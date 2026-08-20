How to set up utilities in Canada: Guide for expats

Moving to Canada means getting the basics sorted quickly, and that includes making sure your new home has electricity, heating, water, and internet. How you set up utilities in Canada depends on where you live, your type of accommodation, and which services are already included in your rent.
This guide is for newcomers setting up utilities for the first time in Canada who need to know what is included, who to contact, what documents to prepare, and when to arrange each service before move-in day.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Check your lease before you book utilities
- Set up electricity and gas for your move-in date
- Set up internet early to avoid move-in delays
- What documents, deposits, and billing should you expect?
- How utilities differ across Canada
- Move-in timeline and checklist
- Useful resources
Key takeaways
- Check your lease first, because electricity, gas, heating, hot water, and water may already be included in rent or building fees.
- Arrange internet as soon as your move-in date is confirmed, especially if installation or a technician visit is required.
- Prepare ID, your full address, contact details, and your preferred service start date.
- Depending on provider and local rules, you may face credit checks, setup fees, or a security deposit if you do not yet have a Canadian credit history.
- Check which providers serve your address, especially for internet, as availability can vary by postal code and building.
Note: This guide is general information only, not legal or financial advice.
Check your lease before you book utilities
Start with the lease, not the provider search. In Canada, utilities included in your rent can vary by province, landlord, and building type. One rental may include heating and water, for example, while another may require you to pay for hydro separately.
Check whether the lease says:
- electricity or hydro
- natural gas
- heating and hot water
- water and sewer charges
- internet or TV services
- any building rules or restrictions affecting utility providers
Writer
Gary Buswell
Insider Tip
In many Canadian rental listings, particularly in Ontario, hydro means electricity. If your home has electric heating and you pay for electricity yourself, your bills can also be considerably higher during cold winter months. For internet, check which providers and connection types are available in your building, as not every network serves every property.
Set up electricity and gas for your move-in date
Once you know which utilities are your responsibility, find the provider that serves your address and arrange for the account to start from your move-in date. Not every home in Canada uses natural gas, so you may only need electricity.
Set up electricity
First, find out which electricity utility serves your address. The system varies across Canada.
In Ontario, for example, most households receive electricity through their local distribution company, although consumers can also sign a contract with a licensed energy retailer.
The Ontario Energy Board explains electricity rates and price plans.
In British Columbia and Quebec, many households receive electricity from BC Hydro or Hydro-Québec, respectively.
Arrange your account as soon as your move-in date is confirmed. When your first bill arrives, check the billing period, electricity usage, rate or price plan, and any additional charges and taxes.
Set up natural gas
Electricity and natural gas may be supplied and billed separately, so check whether your home uses gas for heating, hot water, cooking, or other appliances.
Find out which gas utility serves the address and arrange for the account to start when you become responsible for the property. Ask whether the gas service is already active or whether any additional steps or a technician visit are required.
Set up internet early to avoid move-in delays
Internet is easy to leave until last, arranging it early can help you avoid arriving without a connection.
Major independent providers include:
- Bell
- Rogers
- TELUS
- Vidéotron
- TekSavvy
- Oxio
However, your options depend on your location, the networks serving your address, and the infrastructure available in your building.
|Setup or service type
|Typical strengths
|What to check
|Delay risk
|Fibre or cable network
|Fast speeds and wide choice of plans
|Whether the network serves your exact address
|Medium
|Independent provider
|Lower prices
|Which network it uses and equipment requirements
|Medium
|Self-installation
|Quicker as you don’t need to wait for a technician
|Whether the connection is already active and when the equipment will arrive
|Low
|Technician installation
|Best for new connections or equipment setups
|Appointment availability and access to the building
|High
In an apartment or condo, check which internet providers can currently serve your unit before signing up. Although Canadian rules are designed to promote provider access and consumer choice in multi-unit buildings, not every provider or network will necessarily be available at every property.
What documents, deposits, and billing should you expect?
The information you need to set up utilities varies by provider, but you will typically be asked for your:
- full name
- service address
- move-in or service start date
- contact details.
You may also need to provide identification, payment information such as bank account details, or proof that you are responsible for the property.
Some providers may carry out a credit check or request a security deposit. The rules vary by province and utility, so having no Canadian credit history does not automatically mean you will have to pay a deposit.
|What to prepare
|Why it matters
|ID and proof of occupancy
|Proves who you are and that you live at the address
|Full service address
|Confirms the right property, meter, or connection
|Phone number and email
|Used for account updates and appointment notifications
|Payment details
|Bank details may be needed for pre-authorized billing
|Questions on fees, deposits, and billing options
|Helps you understand what to expect on your bills
Your first bill may be higher than a typical monthly bill if it includes an account setup fee, a longer or prorated billing period, delivery or service charges, or applicable taxes. Check the provider’s current fees, billing terms, and payment options when opening the account.
Only sign up through the provider’s official website or another authorised channel, and confirm current fees and terms before agreeing to a service.
For moving your money between countries to cover relocation and move-in costs, a Wise Account lets you hold and convert CAD alongside 40+ other currencies.
You can also get a linked debit card for convenient spending in Canada, either in stores or online.
How utilities differ across Canada
Utility systems vary considerably across Canada, so do not assume that the setup in one province or city applies everywhere else.
The examples below were last checked in August 2026, but always confirm which providers serve your exact address and what is already included in your rent or building fees.
|Province
|Electricity setup
|Gas setup
|Internet note
|Key watch-out
|Ontario
|Local utility or retailer options, with time-of-use, ultra-low, overnight, or tiered pricing for many homes
|Separate gas account is common
|Condo rules matter
|Hydro usually means electricity
|British Columbia
|BC Hydro is common for electricity, with FortisBC supplying in some areas
|Gas may be separate, often FortisBC
|Postal code matters
|Check the provider serving your exact address
|Alberta
|Consumers can choose between default and competitive retailers, see the Alberta UCA
|Similar choice as for electricity
|Building and neighbourhood matter
|Delivery charges can remain even if you switch retailer
|Quebec
|Hydro-Québec handles most household electricity setup
|Gas is separate where available
|Building access still matters
|Hydro is also common wording; electricity commonly used for home heating
Water and sewer services are generally handled at the municipal or local level, although renters may find these costs included in their rent.
Note for internet: availability can vary between neighbourhoods and even between buildings, so check providers using your exact address rather than relying on province-wide coverage.
Do you need Canadian credit history to set up utilities?
Not necessarily. Requirements vary by provider and province. Some providers may carry out a credit check or request a security deposit in certain circumstances, but having no Canadian credit history does not automatically mean you will have to pay one.
Move-in timeline and checklist
- Two to four weeks before: Check your lease, confirm which accounts must be in your name, and start arranging internet, especially if installation is required.
- About one week before: Arrange electricity and gas, give the exact move-in or service start date, and ask about deposits, setup requirements, and whether a technician needs to visit.
- On move-in day: Test the lights, heating, hot water, and internet, and take photos of any meter readings if they are visible.
- After moving in: Review your first bills carefully, check service dates, rate or price plan, and any other charges, and report any incorrect account details quickly.
If you are still managing money in different currencies while settling in, a Wise Account may be a useful multi-currency option for holding CAD alongside home-currency funds during that transition.
Utility providers, fees, connection procedures, installation times, and deposit rules vary by province, municipality, provider, and property. Always check the requirements for your exact address before moving in.
FAQ
FAQs
Are utilities included in rent in Canada?
Sometimes. Heating, hot water, water, or electricity may be included in your rent, while services such as internet are commonly arranged separately. Check your lease carefully to see which utilities you are responsible for.
How far in advance should I book internet in Canada?
As soon as your move-in date is confirmed. If a technician visit is needed, internet can take longer to arrange than electricity or gas, especially during busy moving periods.
What does hydro mean in Canada?
Hydro is commonly used to mean electricity in some parts of Canada, particularly Ontario, even though the electricity does not necessarily come from hydroelectric power. You may see phrases such as hydro included or hydro extra in rental listings.
Can I set up utilities before I arrive in Canada?
Sometimes, yes. Many providers let you book service once you have the address and move-in date. Requirements vary, and you may need to provide identification, contact or payment information, or other account details.
Useful resources
Information checked 11th August 2026.
- CRTC Internet Code for consumer rights on home internet contracts, deposits, disconnections, and complaints.
- Ontario Energy Board electricity rates for time-of-use, tiered pricing, and delivery charge context in Ontario.
- BC Hydro moving page for starting, moving, or cancelling electricity service in British Columbia.
- Hydro-Québec moving tools for Quebec move notices and electricity setup.
- Alberta UCA retailers and distributors to see default retailers, competitive options, and delivery companies in Alberta.