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Tipping etiquette in Canada for expats: What to tip and when

Navigate tipping etiquette in Canada with confidence, from restaurant bills to taxi apps and hotel stays.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated

If you’re still settling after moving to Canada, this guide shows where tips are expected, what is normal, and how to handle awkward card-machine prompts without overpaying.

Key takeaways

  • Restaurants: Standard sit-down dining calls for a 15% to 20% tip on the pre-tax subtotal, but always review your receipt for an auto-gratuity before adding extra.
  • Bars or cafés: Leaving CAD 1 to CAD 2 per drink or tipping 15% to 20% on a running tab works best for full service, whereas a jar at the counter is strictly voluntary.
  • Taxis or rideshares: Adding 10% to 15% covers standard trips, though simply rounding up to the nearest couple of dollars is typical on shorter fares.
  • Delivery: Tipping 10% to 15% (or CAD 2 to CAD 5 for smaller orders) keeps couriers happy, especially if they navigate bad weather or multiple flights of stairs.
  • Hotels: Set aside CAD 2 to CAD 5 daily for housekeeping and CAD 1 to CAD 2 per bag for bell staff, leaving cash in plain sight so the right team member gets it.
Employee holding tablet for tip payment in cafe and customer touching it to pay tip; Shutterstock ID 2574433039; purchase_order: Owned Sites; job: expatica

When tipping is expected in Canada

Tipping in Canada is customary in many service settings, but it is usually not a legal requirement in everyday situations. The key question is whether you got full service or simple counter service.

  • Full-service meals, table service, and bar service usually come with a tip.
  • Taxis, ride-hailing, hotel housekeeping, bell staff, and delivery drivers are commonly tipped.
  • Coffee counters, takeout, food trucks, and self-serve spots are more optional.
  • Check the bill first, because larger groups may already have gratuity added.

Restaurants, bars, and cafés

At sit-down restaurants, bars with table service, and cafés where someone looks after your table, a tip is normally expected. Coffee counters, takeout, and food trucks are different, where no tip or a small round-up can both be fine.

Taxis, rideshares, hotels, and delivery apps

Taxis and ride-hailing rides are usually tipped, and so are food deliveries, hotel housekeeping, and bell staff. One thing worth knowing is that people often tip a bit more when the job is harder, such as bad weather, heavy bags, extra stairs, or a difficult apartment drop-off.

Standard tipping percentages for common services

ServiceUsual rangeBase it onTip more ifQuick example
Sit-down restaurants15% to 20%Pre-tax subtotalService was especially attentiveCAD 100 before tax, CAD 15 to CAD 20 tip
BarsCAD 1 to CAD 2 per drink or 15% to 20% of the tabDrink count or pre-tax tabComplex cocktails or long table service2 drinks, often CAD 2 to CAD 4 total
Taxis and ride-hailing10% to 15%FareTraffic, luggage, weather, longer helpCAD 20 ride, around CAD 2 to CAD 3
Delivery apps10% to 15% or a small flat amountOrder sizeDistance, stairs, snow, large bagsSmall order, often CAD 2 to CAD 5
HotelsHousekeeping CAD 2 to CAD 5 a day, bell staff CAD 1 to CAD 2 per bagPer day or per bagLuxury service or special requestsTwo bags, usually CAD 2 to CAD 4
image of insider

Editor in Canada

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

In many Canadian sit-down restaurants, locals may still think of 15% on the pre-tax subtotal as the baseline, even if the machine suggests 18% or 20% on the final total.

A simple example helps to know what to expact. If your meal is CAD 100 before tax and CAD 113 after tax, 15% on the pre-tax amount is CAD 15, while 18% on the taxed total becomes CAD 20.34.

How to handle card terminal tip prompts

In Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and other busy spots, it is common to see 18%, 20%, or 25% appear first on the payment machine. Although you should take ths as more of a prompt, not a rule.

  1. Pause before tapping, because terminals move quickly.
  2. Check whether the prompt is a percentage or a dollar amount.
  3. Look at the bill for an automatic gratuity or service charge first, especially for larger groups.
  4. If you want to tip on the pre-tax subtotal, use the custom tip option instead of the preset amount.
  5. Confirm the final total in CAD before you pay.
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Paying tips smoothly with cash or card

Cash is still essential for tipping hotel housekeeping, bell staff, or leaving a quick gratuity at small counters, but cards are far more convenient for restaurant bills, rideshares, and app-based services.

  • Keep CAD cash on hand: Small bills ($2 and $5 CAD) work best for hotel staff and door-to-door deliveries where tap terminals aren’t available.
  • Use card for clear expense tracking: Paying by card creates an automatic digital record of your purchases, showing the subtotal, local tax, and added tip separately.
  • Spend directly in local currency with Wise: If you are travelling from abroad, spending with a Wise card lets you pay directly in Canadian dollars using mid-market exchange rates, helping you avoid the high foreign exchange markup fees that traditional credit cards often add to everyday dining and travel bills.

If you need to pull out cash upon landing, keep in mind that local machines operated by RBC, TD, or Scotiabank, as well as independent network ATMs, usually charge their own out-of-network processing fees. If you use a Wise card for withdrawals, note that fee-free allowances are limited, so it is usually cheaper to tap your card for routine spending and reserve cash withdrawals for smaller setup amounts. To explore rates and spending limits before you travel, review the official Wise card features for Canada.

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Provincial and city nuances to know

Generally, the tipping pattern is fairly similar across Canada, but the pressure can feel stronger in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and tourist-heavy places like Banff. Smaller towns may feel less aggressive, especially at counters, even when the same terminal software appears.

Common tipping mistakes foreigners make

Steer clear of awkward moments and accidental overspending by keeping an eye out for these frequent tipping blunders.

  • Adding a tip on top of automatic gratuity, which is common with larger groups.
  • Assuming every counter prompt must be accepted, even when the service was self-serve.
  • Forgetting hotel housekeeping, which is easy to do on longer stays.
  • Using foreign cash instead of Canadian dollars, which can be awkward for staff to exchange.
  • Treating the first terminal percentage as mandatory, when it is only a preset suggestion.

FAQ

FAQs

Do you tip on the pre-tax or post-tax bill in Canada?

Many people still think in terms of the pre-tax subtotal, especially for restaurant service. Card machines often calculate suggestions on the total after tax, so use the custom tip option if you want to stick to a pre-tax calculation.

How much should I tip Uber drivers and delivery apps in Canada?

A practical range is usually 10% to 15%, or a modest flat amount on a small order. Tip more when the weather is rough, the driver handles luggage, or the delivery involves distance, stairs, or a hard-to-find apartment.

Should you tip at coffee shops, takeout counters, and self-serve places in Canada?

These prompts are common, but they are not the same as full-service dining. A small round-up can be kind, but no tip can also be also acceptable when the interaction is brief or fully self-serve.

Do tipping customs change in Quebec or other provinces?

The overall pattern is fairly consistent across Canada. What changes most is the language on terminals, local city expectations, and how often you see higher preset prompts, especially in Quebec and large urban centres.

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
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