Moving to Canada From India: A 2026 Guide

Designed for Indian professionals, skilled workers, and international students, this guide breaks down visa options and expected pre- and post-arrival expenses, as well as the first, essential setup tasks waiting for you after landing. Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only and is not legal, immigration, tax, or financial advice.

Key takeaways Express Entry: Offers a direct permanent residence path for skilled workers who hold competitive language scores, evaluated credentials, and eligible work experience.

Offers a direct permanent residence path for skilled workers who hold competitive language scores, evaluated credentials, and eligible work experience. Study permits: Helps students gain Canadian qualifications provided they choose a designated learning institution and map out realistic tuition and living costs.

Helps students gain Canadian qualifications provided they choose a designated learning institution and map out realistic tuition and living costs. Work permits: Suits professionals with a genuine Canadian job offer or internal transfer after verifying employer validity, salary terms, and permit conditions.

Suits professionals with a genuine Canadian job offer or internal transfer after verifying employer validity, salary terms, and permit conditions. Money planning: Gives all newcomers a smoother landing by separating formal IRCC proof-of-funds rules from daily setup expenses. passports of Canada on the top of an canadian flag

Get your application and documents ready Once you know your route, the next job is turning research into a file that is clear, complete, and easy to verify. Many refusals and delays happen because applicants start collecting documents too late or submit documents that do not match each other. A common order is: Check your passport validity and exact legal name Book your language test early Arrange your education assessment if your route needs one Collect work and study records, including employer letters Prepare police certificates, medicals, funds proof, and translations if needed Use this checklist before you submit anything: Passport details match all major documents

Employer letters list duties, dates, and hours clearly

Names are consistent across Indian academic and identity records

Translations are ready if any document is not in English or French

Proof of funds follow the current IRCC proof of funds rules

You are using the document list for your exact route, not a generic checklist A common issue for Indian applicants is inconsistent spelling across old school records, employment letters, and passports. Fixing that late can slow the whole process down.

Plan your money before you land Immigration costs are only part of the picture. You also need a plan for arrival costs, short-term housing, and how you will actually move money from India to Canada without losing too much to poor exchange rates or last-minute fees. Settlement funds and first-month costs Official proof of funds is the minimum amount some permanent residence applicants must show, not the full cost of relocating. A single applicant may meet the official threshold and still need more money for flights, short-term accommodation, a winter coat, transport, and a rental deposit. Before you choose a city, compare likely living costs with Expatica’s guide to the cost of living in Canada. Cost category Why it matters When it is paid What to check IRCC settlement funds Supports eligibility for some PR routes Before application and landing Current threshold and family size Flights and baggage One of the first large pre-move costs Before departure Airline rules and seasonal prices Temporary housing Gives you time to search safely First days or weeks Refund rules and location Rental deposit and setup Often needed before a long lease starts First month Province rules, lease terms, utilities Winter and daily essentials Newcomers often underestimate this First weeks Climate in your landing city How to move your money from India to Canada When you compare transfer options, look beyond the upfront fee. The real cost often comes from exchange-rate markup, transfer limits, delays, or poor tracking when you need the money urgently. Major local banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank may suit newcomers who want branch access after arrival. Some people also use the Wise account to hold and manage CAD before or after landing, or use Wise international money transfers to send funds from India to Canada with clear, upfront pricing. Because Wise is a licensed financial institution rather than a bank, it specialises on fast cross-border transfers at the mid-market rate. Feature availability and daily remittance limits depend on your country of residence, so checking current Wise pricing before transferring large sums is recommended Learn more about Wise Option What to check Best for Watch out for Major local banks Exchange rate, incoming fees, branch access People who want in-person support in Canada Markups and slower setup before arrival Specialist transfer provider Total cost, limits, tracking, delivery method Sending settlement funds internationally Route limits and verification timing Multi-currency accounts like Wise Ability to hold CAD and convert later Managing money across INR and CAD Feature availability varies by country Carrying cash or drafts Safety, declaration rules, access on arrival Small backup amounts only Loss risk and poor flexibility If you want a local everyday account once you land, compare the steps in Expatica’s guide to how to open a bank account in Canada.

Prepare for your first weeks in Canada Landing is only the start. Your first weeks usually go more smoothly if you deal with housing, identification, health cover, and work-readiness early. Housing, health coverage, and your SIN It is usually safer to land with temporary accommodation first, especially in expensive markets such as Toronto or Vancouver. That gives you time to understand neighbourhoods, commute times, and rental rules before signing a long lease. You will also need to apply for a Social Insurance Number (SIN), the official nine-digit identifier required to work legally in Canada and access public benefits or tax programs. Health coverage is separate, and provincial rules can differ, so check waiting periods and public coverage limits for your province. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more Editor in Canada Tarah Ren Insider tip In cities such as Toronto or Vancouver, many landlords may ask for Canadian credit history or local proof of income, so newcomers often start with a short-term stay and use references, savings proof, or a guarantor where provincial rules allow. Checklist for your first days: Confirm temporary accommodation and local transport

Review lease terms before paying any deposit

Apply for your SIN as soon as you can

Check when provincial health cover starts

Set up a local phone plan and a practical payment method Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Canada with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Jobs, credential recognition, and everyday life Many newcomers expect the job search to move fast, but it can take time, especially in regulated professions such as healthcare, engineering, or education. You may need a Canadian-style resume, local references, or licence recognition before you can work at your target level. Everyday life also takes adjustment. Weather, transit, shorter winter daylight, and local communication style can affect how settled you feel in the first month, even if the move itself went well.