ID Number in Canada: SIN, ITN, and TTN Explained for Expats

Key takeaways Number Best for Main use Issued by Key warning SIN People allowed to work in Canada, including permanent residents, many foreign workers, and students with work-authorized permits Employment, payroll, tax filing, and some government programs Service Canada Share it only when legally required ITN Non-residents and students who are not eligible for a SIN but still need a Canadian tax number Tax filing, credits, benefits, or certain CRA processes only CRA It does not give you permission to work TTN Limited fallback cases when the CRA cannot use a SIN and another tax number is not already in place Tax returns, credits, benefits, and CRA account access CRA Keep using your existing SIN, ITN, or TTN if you already have one No single national ID Anyone asking what Canada’s general ID number is Everyday identity checks usually use a passport, provincial ID, or another document, not a SIN No single agency Do not treat a SIN as a general identity card Note: This guide is general information only, not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more

What does “ID number” mean in Canada? A common misconception among newcomers is that Canada uses a Social Insurance Number as a universal national identity card. In reality, the Canadian system works differently. 💡 Canada does not have one universal national identity number for ordinary daily use. When people ask for your identity number, expats usually need either a Social Insurance Number for employment and taxes, or an Individual Tax Number for tax-only cases managed by the CRA. A Temporary Tax Number (TTN) is a narrower fallback option issued directly by the CRA in specific situations. For example, a newcomer might be asked for a Canadian ID number on a tax form and assume it means a passport number, when the document actually requires a SIN, ITN, or TTN instead. Taxes The tax system in Canada: A complete guide for expats Read more

Which number do you need in Canada? Figure out which number you need by looking at your immediate goals and work authorization status. If you plan to earn an income in Canada, getting a SIN is almost always your top priority. If you need to file a tax return or apply for benefits but do not qualify for a SIN, an ITN is the standard alternative. A TTN comes into play only as a rare fallback when neither option applies. When you need a Social Insurance Number You usually need a Social Insurance Number if you are a permanent resident, a foreign worker, or an international student whose study permit says you may work in Canada. Many temporary resident SINs start with 9, and the expiry date on that SIN should match the expiry date on your permit. If your study permit does not explicitly say you may work in Canada, Service Canada can refuse a SIN application. When you need an Individual Tax Number An Individual Tax Number is for tax-only situations when you are not eligible for a SIN. This often applies to non-residents who need to file a Canadian return, and to international students without work authorization who still need to file taxes or access certain benefits or credits. While an ITN allows the CRA to process your tax documents, it does not give you legal permission to work in Canada. You can apply for one directly through the CRA, but you will still need a proper work permit and a SIN before taking on any employment. When a temporary tax number applies A temporary tax number, often called a TTN, can be assigned by the CRA in limited cases when Service Canada cannot issue a SIN. If you already have a SIN, ITN, or TTN, keep using that number rather than applying for a new one.

How to apply for a SIN or ITN Once you know which number you need, the next step is mostly about documents and using the right authority. Use this simple process: Check your status and permit wording, Gather valid ID and supporting papers Recheck the official government page before you submit anything, because forms, addresses, and document rules can change. How to get a SIN through Service Canada 1. Apply online, by mail, or in person through Service Canada’s SIN application page. Eligible applicants can use any of the three routes.

2. Use original valid documents or clear digital copies of originals, depending on the route, and make sure documents are in English or French or come with an acceptable translation.

3. If you already know your number, you can view or print it in My Service Canada Account, and Service Canada no longer issues plastic SIN cards. If everything is in order, in-person applicants can receive the SIN during the visit. How to get an ITN through the CRA Complete Form T1261 and tick the reason you are applying, because the CRA says the wrong box can slow processing. Attach original, certified, or notarized ID copies that show your name, date of birth, and photo, and add an official translation if the documents are not in English or French. Mail the signed package to the Sudbury Tax Centre. The CRA says to allow 6 to 8 weeks after it receives the application. Missing signatures or documents are a common cause of delay.

How to protect your SIN and avoid common mistakes Keeping your Social Insurance Number secure is essential, as misuse can damage your credit score, compromise your tax records, and mess up your government benefits. The safest rule is simple: Share your SIN only when the law or a genuine tax reporting obligation requires it. Give your SIN only after you are officially hired by an employer, to a financial institution that must report interest income, or to a government agency that needs it for official records.

Refuse it for most rental applications, phone or internet sign-ups, credit applications, cheque cashing, and most job applications before hiring.

Never post your SIN in private messages, online forms you do not trust, or document screenshots.

Be cautious of phone calls, texts, or emails claiming your SIN has been suspended, compromised, or requires urgent replacement, as Canadian agencies never make these demands over the phone.

If your number is lost, stolen, or exposed in a data breach, contact the organization involved immediately, monitor your credit records, and escalate any unresolved issues to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada. If a landlord asks for your SIN on a rental application, offer your passport or permit and ask why it is needed.