Tipping etiquette in Canada for expats: What to tip and when

Cultural Integration
Navigate tipping etiquette in Canada with confidence, from restaurant bills to taxi apps and hotel stays.
If you’re still settling after moving to Canada, this guide shows where tips are expected, what is normal, and how to handle awkward card-machine prompts without overpaying.
Tipping in Canada is customary in many service settings, but it is usually not a legal requirement in everyday situations. The key question is whether you got full service or simple counter service.
At sit-down restaurants, bars with table service, and cafés where someone looks after your table, a tip is normally expected. Coffee counters, takeout, and food trucks are different, where no tip or a small round-up can both be fine.
Taxis and ride-hailing rides are usually tipped, and so are food deliveries, hotel housekeeping, and bell staff. One thing worth knowing is that people often tip a bit more when the job is harder, such as bad weather, heavy bags, extra stairs, or a difficult apartment drop-off.
|Service
|Usual range
|Base it on
|Tip more if
|Quick example
|Sit-down restaurants
|15% to 20%
|Pre-tax subtotal
|Service was especially attentive
|CAD 100 before tax, CAD 15 to CAD 20 tip
|Bars
|CAD 1 to CAD 2 per drink or 15% to 20% of the tab
|Drink count or pre-tax tab
|Complex cocktails or long table service
|2 drinks, often CAD 2 to CAD 4 total
|Taxis and ride-hailing
|10% to 15%
|Fare
|Traffic, luggage, weather, longer help
|CAD 20 ride, around CAD 2 to CAD 3
|Delivery apps
|10% to 15% or a small flat amount
|Order size
|Distance, stairs, snow, large bags
|Small order, often CAD 2 to CAD 5
|Hotels
|Housekeeping CAD 2 to CAD 5 a day, bell staff CAD 1 to CAD 2 per bag
|Per day or per bag
|Luxury service or special requests
|Two bags, usually CAD 2 to CAD 4
Editor in Canada
Tarah Ren
In many Canadian sit-down restaurants, locals may still think of 15% on the pre-tax subtotal as the baseline, even if the machine suggests 18% or 20% on the final total.
A simple example helps to know what to expact. If your meal is CAD 100 before tax and CAD 113 after tax, 15% on the pre-tax amount is CAD 15, while 18% on the taxed total becomes CAD 20.34.
In Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and other busy spots, it is common to see 18%, 20%, or 25% appear first on the payment machine. Although you should take ths as more of a prompt, not a rule.
Cash is still essential for tipping hotel housekeeping, bell staff, or leaving a quick gratuity at small counters, but cards are far more convenient for restaurant bills, rideshares, and app-based services.
If you need to pull out cash upon landing, keep in mind that local machines operated by RBC, TD, or Scotiabank, as well as independent network ATMs, usually charge their own out-of-network processing fees. If you use a Wise card for withdrawals, note that fee-free allowances are limited, so it is usually cheaper to tap your card for routine spending and reserve cash withdrawals for smaller setup amounts. To explore rates and spending limits before you travel, review the official Wise card features for Canada.
Generally, the tipping pattern is fairly similar across Canada, but the pressure can feel stronger in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and tourist-heavy places like Banff. Smaller towns may feel less aggressive, especially at counters, even when the same terminal software appears.
Steer clear of awkward moments and accidental overspending by keeping an eye out for these frequent tipping blunders.
FAQ
Many people still think in terms of the pre-tax subtotal, especially for restaurant service. Card machines often calculate suggestions on the total after tax, so use the custom tip option if you want to stick to a pre-tax calculation.
A practical range is usually 10% to 15%, or a modest flat amount on a small order. Tip more when the weather is rough, the driver handles luggage, or the delivery involves distance, stairs, or a hard-to-find apartment.
These prompts are common, but they are not the same as full-service dining. A small round-up can be kind, but no tip can also be also acceptable when the interaction is brief or fully self-serve.
The overall pattern is fairly consistent across Canada. What changes most is the language on terminals, local city expectations, and how often you see higher preset prompts, especially in Quebec and large urban centres.
Information checked 31st August 2026
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