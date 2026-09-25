Tipping etiquette in Canada for expats: What to tip and when

If you’re still settling after moving to Canada, this guide shows where tips are expected, what is normal, and how to handle awkward card-machine prompts without overpaying.

When tipping is expected in Canada

Tipping in Canada is customary in many service settings, but it is usually not a legal requirement in everyday situations. The key question is whether you got full service or simple counter service.

Full-service meals, table service, and bar service usually come with a tip.

Taxis, ride-hailing, hotel housekeeping, bell staff, and delivery drivers are commonly tipped.

Coffee counters, takeout, food trucks, and self-serve spots are more optional.

Check the bill first, because larger groups may already have gratuity added.

Restaurants, bars, and cafés

At sit-down restaurants, bars with table service, and cafés where someone looks after your table, a tip is normally expected. Coffee counters, takeout, and food trucks are different, where no tip or a small round-up can both be fine.

Taxis, rideshares, hotels, and delivery apps

Taxis and ride-hailing rides are usually tipped, and so are food deliveries, hotel housekeeping, and bell staff. One thing worth knowing is that people often tip a bit more when the job is harder, such as bad weather, heavy bags, extra stairs, or a difficult apartment drop-off.