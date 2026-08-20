How to set up utilities in Canada: Guide for expats

Key takeaways Check your lease first, because electricity, gas, heating, hot water, and water may already be included in rent or building fees.

Arrange internet as soon as your move-in date is confirmed, especially if installation or a technician visit is required.

Prepare ID, your full address, contact details, and your preferred service start date.

Depending on provider and local rules, you may face credit checks, setup fees, or a security deposit if you do not yet have a Canadian credit history.

Check which providers serve your address, especially for internet, as availability can vary by postal code and building. Note: This guide is general information only, not legal or financial advice.

Check your lease before you book utilities Start with the lease, not the provider search. In Canada, utilities included in your rent can vary by province, landlord, and building type. One rental may include heating and water, for example, while another may require you to pay for hydro separately. Check whether the lease says: electricity or hydro

natural gas

heating and hot water

water and sewer charges

internet or TV services

any building rules or restrictions affecting utility providers Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip In many Canadian rental listings, particularly in Ontario, hydro means electricity. If your home has electric heating and you pay for electricity yourself, your bills can also be considerably higher during cold winter months. For internet, check which providers and connection types are available in your building, as not every network serves every property.

Once you know which utilities are your responsibility, find the provider that serves your address and arrange for the account to start from your move-in date. Not every home in Canada uses natural gas, so you may only need electricity. Set up electricity First, find out which electricity utility serves your address. The system varies across Canada. In Ontario, for example, most households receive electricity through their local distribution company, although consumers can also sign a contract with a licensed energy retailer. The Ontario Energy Board explains electricity rates and price plans. In British Columbia and Quebec, many households receive electricity from BC Hydro or Hydro-Québec, respectively. Arrange your account as soon as your move-in date is confirmed. When your first bill arrives, check the billing period, electricity usage, rate or price plan, and any additional charges and taxes. Set up natural gas Electricity and natural gas may be supplied and billed separately, so check whether your home uses gas for heating, hot water, cooking, or other appliances. Find out which gas utility serves the address and arrange for the account to start when you become responsible for the property. Ask whether the gas service is already active or whether any additional steps or a technician visit are required.

Set up internet early to avoid move-in delays Internet is easy to leave until last, arranging it early can help you avoid arriving without a connection. Major independent providers include: Bell

Rogers

TELUS

Vidéotron

TekSavvy

Oxio However, your options depend on your location, the networks serving your address, and the infrastructure available in your building. Setup or service type Typical strengths What to check Delay risk Fibre or cable network Fast speeds and wide choice of plans Whether the network serves your exact address Medium Independent provider Lower prices Which network it uses and equipment requirements Medium Self-installation Quicker as you don’t need to wait for a technician Whether the connection is already active and when the equipment will arrive Low Technician installation Best for new connections or equipment setups Appointment availability and access to the building High *Information correct on 11th August 2026 In an apartment or condo, check which internet providers can currently serve your unit before signing up. Although Canadian rules are designed to promote provider access and consumer choice in multi-unit buildings, not every provider or network will necessarily be available at every property.

What documents, deposits, and billing should you expect? The information you need to set up utilities varies by provider, but you will typically be asked for your: full name

service address

move-in or service start date

contact details. You may also need to provide identification, payment information such as bank account details, or proof that you are responsible for the property. Some providers may carry out a credit check or request a security deposit. The rules vary by province and utility, so having no Canadian credit history does not automatically mean you will have to pay a deposit. What to prepare Why it matters ID and proof of occupancy Proves who you are and that you live at the address Full service address Confirms the right property, meter, or connection Phone number and email Used for account updates and appointment notifications Payment details Bank details may be needed for pre-authorized billing Questions on fees, deposits, and billing options Helps you understand what to expect on your bills Your first bill may be higher than a typical monthly bill if it includes an account setup fee, a longer or prorated billing period, delivery or service charges, or applicable taxes. Check the provider’s current fees, billing terms, and payment options when opening the account. Only sign up through the provider’s official website or another authorised channel, and confirm current fees and terms before agreeing to a service. Banking Banking in Canada Read more For moving your money between countries to cover relocation and move-in costs, a Wise Account lets you hold and convert CAD alongside 40+ other currencies. You can also get a linked debit card for convenient spending in Canada, either in stores or online. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more

How utilities differ across Canada Utility systems vary considerably across Canada, so do not assume that the setup in one province or city applies everywhere else. The examples below were last checked in August 2026, but always confirm which providers serve your exact address and what is already included in your rent or building fees. Province Electricity setup Gas setup Internet note Key watch-out Ontario Local utility or retailer options, with time-of-use, ultra-low, overnight, or tiered pricing for many homes Separate gas account is common Condo rules matter Hydro usually means electricity British Columbia BC Hydro is common for electricity, with FortisBC supplying in some areas Gas may be separate, often FortisBC Postal code matters Check the provider serving your exact address Alberta Consumers can choose between default and competitive retailers, see the Alberta UCA Similar choice as for electricity Building and neighbourhood matter Delivery charges can remain even if you switch retailer Quebec Hydro-Québec handles most household electricity setup Gas is separate where available Building access still matters Hydro is also common wording; electricity commonly used for home heating *Information correct on 11th August 2026 Water and sewer services are generally handled at the municipal or local level, although renters may find these costs included in their rent. Note for internet: availability can vary between neighbourhoods and even between buildings, so check providers using your exact address rather than relying on province-wide coverage. Do you need Canadian credit history to set up utilities? Not necessarily. Requirements vary by provider and province. Some providers may carry out a credit check or request a security deposit in certain circumstances, but having no Canadian credit history does not automatically mean you will have to pay one. Banking How do credit scores work in Canada Read more