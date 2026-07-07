Social security in Canada: Complete guide for expats

Canada’s social security system mainly includes contributory programs like pensions and employment insurance, along with other types of support. People who live and work in Canada usually pay into these programs and may receive benefits when they need them.

Here’s an overview of how social security in Canada works, including what’s available, how to register, and what you may receive based on your contributions.

Social security in Canada: Understanding the system

Canada has a broad range of federal, provincial, and territorial social security programs aimed at supporting residents through different situations and stages of life. Some of these are insurance-based, funded by payroll tax contributions, while others are tax-funded and income-tested.

Social security programs in Canada include:

Pensions – mainly the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) ( note: Quebec has its own program called the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP) )

– mainly the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) ( ) Employment Insurance (EI) – provides employment-related support such as unemployment benefit

– provides employment-related support such as unemployment benefit Family and child benefits – including the Canada Child Benefit and related tax credits

– including the Canada Child Benefit and related tax credits Public healthcare – tax-funded system known as ‘Medicare’

– tax-funded system known as ‘Medicare’ Disability benefits

Housing benefits

Social assistance programs – for those on low incomes

If you are living or working in Canada, you should receive a Social Insurance Number (SIN), which is used to access government programs and contribute to certain benefits.

Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) manages major federal income-support programs, while Service Canada delivers these services to the public. Provinces and territories are responsible for programs such as healthcare and social assistance.

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Social security contributions and rates in Canada

The main contributions-based programs in Canada are the CPP (or QPP in Quebec) and EI. These are funded through payroll taxes deducted from wage payments, which are shared between employers and employees.

Self-employed workers in Canada have to pay both parts of CPP/QPP, but can claim the employer half as a tax deduction.

Here are the current contribution rates for CPP/QPP (2026):

Category 👥 Employee contribution 🏢 Employer contribution Total contribution CPP 5.95% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600 5.95% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600 11.9% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600 CPP2 4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000 4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000 8% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000 QPP 6.3% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600 6.3% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600 12.6% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600 QPP2 4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000 4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000 4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000 *Information correct on 28th April 2026

Payout rates depend on:

Your age when you start receiving your pension

Your contribution rates and periods

Average earnings throughout your working life

In 2026, the maximum monthly CPP payment is CAD 1,507.65 and the average payment is CAD 925.35.

Who pays into social security in Canada and how does it work for expats?

Most workers in Canada make social security contributions. If you are an expat who moves to Canada and takes up employment or self-employment, you will make payroll contributions from your earnings.

Canada has international social security agreements with around 50 countries – including the US, the UK, France, and Australia – to help individuals who have lived or worked in multiple countries avoid double contributions. These agreements can also help expats in Canada qualify for social security benefits. For example, years lived abroad can count towards the 10-year minimum residency requirement for Canada’s OAS state pension.

Do I need a social security number as an expat?

Yes, you’ll usually need a Social Insurance Number (SIN), which is a unique 9-digit number from Service Canada. This is used for tax and social security purposes. If you’re not eligible for an SIN – for example, if you are a non-resident – you’ll usually need to apply for an Individual Tax Number (ITN) for tax purposes, but this doesn’t grant eligibility for Social Security benefits.

Who has to register for social security in Canada?

You will need to register for an SIN in Canada if you work, take up self-employment, or want to access government benefits (federal or provincial). This applies to everyone from Canadian citizens to temporary foreign workers.

You should also register if you relocate to Canada and plan to work, even if only part-time. However, those who don’t work or claim benefits don’t need to register for social security, although they will usually need an SIN if they earn income and need to file a Canadian income tax return.

You can apply for your SIN online, by mail, or in person at your nearest Service Canada Center.

Who is eligible for social security in Canada?

Eligibility for social security in Canada depends on the type of benefit. Most are either contributions-based (eligibility through working and making payroll tax contributions) or residence-based (eligibility through minimum residency requirements).

Some benefits available to Canadian residents may also be needs-based (eligibility through meeting certain criteria, e.g., low income).

If you live or work in Canada, you will probably be eligible for at least one form of social security.

As an example of the different types of eligibility, here are the three elements of Canada’s state pension:

CPP (contribution-based): Available from the age of 60 (reduced amount) to anyone who has made contributions (amount depending on contribution levels).

Available from the age of 60 (reduced amount) to anyone who has made contributions (amount depending on contribution levels). OAS (residence-based): Available from the age of 65 to anyone who has lived at least 10 adult years in Canada (around 40 years of residency needed for a full pension).

Available from the age of 65 to anyone who has lived at least 10 adult years in Canada (around 40 years of residency needed for a full pension). Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS): A needs-based supplement available to those receiving OAS who meet low income thresholds.

What are the options if you are not eligible for social security in Canada?

If you don’t qualify for federal social security programs in Canada, you may be able to claim provincial or territorial social assistance. Each province/territory has its own needs-based income assistance programs.

Another option is to take out private provision, for example a voluntary retirement savings plan or income protection insurance.