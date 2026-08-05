Car insurance in Canada: Guide for expats

Key takeaways What to know 💡 Why it matters ➡️ What to do next Car insurance is generally mandatory across Canada You usually cannot legally drive without it Arrange cover before driving Canada does not have one national insurance system Rules and providers change by province or territory Check the rules in your local area A foreign licence may only be valid temporarily Driving permission and eligibility for insurance are not the same thing Confirm license exchange deadlines and insurer requirements A letter of driving experience or insurance history can help, but is not guaranteed to help Some insurers may recognize foreign driving history, others may not Ask your previous insurer and licensing authority for detailed records before moving Proof of insurance is often needed before registration or lease pickup Missing documents or incorrect policy details can delay registration or vehicle handover Set the policy start date before the pickup date Lease and finance contracts often need more than the legal minimum Cheap cover can leave you short of the lender’s requirements Check collision and comprehensive from day one *Information checked on 29th July 2026

How car insurance works in Canada 🛡️ Canada regulates auto insurance at the provincial and territorial level, so each province or territory sets its own minimum coverage requirements, decides who provides basic insurance, and establishes how claims are handled. As a result, the system can work quite differently depending on where you live. One of the biggest differences for newcomers is whether basic insurance is provided through a public insurer or by private insurance companies. Ontario and Alberta rely mainly on private insurers. British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan provide public basic insurance, while Quebec uses a hybrid system that combines public and private coverage. Public, private, and hybrid systems The practical question is simple: who do you contact first to arrange the mandatory insurance where you live? 🇨🇦 Province example 🏢 Market type 👥 Who provides basic cover 💡 What a newcomer should check first British Columbia Public Government basic plan How Basic Autoplan works before shopping optional cover Manitoba Public Government basic plan What is included in the basic plan and what is optional Ontario Private Private insurers Proof of insurance before registration Quebec Hybrid Public injury plan plus private property cover Which part is public and which part you still buy privately *Information checked on 29th July 2026 Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip In British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, you generally arrange mandatory basic insurance through the provincial public insurer rather than shopping for it through multiple private insurers. You may still be able to buy optional coverage from private insurers, depending on the province. Mandatory coverage and optional add-ons Although the details vary by province or territory, most jurisdictions require similar core types of coverage. These commonly include: Third party liability: This covers injury or property damage you cause to other people.

This covers injury or property damage you cause to other people. Accident benefits: This helps pay certain medical, rehabilitation, and medical-related costs after a collision.

This helps pay certain medical, rehabilitation, and medical-related costs after a collision. Uninsured or unidentified motorist coverage: This may provide protection if the at-fault driver has no insurance or cannot be identified. Some provinces also have Direct Compensation Property Damage (DCPD) systems, which means you claim certain vehicle damage from your own insurer when another insured driver is at fault. Optional cover usually includes collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision helps pay to repair your own car after a crash. Comprehensive covers non-collision risks such as theft, vandalism, fire, hail, or falling objects. If you lease or finance a vehicle, the legal minimum insurance required by your province is often not enough. Many lenders and leasing companies require collision and comprehensive coverage from the first day of the agreement.

Can you drive in Canada with a foreign licence? Many newcomers moving to Canada ask whether they can get car insurance with a foreign licence before they even choose a car. In many cases, provinces and territories allow temporary driving with a valid foreign licence, but the permitted period, residency rules, and insurer requirements vary. Being allowed to drive for a limited period does not necessarily mean obtaining insurance will be straightforward. An insurer may still ask for certified translations, proof of your driving history, or evidence that you intend to exchange your licence before offering cover. International licences, IDPs, and grace periods An International Driving Permit (IDP) is a translation of your original valid licence, not a standalone licence. You still need to carry the original valid licence, and you should not assume one national grace period applies across all of Canada. 💡 You should check the following: That your original licence is still valid

Whether it is in English or French, or whether you need an IDP or certified translation

When your province or territory considers you to have become a resident

The deadline set by your province or territory

Whether the insurer wants extra documents before quoting Writer Gary Buswell ✍️ Writer’s Tip Even if you can legally drive with a foreign licence for a limited period, an insurer may still ask for extra documents or certified translations before offering a quote. When you need a Canadian licence Some provinces have reciprocal exchange agreements with certain countries, which can reduce testing requirements. Others may still require a written test, road test, or both. If your country is not covered by an exchange agreement, you may need to complete the local licensing process, including written and/or road tests where required. Can you get insured before obtaining a Canadian driving license? Sometimes yes, but it depends on the province or territory, the insurer, and the status of your foreign licence. If you are unsure, ask both the licensing authority and the insurer before you buy a car, because timing mistakes can affect pickup day.

How to get car insurance as a newcomer If you want to arrange car insurance in Canada with minimum delays, it helps to follow this order: Prepare your documents Confirm your license status Check how insurance works in your province or territory Compare suitable insurers Choose your coverage Arrange the policy to start before vehicle registration or dealer pickup If you are buying a car in Canada, you will need to arrange at least the minimum level of insurance before driving it. Transportation Buying a car in Canada Read more Documents insurers usually ask for Before you apply, gather as much as you can in one place. This can reduce delays and makes it easier to arrange insurance before registering your vehicle, where required. 💡 Exact requirements vary across insurers and provinces/territories, but typically include: Driver’s licence details for every listed driver

Canadian address

Vehicle make, model, year, and vehicle identification number (VIN)

Estimated annual mileage and commuting use

Previous claims history (if available)

Proof of prior insurance, if available

Foreign driving or insurance records

Certified translations if documents are not in English or French

Details of any occasional driver, meaning someone who uses the car sometimes but is not the main driver In many provinces, you need proof of insurance before registering a vehicle. Dealers and leasing companies also commonly require insurance before you can collect the vehicle. If you are buying or leasing from a dealership, confirm your insurance effective date before pickup day to avoid delays. How letters of experience can help A letter of experience is a document from your previous insurer that shows how long you were insured and your claims history. It can make a difference because some insurers may treat drivers with no recognised insurance history as higher risk, which can lead to higher premiums. Ask for a formal record, not a short note. Some insurers are more familiar with US records than records from many other markets, but acceptance still varies by company, province, and information provided. A letter of experience usually includes: Insurer letterhead

Policy start and end dates

Your full name and named driver status

Claims-free years

Full claims history

Cancellation status

Contact details for verification An insurer may ask for a formal claims record, a translated driver’s abstract where applicable, or other supporting documents before recognizing your previous driving experience. A short “no claims” note may not be enough, so ask your previous insurer for a full record that includes policy dates and claim-free years.

What affects the cost of car insurance for expats Drivers in Canada have to budget for annual car insurance premiums among their regular living costs. Premiums can sometimes feel higher than expected, especially for new arrivals in Canada, but there are things you can do to lower the cost and save money. Why newcomers often pay more at first Insurers often rely heavily on Canadian driving and claims history when pricing risk. If that history is missing, your quote may rise even if you have driven safely abroad for years. Factors affecting your premium cost include: Location

Age

Vehicle type

Annual mileage

License class

Claims history

How you use the vehicle (e.g., personal or business) Urban postal codes, valuable vehicles, and daily commuter use can all increase the price. Some insurers offer newcomer discounts or telematics programs, while others may apply surcharges in certain situations. These options vary by insurer and province. How to lower your premium without cutting important coverage Here are some ways that you can often safely lower newcomer car insurance costs in Canada: Compare like-for-like quotes, not just the cheapest headline price

Ask whether foreign driving or insurance history can be taken into account

Choose a lower-risk vehicle before you buy or lease

Consider a higher deductible (amount you pay yourself before insurance applies) only if you could comfortably afford to pay it after a claim

Ask about approved driver training or telematics programs

Check bundle discounts where relevant

Check whether your insurer offers a winter tire discount where you live Do not reduce your coverage simply to get the lowest quote, especially if your vehicle is leased or financed, as your lender or leasing company may require additional coverage.

Managing payments across borders with Wise Insurance is only one part of your first-year driving budget. Some expats also need to move money to Canada for a car purchase, lease deposit, registration fees, winter tires, or the first months of settling in. For these expenses, the Wise Account can help you hold CAD and other currencies. You can choose to convert at a time convenient for you, for example when exchange rates are more favorable. Additionally, Wise international money transfers can help you send money to Canada at a low cost with transparent upfront fees. This can make car-related costs easier to manage. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more

What changes by province before you buy or lease a car? This is one area where many expats are caught by surprise. Insurance is not a separate admin task at the end. It affects whether you can register the car, pick it up, and meet lease or finance conditions on time. Public vs private systems at a glance The province examples below were last checked in July 2026 against official sources. Province Market type Where to get basic cover What varies Official source Ontario Private Private insurers Registration requires proof of insurance Ontario register and insure a vehicle Alberta Private Private insurers Licensing, registration, and insurer underwriting rules Alberta licensing and owning a vehicle British Columbia Public Public basic insurance Basic cover is built around ICBC Basic Autoplan BC basic insurance Quebec Hybrid Public injury plan plus private civil liability and property cover The public plan does not replace private liability cover Quebec public automobile insurance plan *Information checked on 29th July 2026 If you move from a private-market province to a public-market province, your shopping process may change completely even if you can provide proof of your driving or insurance history. Registration, leasing, and mandatory cover to verify locally Before you drive the vehicle away, confirm these points locally: Proof of insurance: Many provinces require it before a vehicle can be registered, and dealers or lessors commonly require it before handover. Your pink card is your proof of insurance. Accepted proof format: Many provinces allow digital proof of insurance, but check what the dealership, lessor, and local authority will accept. Minimum liability rules: Mandatory liability coverage requirements differ across Canada, so do not assume one number fits everywhere. Property damage rules: Check whether DCPD or a similar framework applies, because that affects how claims are handled. Lease or finance conditions: A lease agreement may require collision and comprehensive even when the legal minimum does not. A lease agreement may require collision and comprehensive coverage above the province’s legal minimum, so check the lease paperwork before assuming a basic policy is enough.