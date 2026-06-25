Best multi-currency account in Canada 🇨🇦

💡 Quick overview: Best multi-currency accounts in Canada 🌍 Wise multi-currency account: Personal and business customers can hold 40 currencies, and receive payments in 20 currencies, with no ongoing fees

Personal and business customers can hold 40 currencies, and receive payments in 20 currencies, with no ongoing fees ➡️ Airwallex multi-currency account: Business customers can hold 15+ currencies, send payments to 150+ countries and receive incoming customer funds by transfer, local payment methods and card

Business customers can hold 15+ currencies, send payments to 150+ countries and receive incoming customer funds by transfer, local payment methods and card 🏦 RBC foreign currency account: Savers looking for products from a Canadian bank, with checking accounts for USD, and savings accounts for USD, GBP, EUR and HKD

What is a multi-currency account? 🌍A multi-currency account allows you to hold a balance in CAD and a selection of foreign currencies all in one place. ⚠️ Multi-currency accounts are not often available from Canadian banks. In this guide we’ve selected two options from alternative providers – one for personal or business use, and a second dedicated business service. We’ve also highlighted the foreign currency options from RBC so you can see how they compare and differ. How does a multi-currency account work? 🤔 💡Your multi-currency account may be able to receive incoming payments from others, or you can add money yourself. Once you hold a balance you can convert to different currencies for spending and payments. Business accounts often allow you to receive customer card payments, while investment accounts may not have cards, but allow you to save in foreign currencies instead. ✈️Use your multi-currency account when you travel for work or leisure, for day to day spending and overseas withdrawals. You can often convert your balance to the currency you need before you leave Canada, and spend with no additional fees on arrival. ⌨️Pay from your multi-currency account when shopping online with international retailers, or buying from overseas suppliers. Your card can usually select the right currency balance to draw from, to keep fees as low as possible. Different multi-currency accounts have their own features and fees, so compare a few and complete your own research before signing up, to ensure the product you pick is suited to your needs.

Best multi-currency accounts in Canada (country-flag-emoji) Methodology: In this guide we’ve selected options for the best multi-currency account for Canada, looking at eligibility (personal and business), fees (ongoing and transaction), and customer intent (saving and spending). We’ve chosen a mix of account types to help you decide which may be the best fit to your needs. Wise 🌍Use Wise to hold and exchange 40 currencies with the mid-market rate, and send payments to 140 countries with quick or even instant delivery times. Accounts offer both local and SWIFT information to receive incoming payments, and business customers can get all the features available for personal customers, plus business friendly perks to cut down admin. Account opening fee: No fee for personal customers; One time fee of 55 CAD for business customers to get full account access

No fee for personal customers; One time fee of 55 CAD for business customers to get full account access Exchange rates: Mid-market rates

Mid-market rates Local account details: Local account details in 8 currencies, and SWIFT account information for 20 currencies Open a Wise account Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more *About Wise pricing: Please see Terms of Use for your region or visit Wise Fees & Pricing for the most up to date pricing and fee information. Airwallex ⚠️Business customers in Canada can use an Airwallex account to manage incoming customer payments, and outgoing transfers to pay suppliers and tax. Accounts also come with optional corporate cards for day to day business spending and many time saving features like multi-currency batch payments. Airwallex currency conversion uses exchange rates which are 0.5% – 1% above the interbank rate, with low or no transfer fees depending on how you arrange your payment. Account opening fee: No fee

No fee Exchange rates: 0.5% above interbank rates for major currencies, and 1% above for smaller currencies

Local account details: Available in 17 currencies in total RBC 🏦If you’re looking for an account from a Canadian bank that can handle foreign currencies, RBC has a few options which may suit you. RBC foreign currency account options don’t have true multi-currency features – you’d need to open an account in each currency you want to hold. However, they can support USD for daily use or savings, and GBP, EUR and HKD for saving only. RBC foreign currency savings account products aren’t really optimised for travel use, and it’s helpful to note that some transactions such as sending a wire can only be set up by visiting a branch. Account opening fee: No fee

No fee Exchange rates: RBC rate which may include a markup

Local account details: Not specified – check directly with the bank to learn which account details are available

✍️ Writer’s tip: how to choose the best multi-currency account? The best multi-currency account available in Canada will depend on your needs and preferences. Some accounts are targeted at daily personal spending and travel, while others may be for investors or entrepreneurs. Before deciding compare the account options you prefer, looking at: 💡Eligibility

🌍Supported currencies

💳Debit card availability

💰Ongoing fees and transaction costs

🔐Security and service

How to open a multi-currency account in Canada 💻📲 ⏰The process to open a multi-currency account in Canada varies by provider, but products from specialist services can usually be opened online. If you’re using a digital first provider like Wise or Airwallex you can apply online or in-app, submitting your documents using your phone’s camera to capture images and upload them. 🏦 Banks may require you to visit a branch or call to set up your account, which might be less convenient. 📂 When you make your application, the typical documents and information required include: Proof of ID, such as your passport

Proof of your address, such as a utility bill

Business registration information if opening a business account Manage your money across borders with Wise With a Wise account you can hold 40 currencies, and exchange in-app with the mid-market rate whenever you need to. Your account offers account information for 20 currencies to receive incoming payments, and you can also easily send payments to 140 countries with quick or even instant delivery times. Go to website What is the eligibility for a multi-currency account? 📂 🎯Eligibility requirements to open a multi-currency account can vary by provider. Generally you’ll need to be a Canadian resident, over the age of 18, with acceptable proof of ID and address documents. Some products may also require you to deposit a minimum amount to open and activate the account. Pros and cons of a multi-currency account in Canada ✅❌ Pros Cons ✅Accounts make it easier to handle foreign currency payments



✅You may avoid foreign transaction fees when you travel



✅Providers often offer favourable rates and low fees compared to standard CAD accounts



✅Businesses can use multi-currency accounts to expand overseas more cheaply ❌Some accounts have monthly fees



❌Transaction costs can apply



❌Exchange rates may include their own fees What are multi-currency accounts used for? 💰 Hold and exchange foreign currencies: Accounts support holding many currencies in one place, which lets you convert whenever you need to. Switch money in advance of travel, or to hedge against currency rate fluctuations for example.

Accounts support holding many currencies in one place, which lets you convert whenever you need to. Switch money in advance of travel, or to hedge against currency rate fluctuations for example. 💳 Spend and withdraw cash at home and abroad: Most accounts offer a linked debit card, or corporate cards for business purposes. Use your card to spend from a foreign currency balance you hold with no additional fee, or to convert as you go.

Most accounts offer a linked debit card, or corporate cards for business purposes. Use your card to spend from a foreign currency balance you hold with no additional fee, or to convert as you go. ➡️ Send money to others internationally: Use your account to send money to pay bills, support loved ones or invest internationally, often with low fees, great exchange rates and quick delivery times.

Use your account to send money to pay bills, support loved ones or invest internationally, often with low fees, great exchange rates and quick delivery times. ⬅️ Receive incoming payments without conversion: Accounts from providers like Wise let you receive foreign currencies with local or SWIFT details, and then either hold or convert the balance whenever you need to. This can cut conversion costs in the end.

Accounts from providers like Wise let you receive foreign currencies with local or SWIFT details, and then either hold or convert the balance whenever you need to. This can cut conversion costs in the end. 🔐Manage your money securely from an app: Most multi-currency accounts come with handy in-app tools to review transactions, top up, freeze your card and keep up to date with payments.

Multi-currency account fees 💸 The costs associated with using a multi-currency account may look quite different to your CAD checking account. Here are some of the most common fees that you may run into with a multi-currency account in Canada: Monthly fee: While some multi-currency accounts have no ongoing costs, some charge a monthly fee which can add up over time

While some multi-currency accounts have no ongoing costs, some charge a monthly fee which can add up over time Currency conversion costs: Multi-currency accounts often have excellent exchange rates and low fees, but currency conversion may still mean paying a fee, either upfront or in the rate used

Multi-currency accounts often have excellent exchange rates and low fees, but currency conversion may still mean paying a fee, either upfront or in the rate used International transfer fee: Sending outgoing payments may have variable fees depending on the country and currency involved

Sending outgoing payments may have variable fees depending on the country and currency involved Card spend and withdraw fees: Spending a currency you hold is often free, but making cash withdrawals, or converting money to spend abroad might have a cost attached

Incoming payment fees: Receiving payments with local details can often mean no incoming transfer cost, but SWIFT payments may have charges from your own provider or third parties involved in the transaction