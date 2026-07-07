Social security in Canada: Complete guide for expats

Canada’s social security system mainly includes contributory programs like pensions and employment insurance, along with other types of support. People who live and work in Canada usually pay into these programs and may receive benefits when they need them.
Here’s an overview of how social security in Canada works, including what’s available, how to register, and what you may receive based on your contributions.
Table of contents
- Social security contributions and rates in Canada
- Who pays into social security in Canada and how does it work for expats?
- Who has to register for social security in Canada?
- Who is eligible for social security in Canada?
- Receiving social security in Canada as an expat
- Unemployment benefits in canada
- Health insurance in Canada
- Child benefits in Canada
- Social security for self-employed and freelancers in Canada
- Useful resources
Social security in Canada: Understanding the system
Canada has a broad range of federal, provincial, and territorial social security programs aimed at supporting residents through different situations and stages of life. Some of these are insurance-based, funded by payroll tax contributions, while others are tax-funded and income-tested.
Social security programs in Canada include:
- Pensions – mainly the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) (note: Quebec has its own program called the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP))
- Employment Insurance (EI) – provides employment-related support such as unemployment benefit
- Family and child benefits – including the Canada Child Benefit and related tax credits
- Public healthcare – tax-funded system known as ‘Medicare’
- Disability benefits
- Housing benefits
- Social assistance programs – for those on low incomes
If you are living or working in Canada, you should receive a Social Insurance Number (SIN), which is used to access government programs and contribute to certain benefits.
Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) manages major federal income-support programs, while Service Canada delivers these services to the public. Provinces and territories are responsible for programs such as healthcare and social assistance.
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Social security contributions and rates in Canada
The main contributions-based programs in Canada are the CPP (or QPP in Quebec) and EI. These are funded through payroll taxes deducted from wage payments, which are shared between employers and employees.
Self-employed workers in Canada have to pay both parts of CPP/QPP, but can claim the employer half as a tax deduction.
Here are the current contribution rates for CPP/QPP (2026):
|Category
|👥 Employee contribution
|🏢 Employer contribution
|Total contribution
|CPP
|5.95% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600
|5.95% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600
|11.9% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600
|CPP2
|4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000
|4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000
|8% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000
|QPP
|6.3% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600
|6.3% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600
|12.6% of earnings between CAD 3,500–74,600
|QPP2
|4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000
|4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000
|4% of earnings between between CAD 74,600–85,000
Payout rates depend on:
- Your age when you start receiving your pension
- Your contribution rates and periods
- Average earnings throughout your working life
In 2026, the maximum monthly CPP payment is CAD 1,507.65 and the average payment is CAD 925.35.
Who pays into social security in Canada and how does it work for expats?
Most workers in Canada make social security contributions. If you are an expat who moves to Canada and takes up employment or self-employment, you will make payroll contributions from your earnings.
Canada has international social security agreements with around 50 countries – including the US, the UK, France, and Australia – to help individuals who have lived or worked in multiple countries avoid double contributions. These agreements can also help expats in Canada qualify for social security benefits. For example, years lived abroad can count towards the 10-year minimum residency requirement for Canada’s OAS state pension.
Do I need a social security number as an expat?
Yes, you’ll usually need a Social Insurance Number (SIN), which is a unique 9-digit number from Service Canada. This is used for tax and social security purposes. If you’re not eligible for an SIN – for example, if you are a non-resident – you’ll usually need to apply for an Individual Tax Number (ITN) for tax purposes, but this doesn’t grant eligibility for Social Security benefits.
Who has to register for social security in Canada?
You will need to register for an SIN in Canada if you work, take up self-employment, or want to access government benefits (federal or provincial). This applies to everyone from Canadian citizens to temporary foreign workers.
You should also register if you relocate to Canada and plan to work, even if only part-time. However, those who don’t work or claim benefits don’t need to register for social security, although they will usually need an SIN if they earn income and need to file a Canadian income tax return.
You can apply for your SIN online, by mail, or in person at your nearest Service Canada Center.
Who is eligible for social security in Canada?
Eligibility for social security in Canada depends on the type of benefit. Most are either contributions-based (eligibility through working and making payroll tax contributions) or residence-based (eligibility through minimum residency requirements).
Some benefits available to Canadian residents may also be needs-based (eligibility through meeting certain criteria, e.g., low income).
If you live or work in Canada, you will probably be eligible for at least one form of social security.
As an example of the different types of eligibility, here are the three elements of Canada’s state pension:
- CPP (contribution-based): Available from the age of 60 (reduced amount) to anyone who has made contributions (amount depending on contribution levels).
- OAS (residence-based): Available from the age of 65 to anyone who has lived at least 10 adult years in Canada (around 40 years of residency needed for a full pension).
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS): A needs-based supplement available to those receiving OAS who meet low income thresholds.
What are the options if you are not eligible for social security in Canada?
If you don’t qualify for federal social security programs in Canada, you may be able to claim provincial or territorial social assistance. Each province/territory has its own needs-based income assistance programs.
Another option is to take out private provision, for example a voluntary retirement savings plan or income protection insurance.
Receiving social security in Canada as an expat
Social security in Canada is generally available to foreign residents on the same basis as Canadians as long as they meet the relevant requirements (e.g., contributions, residency). However, expats who leave Canada for long periods of time may risk losing certain benefits (e.g., OAS) if their home country doesn’t have a social security agreement with Canada.
Unemployment benefits in canada
Unemployment benefits in Canada are covered through Employment Insurance (EI), which is another payroll tax. The EI regular benefit provides temporary payments if you lose your job through no fault of your own.
Who can get unemployment benefits in Canada?
To qualify for EI regular benefits, you need to show that you:
- Were employed and lost your job through no fault of your own (e.g., redundancy, shortage of work)
- Have been unemployed with no pay for at least 7 consecutive days in the last year
- Have worked for the required number of hours (usually between 420–700 hours in the last year, or since your last claim if within the last year, depending on the employment situation in your region)
- Are available for and able to work
- Are actively looking for work
Employers report your earnings through payroll systems, but you must apply yourself to receive the benefit. During the benefit payment period, you will need to demonstrate how you are looking for work and must report any earnings during the period.
You can normally receive EI regular benefit for a maximum of 45 weeks (depending on the unemployment rate in your region), and in some cases up to 50 weeks if the benefit is combined with other EI benefits (e.g., parental or sickness benefits).
Unemployment benefit contributions in Canada
Both employers and employees make EI contributions. Self-employed workers don’t have to contribute to EI but can enrol voluntarily if they want to.
Current contribution rates (2026) for employees are 1.63% of the first CAD 68,900 of earnings. Employers make 1.4x the contribution. Employee contribution rates are lower in Quebec, currently 1.3% (employers make the same 1.4x contribution).
EI payment rates depend on your insurable weekly earnings, as well as the unemployment rate in your region. In general, the basic rate is around 55% of their average earnings. As the maximum insurable amount in 2026 is CAD 68,900, the maximum weekly payment is CAD 729.
You can use this benefits estimator to calculate your likely EI payments.
How to claim unemployment benefit in Canada
You can apply for EI regular benefits online. You will need to provide:
- Your SIN, plus you may also need to show proof of your immigration status/work permit
- Your full name and address
- Details of your employment in the last 52 weeks (or since your last claim if it was within the last year)
- Your banking details
The application takes around an hour to complete in total. You should receive a decision within 28 days of submission. You can sign into your My Service Canada Account (MSCA) to review the application status.
Other EI-related benefits in Canada
Here are the other benefits covered through EI:
|Benefit name
|Description
|Amount paid/time period
|Sickness benefits
|Financial support if you can’t work for medical reasons
|Up to 55% of earnings (maximum CAD 729/week) for up to 26 weeks
|Maternity and parental benefits
|Financial support during pregnancy or to look after newborn children
|Up to 55% of earnings (maximum CAD 729/week); maternity benefit up to 15 weeks, parental benefit up to 40 weeks shared (extended option up to 69 weeks shared, but at reduced rate 33% of earnings)
|Caregiving benefits
|If you need to look after a family member who is critically ill or injured, or in need of end-of-life care
|Up to 55% of earnings (maximum CAD 729/week) for a maximum of between 15–35 weeks, depending on type of care
Health insurance in Canada
Canada has a tax-funded public healthcare system providing mostly free services to citizens and permanent residents, as well as some temporary residents. The system is known locally as ‘Medicare’ and is administered at provincial/territorial level.
The Medicare system is separate from other forms of social security in Canada. It’s residence-based rather than contribution-based, and access is linked to a health card rather than an SIN.
Residents also have the option of taking out private health insurance in Canada to pay for out-of-pocket costs, access private healthcare services, and cover treatments not included under Medicare agreements (e.g., many dental or vision care services).
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Child benefits in Canada
Residents of Canada are eligible for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB), which is a benefit to cover costs of bringing up a child aged under 18. Benefit amounts depend upon:
- How many children you have
- The age of your children
- Your net family income declared on your annual tax return
The maximum amount you can get for the 2025-26 period is CAD 666.41/month per child aged under 6, and CAD 562.33/month per child aged 6–17.
If you have children eligible for disability tax credit, you may also be able to claim child disability benefit (up to CAD 284.25/month in 2025-26).
Social security for self-employed and freelancers in Canada
Self-employed workers and freelancers in Canada pay CPP/CPP2 contributions for pensions. They pay both the employer and the employee share, although they can claim the employer part as a deduction when filing self-employed tax return in Canada.
EI is not compulsory for self-employed workers in Canada, but they can choose to enrol in a program that provides access to benefits such as maternity, parental, sickness, and caregiving benefits (but not regular unemployment benefits). Contributions are at the same rates of CAD 1.63 on the first CAD 68,900 of earnings. The employer portion doesn’t have to be paid in this case.
Private income protection is another option, although this usually operates in a similar way and only covers periods where you can’t work due to illness or injury. There are some provincial/territorial schemes that those self-employed can sometimes access if they are struggling to support themselves, but these generally provide very basic financial support.
Social security in Canada for part-time workers, low earners and students
Part-time workers, low earners, and students in Canada generally contribute to social security programs on the same basis as other employees, and qualify for benefits based on their earnings and accumulated credits.
However, students usually cannot claim EI regular benefits while they are studying, as you need to be available for full-time work to make a claim.
There are a range of benefits available for those on low incomes in Canada. These include:
- Canada Workers Benefit (CWB) – tax credit for low income workers
- GST/HST Credit – payments to help with living costs
- Canada Housing Benefit
- Canada Training Credit – helps to pay for educational courses
You can search for available support using the Government of Canada’s Benefits Finder tool.
Private social security options in Canada
You can use private provision to top up your social security entitlements in Canada. This could include:
- Private retirement savings funds
- Individual insurance plans, for example private health insurance
Premiums and payout rates will depend on the policy taken out and level of coverage chosen.
Useful resources
(accessed 28 April 2026)
- Government of Canada – information on social security and benefits in Canada
- Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) – manages federal income-support programs
- Service Canada – delivers social security programs and provides a range of information on what’s available
- Provincial and territorial programs – link to information on individual localized programs