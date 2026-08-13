Moving to Canada From the UK: Visas, Costs and First Steps

Key takeaways Topic What to know Why it matters Immigration routes There is no single visa for British citizens moving to Canada. Your route depends on work history, age, family ties, study plans, and province. The wrong pathway can waste time and money. Commonwealth ties Shared Commonwealth links do not give UK citizens automatic residence or work rights in Canada. This is one of the most common myths and can lead to bad planning. Express Entry Express Entry is a major route for skilled workers, but it is not automatic and processing times vary by program. Many applicants qualify in theory but still need strong documents and a competitive profile. Province differences Healthcare, taxes, housing pressure, and nominee programs vary by province. Choosing a province is often as important as choosing a city. Healthcare Public healthcare is province run, not a direct NHS equivalent, and some provinces can have a waiting period of up to three months. You may need private cover for your first weeks or months. Money setup Newcomers often need a bridge between UK banking and Canadian banking. Deposits, rent, and day-to-day spending can be awkward if you wait until after arrival to sort it.

Can UK citizens move to Canada? Yes, UK citizens can move to Canada, but only if they qualify under a recognized immigration route. British citizenship by itself does not give you the right to live or work in Canada, and there is no automatic Commonwealth advantage when applying for an entry to Canada pathway. A common question is whether visiting and moving are basically the same thing. They are not. A visit can be short-term and limited, but relocating from Britain means you need the right status for work, study, or permanent residence, plus a plan for housing, healthcare, taxes, and money. Myth Fact Myth: British citizens can live in Canada because both countries are in the Commonwealth. Fact: Commonwealth ties do not create automatic residence or work rights. Myth: Express Entry is open, so any UK applicant can use it. Fact: Express Entry UK citizens still need to meet program rules and compete in the pool. Myth: A visitor entry is enough if you decide to stay. Fact: Visiting Canada is different from moving there permanently. Myth: Canada will feel close enough to the UK that the admin is simple. Fact: Healthcare differences, renting rules, and province-level systems can be a real adjustment. ✍️ Writer’s Tip: Many British citizens moving to Canada start with Toronto or Vancouver in mind, but cities such as Calgary, Ottawa, or Halifax can make the first year easier on rent, commuting, and paperwork.

Which immigration pathway fits your move? Canada has several routes for newcomers, and the most realistic option depends on your profile. Start with the official IRCC immigration routes, then narrow your shortlist by age, work experience, language test readiness, family ties, and the province where you want to settle. Route Best for What you usually need Main watchout Express Entry Skilled workers aiming for permanent residence Language test, education records, work history, proof of funds where relevant Strong profile needed, not a guaranteed invitation Family sponsorship Spouses, partners, and some family members of Canadians or permanent residents Proof of relationship and sponsor eligibility Only works if you already have the qualifying family link Provincial nominee routes People whose skills match a province’s labour needs A profile that fits a specific province or job market Rules change often and tie you more closely to one province Study to work route Students planning a longer move School admission, funding, and a realistic post-study plan Study is expensive and does not guarantee permanent residence Temporary work route People with a job-led move or short-term first step Work permit route, employer documents, or other eligibility Temporary status may not lead to long-term settlement on its own The key question is not which pathway sounds easiest. It is which one fits your evidence. If you do not have strong points for skilled migration, another option may be more realistic. If you know the province you want, provincial routes can matter more than many UK applicants expect. Verify fast-changing caps, category draws, and eligibility on official IRCC pages before you pay for tests or paperwork. Express Entry for UK citizens Express Entry is Canada’s online system for managing three skilled worker programs: the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Program, and the Federal Skilled Trades Program. At the time of research (28 July 2026), the official IRCC page lists the application fee at CAD 1,590 for a principal applicant, and says processing times vary by program. For British applicants, Express Entry works best if you already have skilled work experience, solid English or French test results, and clear education and career records. One thing worth knowing is that being eligible is only the first step. You still need a strong enough profile to receive an invitation. Check your fit: Look at which of the three Express Entry programs matches your work history. Prepare your evidence: This usually means language results, education documents, employment history, identity records, and proof of funds where required. Build around the weak point: If your score, work history, or province choice is the issue, address that before treating Express Entry as your main plan. Visas & Immigration Express Entry Canada: Permanent Residence for Skilled Professionals Read more Other common routes from the UK If Express Entry does not suit you, that does not mean the move is off the table. Family cases, students, and people earlier in their careers may find another route more realistic. Family sponsorship: Often the clearest option if you already have a qualifying spouse or partner in Canada.

Often the clearest option if you already have a qualifying spouse or partner in Canada. Study to work: Can suit younger applicants who want Canadian education and later work experience.

Can suit younger applicants who want Canadian education and later work experience. Provincial or regional options: Useful if one province needs your skills more than the country as a whole.

Useful if one province needs your skills more than the country as a whole. Temporary pathways: Work permits can be a first step, but you should still plan how you would move beyond temporary status.

What does the UK vs Canada cost of living look like? The immigration process is only one part of the budget. The real pressure usually comes from stacking costs close together: government fees, flights, shipping, deposits, temporary housing, and everyday spending in your first month. A common mistake is to focus only on proof of funds and ignore actual settlement cash. This is different from a UK move between cities. In Canada, your first-month budget is shaped heavily by province and city, not just by your visa route. Toronto and Vancouver tend to feel the tightest on rent, while Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax can be easier to enter, though each has its own trade-offs on wages, weather, and housing supply. Cost type Examples Budget feel What often surprises Brits What to verify Immigration and documents Application fees, tests, police checks, medicals Medium to high The official fee is only part of the total Current IRCC fees and pathway-specific extras Travel and shipping Flights, extra bags, sea freight, insurance Medium to high Shipping belongings UK Canada can cost more than replacing some items locally Volume, route, transit time, customs rules Housing setup Deposit, first rent, temporary stay, renter’s insurance High Landlords may ask for more paperwork than you expect Local rental rules and document requests Monthly essentials Rent, groceries, utilities, transport, phone plan Medium to very high Heating, winter gear, and mobile plans add up fast Your target city and season Financial buffer Emergency costs, job gap, family support Variable but essential The first three months can cost more than the first month How long you can manage without local income ✍️ Writer’s Tip: Many Brits budget for rent and flights but forget winter boots, a proper coat, renter’s insurance, and heating costs.

What changes after you arrive? Landing in Canada is only the handover point, not the end of the move. Your first 90 days usually decide whether the transition feels manageable or chaotic, so it helps to sort the urgent admin first and leave the less urgent upgrades for later. Healthcare, taxes, and essential paperwork Key Task Details Apply for your health card early Canada’s public healthcare system is tax funded, but it is run by province and territory, not as one NHS-style system.Some provinces can make you wait up to three months before coverage starts, so private insurance can matter straight away in some cases: healthcare in Canada. Get your SIN You need a Social Insurance Number to work in Canada and to access many services. This is one of the first practical steps after arrival. Understand when tax residency starts to matter The CRA considers you a newcomer for the first year you are a resident of Canada for tax purposes.In practice, this often starts from the first day you live in Canada and establish enough residential ties, which is why your home, partner, dependants, and even provincial health coverage can matter: CRA newcomer guidance. Use a first-weeks checklist If you want a broader admin list, Expatica’s moving checklist is a good place to keep track of what is urgent and what can wait. Taxes The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats Read more Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Canada with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Housing, shipping, and settling in Rental pressure varies sharply by city, so try not to plan as if Canada has one housing market. In some places you may move quickly if your documents are ready. In others, temporary housing is the safer first step. Use this checklist for your first housing decisions: Book temporary housing if you have not viewed longer-term options

Keep passports, permits, financial records, and key medication in hand luggage

Ask landlords what proof they want before you apply

Compare sea freight with replacing low-value items locally

Build extra time for delays if you are shipping belongings from the UK to Canada About Canada Cost of living in Canada Read more

Where do British expats settle, and what feels different? British expats in Canada often start with the big names, but your best fit depends on cost, weather, job market, and how much change you actually want at once. If you are still choosing, compare daily life by province first, then drill down to the city. Place Best for Budget feel Watchout Toronto Big job market, diversity, international links High Rent and competition can be intense Vancouver Mildest big-city winters, outdoor lifestyle High Very expensive housing Calgary More space, strong salaries in some sectors Medium Winter is colder and city life is more spread out Ottawa Stable jobs, family life, public sector links Medium Cold winters and a quieter social pace Halifax Smaller-city feel, coastal life, easier entry costs Medium Smaller job market and tighter housing at times One thing worth knowing is that Canada often feels less dense and less central than the UK. Distances are longer, city-to-city moves are bigger decisions, and even the way healthcare works can feel less immediate if you are used to the NHS. Winter is not just colder, it changes commuting, clothing, and daily routines.

Distances are bigger than many UK movers expect.

Public healthcare is real, but finding a family doctor can take time.

Workplace culture can feel more formal than the UK at first.

In some areas, especially Quebec and parts of Ottawa, bilingual realities affect work and services. ✍️ Writer’s Tip: If you are torn between cities, visit in winter if you can. A city that feels easy in July can feel very different in January. Relocation Best places to live in Canada as an expat Read more

How to manage money between the UK and Canada Money setup is usually two separate problems. First, you need a workable way to hold and spend GBP and CAD before your Canadian banking is fully sorted. Second, you may need to move larger sums for deposits, rent, shipping, or emergencies. Using a Wise Account before and after you move If you cannot open a full chequing account with a major local bank straight away, a Wise Account can be a great option. This can be especially helpful if you are still collecting the documents major local banks may ask for, or if you want to organize money before departure. Wise lets you hold and manage GBP and CAD in one place, which can help during the gap between leaving the UK and getting set up with local banks such as RBC, TD, or Scotiabank. Manage finances in GBP and CAD in one place: You can open an account while you’re still in the UK, top-up your account in pounds and convert to Canadian dollars as needed.

You can open an account while you’re still in the UK, top-up your account in pounds and convert to Canadian dollars as needed. Get local account details even before you move: Wise Account supports local account details in 8+ currencies, including GBP and CAD. This means you can start receiving payments in Canadian dollars while still in the UK.

Wise Account supports local account details in 8+ currencies, including GBP and CAD. This means you can start receiving payments in Canadian dollars while still in the UK. Spend like a local: You can get a Wise card to spend from your account in the UK, in Canada or abroad. A Wise card doesn’t have foreign transaction fees, and there’s no fee to spend a currency you hold in your account. Learn more about Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more If you want to compare local options too, see Expatica’s guides to the best bank accounts for non-residents in Canada and Banking in Canada.