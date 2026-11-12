Expat communities in Canada: a newcomer guide

The first few weeks in Canada can feel lonely, even in a busy city. This guide shows you where expat communities in Canada are strongest and how to meet people in practical, low-pressure ways. You do not need to find the perfect group on day one. Newcomer programs, settlement workers, libraries, hobby groups, and neighbourhood activities can all help you build connections, while practical basics such as health coverage in Canada also matter while you settle in. The best fit depends on your city, language, and lifestyle, so this guide compares cities first, then shows where to search and how to get started.
Key takeaways
- Toronto: Offers a broad range of newcomer services and community options if you prefer a large-city setting.
- Combine online and offline: Pair one online group with one weekly in-person activity, because repeated contact matters more than one big event.
- Start locally: Libraries, community centres, and newcomer services can be more useful than groups explicitly labelled as expat communities.
- Montreal: Basic French can make everyday participation easier, even when a group also operates in English.
- Check activity: Look at recent posts, moderation, and event details before relying on an online group.
What expat communities in Canada are really like
Canada does not have one single expat scene. Statistics Canada says immigrants made up 23% of the population in 2021, and much of that diversity sits in large urban centres, so useful networks are spread across many smaller groups.
Search beyond “expat groups Canada”. Terms like newcomer, settlement, international, or your city plus neighbourhood often work better. The Canada.ca newcomer services page shows how settling in and meeting people often overlap.
- newcomer groups Toronto
- settlement services plus your city
- English conversation circle or French conversation group plus your neighbourhood
- international professionals, alumni, or hobby keywords plus your city
Wise for managing money while you settle in Canada
- Manage money from abroad: Hold and convert supported currencies while you settle into life in Canada.
- Cover everyday spending: If eligible, use your linked Wise card for expenses such as transit, coffees, classes, and meetups.
- Check costs before moving money: Review current conversion fees, card availability, limits, and product terms before relying on Wise.
Best cities for expats in Canada
There is no single best answer for expat life in Canada. The best cities for expats in Canada depend on scale, cost, language, and how easily you can keep showing up.
|City
|Community and language
|Cost
|Easy first step
|Toronto
|Largest mix, mostly English
|High
|Library programs and newcomer kiosks
|Vancouver
|International, outdoors, mostly English
|High
|Hiking, sports, community-centre classes
|Montreal
|Bilingual, French-first, strong arts scene
|Medium to high
|Language meetups and cultural events
|Calgary
|Growing newcomer and work networks, English
|Medium
|Volunteer or recreation groups
|Ottawa
|Bilingual, civic, tech, student networks
|Medium
|Community and language events
|Halifax
|Smaller, friendlier network effect, English
|Medium
|Local classes and volunteer programs
Toronto
Toronto offers newcomers a wide range of international, professional, hobby, faith, and neighbourhood communities to explore.
Public spaces do a lot of community work here. Toronto’s newcomer services kiosks link residents to settlement workers, referrals, and language-specific help, while libraries and community centres give you repeat, lower-pressure places to return to.
Vancouver
Vancouver attracts newcomers who want international communities, outdoor living, and lifestyle-led networks. The trade-off is cost, and some groups can feel transient, so pick activities you can realistically repeat.
Start with sports leagues, hiking clubs, volunteer events, community-centre programs, and newcomer-serving organizations. These usually make it easier to see the same people again.
Montreal
Montreal suits culturally curious newcomers, students, creatives, and anyone comfortable living in a city where French plays a central role in public life. French is the official language of Quebec, so learning some French can make everyday interactions and participation easier.
Many groups work in English and French, but basic French can help with everyday interactions and group participation, especially outside tourist-heavy areas.
Calgary, Ottawa, and Halifax
These cities offer smaller but often more accessible communities.
- Calgary: Suits newcomers who want professional growth and more room in the budget.
- Ottawa: Fits government, tech, student, and bilingual networks.
- Halifax: Works well if you want a smaller-city feel and easier repeat encounters.
Where to find expat groups and newcomer networks
Mix one large online platform with one local institution and one repeat in-person habit.
- Facebook groups for your city or neighbourhood
- Meetup for language, work, sports, and hobby events
- Eventbrite for talks, workshops, and public meetups
- Library and community-centre calendars for recurring low-cost events
- Municipal or settlement-service pages for newcomer programs and supports
Online groups and social apps
Facebook expat groups Canada searches can help, but they work best for discovery, not as your whole plan. InterNations, LinkedIn groups, and some city-specific WhatsApp or Discord chats can also point you toward real meetups.
Check dates before you rely on any group. Look for recent posts, clear moderation, recurring events, and real conversations, not just promotion. Expatica has not vetted third-party groups or organizers, so confirm details yourself before attending.
Local places that help you meet people offline
Canada’s best community spaces are often ordinary public places. Libraries, community centres, settlement agencies, volunteer groups, recreation leagues, co-working events, and conversation circles all lower cost and lower awkwardness.
That matters if you are shy, busy, or on a budget. A weekly library circle or class gives you something to talk about right away. The IRCC newcomer services finder can help eligible newcomers outside Quebec locate settlement support, informal language learning, and community programs. If you live in Quebec, use the province’s integration support services instead.
- Pick one weekly activity you can afford to repeat.
- Stay within 30 to 40 minutes from home if you can.
- Choose public, well-described events for your first meetup.
How to meet people as a newcomer without it feeling awkward
Making friends in Canada usually depends less on a brilliant first impression and more on calm, repeated contact. Ask simple questions about the event, the neighbourhood, or what people usually attend next.
Follow up while the chat is fresh. A short message, a coffee nearby, or “Are you coming next week?” is often enough to turn one meeting into a second one.
A simple first-30-days plan
Week 1: Search your city using newcomer, settlement, neighbourhood, and hobby terms. Shortlist one online group, one library or community-centre activity, and one weekend event.
Week 2: Attend one low-pressure event, ideally a free library session, volunteer shift, or language circle. Introduce yourself to two people and stay a little after the activity ends.
Week 3: Follow up with one person and return to one place you already tried. For example, join a local Facebook group, attend a free library conversation circle, and say yes to one coffee or walk afterwards.
Week 4: Keep the activity that felt welcoming, drop the one that was inactive or too far away, and add one new routine only if your time and budget allow it.
Common mistakes and safety checks
If money is tight, choose routines you can repeat without strain. Saving money in Canada can help keep social plans realistic.
- Relying on one big group: Large Facebook groups are good for leads, but rarely build community on their own.
- Ignoring recency: Big member numbers do not mean a group is active.
- Travelling too far: Long journeys make repeat attendance harder.
- Expecting instant closeness: Many good connections start as familiar faces.
- Ignoring French in Montreal: Even basic French can help first interactions.
- Oversharing too early: Meet in public, tell someone where you are going, and do not share sensitive personal or financial details in chats.
- Showing up blind: Confirm the time, venue, cost, and organizer before you leave home.
While you are settling in, small payments add up fast, from transit and coffees to language classes and weekend meetups. If you are still moving money from abroad or managing more than one currency, the Wise card can be a practical day-to-day spending tool during that transition.
Keep the role simple. For a fuller overview, see Expatica’s guide to using the Wise card and check the official Wise Canada card page for current availability, fees, limits, eligibility, and supported features before you apply or rely on it.
Conclusion
Building a community in Canada usually happens through repetition rather than one perfect event. Choose places and activities close enough to return to, use online groups mainly for discovery, and give promising connections a second chance to develop. Your best combination will depend on your city, language, budget, and interests, so keep what feels welcoming and drop what does not.
FAQ
Expat communities in Canada
Which Canadian city is best for expats?
Toronto is usually a strong starting point if you want scale and variety. Vancouver suits outdoor and lifestyle-led networks, Montreal offers bilingual and cultural communities, and smaller cities can make repeat social contact easier.
How can I make friends in Canada as a newcomer?
Focus on repeated, low-pressure contact. Try one online discovery channel and one recurring offline activity, then follow up with people you would like to see again.
Are Facebook expat groups in Canada worth joining?
They can be useful for discovery, but check recent activity, moderation, and whether the group leads to real local meetups. Pair online groups with local institutions and recurring in-person activities.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Immigration, diversity, and urban settlement data from the 2021 Canadian census, Statistics Canada – The Canadian census: A rich portrait of the country's religious and ethnocultural diversity
- Official guidance and services for people settling in Canada, Canada.ca – Newcomer services
- Finder for free settlement, language, and community services by location, IRCC – Find free newcomer services near you
- Local settlement referrals and newcomer support available through Toronto kiosks, City of Toronto – Newcomer Services Kiosks
- Current Toronto Public Library events and newcomer activities, Toronto Public Library – Events
- Current Wise card availability, limits, eligibility, and product information for Canada, Wise – Currency Card | Multi-Currency Card