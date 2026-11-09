Buying a used car in Canada: Inspection list for foreigners

Key takeaways Check the VIN: Make sure it matches the car and paperwork. A mismatched or altered VIN is a reason to walk away.

Make sure it matches the car and paperwork. A mismatched or altered VIN is a reason to walk away. Review the history: Check reported damage, recalls, liens, branding, and ownership history before committing to the car.

Check reported damage, recalls, liens, branding, and ownership history before committing to the car. Inspect rust carefully: Canadian road salt can cause costly corrosion, particularly around rocker panels, brake and fuel lines, wheel wells, and suspension components.

Canadian road salt can cause costly corrosion, particularly around rocker panels, brake and fuel lines, wheel wells, and suspension components. Test-drive and get a PPI: A structured drive and independent pre-purchase inspection can reveal issues that are easy to miss during a visual check.

A structured drive and independent pre-purchase inspection can reveal issues that are easy to miss during a visual check. Protect the transaction: Do not pay until the seller, paperwork, ownership trail, and payment method all make sense. Wise for preparing your used car payment in CAD Prepare CAD early: Hold and convert funds before you agree on a price

Pay after the checks: Send money once the VIN, PPI and paperwork line up

See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you send money to Canada Learn more about the Wise account

What to do before you meet the seller A good used car checklist in Canada starts before the viewing. If the seller will not share the VIN, service history, or ownership details in advance, that saves you a wasted trip and may save you from a scam. Before you leave, bring a flashlight, an old mat or towel for kneeling, paper towel, your phone, and a second person if possible. Newcomers should also keep insurance questions ready, because registration and coverage can move quickly once you decide to buy. Expatica’s guide to car insurance in Canada explains the wider insurance context. Insurance Car insurance in Canada Read more Check the VIN, history report, recalls, and liens first Ask for the full 17-character VIN before you book the visit. Use it to order a CARFAX Canada report, check Transport Canada recalls, and search the CPIC stolen vehicle tool where relevant. A common question is whether a history report is enough. It is not. It helps you spot reported accidents, liens, branding, theft flags, and ownership clues, but it cannot prove current mechanical condition or rule out unreported repairs. Match the VIN on the dashboard, driver’s door, permit, and report.

Check for salvage, rebuilt, or odometer discrepancy notes.

Look for gaps in ownership history or a seller story that does not match the report.

Confirm whether the report includes a lien check, as not every report type does.

Walk away if the seller refuses the VIN or says you can check it after payment.

Know the province rules before you go Province notes below were last checked in July 2026. Use them as a starting point, then verify the live rules before you hand over money, because private-sale paperwork, inspections, and tax handling are not the same across Canada. Province Private-sale paperwork Lien and inspection notes Where to register Ontario Seller must provide a UVIP, plus bill of sale and transfer section of the permit. Buyer should check lien information in the UVIP. Registration is generally due within six days. Safety requirements depend on the transfer context. ServiceOntario Alberta Use the Alberta private seller guide and a standard bill of sale. Get a vehicle information report, lien search, and CPIC check. Out-of-province vehicles may need inspection. Registry agent British Columbia Follow the ICBC used-vehicle checklist and confirm registration details. Run a lien search and stolen-vehicle check. Mechanical inspection is strongly recommended. Autoplan broker Québec Use SAAQ transfer rules through SAAQclic or a service outlet if eligible. Check debt history through RDPRM. Used vehicles from outside Québec and vehicles stored for more than 12 months require a mechanical inspection before being put into operation. A vehicle declared irreparable because of flood damage cannot be put back on the road. SAAQ or SAAQclic Transportation Buying a car in Canada: Complete guide for expats and residents Read more

Check the exterior and rust-prone areas carefully Inspect the car in full daylight when the body is dry. Dirt, rain, and evening shadows hide ripples, paint mismatch, and bubbling rust that can tell you more about the car’s past than the seller’s description does. In Canada, exterior checks matter more than many newcomers expect because winter driving, road salt, and freeze-thaw cycles can speed up underbody corrosion. A clean interior does not cancel out serious rust underneath. Rust hotspot What to look for Why it matters Rocker panels Bubbling paint, swollen seams, soft metal Often expensive structural rust Wheel wells Flaking metal, rough edges, fresh undercoating Common salt-damage zone Brake and fuel lines Heavy scaling or wet spots Safety risk and potentially costly repairs Subframe and suspension mounts Deep rust, cracks, fresh patching Can affect roadworthiness Trunk floor and door bottoms Dampness, holes, rust stains May suggest leaks or hidden corrosion Inspect paint, panel gaps, glass, lights, and tires Start with a slow walk around the vehicle. Uneven panel gaps, overspray on rubber trims, or one panel that looks newer than the rest can point to past crash repairs. Small cosmetic marks are common, but misaligned panels and badly repaired damage are harder to price safely. Check the windshield, lamps, and tires next. Cracked glass, cloudy lights, and uneven tire wear can all turn into near-term costs. Uneven wear can also hint at alignment, suspension, or accident issues. Compare paint colour and texture from panel to panel.

Check that doors, hood, and trunk open and close cleanly.

Look for cracks, chips, and moisture inside lamps.

Check tire tread depth across the whole tire, not just the edge.

Stop the process if damage looks structural rather than cosmetic. Focus on undercarriage rust and hidden corrosion hotspots Canadian road salt makes underbody checks essential. Surface rust on older parts is common, but deep scaling, holes, soft metal, or leaking brake and fuel lines need expert attention. Check rocker panels behind the doors.

Look inside all four wheel wells.

Inspect brake lines and fuel lines for heavy corrosion.

Check subframes and suspension mounts for flaking rust.

Lift the trunk mat and look for dampness or rust in the floor.

Look under the door bottoms for bubbling paint or swelling seams.

Check the mechanical basics and the cabin You do not need to be a mechanic to do a useful first screen. The aim here is to spot clues that justify a lower offer, a deeper inspection, or a quick exit. This is different from a full PPI. You are checking for obvious trouble before you spend more time and money, not trying to certify the car yourself. Look at fluids, the cold start, and obvious engine-bay issues Try to see the car on a true cold start. A warm engine can hide hard starts, rattles, smoke, and warning lights that only show up when the vehicle has been sitting. Open the hood and look for signs of neglect. Dirty fluid is not always a deal-breaker, but unusual fluid condition can justify closer mechanical investigation. Check for fresh leaks under the car and around the engine bay.

Look at oil and coolant condition if it is safe to do so.

Watch for battery corrosion and cracked belts.

Listen for knocking, squealing, or rough idle on startup.

Be cautious if you see persistent smoke or fluids that look abnormal. Test dashboard lights, electronics, odours, and seatbelts Turn the key to ignition before startup and make sure the warning lights appear, then go out as expected. If ABS, airbag, or engine lights stay on, you need a clear explanation and a PPI that checks the codes. Inside the cabin, trust your nose as much as your eyes. Musty smells, damp carpets, or a strong air freshener can point to leaks, mildew, or flood history. A recently cleared fault code may also prevent a warning light from appearing immediately, so vague stories about a “small reset” deserve caution. Test windows, locks, heat, AC, radio, and wipers.

Check seatbelts latch and retract properly.

Feel carpets in the front and trunk for moisture.

Treat persistent warning lights as a reason to pause, not guess.

Use the test drive and PPI to confirm what you saw The test drive is where small concerns become real patterns. Keep the radio off, pick a route with city speeds and a faster road if possible, and give yourself time to notice how the car behaves when you brake, turn, and accelerate. A common mistake is thinking a smooth short drive replaces an inspection. It does not. Some problems may not become apparent during a short drive around the block. Follow a structured test-drive checklist 1 Start from idle and listen for rough running or shaking. 2 Drive on a straight road and see if the car pulls left or right. 3 Brake gently, then more firmly, and watch for vibration or noise. 4 Test steering at low and moderate speed, including tight turns. 5 Check acceleration and transmission shifts for hesitation, slipping, or jolts. 6 At higher speed, listen for wheel-bearing noise, wind leaks, or vibration through the seat and steering wheel. If something feels off, do not talk yourself out of it. Write it down and ask the mechanic to check that exact issue during the PPI. Book an independent pre-purchase inspection before paying An independent pre-purchase inspection, or PPI, is usually your best final filter. CARFAX Canada says a safety inspection often costs around CAD 100 to CAD 200, though detailed checks, body-shop reviews, and local labour rates can push the price higher. Even at the lower end, that cost can be small compared with buying a car with major hidden problems. If the vehicle has accident history, visible corrosion, or suspicious repairs, consider both a general mechanic and a body shop. Rust, alignment, and structural repairs are not always obvious from a basic glance under the hood. Ask for a written summary and repair estimate.

Share the history report and your concern list with the shop.

Use the PPI to renegotiate or walk away, not just to confirm the sale.

Treat refusal of an independent PPI as a major red flag.