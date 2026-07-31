Student Visas in Canada: 2026 Requirements and How to Apply

Key takeaways Topic What to know Study permit vs entry document In Canada, most students need a study permit, and some also need a temporary resident visa or an electronic travel authorization to travel. Core documents You usually need a letter of acceptance, passport, proof of funds, and often a PAL or TAL unless you are exempt. Proof of funds For applications received on or after 1 September 2025, students outside Quebec must show CAD 22,895 for living costs, plus tuition and travel. How to apply Most applicants must apply online through an IRCC account before travelling to Canada. Timelines Study permit processing time varies by country, and the safest place to check it is the IRCC processing times tool. *Information correct on 30th July 2026

What “student visa” means in Canada In Canada, most people who search for “student visas in Canada” are really looking for a study permit. A study permit is a document that allows you to study at a designated learning institution (DLI). Depending on your nationality, you may also need either a temporary resident visa (TRV), or an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to enter Canada. Your study permit gives you permission to study in Canada, while the TRV or eTA is your travel document for entering Canada. Things to bear in mind: You usually need a study permit for programs longer than 6 months.

Depending on your nationality, you may also need a TRV or eTA to travel to Canada.

A study permit is often issued for the length of your programme, although its validity can be limited by your passport’s expiry date.

Who needs a study permit in Canada? You will usually need a study permit if: Your program in Canada lasts more than 6 months

You will study at a post-secondary DLI and your program requires a permit

You may want to extend your studies after you arrive in Canada

Your school tells you a study permit is required for enrolment You can use the Canadian government’s study permit eligibility tool to check whether you need a permit to study in Canada.

Canada student visa requirements in 2026 The requirements for a study permit in Canada are fairly straightforward. You need to be accepted onto a valid study program, show proof of funds, and provide various documentary evidence to support your application. Documents you need Documentation to support your application usually includes: Letter of acceptance from your DLI

PAL or TAL where required, or proof you are exempt

Valid passport or other accepted travel document

Proof of funds

Letter of explanation

Biometrics, if IRCC asks for them

Medical exam or police certificate documents, if applicable

Any extra local visa office documents for your country or region Check documentary requirements before submission and make sure you include everything. A complete application does not guarantee approval, but an incomplete one is more likely to be delayed or returned. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Some Canadian schools only issue a PAL after you accept your offer and pay the required deposit, so allow extra time before submitting your study permit application. How much money you need to show Proof of funds is one of the most important aspects of your application. For study permit applications received on or after 1 September 2025, these are the minimum annual living-cost amounts for students studying outside Quebec. These amounts do not include tuition or transportation costs. Family members, including applicant Required living costs per year Tuition included? Transportation included? 1 CAD 22,895 No No 2 CAD 28,502 No No 3 CAD 35,040 No No *Information correct on 30th July 2026 You can usually show funds with recent bank statements for a bank account in your name, proof of tuition paid, a student loan, or a guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) where appropriate. Minimum proof is not the same as a realistic budget, so review the cost of living in Canada before you decide what you really need. One thing worth knowing is that IRCC expects you to support yourself without relying on future work In Canada.

How to apply online for a Canada study permit If you are applying for a Canadian study permit, following the official process in the correct order can help you avoid unnecessary delays. Choose a DLI. Make sure your school is on the official designated learning institution list. Get accepted. You need a valid letter of acceptance before you can apply. Obtain a PAL or TAL if required. Many applicants still need one, although some groups are exempt. Gather your documents. This usually includes proof of funds, passport, letter of acceptance, and letter of explanation. Create or sign in to your IRCC account. Most applicants must apply online. Complete the application carefully. Use the personalized checklist created for your situation. Pay the fees. The current base study permit fee is CAD 150, and biometrics are usually CAD 85 for one person. Check IRCC again before you pay in case fees change. Submit the application. Keep copies of everything you submit. Complete biometrics quickly. Do this as soon as you can after the instruction letter arrives. What slows applications down in practice? The following can delay your application: Incomplete applications

Weak or unclear proof of funds

Missing local visa office documents

Expired or invalid PAL or TAL letters This is different from a simple school application, because immigration officers assess both your documents and whether the plan makes sense. Unlike a university or college application, a study permit application is an immigration application, so IRCC assesses both your supporting documents and whether your study plans are genuine and credible.

Study permit processing times and what happens after approval Study permit processing times change regularly, and it varies depending on the country or territory you apply from. IRCC’s processing time tool gives an estimate rather than a guarantee. Your application may still take longer if it is incomplete, requires additional checks, or is waiting for biometrics or other requested documents. After approval, most applicants outside Canada receive a letter of introduction and, if needed, a TRV or eTA to enable their move to Canada. Travel with your passport, letter of introduction, letter of acceptance, and evidence that you still meet the financial requirements. A border services officer makes the final decision on whether you may enter Canada and issues your study permit if everything is in order. If your start date is getting close and your file is still pending, contact your school as soon as possible. Many DLIs can explain deferral or late-arrival policies, which may help you avoid losing your place. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more

Paying tuition, transferring funds, and banking in Canada Planning your finances starts before your classes begin. In your first few weeks, you may need to pay a tuition deposit, rent and a security deposit, transport costs, phone bills, groceries, and other setup expenses before you receive any regular income. Option 📥 Common use 💰 Fees visibility 🚀 Speed ✅ What to verify School payment portal Tuition and deposits Usually clear at checkout Varies Accepted currencies and extra service fees Bank wire transfer Large tuition or savings transfers Can be less clear Varies Sending fee, exchange rate margin, receiving fee Major local banks, such as RBC, TD Canada Trust, and Scotiabank Daily banking after arrival Usually clear for account fees Good for local use Newcomer account terms and branch ID checks Regulated money transfer providers Cross-border support from family Often clearer upfront Varies by route Transfer limits and school payment rules *Information correct on 30th July 2026 Students or parents can use Wise money transfers to send money to Canada with low, upfront fees. You can also open a Wise account to hold money and get paid in Canadian dollars. The Wise debit card can also be a great option with no monthly fees. You can use your Wise card for convenient shopping in-stores or online, while you’re in Canada or abroad. Go to Wise Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Some newcomer bank offers still require an in-person ID check after arrival, so keep enough accessible funds for your first week instead of depending on instant full account access. Banking Banking in Canada Read more

Common mistakes and 2026 rule changes to watch Mixing up “visa” and “study permit.” If you do not understand the difference, you can miss a required travel document even after your study permit is approved.

If you do not understand the difference, you can miss a required travel document even after your study permit is approved. Applying before your PAL or TAL is ready. Many applicants still need one, and if it is required, IRCC expects it to be included with the application.

Many applicants still need one, and if it is required, IRCC expects it to be included with the application. Showing only the minimum proof of funds. Meeting the published minimum does not guarantee approval. Officers also consider whether your funds are genuine, available, and sufficient for your circumstances.

Meeting the published minimum does not guarantee approval. Officers also consider whether your funds are genuine, available, and sufficient for your circumstances. Relying on outdated online advice. Canada’s international student rules have changed quickly, especially around student permit caps, PAL/TAL exemptions, and changing schools.

Canada’s international student rules have changed quickly, especially around student permit caps, PAL/TAL exemptions, and changing schools. Assuming a complete application guarantees approval. It does not. IRCC still assesses your documents, your financial situation, and whether you meet study permit requirements. 💡 For 2026, the biggest study permit updates include: The continued international student cap

New PAL/TAL exemptions for eligible master’s and doctoral students at public DLIs from 1 January 2026

Higher living cost requirements than many older guides still show

Stricter rules around changing schools If you are applying in 2026, check the latest IRCC guidance shortly before you submit your application, as the requirements can change.