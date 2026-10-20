Moving to Canada from China: Immigration pathways and first steps

Moving to Canada from China involves more than choosing a visa. You also need to compare the main immigration routes, prepare the right documents, and plan for settlement, banking, and daily life after arrival. This guide walks you through the most common pathways for Chinese nationals, what paperwork to expect, and the first practical steps to take once you start planning your move.

Key takeaways Express Entry: This is a major route for skilled professionals, but eligibility alone is not enough; your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score needs to be competitive for the relevant invitation rounds.

This is a major route for skilled professionals, but eligibility alone is not enough; your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score needs to be competitive for the relevant invitation rounds. Provincial Nominee Programs: PNPs can suit people whose skills match local labour needs, although eligibility criteria and application processes vary significantly between provinces and streams.

PNPs can suit people whose skills match local labour needs, although eligibility criteria and application processes vary significantly between provinces and streams. Study: Studying in Canada can open up later work opportunities, but admission to a Designated Learning Institution does not automatically guarantee a study permit, post-graduation work permit, or permanent residence.

Studying in Canada can open up later work opportunities, but admission to a Designated Learning Institution does not automatically guarantee a study permit, post-graduation work permit, or permanent residence. Work: A work permit may be an option if you have an eligible job offer or employer support, but requirements depend on the permit and, in some cases, whether the employer needs a Labour Market Impact Assessment.

A work permit may be an option if you have an eligible job offer or employer support, but requirements depend on the permit and, in some cases, whether the employer needs a Labour Market Impact Assessment. Family sponsorship: This may be available if you have an eligible relative in Canada, with requirements depending on the family relationship and sponsorship program.

This may be available if you have an eligible relative in Canada, with requirements depending on the family relationship and sponsorship program. Business immigration: Entrepreneur and business options are more specialized, so check which federal, provincial, or Quebec programs are currently open and what eligibility requirements apply. Wise: manage CNY and CAD before and after your move Hold CNY and CAD, and convert between them in one account

Keep some money in CAD before you land in Canada

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Get your documents, language tests, and credentials ready Document problems can delay an otherwise strong application. For Chinese nationals, it is particularly important to check the requirements for translations, education records, police certificates, and approved language tests. Build a document checklist early so you have time to deal with missing records or other requirements before you are ready to apply. Document translation and police certificates If a document is not in English or French, you will generally need to provide a translation that meets IRCC’s requirements. The exact documents and translation requirements depend on the immigration program and application you are submitting. This can apply to documents such as civil records, education documents, employment evidence, and police certificates. Keep secure digital copies of everything you submit, as well as original documents and paper copies where appropriate. This can make it easier to respond if IRCC, a province, or another authority requests additional information or clarification. A practical checklist: passport and identity documents

police certificates, if required

birth, marriage, or family records

employment letters and supporting evidence

education transcripts and diplomas

translations and certified copies, where required Credential recognition and language requirements An Educational Credential Assessment is used for immigration purposes in certain circumstances, but it is not the same as professional licensing or recognition of your qualifications for employment. If you plan to work in a regulated occupation after arriving in Canada, you may need to have your qualifications separately recognized by the relevant provincial or territorial regulatory body. Language test results can affect both eligibility and competitiveness for skilled immigration programs. For many applicants, English or French results therefore play an important part in deciding which immigration route offers the best prospects. A simple way to verify your position is to: check which approved language tests the program accepts

confirm the minimum score requirement

find out whether you need an ECA

check whether your occupation is regulated in the province or territory where you plan to work

review current official instructions before submitting The same qualification can help you meet Canadian immigration requirements while still requiring additional recognition or licensing before you can work in a regulated profession.

Plan your move before you leave China Once you know which immigration route looks realistic, the next step is reducing practical risks before departure. That means planning your finances, temporary housing, health coverage, and arrival logistics in advance. This is especially important if you are moving with family or arriving in an area where suitable housing may be difficult or expensive to find. Proof of funds, housing, and health cover Proof of funds requirements depend on your immigration program and circumstances, so always check the latest rules and, where relevant, the amount required for your family size. Do not rely on outdated figures or general online estimates. Beyond immigration requirements, think about the money you may need for living costs such as: airfare

temporary accommodation

rent deposit

winter clothing

food and transport

phone and internet services If you enter Canada carrying currency or monetary instruments worth CAN$10,000 or more, you must declare them to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA). Housing and healthcare also need attention. Eligibility for public health insurance and when your coverage begins depend on your province or territory and immigration status. Check the current rules for your destination and consider whether you need temporary private coverage. A useful pre-departure table: Item What to check Why it matters Funds Route-specific proof-of-funds rules Avoid application problems Housing Temporary accommodation and rental deposits Reduce arrival stress Health cover Provincial or territorial eligibility and coverage start date Avoid gaps in coverage Timing School, work, housing, and weather Make the first month manageable

Your first 90 days and settlement services for Chinese speakers Your first 90 days in Canada are mainly about getting established. Depending on your immigration status and circumstances, you may need to apply for a SIN, arrange a phone plan, find longer-term housing, understand how to access healthcare, and look for newcomer support. Many Chinese newcomers look at Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto areas, which have large, established Chinese communities and a range of community and settlement organizations. However, the best place for you depends on factors such as your budget, employment prospects, language needs, family circumstances, and the immigration route you used to arrive. A practical 30-60-90 day checklist: Apply for a SIN if you are eligible and need one for work or government programs. Set up a phone plan, banking, and other essential accounts. Register children for school if needed. Learn how local healthcare access works in your province. Check which newcomer and community services you are eligible to use. Start building a local network for jobs, housing, and daily life.