which of the three Express Entry programs matches your work history.
  2. Prepare your evidence: This usually means language results, education documents, employment history, identity records, and proof of funds where required.
  3. Build around the weak point: If your score, work history, or province choice is the issue, address that before treating Express Entry as your main plan.
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Visas & Immigration

Express Entry Canada: Permanent Residence for Skilled Professionals

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Other common routes from the UK

If Express Entry does not suit you, that does not mean the move is off the table. Family cases, students, and people earlier in their careers may find another route more realistic.

  • Family sponsorship: Often the clearest option if you already have a qualifying spouse or partner in Canada.
  • Study to work: Can suit younger applicants who want Canadian education and later work experience.
  • Provincial or regional options: Useful if one province needs your skills more than the country as a whole.
  • Temporary pathways: Work permits can be a first step, but you should still plan how you would move beyond temporary status.

What does the UK vs Canada cost of living look like?

The immigration process is only one part of the budget. The real pressure usually comes from stacking costs close together: government fees, flights, shipping, deposits, temporary housing, and everyday spending in your first month. A common mistake is to focus only on proof of funds and ignore actual settlement cash.

This is different from a UK move between cities. In Canada, your first-month budget is shaped heavily by province and city, not just by your visa route. Toronto and Vancouver tend to feel the tightest on rent, while Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax can be easier to enter, though each has its own trade-offs on wages, weather, and housing supply.

Cost typeExamplesBudget feelWhat often surprises BritsWhat to verify
Immigration and documentsApplication fees, tests, police checks, medicalsMedium to highThe official fee is only part of the totalCurrent IRCC fees and pathway-specific extras
Travel and shippingFlights, extra bags, sea freight, insuranceMedium to highShipping belongings UK Canada can cost more than replacing some items locallyVolume, route, transit time, customs rules
Housing setupDeposit, first rent, temporary stay, renter’s insuranceHighLandlords may ask for more paperwork than you expectLocal rental rules and document requests
Monthly essentialsRent, groceries, utilities, transport, phone planMedium to very highHeating, winter gear, and mobile plans add up fastYour target city and season
Financial bufferEmergency costs, job gap, family supportVariable but essentialThe first three months can cost more than the first monthHow long you can manage without local income

✍️ Writer’s Tip: Many Brits budget for rent and flights but forget winter boots, a proper coat, renter’s insurance, and heating costs.

What changes after you arrive?

Landing in Canada is only the handover point, not the end of the move. Your first 90 days usually decide whether the transition feels manageable or chaotic, so it helps to sort the urgent admin first and leave the less urgent upgrades for later.

Healthcare, taxes, and essential paperwork

Key TaskDetails
Apply for your health card earlyCanada’s public healthcare system is tax funded, but it is run by province and territory, not as one NHS-style system.Some provinces can make you wait up to three months before coverage starts, so private insurance can matter straight away in some cases: healthcare in Canada.
Get your SINYou need a Social Insurance Number to work in Canada and to access many services. This is one of the first practical steps after arrival.
Understand when tax residency starts to matterThe CRA considers you a newcomer for the first year you are a resident of Canada for tax purposes.In practice, this often starts from the first day you live in Canada and establish enough residential ties, which is why your home, partner, dependants, and even provincial health coverage can matter: CRA newcomer guidance.
Use a first-weeks checklistIf you want a broader admin list, Expatica’s moving checklist is a good place to keep track of what is urgent and what can wait.
#

Taxes

The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats

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Cigna Global

Enjoy peace of mind while living in Canada with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.

Housing, shipping, and settling in

Rental pressure varies sharply by city, so try not to plan as if Canada has one housing market. In some places you may move quickly if your documents are ready. In others, temporary housing is the safer first step.

Use this checklist for your first housing decisions:

  • Book temporary housing if you have not viewed longer-term options
  • Keep passports, permits, financial records, and key medication in hand luggage
  • Ask landlords what proof they want before you apply
  • Compare sea freight with replacing low-value items locally
  • Build extra time for delays if you are shipping belongings from the UK to Canada
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About Canada

Cost of living in Canada

Read more

Where do British expats settle, and what feels different?

British expats in Canada often start with the big names, but your best fit depends on cost, weather, job market, and how much change you actually want at once. If you are still choosing, compare daily life by province first, then drill down to the city.

PlaceBest forBudget feelWatchout
TorontoBig job market, diversity, international linksHighRent and competition can be intense
VancouverMildest big-city winters, outdoor lifestyleHighVery expensive housing
CalgaryMore space, strong salaries in some sectorsMediumWinter is colder and city life is more spread out
OttawaStable jobs, family life, public sector linksMediumCold winters and a quieter social pace
HalifaxSmaller-city feel, coastal life, easier entry costsMediumSmaller job market and tighter housing at times

One thing worth knowing is that Canada often feels less dense and less central than the UK. Distances are longer, city-to-city moves are bigger decisions, and even the way healthcare works can feel less immediate if you are used to the NHS.

  • Winter is not just colder, it changes commuting, clothing, and daily routines.
  • Distances are bigger than many UK movers expect.
  • Public healthcare is real, but finding a family doctor can take time.
  • Workplace culture can feel more formal than the UK at first.
  • In some areas, especially Quebec and parts of Ottawa, bilingual realities affect work and services.

✍️ Writer’s Tip: If you are torn between cities, visit in winter if you can. A city that feels easy in July can feel very different in January.

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Relocation

Best places to live in Canada as an expat

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How to manage money between the UK and Canada

Money setup is usually two separate problems. First, you need a workable way to hold and spend GBP and CAD before your Canadian banking is fully sorted. Second, you may need to move larger sums for deposits, rent, shipping, or emergencies.

Using a Wise Account before and after you move

If you cannot open a full chequing account with a major local bank straight away, a Wise Account can be a great option. This can be especially helpful if you are still collecting the documents major local banks may ask for, or if you want to organize money before departure.

Wise lets you hold and manage GBP and CAD in one place, which can help during the gap between leaving the UK and getting set up with local banks such as RBC, TD, or Scotiabank.

  • Manage finances in GBP and CAD in one place: You can open an account while you’re still in the UK, top-up your account in pounds and convert to Canadian dollars as needed.
  • Get local account details even before you move: Wise Account supports local account details in 8+ currencies, including GBP and CAD. This means you can start receiving payments in Canadian dollars while still in the UK.
  • Spend like a local: You can get a Wise card to spend from your account in the UK, in Canada or abroad. A Wise card doesn’t have foreign transaction fees, and there’s no fee to spend a currency you hold in your account.
Learn more about Wise
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Money Management

How to use Wise in Canada as an expat

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If you want to compare local options too, see Expatica’s guides to the best bank accounts for non-residents in Canada and Banking in Canada.

FAQs

Is Express Entry the best option for UK citizens?

Not always. For UK to Canada immigration, the best route depends on your age, language score, work history, qualifications, and whether another pathway, such as family or study, is more realistic.

Do Commonwealth passport holders get an advantage in Canada?

No. Commonwealth ties do not give you automatic residence or work rights in Canada, and you still need to qualify through an official immigration route.

How much money do I need before moving to Canada?

You may need a fixed proof of funds set according to your visa type as well as real-life settlement money. The total amount required depends on your pathway, city, family size, and whether you already have work or housing lined up.

Can I use the NHS when I arrive in Canada?

No. The UK government says Canada does not have a reciprocal health agreement with the UK, so you should not expect NHS-style coverage on arrival and may need private insurance while waiting for provincial cover.

How do I ship belongings from the UK to Canada?

For shipping belongings UK Canada, sea freight is usually cheaper for larger moves and air freight is quicker for essentials. Compare shipping cost, customs admin, and whether some items are cheaper to replace after arrival.

Can I open a Canadian account before moving?

Sometimes, but options vary by provider. Major local banks may limit what you can do before arrival, while some digital alternatives and account options from providers like Wise can be explored earlier.

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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