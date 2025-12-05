Taxes for freelancers and the self-employed in Canada in 2025

The tax system for freelancers and self-employed workers in Canada If you work as a freelancer or are self-employed in Canada, you must report your worldwide income, and pay income tax to the Canada Revenue Authority (CRA). You’re responsible for reporting your income using the relevant options from the following documents: Tax Return Lines 13499 to 14300 – Self employment income

Tax Return Line 26000 – Taxable income final calculation

Form T2125 – Statement of Business or Professional Activities

T2SCH125 Income Statement Information – Required for incorporated businesses If you’re not a resident of Canada the rules may be different. Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) non-resident income tax rules depend on the types of income earned and whether or not any tax has already been withheld at source. Generally you will have to submit a tax return if you earn income from employment or business activities in Canada. The CRA will issue you a notice of assessment to tell you if you owe them money – or if any withheld tax will be returned to you. In addition to federal taxes, you may have to pay provincial or territory income taxes on your self-employed income, depending on where you live and work. The amount of tax you owe depends on factors such as your total earnings, location, residency status, and the legal structure of your business. Because Canadian tax rules can be complex – especially for international freelancers who may have to file taxes in more than one country – it can be helpful to seek professional tax advice.

What taxes do freelancers have to pay in Canada? If you’re self-employed or freelancing in Canada, you’re generally responsible for paying the following taxes: Income tax: You must pay federal income tax on business profits at progressive rates, depending on your income level. Provinces and territories may also charge their own income tax.

You must pay federal income tax on business profits at progressive rates, depending on your income level. Provinces and territories may also charge their own income tax. Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions – Variable contribution rates apply depending on your overall income.

– Variable contribution rates apply depending on your overall income. Goods and services tax / harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) (if applicable):This applies to the sale of goods and services. The tax is collected from customers and then sent to the tax authority. You’ll generally pay taxes as a self-employed individual if you’re working under one of the following entity types: sole proprietorships

partnerships

self-employed individuals

gig workers For these types of work, business income is treated as personal income. If you’re in a partnership, each partner reports their share of the profits on their own tax return. The tax on corporations works differently.

You don't have to register separately as a freelancer in Canada. Instead, you report your freelance earnings annually to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on Form T2125, Statement of Business or Professional Activities. If you're earning or expect to be earning more than 30,000 CAD a year you also need to register for a Business Number (BN) and a GST/HST account. If you're an international freelancer working with clients in more than one country, you may have to report income to multiple tax authorities. In these cases, you might need to provide proof of foreign income.

Tax deductions and credits for freelancers in Canada You can lower your freelance tax bill in Canada by claiming allowable business expenses which reduce your taxable income (the amount of income you pay tax on). Here is an overview of how they work. You can also check the CRA website for further information. Deductions: expenses and allowances You can usually deduct ordinary and necessary expenses related to running your business. Example include: Advertising

Business start-up costs

Business tax, fees, licenses and dues

Business-use-of-home expenses

Insurance

Interest and bank charges

Legal, accounting and other professional fees

Maintenance and repairs

Management and administration fees

Office expenses

Other business expenses

Supplies

Telephone and utilities

Travel Examples of expenses you cannot deduct are: Personal or non-business expenses

Capital property costs

Commuting costs (travel to and from a regular workplace)

Entertainment costs When running your own business, record keeping is essential. You won’t need to submit records when you file your taxes but should keep receipts and records of all business expenses for at least six years, in case the CRA asks for verification.

How to file self-employed tax returns in Canada Canada’s tax year runs from January 1 to December 31. Most individual tax returns are due by June 15th of the following year for self-employed people – but any tax payments owed are usually required earlier, before the end of April. You must enter your self-employment income on lines 13499 to 14300 of your normal CRA tax return. You’ll then also need to detail it on line 26000 – taxable income, and you may need to complete the following: Form T2125 – Statement of Business or Professional Activities

T2SCH125 Income Statement Information – Required for incorporated businesses If you have any questions about how to complete your tax return in Canada you will need to get professional tax advice or seek guidance from the CRA – getting it wrong can mean paying penalties and fines. Tax payments You can pay the CRA in the following ways: Direct withdrawal from your Canadian bank account

Debit card

Credit card

Cheque

Money transfer platform (PayPal, Interac e-Transfer)

Wire transfer

If you're an international freelancer earning income from clients outside Canada, you must still report that income on your Canadian tax return.

GST/HST tax obligations for self-employed workers GST and HST are the main forms of consumption tax in Canada, similar to VAT in many countries. It’s set and collected by the CRA. Customers pay sales tax at the point of sale, but businesses are responsible for collecting, reporting, and sending (remitting) the taxes to the authorities. If you earn more than 30,000 CAD in a calendar quarter by supplying taxable goods or services, you have to register for GST/HST with the Canada Revenue Agency. You can also register before you earn this much which can sometimes prove beneficial from a tax perspective – get advice if you’re thinking of this.

Canada pension contributions (CPP) for self-employed workers CPP contributions aim to increase retirement income for working Canadians and their families. As a self employed person you may need to pay various different levels of CPP based on your taxable annual income. Contributions include a CPP enhancement and then second additional CPP contributions (CPP2) for higher earners. The thresholds for the different levels of contribution are assessed annually and therefore you’ll need to check the rules which apply to you in the tax year you’re contributing.

Corporate tax considerations If you set your business up as a corporation, you may have to pay corporate income tax using a corporation income tax return (T2 return). A corporation is a separate legal entity, meaning it pays its own taxes on business profits. Individuals who work for the corporation are taxed as employees, not as self-employed workers. Corporation tax rates in Canada are 38% of your taxable income, or 28% after the federal tax abatement. In addition to these federal rates, there are provincial or territorial rates which vary depending on where your business is located.

Tax penalties and compliance in Canada You may face a fine or penalty if you don’t: File your tax return on time

Pay your tax bill by the deadline

Provide accurate and complete information on your return Federal corporate income tax penalties vary depending on the situation. If you file as an individual, late-filing penalty is 5% of balance owing, plus an additional 1% for each full month that you file after the due date, to a maximum of 12 months. You may also pay interest on the owed tax. Penalties for late filing or payment of provincial and local taxes vary. Check with the relevant provincial or local tax authority for specific rules and rates. Repeated failure to comply with Canadian tax laws can result in tax fraud charges, with penalties including large fines or imprisonment for serious Canadian cases. You can consult a Canadian tax professional if you are unsure about how to file your returns correctly or feel that you need guidance. If you have difficulty making tax payments on time, contact the CRA or your provincial tax authority as soon as possible. Taxes Taxes in Canada Read more

Finding professional help in Canada If you’re unsure about anything related to freelance or self-employed taxes in Canada, it can be helpful to get advice from a qualified tax professional. This might be useful when filing your tax return, choosing a business structure, or simply making sure you’re meeting all your tax obligations. You can get help in several ways, including tax preparation, tax advice, and accounting services. The CRA also provides free assistance tools, including a fast chat service to get answers to your questions. If you prefer to work with a professional, you can get help from CRA tax clinics or search certified tax experts through the Association of Tax and Accounting Professionals. Keep in mind that registered professionals usually charge a fee for their services. It’s worth comparing prices and checking that your chosen preparer has experience with freelance or self-employed taxes before hiring them.

If you're an expat working as a freelancer or self-employed professional in Canada, you may have tax obligations both in Canada and your home country. The exact rules depend on where you live, your citizenship, your home country's tax laws, and how much you earn. Many expats must report income to more than one tax authority. To avoid paying tax twice on the same income, check whether your home country has a tax treaty or agreement with Canada. These agreements often help prevent double taxation. If your country doesn't have one, you may still qualify for foreign tax credits or exclusions to reduce your Canadian tax bill. Because international tax rules can be complex, it's often a good idea to seek advice from a qualified tax professional who specializes in expat taxation.

Important business terms and phrases glossary for Canada Local term Description Income tax The primary tax levied on individual earnings and profits Self-employment tax Additional tax paid by freelancers and independent contractors for social security/pension contributions Goods and services tax / harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) Consumption tax added to goods and services at each stage of production/distribution Tax return Official document filed annually declaring income, expenses, and tax liability Tax deduction Business expenses that can be subtracted from gross income to reduce taxable amount Invoice Formal bill sent to clients requesting payment for services rendered Independent contractor Legal classification for freelancers who work for clients but are not employees Filing deadline Official due date by which tax returns must be submitted to authorities Tax identification number Unique number assigned by tax authorities for identification purposes Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Government agency responsible for collecting taxes and enforcing tax laws Banking Best Business Bank Accounts in Canada Read more

Working as a freelancer or self-employed person in Canada means you're responsible for managing your own taxes. This includes filing annual tax returns and making regular payments for federal income tax, self-employment tax, and any provincial or local taxes that apply. If you're an expat, you may also need to stay up to date with tax obligations in your home country, especially if you must report income there as well. While taxes can be complicated, this guide should help make things clearer. You can always find more information on the CRA website or get advice from a qualified tax professional.