Moving to Canada from China: Immigration pathways and first steps

Moving to Canada from China involves more than choosing a visa. You also need to compare the main immigration routes, prepare the right documents, and plan for settlement, banking, and daily life after arrival. This guide walks you through the most common pathways for Chinese nationals, what paperwork to expect, and the first practical steps to take once you start planning your move.
Key takeaways
- Express Entry: This is a major route for skilled professionals, but eligibility alone is not enough; your Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score needs to be competitive for the relevant invitation rounds.
- Provincial Nominee Programs: PNPs can suit people whose skills match local labour needs, although eligibility criteria and application processes vary significantly between provinces and streams.
- Study: Studying in Canada can open up later work opportunities, but admission to a Designated Learning Institution does not automatically guarantee a study permit, post-graduation work permit, or permanent residence.
- Work: A work permit may be an option if you have an eligible job offer or employer support, but requirements depend on the permit and, in some cases, whether the employer needs a Labour Market Impact Assessment.
- Family sponsorship: This may be available if you have an eligible relative in Canada, with requirements depending on the family relationship and sponsorship program.
- Business immigration: Entrepreneur and business options are more specialized, so check which federal, provincial, or Quebec programs are currently open and what eligibility requirements apply.
Wise: manage CNY and CAD before and after your move
- Hold CNY and CAD, and convert between them in one account
- Keep some money in CAD before you land in Canada
- See the exchange rate and fee before you convert
No commitment required
Choose the right immigration pathway
There is no single best route for everyone moving to Canada from China. The right option depends on factors such as your age, education, work experience, language ability, family circumstances, and immigration goals.
For many applicants, the first task is to narrow down whether they are better suited to a skilled immigration route, a study or work permit, family sponsorship, or another eligible pathway.
Express Entry and provincial nominee programs
Express Entry is one of Canada’s main systems for managing skilled immigration applications. You must first qualify for one of the programs covered by Express Entry, and eligible candidates are then ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). Factors such as age, language results, education, and work experience can affect your score.
For Chinese applicants, applying through Express Entry generally means checking your eligibility, preparing the required documents, and looking at whether a federal or provincial route offers the best fit.
Before you assume you qualify, verify:
- your language test results
- whether your education needs an Educational Credential Assessment (ECA)
- whether your work experience meets the requirements of the relevant program
- whether you could qualify for a provincial nomination
- the current Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) requirements for the program you want to use
A Provincial Nominee Program may be an option if you meet the criteria of a particular province or territory. Streams often target specific occupations, skills, work experience, employers, or other local economic priorities. This can be particularly relevant if you already know where you want to settle or your profile matches a province’s current immigration priorities.
Study, work, and family routes
Studying in Canada can be an option if you want to complete an eligible course or program there and meet the study permit requirements. Depending on your course, institution, and circumstances, studying may also lead to opportunities to gain Canadian work experience later.
Work options depend on the type of work permit you qualify for. Many employer-specific permits are tied to a particular employer and job, while some applicants may qualify for an open work permit.
Family sponsorship is another route to consider if you have an eligible family member in Canada and both the sponsor and applicant meet the requirements of the relevant program.
Each option has a different starting point:
- Study route: admission to an eligible institution, proof of funds, and study permit eligibility
- Work route: eligibility for the relevant type of work permit, which may include an eligible job offer
- Family route: sponsorship eligibility and evidence of the qualifying family relationship
Studying or working in Canada does not guarantee permanent residence. If permanent settlement is your goal, check how your chosen route could fit with the PR programs available to you.
Business and investor options
Business immigration options are more limited than many applicants expect, and program availability can change.
In particular, Canada’s federal Start-Up Visa Program is currently paused for new applications. Other business immigration options may be available through particular provinces or Quebec, but eligibility, investment requirements, and program status vary.
If you are considering a business or investor route, check the current status and eligibility requirements on the relevant federal, provincial, or Quebec government website before making financial commitments. Do not assume that a general Canadian investor visa or permanent residence route is currently available.
Get your documents, language tests, and credentials ready
Document problems can delay an otherwise strong application.
For Chinese nationals, it is particularly important to check the requirements for translations, education records, police certificates, and approved language tests.
Build a document checklist early so you have time to deal with missing records or other requirements before you are ready to apply.
Document translation and police certificates
If a document is not in English or French, you will generally need to provide a translation that meets IRCC’s requirements. The exact documents and translation requirements depend on the immigration program and application you are submitting.
This can apply to documents such as civil records, education documents, employment evidence, and police certificates.
Keep secure digital copies of everything you submit, as well as original documents and paper copies where appropriate. This can make it easier to respond if IRCC, a province, or another authority requests additional information or clarification.
A practical checklist:
- passport and identity documents
- police certificates, if required
- birth, marriage, or family records
- employment letters and supporting evidence
- education transcripts and diplomas
- translations and certified copies, where required
Credential recognition and language requirements
An Educational Credential Assessment is used for immigration purposes in certain circumstances, but it is not the same as professional licensing or recognition of your qualifications for employment.
If you plan to work in a regulated occupation after arriving in Canada, you may need to have your qualifications separately recognized by the relevant provincial or territorial regulatory body.
Language test results can affect both eligibility and competitiveness for skilled immigration programs. For many applicants, English or French results therefore play an important part in deciding which immigration route offers the best prospects.
A simple way to verify your position is to:
- check which approved language tests the program accepts
- confirm the minimum score requirement
- find out whether you need an ECA
- check whether your occupation is regulated in the province or territory where you plan to work
- review current official instructions before submitting
The same qualification can help you meet Canadian immigration requirements while still requiring additional recognition or licensing before you can work in a regulated profession.
Plan your move before you leave China
Once you know which immigration route looks realistic, the next step is reducing practical risks before departure. That means planning your finances, temporary housing, health coverage, and arrival logistics in advance.
This is especially important if you are moving with family or arriving in an area where suitable housing may be difficult or expensive to find.
Proof of funds, housing, and health cover
Proof of funds requirements depend on your immigration program and circumstances, so always check the latest rules and, where relevant, the amount required for your family size. Do not rely on outdated figures or general online estimates.
Beyond immigration requirements, think about the money you may need for living costs such as:
- airfare
- temporary accommodation
- rent deposit
- winter clothing
- food and transport
- phone and internet services
If you enter Canada carrying currency or monetary instruments worth CAN$10,000 or more, you must declare them to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Housing and healthcare also need attention. Eligibility for public health insurance and when your coverage begins depend on your province or territory and immigration status. Check the current rules for your destination and consider whether you need temporary private coverage.
A useful pre-departure table:
|Item
|What to check
|Why it matters
|Funds
|Route-specific proof-of-funds rules
|Avoid application problems
|Housing
|Temporary accommodation and rental deposits
|Reduce arrival stress
|Health cover
|Provincial or territorial eligibility and coverage start date
|Avoid gaps in coverage
|Timing
|School, work, housing, and weather
|Make the first month manageable
Your first 90 days and settlement services for Chinese speakers
Your first 90 days in Canada are mainly about getting established. Depending on your immigration status and circumstances, you may need to apply for a SIN, arrange a phone plan, find longer-term housing, understand how to access healthcare, and look for newcomer support.
Many Chinese newcomers look at Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto areas, which have large, established Chinese communities and a range of community and settlement organizations.
However, the best place for you depends on factors such as your budget, employment prospects, language needs, family circumstances, and the immigration route you used to arrive.
A practical 30-60-90 day checklist:
- Apply for a SIN if you are eligible and need one for work or government programs.
- Set up a phone plan, banking, and other essential accounts.
- Register children for school if needed.
- Learn how local healthcare access works in your province.
- Check which newcomer and community services you are eligible to use.
- Start building a local network for jobs, housing, and daily life.
Move your money to Canada safely and efficiently
Immigration planning and money movement often go hand in hand. Many newcomers need a practical way to organise savings, exchange currencies, and transfer funds internationally before or after moving.
Compare your options carefully, looking at exchange rates, fees, transfer times, limits, and the services you will need once you arrive.
Using a Wise Account
Depending on availability for your country of residence, a Wise Account may let you hold and convert CAD before you arrive in Canada and manage money in multiple currencies. Wise Accounts are supported in China and can hold CNY.
A Wise Account is not a Canadian bank account and may not replace the local banking services you need after arrival. However, it can be one option to use alongside a Canadian chequing account.
It can be useful if you want to:
- keep some money in CAD before landing
- see the exchange rate and applicable fee before converting currencies
- organise some of your moving and settlement funds
- manage money across multiple currencies
If you want to prepare your finances before you land, compare the Wise Account with Canadian newcomer banking options and check which Wise features are available based on your country of residence.
Sending large transfers and avoiding common fee traps
If you are moving settlement funds or sending money after arrival, compare the total cost rather than looking only at the advertised transfer fee. Exchange rates, conversion fees, intermediary charges, transfer limits, and payment methods can all affect the amount that ultimately arrives.
Common mistakes include:
- overlooking exchange-rate markups or conversion fees
- assuming transfer times are always the same
- sending a large amount without checking limits or verification requirements
- relying on large amounts of physical cash when electronic transfer options may be more practical
Wise international money transfers can be one option to compare if you want transparent fees and a clearer view of exchange rates. For larger transfers, Wise may ask for additional information or documents to verify where the money came from, and limits can depend on the currencies and payment method involved. Check the estimated fee, exchange rate, transfer limit, and delivery time before sending a large amount.
The best way to move your money will depend on the amount, currencies, timing, and services you need before and after you arrive in Canada.
Conclusion
Moving from China to Canada is easier to manage when you separate the process into immigration, document preparation, pre-departure planning, and settlement. Start with the route that best matches your circumstances, then verify its current requirements with the relevant Canadian authority. Prepare translations, credentials, funds, housing, and health coverage early where they apply. Once your immigration plans are clearer, you can focus on the practical details of your first weeks in Canada and how you will manage your money across currencies.
FAQ
Moving to Canada from China
Is Express Entry the best way to move to Canada from China?
It can be the best route for some skilled workers, especially if you have strong language scores, solid education, and relevant work experience. But it is not the only option. If your profile is stronger for a provincial route, study path, or work route, that may be a better fit.
Do Chinese documents need certified translation for Canadian immigration?
If your supporting documents are not in English or French, you will generally need to provide translations that meet IRCC’s requirements. The exact translation and certification requirements depend on who prepares the translation and the instructions for your application. Always check the current document requirements for your specific immigration program before submitting.
Can Chinese students stay in Canada after graduation?
Possibly, but it is not automatic. Some graduates may qualify for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP), but eligibility depends on factors such as the institution, study program, length of study, and current PGWP requirements. Studying in Canada also does not guarantee permanent residence, so check your potential work permit and immigration options before choosing a course or institution.
How much money do you need to move to Canada from China?
There is no single number because immigration proof-of-funds rules and real moving costs are not the same thing. Plan for flights, temporary accommodation, deposits, early living expenses, and any funds required by your immigration route.
Which Canadian cities are most popular with Chinese newcomers?
Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area are popular because they have established Chinese communities and services. However, the best city for you depends on affordability, jobs, family circumstances, and the immigration route you are following.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Canadian immigration programs and pathways, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
- Express Entry system, eligibility, and application information, Government of Canada — Express Entry
- Immigration and citizenship application services, Government of Canada — IRCC applications
- Border rules and requirements for travellers entering Canada, Canada Border Services Agency
- Educational credential assessment information, World Education Services
- Planning information for newcomers moving from China to Canada, CIBC — Moving to Canada Smart Guide
- Immigration pathway information for people moving from China to Canada, GoFar Global
- Relocation information for moving from China to Canada, Crown Relocations