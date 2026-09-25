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Moving to Canada From India: A 2026 Guide

Plan your move from India to Canada by selecting a pathway suited to your profile, then organizing your documentation, finances, and first-week essentials before you fly.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated

Designed for Indian professionals, skilled workers, and international students, this guide breaks down visa options and expected pre- and post-arrival expenses, as well as the first, essential setup tasks waiting for you after landing.

Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice.

Key takeaways

  • Express Entry: Offers a direct permanent residence path for skilled workers who hold competitive language scores, evaluated credentials, and eligible work experience.
  • Study permits: Helps students gain Canadian qualifications provided they choose a designated learning institution and map out realistic tuition and living costs.
  • Work permits: Suits professionals with a genuine Canadian job offer or internal transfer after verifying employer validity, salary terms, and permit conditions.
  • Money planning: Gives all newcomers a smoother landing by separating formal IRCC proof-of-funds rules from daily setup expenses.
passports of Canada on the top of an canadian flag

Choose the right immigration route

Not everyone moving from India to Canada will use the same route. If you are unsure, start with your end goal first, then work backwards from there.

Express Entry and permanent residence

For skilled workers seeking permanent residence, Express Entry is usually the most direct route. Through this online portal managed by IRCC, eligible candidates can apply under federal skilled worker programs, and many succeed in securing permanent residence based on their age, education, language skills, and work experience alone.

Check these points before you spend money on the process:

  • Your work experience must fit a skilled occupation
  • You need approved language test results
  • Indian degrees usually need an Educational Credential Assessment
  • Your score must be competitive, not just technically eligible
  • Some applicants must also show settlement funds, based on family size and route

One thing worth knowing is that “PR visa Canada” is a common search term, but the official Canadian term is permanent residence.

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Study permit route

A study permit will be the most logical route if your main goal is a Canadian qualification and then work experience. Most foreign nationals need a study permit and must study at a Designated Learning Institution, or DLI, in Canada.

This is different from a guaranteed path to permanent residence. A Canadian course can help later, but before paying tuition you should check whether the school, province, and programme still fit your long-term immigration plan and your budget.

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Student Visas in Canada: 2026 Requirements and How to Apply

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Work permit route

A work move usually starts with an employer and a permit that matches that job. Canada offers employer-specific permits, which need a job offer, and some open permits, which do not.

Check before you sign anything:

  • The employer is real and uses an official company domain
  • The permit type matches the job being offered
  • The city and province fit your budget
  • Salary, benefits, and duties are in writing
  • The role could help you build longer-term status if that matters to you

Paid job-offer scams are common. If someone asks for money to secure a role, treat that as a warning sign.

Family sponsorship and other routes

Express Entry is not the only pathway to permanent residence. Family sponsorship, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), and targeted regional streams offer alternative options, while Quebec has its own selection rules for many immigration routes.

If you think an alternative route may fit, start with the eligibility rules for that exact programme rather than copying advice from a general forum thread.

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Get your application and documents ready

Once you know your route, the next job is turning research into a file that is clear, complete, and easy to verify. Many refusals and delays happen because applicants start collecting documents too late or submit documents that do not match each other.

A common order is:

  1. Check your passport validity and exact legal name
  2. Book your language test early
  3. Arrange your education assessment if your route needs one
  4. Collect work and study records, including employer letters
  5. Prepare police certificates, medicals, funds proof, and translations if needed

Use this checklist before you submit anything:

  • Passport details match all major documents
  • Employer letters list duties, dates, and hours clearly
  • Names are consistent across Indian academic and identity records
  • Translations are ready if any document is not in English or French
  • Proof of funds follow the current IRCC proof of funds rules
  • You are using the document list for your exact route, not a generic checklist

A common issue for Indian applicants is inconsistent spelling across old school records, employment letters, and passports. Fixing that late can slow the whole process down.

Plan your money before you land

Immigration costs are only part of the picture. You also need a plan for arrival costs, short-term housing, and how you will actually move money from India to Canada without losing too much to poor exchange rates or last-minute fees.

Settlement funds and first-month costs

Official proof of funds is the minimum amount some permanent residence applicants must show, not the full cost of relocating. A single applicant may meet the official threshold and still need more money for flights, short-term accommodation, a winter coat, transport, and a rental deposit.

Before you choose a city, compare likely living costs with Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Canada.

Cost categoryWhy it mattersWhen it is paidWhat to check
IRCC settlement fundsSupports eligibility for some PR routesBefore application and landingCurrent threshold and family size
Flights and baggageOne of the first large pre-move costsBefore departureAirline rules and seasonal prices
Temporary housingGives you time to search safelyFirst days or weeksRefund rules and location
Rental deposit and setupOften needed before a long lease startsFirst monthProvince rules, lease terms, utilities
Winter and daily essentialsNewcomers often underestimate thisFirst weeksClimate in your landing city

How to move your money from India to Canada

When you compare transfer options, look beyond the upfront fee. The real cost often comes from exchange-rate markup, transfer limits, delays, or poor tracking when you need the money urgently.

Major local banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank may suit newcomers who want branch access after arrival.

Some people also use the Wise account to hold and manage CAD before or after landing, or use Wise international money transfers to send funds from India to Canada with clear, upfront pricing. Because Wise is a licensed financial institution rather than a bank, it specialises on fast cross-border transfers at the mid-market rate. Feature availability and daily remittance limits depend on your country of residence, so checking current Wise pricing before transferring large sums is recommended

Learn more about Wise
OptionWhat to checkBest forWatch out for
Major local banksExchange rate, incoming fees, branch accessPeople who want in-person support in CanadaMarkups and slower setup before arrival
Specialist transfer providerTotal cost, limits, tracking, delivery methodSending settlement funds internationallyRoute limits and verification timing
Multi-currency accounts like WiseAbility to hold CAD and convert laterManaging money across INR and CADFeature availability varies by country
Carrying cash or draftsSafety, declaration rules, access on arrivalSmall backup amounts onlyLoss risk and poor flexibility

If you want a local everyday account once you land, compare the steps in Expatica’s guide to how to open a bank account in Canada.

Prepare for your first weeks in Canada

Landing is only the start. Your first weeks usually go more smoothly if you deal with housing, identification, health cover, and work-readiness early.

Housing, health coverage, and your SIN

It is usually safer to land with temporary accommodation first, especially in expensive markets such as Toronto or Vancouver. That gives you time to understand neighbourhoods, commute times, and rental rules before signing a long lease.

You will also need to apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), the official nine-digit identifier required to work legally in Canada and access public benefits or tax programs. Health coverage is separate, and provincial rules can differ, so check waiting periods and public coverage limits for your province.

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image of insider

Editor in Canada

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

In cities such as Toronto or Vancouver, many landlords may ask for Canadian credit history or local proof of income, so newcomers often start with a short-term stay and use references, savings proof, or a guarantor where provincial rules allow.

Checklist for your first days:

  • Confirm temporary accommodation and local transport
  • Review lease terms before paying any deposit
  • Apply for your SIN as soon as you can
  • Check when provincial health cover starts
  • Set up a local phone plan and a practical payment method

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Jobs, credential recognition, and everyday life

Many newcomers expect the job search to move fast, but it can take time, especially in regulated professions such as healthcare, engineering, or education. You may need a Canadian-style resume, local references, or licence recognition before you can work at your target level.

Everyday life also takes adjustment. Weather, transit, shorter winter daylight, and local communication style can affect how settled you feel in the first month, even if the move itself went well.

Avoid common mistakes and scams

  • Trusting unverified consultants: Use official sources first, and be cautious with anyone promising a shortcut.
  • Paying for fake job offers: A genuine employer does not need a fee from you to create a real role.
  • Using outdated immigration advice: Rules change, so re-check programme names, fees, and work rights before you apply.
  • Underestimating landing costs: Proof of funds is not the same as a full relocation budget.
  • Assuming every study route leads to PR: Studying can help, but it does not guarantee permanent residence later.
  • Skipping province-specific checks: Healthcare waiting periods, tenancy practices, and regulated jobs differ by province.
  • Relying on large amounts of cash alone: Trackable transfer options such as Wise or your bank are often safer than travelling with most of your funds in cash.

FAQ

FAQs

Can I move to Canada from India without a job offer?

Yes, some routes do not always require a job offer, especially for skilled workers applying through permanent residence pathways. If you want to immigrate to Canada from India, the key question is whether you meet the route’s eligibility rules and whether your profile is competitive enough.

How much money do I need to move from India to Canada?

You need to separate official IRCC proof of funds from your real moving budget. To move from India to Canada smoothly, you usually need money for flights, short-term housing, rental deposits, transport, and daily expenses on top of any immigration requirement.

Is Express Entry the best option for Indian citizens?

Express Entry for Indian citizens is often a strong option for eligible skilled workers, but it is not automatically the best route for everyone. Age, language scores, education, work history, and whether you already have Canadian experience can all change the answer.

Can Indian students get permanent residence in Canada?

Indian students can move from study into later immigration options, but study does not guarantee permanent residence. People often search for “permanent residency in Canada from India” or “PR visa Canada,” but the official decision still depends on the route, your later work history, and the rules in place when you apply.

Resources

Information correct 15th August 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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