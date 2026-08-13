ID Number in Canada: SIN, ITN, and TTN Explained for Expats

Unlike countries that rely on a single master ID number, Canada uses distinct numbers depending on your legal and tax status. You generally just need to know whether your situation calls for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), an Individual Tax Number (ITN), or a Temporary Tax Number (TTN).
This guide breaks down exactly what you need to know to get the right one.
Key takeaways
|Number
|Best for
|Main use
|Issued by
|Key warning
|SIN
|People allowed to work in Canada, including permanent residents, many foreign workers, and students with work-authorized permits
|Employment, payroll, tax filing, and some government programs
|Service Canada
|Share it only when legally required
|ITN
|Non-residents and students who are not eligible for a SIN but still need a Canadian tax number
|Tax filing, credits, benefits, or certain CRA processes only
|CRA
|It does not give you permission to work
|TTN
|Limited fallback cases when the CRA cannot use a SIN and another tax number is not already in place
|Tax returns, credits, benefits, and CRA account access
|CRA
|Keep using your existing SIN, ITN, or TTN if you already have one
|No single national ID
|Anyone asking what Canada’s general ID number is
|Everyday identity checks usually use a passport, provincial ID, or another document, not a SIN
|No single agency
|Do not treat a SIN as a general identity card
Note: This guide is general information only, not legal, immigration, or tax advice.
What does “ID number” mean in Canada?
A common misconception among newcomers is that Canada uses a Social Insurance Number as a universal national identity card. In reality, the Canadian system works differently.
💡 Canada does not have one universal national identity number for ordinary daily use. When people ask for your identity number, expats usually need either a Social Insurance Number for employment and taxes, or an Individual Tax Number for tax-only cases managed by the CRA.
A Temporary Tax Number (TTN) is a narrower fallback option issued directly by the CRA in specific situations.
For example, a newcomer might be asked for a Canadian ID number on a tax form and assume it means a passport number, when the document actually requires a SIN, ITN, or TTN instead.
Which number do you need in Canada?
Figure out which number you need by looking at your immediate goals and work authorization status.
If you plan to earn an income in Canada, getting a SIN is almost always your top priority. If you need to file a tax return or apply for benefits but do not qualify for a SIN, an ITN is the standard alternative. A TTN comes into play only as a rare fallback when neither option applies.
When you need a Social Insurance Number
You usually need a Social Insurance Number if you are a permanent resident, a foreign worker, or an international student whose study permit says you may work in Canada.
Many temporary resident SINs start with 9, and the expiry date on that SIN should match the expiry date on your permit.
If your study permit does not explicitly say you may work in Canada, Service Canada can refuse a SIN application.
When you need an Individual Tax Number
An Individual Tax Number is for tax-only situations when you are not eligible for a SIN. This often applies to non-residents who need to file a Canadian return, and to international students without work authorization who still need to file taxes or access certain benefits or credits.
While an ITN allows the CRA to process your tax documents, it does not give you legal permission to work in Canada. You can apply for one directly through the CRA, but you will still need a proper work permit and a SIN before taking on any employment.
When a temporary tax number applies
A temporary tax number, often called a TTN, can be assigned by the CRA in limited cases when Service Canada cannot issue a SIN. If you already have a SIN, ITN, or TTN, keep using that number rather than applying for a new one.
How to apply for a SIN or ITN
Once you know which number you need, the next step is mostly about documents and using the right authority.
Use this simple process:
- Check your status and permit wording,
- Gather valid ID and supporting papers
- Recheck the official government page before you submit anything, because forms, addresses, and document rules can change.
How to get a SIN through Service Canada
- 1. Apply online, by mail, or in person through Service Canada’s SIN application page. Eligible applicants can use any of the three routes.
- 2. Use original valid documents or clear digital copies of originals, depending on the route, and make sure documents are in English or French or come with an acceptable translation.
- 3. If you already know your number, you can view or print it in My Service Canada Account, and Service Canada no longer issues plastic SIN cards. If everything is in order, in-person applicants can receive the SIN during the visit.
How to get an ITN through the CRA
- Complete Form T1261 and tick the reason you are applying, because the CRA says the wrong box can slow processing.
- Attach original, certified, or notarized ID copies that show your name, date of birth, and photo, and add an official translation if the documents are not in English or French.
- Mail the signed package to the Sudbury Tax Centre. The CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives the application. Missing signatures or documents are a common cause of delay.
Managing your first money moves in Canada with Wise
Once your identity numbers are sorted, setting up your daily finances is usually the next major step in your relocation journey.
Many newcomers choose to open a local bank account with Canadian institutions like RBC, TD Bank, or Scotiabank. Exploring our dedicated banking guides can help you navigate that side of settling in, but opening an account often requires arriving in the country first.
If you haven’t moved yet or are right in the middle of relocating, a multi-currency Wise account offers a convenient way to manage your funds across borders. It allows you to hold Canadian dollars alongside more than 40 other currencies and spend with a linked debit card, whether you are making everyday purchases online or paying for essentials in-store the moment you land.
Depending on where you live, you might be able to open a Wise Account even before you move to Canada. Learn more from this Wise help center page.
How to protect your SIN and avoid common mistakes
Keeping your Social Insurance Number secure is essential, as misuse can damage your credit score, compromise your tax records, and mess up your government benefits.
The safest rule is simple: Share your SIN only when the law or a genuine tax reporting obligation requires it.
- Give your SIN only after you are officially hired by an employer, to a financial institution that must report interest income, or to a government agency that needs it for official records.
- Refuse it for most rental applications, phone or internet sign-ups, credit applications, cheque cashing, and most job applications before hiring.
- Never post your SIN in private messages, online forms you do not trust, or document screenshots.
- Be cautious of phone calls, texts, or emails claiming your SIN has been suspended, compromised, or requires urgent replacement, as Canadian agencies never make these demands over the phone.
- If your number is lost, stolen, or exposed in a data breach, contact the organization involved immediately, monitor your credit records, and escalate any unresolved issues to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.
If a landlord asks for your SIN on a rental application, offer your passport or permit and ask why it is needed.
FAQs on ID numbers in Canada
Is a SIN the same as a national identity number in Canada?
No, they’re similar, but not exactly the same. A Social Insurance Number (SIN) is issued specifically so you can work in Canada, file taxes, and access government benefits, rather than serving as everyday proof of identity.
Can international students get a SIN without a work permit in Canada?
Not typically. Service Canada only issues a SIN to international students whose study permit states that they are authorized to work in Canada (or who hold a separate work permit). Students who are not eligible for a SIN but need to file a tax return can apply for an Individual Tax Number (ITN).
Can I get a SIN online in Canada?
Yes, Service Canada allows you to apply online, which is often the most convenient option. You can also apply by mail or in person at a Service Canada Centre if you prefer to have your documents verified on the spot.
What is the difference between a SIN, ITN, and TTN in Canada?
The main difference between a SIN, ITN, and TTN comes down to work eligibility and tax reporting. A SIN allows you to work in Canada and access government programs, an ITN is strictly for tax-filing purposes for non-residents who cannot get a SIN, and a TTN is a temporary placeholder number issued directly by the CRA for specific processing needs.
Do I need to give my SIN to a landlord or on a job application?
Generally, no. Your SIN is confidential, and you are not legally required to provide it to landlords or when applying for a job. Landlords can run credit checks using other information (like your full name and date of birth), and employers only need your SIN after you have been hired so they can set up payroll and tax reporting.
Useful resources
Information checked 2nd August 2026
- Social Insurance Number: Apply – Canada.ca: Service Canada guidance on SIN eligibility, application methods, required documents, and translation rules
- Protect your SIN – Canada.ca: Guidance on when to provide or refuse a SIN, common scam signals, and complaint routes
- Applying for an individual tax number (ITN) – Canada.ca: The CRA process for Form T1261, supporting documents, and translation rules
- Newcomers to Canada and the CRA – Canada.ca: Newcomer guidance distinguishing immigration status from tax status
- Social Insurance Number (SIN) – Canada.ca: Official CRA page