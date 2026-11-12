Expat communities in Canada: a newcomer guide

Key takeaways Toronto: Offers a broad range of newcomer services and community options if you prefer a large-city setting.

Offers a broad range of newcomer services and community options if you prefer a large-city setting. Combine online and offline: Pair one online group with one weekly in-person activity, because repeated contact matters more than one big event.

Pair one online group with one weekly in-person activity, because repeated contact matters more than one big event. Start locally: Libraries, community centres, and newcomer services can be more useful than groups explicitly labelled as expat communities.

Libraries, community centres, and newcomer services can be more useful than groups explicitly labelled as expat communities. Montreal: Basic French can make everyday participation easier, even when a group also operates in English.

Basic French can make everyday participation easier, even when a group also operates in English. Check activity: Look at recent posts, moderation, and event details before relying on an online group.

What expat communities in Canada are really like Canada does not have one single expat scene. Statistics Canada says immigrants made up 23% of the population in 2021, and much of that diversity sits in large urban centres, so useful networks are spread across many smaller groups. Search beyond “expat groups Canada”. Terms like newcomer, settlement, international, or your city plus neighbourhood often work better. The Canada.ca newcomer services page shows how settling in and meeting people often overlap. newcomer groups Toronto

settlement services plus your city

English conversation circle or French conversation group plus your neighbourhood

international professionals, alumni, or hobby keywords plus your city Wise for managing money while you settle in Canada Manage money from abroad: Hold and convert supported currencies while you settle into life in Canada.

Cover everyday spending: If eligible, use your linked Wise card for expenses such as transit, coffees, classes, and meetups.

Check costs before moving money: Review current conversion fees, card availability, limits, and product terms before relying on Wise. Learn more about the Wise account

Best cities for expats in Canada There is no single best answer for expat life in Canada. The best cities for expats in Canada depend on scale, cost, language, and how easily you can keep showing up. City Community and language Cost Easy first step Toronto Largest mix, mostly English High Library programs and newcomer kiosks Vancouver International, outdoors, mostly English High Hiking, sports, community-centre classes Montreal Bilingual, French-first, strong arts scene Medium to high Language meetups and cultural events Calgary Growing newcomer and work networks, English Medium Volunteer or recreation groups Ottawa Bilingual, civic, tech, student networks Medium Community and language events Halifax Smaller, friendlier network effect, English Medium Local classes and volunteer programs Toronto Toronto offers newcomers a wide range of international, professional, hobby, faith, and neighbourhood communities to explore. Public spaces do a lot of community work here. Toronto’s newcomer services kiosks link residents to settlement workers, referrals, and language-specific help, while libraries and community centres give you repeat, lower-pressure places to return to. Vancouver Vancouver attracts newcomers who want international communities, outdoor living, and lifestyle-led networks. The trade-off is cost, and some groups can feel transient, so pick activities you can realistically repeat. Start with sports leagues, hiking clubs, volunteer events, community-centre programs, and newcomer-serving organizations. These usually make it easier to see the same people again. Montreal Montreal suits culturally curious newcomers, students, creatives, and anyone comfortable living in a city where French plays a central role in public life. French is the official language of Quebec, so learning some French can make everyday interactions and participation easier. Many groups work in English and French, but basic French can help with everyday interactions and group participation, especially outside tourist-heavy areas. Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax These cities offer smaller but often more accessible communities. Calgary: Suits newcomers who want professional growth and more room in the budget.

Suits newcomers who want professional growth and more room in the budget. Ottawa: Fits government, tech, student, and bilingual networks.

Fits government, tech, student, and bilingual networks. Halifax: Works well if you want a smaller-city feel and easier repeat encounters. Cultural Integration Tipping etiquette in Canada Read more

Where to find expat groups and newcomer networks Mix one large online platform with one local institution and one repeat in-person habit. Facebook groups for your city or neighbourhood

Meetup for language, work, sports, and hobby events

Eventbrite for talks, workshops, and public meetups

Library and community-centre calendars for recurring low-cost events

Municipal or settlement-service pages for newcomer programs and supports Online groups and social apps Facebook expat groups Canada searches can help, but they work best for discovery, not as your whole plan. InterNations, LinkedIn groups, and some city-specific WhatsApp or Discord chats can also point you toward real meetups. Check dates before you rely on any group. Look for recent posts, clear moderation, recurring events, and real conversations, not just promotion. Expatica has not vetted third-party groups or organizers, so confirm details yourself before attending. Local places that help you meet people offline Canada’s best community spaces are often ordinary public places. Libraries, community centres, settlement agencies, volunteer groups, recreation leagues, co-working events, and conversation circles all lower cost and lower awkwardness. That matters if you are shy, busy, or on a budget. A weekly library circle or class gives you something to talk about right away. The IRCC newcomer services finder can help eligible newcomers outside Quebec locate settlement support, informal language learning, and community programs. If you live in Quebec, use the province’s integration support services instead. Pick one weekly activity you can afford to repeat.

Stay within 30 to 40 minutes from home if you can.

Choose public, well-described events for your first meetup. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more