Moving to Canada From India: A 2026 Guide

Relocation
Plan your move from India to Canada by selecting a pathway suited to your profile, then organizing your documentation, finances, and first-week essentials before you fly.
Designed for Indian professionals, skilled workers, and international students, this guide breaks down visa options and expected pre- and post-arrival expenses, as well as the first, essential setup tasks waiting for you after landing.
Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice.
Not everyone moving from India to Canada will use the same route. If you are unsure, start with your end goal first, then work backwards from there.
For skilled workers seeking permanent residence, Express Entry is usually the most direct route. Through this online portal managed by IRCC, eligible candidates can apply under federal skilled worker programs, and many succeed in securing permanent residence based on their age, education, language skills, and work experience alone.
Check these points before you spend money on the process:
One thing worth knowing is that “PR visa Canada” is a common search term, but the official Canadian term is permanent residence.
A study permit will be the most logical route if your main goal is a Canadian qualification and then work experience. Most foreign nationals need a study permit and must study at a Designated Learning Institution, or DLI, in Canada.
This is different from a guaranteed path to permanent residence. A Canadian course can help later, but before paying tuition you should check whether the school, province, and programme still fit your long-term immigration plan and your budget.
A work move usually starts with an employer and a permit that matches that job. Canada offers employer-specific permits, which need a job offer, and some open permits, which do not.
Check before you sign anything:
Paid job-offer scams are common. If someone asks for money to secure a role, treat that as a warning sign.
Express Entry is not the only pathway to permanent residence. Family sponsorship, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), and targeted regional streams offer alternative options, while Quebec has its own selection rules for many immigration routes.
If you think an alternative route may fit, start with the eligibility rules for that exact programme rather than copying advice from a general forum thread.
Once you know your route, the next job is turning research into a file that is clear, complete, and easy to verify. Many refusals and delays happen because applicants start collecting documents too late or submit documents that do not match each other.
A common order is:
Use this checklist before you submit anything:
A common issue for Indian applicants is inconsistent spelling across old school records, employment letters, and passports. Fixing that late can slow the whole process down.
Immigration costs are only part of the picture. You also need a plan for arrival costs, short-term housing, and how you will actually move money from India to Canada without losing too much to poor exchange rates or last-minute fees.
Official proof of funds is the minimum amount some permanent residence applicants must show, not the full cost of relocating. A single applicant may meet the official threshold and still need more money for flights, short-term accommodation, a winter coat, transport, and a rental deposit.
Before you choose a city, compare likely living costs with Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Canada.
|Cost category
|Why it matters
|When it is paid
|What to check
|IRCC settlement funds
|Supports eligibility for some PR routes
|Before application and landing
|Current threshold and family size
|Flights and baggage
|One of the first large pre-move costs
|Before departure
|Airline rules and seasonal prices
|Temporary housing
|Gives you time to search safely
|First days or weeks
|Refund rules and location
|Rental deposit and setup
|Often needed before a long lease starts
|First month
|Province rules, lease terms, utilities
|Winter and daily essentials
|Newcomers often underestimate this
|First weeks
|Climate in your landing city
When you compare transfer options, look beyond the upfront fee. The real cost often comes from exchange-rate markup, transfer limits, delays, or poor tracking when you need the money urgently.
Major local banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank may suit newcomers who want branch access after arrival.
Some people also use the Wise account to hold and manage CAD before or after landing, or use Wise international money transfers to send funds from India to Canada with clear, upfront pricing. Because Wise is a licensed financial institution rather than a bank, it specialises on fast cross-border transfers at the mid-market rate. Feature availability and daily remittance limits depend on your country of residence, so checking current Wise pricing before transferring large sums is recommended
|Option
|What to check
|Best for
|Watch out for
|Major local banks
|Exchange rate, incoming fees, branch access
|People who want in-person support in Canada
|Markups and slower setup before arrival
|Specialist transfer provider
|Total cost, limits, tracking, delivery method
|Sending settlement funds internationally
|Route limits and verification timing
|Multi-currency accounts like Wise
|Ability to hold CAD and convert later
|Managing money across INR and CAD
|Feature availability varies by country
|Carrying cash or drafts
|Safety, declaration rules, access on arrival
|Small backup amounts only
|Loss risk and poor flexibility
If you want a local everyday account once you land, compare the steps in Expatica’s guide to how to open a bank account in Canada.
Landing is only the start. Your first weeks usually go more smoothly if you deal with housing, identification, health cover, and work-readiness early.
It is usually safer to land with temporary accommodation first, especially in expensive markets such as Toronto or Vancouver. That gives you time to understand neighbourhoods, commute times, and rental rules before signing a long lease.
You will also need to apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), the official nine-digit identifier required to work legally in Canada and access public benefits or tax programs. Health coverage is separate, and provincial rules can differ, so check waiting periods and public coverage limits for your province.
Editor in Canada
Tarah Ren
In cities such as Toronto or Vancouver, many landlords may ask for Canadian credit history or local proof of income, so newcomers often start with a short-term stay and use references, savings proof, or a guarantor where provincial rules allow.
Checklist for your first days:
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Many newcomers expect the job search to move fast, but it can take time, especially in regulated professions such as healthcare, engineering, or education. You may need a Canadian-style resume, local references, or licence recognition before you can work at your target level.
Everyday life also takes adjustment. Weather, transit, shorter winter daylight, and local communication style can affect how settled you feel in the first month, even if the move itself went well.
FAQ
Yes, some routes do not always require a job offer, especially for skilled workers applying through permanent residence pathways. If you want to immigrate to Canada from India, the key question is whether you meet the route’s eligibility rules and whether your profile is competitive enough.
You need to separate official IRCC proof of funds from your real moving budget. To move from India to Canada smoothly, you usually need money for flights, short-term housing, rental deposits, transport, and daily expenses on top of any immigration requirement.
Express Entry for Indian citizens is often a strong option for eligible skilled workers, but it is not automatically the best route for everyone. Age, language scores, education, work history, and whether you already have Canadian experience can all change the answer.
Indian students can move from study into later immigration options, but study does not guarantee permanent residence. People often search for “permanent residency in Canada from India” or “PR visa Canada,” but the official decision still depends on the route, your later work history, and the rules in place when you apply.
Information correct 15th August 2026
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