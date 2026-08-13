Student Health Insurance in Canada for International Students

Key takeaways Key takeaway Why it matters Coverage changes by province and institution You must check local rules and your school portal Many students have layered cover Public care, a campus plan, and private top-ups can overlap International students should not assume automatic cover on arrival Start dates, wait periods, and proof rules vary Dental and prescriptions are often separate Core medical cover does not mean full drug or dental benefits Private cover can fill gaps They can help during wait periods, for dependants, or for travel outside your province Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more Here is a breakdown of different provinces and their health insurance coverages: Province example Likely coverage route Key action Ontario UHIP plus a school health and dental plan Check automatic enrolment, dependants, and any opt out rules British Columbia MSP may apply, but a wait period can apply first Arrange temporary private cover before MSP starts Quebec RAMQ only for some students, others need school or private cover Confirm whether your home country has a social security agreement Alberta or Saskatchewan Public provincial coverage may apply if you meet the rules Apply early and check what is not included Manitoba or part of your first year in Nova Scotia School or private cover is often the main route Read the policy wording for prescriptions, dental, and emergency travel

How student health insurance works in Canada Canada does not have one national student insurance scheme. Health coverage is set at the provincial or territorial level, so the answer can change depending on where you study and which institution you attend. A study permit gives you permission to study in Canada, but it does not automatically give you health coverage. If you need a wider overview of the system first, Expatica’s guide to Health insurance in Canada explains how public and private cover fit together. Most students need to check the following three things: Whether provincial public cover is available where they will live Whether their university or college automatically enrols them in a student plan Whether they need temporary or extra private insurance for gaps, travel, or family members Public, school, and private cover at a glance Coverage layer What it usually does Common gaps Public provincial cover Helps with medically necessary doctor and hospital care Often does not include dental, routine prescriptions, or travel School administered plan Often fills everyday student gaps such as dental, drugs, and vision May have strict enrolment dates and opt out rules Private insurance Helps with waiting periods, family cover, travel, or broader flexibility Benefits, exclusions, and prices vary a lot by policy

Province-by-province rules students need to know Instead of asking if Canada offers public healthcare, focus on the local rules for your destination. Every province sets its own eligibility criteria for international students, including when coverage officially begins. One thing worth knowing is that even where public coverage may apply, it rarely means every health cost is covered. Many student health plans at Canada universities still sit on top of provincial cover to help with prescriptions, dental care, or travel. Province Likely student route Wait period or trigger Common gap What to verify Ontario UHIP through a participating university Starts by UHIP rules, not OHIP rules Drugs, dental, vision, travel Automatic enrolment and school add ons British Columbia MSP for many students with a study permit of 6 months or more Coverage begins after 3 months Gap before MSP starts MSP start date and temporary cover Quebec RAMQ for some students, school or private cover for others Often a waiting period unless an exception applies Not all foreign students qualify Social security agreement status Alberta AHCIP may apply if the permit threshold of 12 months is met Apply early after arrival Drugs, dental, vision Permit length and application timing Saskatchewan Provincial coverage may apply for eligible full time students Apply with study permit and enrolment proof Travel, dental, prescriptions Annual proof requirements Manitoba School or private plan is usually needed Study permit holders are not generally covered Ambulance, drugs, dental Institution plan details Nova Scotia MSI may apply in some cases, school cover is often needed first Standard student route can start in month 13, with some exceptions First year gap and extras Study permit length and job status *Last verified against official provincial and institutional sources on 3rd August 2026. Ontario and UHIP Ontario is the biggest point of confusion because most international students do not use OHIP, Ontario’s public health plan for eligible residents. Instead, participating universities generally route students into UHIP, which offers primary health coverage similar to OHIP, but not identical to it. Before term starts, check: Whether UHIP has already been added to your student account

Whether your school has a separate health and dental plan for prescriptions, dental, or vision

How dependants, exemptions, refunds, or extensions work at your institution ✍️ Writer’s tip: Many Ontario institutions enrol international students automatically. If your school also offers extra health and dental cover, the deadline to change or waive part of that cover can be short. Public coverage, wait periods, and exceptions Public provincial coverage can be available to some international students, but the details are not uniform. For MSP international students in BC, the main issue is timing, because a wait period can apply before provincial coverage begins. In British Columbia, students should apply for MSP as soon as they arrive and carry private insurance until coverage starts.

In Quebec, student health insurance can depend on whether your home country has a social security agreement with Quebec.

In Alberta, Saskatchewan, and some cases in Nova Scotia, public cover may be possible, but you still need to check what is excluded. To verify your route, start with the provincial health authority website, then confirm the same details with your school’s international student office.

What student health insurance covers and excludes A common question is whether “covered” means free healthcare for everything. Public or primary student cover usually focuses on medically necessary physician and hospital services, not the full range of costs a student may face in daily life. This is different from extended or supplementary student cover, which may help with prescriptions, dental, vision, counselling, or travel related benefits. The risk here is assuming one plan does the whole job when it may only handle the most basic part. Often included Often limited, separate, or excluded Why it matters Doctor visits and hospital care Prescription drugs A regular refill can become an out of pocket cost Emergency treatment in province Dental and vision care Routine care often sits in a separate student plan Diagnostic tests and medically necessary treatment Ambulance fees or travel emergencies Bills can still appear even with primary cover Some pregnancy related care Paramedical or counselling extras Check benefit rules, caps, and referral steps Common gaps families miss Prescription medicine may not be included under primary cover, or it may sit in a separate school plan.

Dental and vision care are often treated as extras, not core benefits.

Mental health support may be available, but session limits, referrals, or reimbursement rules can differ.

Dependants are not always added automatically, and parents are usually not eligible under student plans such as UHIP.

Out of province or home country travel can be covered only for emergencies, or only at limited reimbursement levels.

How to compare plans without guessing If you are not sure whether a school plan is enough, start with the gaps, not the brand name. Ask what covers your first months in Canada, what covers prescriptions and dental, and what happens if you travel, bring a spouse or child, or need care outside your province. One thing worth knowing is that opting out is not always a win. If you drop a school plan without checking its dental, prescription, or travel benefits, you may save a premium but face higher out of pocket costs later. Plan type 💡 Eligibility 📥 What it may cover ⚠️ What you may still need Provincial public plan Depends on province and status Medically necessary core care Dental, drugs, travel, waiting period cover School administered plan Depends on institution and enrolment Common student extras and sometimes primary cover Dependants, travel, or temporary pre-arrival cover Private international plan Depends on insurer and policy Waiting periods, travel, family flexibility, broader choice Proof it meets school or provincial rules When Cigna Health may be helpful If public or university plans don’t fully cover your situation, purchasing private health insurance can be a smart way to fill the gap. Cigna Health is one option you may compare when you need international or temporary cover, but it is not the only option and it may not suit every student. Cigna Health may be relevant if you: Need cover during a provincial waiting period or before school coverage starts

Want broader cross-border flexibility than a local student plan offers

Need to compare options for a spouse, child, or longer stay arrangement Compare Cigna Health with your school plan and any provincial option if you need temporary, private, or family cover, and read the exclusions and eligibility rules carefully before you buy. Learn more about Cigna

What to arrange before you arrive in Canada Confirm your province, your institution, and whether it is a designated learning institution. Check whether provincial health coverage for students may apply where you will live, and whether a wait period exists. Read your school plan carefully, including automatic enrolment, dependants, coverage start dates, and opt out rules. Download or print proof of coverage, plus copies of your study permit, enrolment letter, and emergency contact details. To keep health insurance from getting lost among housing, banking, and paperwork, add it to a comprehensive relocation plan like Expatica’s moving checklist below. Relocation Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist Read more Paying tuition, premiums, and receiving family support from abroad Healthcare planning usually comes with initial expenses, from advance insurance premiums to out-of-pocket costs during a provincial waiting period. Because these fees are often due before your Canadian bank account is fully active, having a clear plan for moving money is essential. Setting up locally: To get established after you arrive, read our guide on How to Open a Bank Account in Canada.

To get established after you arrive, read our guide on How to Open a Bank Account in Canada. Receiving money from home: To compare transfer routes and exchange costs when relatives send funds, check out our guide on Best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada.

To compare transfer routes and exchange costs when relatives send funds, check out our guide on Best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada. Managing cross-border payments: A multi-currency solution like a Wise Account offers a convenient way to hold CAD, receive money from abroad, and pay cross-border fees without bank markups. If paying from abroad is part of your setup, see whether a Wise Account fits your needs for holding CAD, receiving family support, or paying cross border student costs.

FAQs Is health insurance mandatory for international students in Canada? Yes. Having health insurance is required for international students in Canada. Whether that coverage comes through a provincial health plan, a mandatory university policy, or private insurance depends on where you study, so you should always confirm the exact requirements with your school before you arrive. Does a study permit include health insurance in Canada? No. A study permit gives you immigration status to study in Canada, but it does not automatically include health coverage. You still need to check whether provincial coverage, a school plan, or private insurance applies to you. Is UHIP the same as provincial health insurance? No. UHIP Ontario is a separate university linked plan used by many international students, and it is similar to OHIP rather than the same as OHIP. You should still check whether your school adds separate coverage for dental, vision, prescriptions, or travel.