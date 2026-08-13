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Student Health Insurance in Canada for International Students

Sorting out health insurance is one of those essential steps international students need to handle before ever setting foot in Canada. Because healthcare is managed provincially rather than nationally, your exact coverage depends entirely on where you study, the institution you attend, and even your arrival date.

writer

Updated 13-8-2026

Depending on the province, you might qualify for a public healthcare card, get automatically enrolled in a mandatory university plan like Ontario’s UHIP, or need private insurance to bridge temporary gaps. On top of that, standard plans rarely cover extras like prescription drugs or dental care right out of the box.

This guide shows the main coverage routes, the gaps to watch for, and the steps to take before you arrive so you and your family can plan with fewer surprises.

Table of contents

Note: This guide is for general information only, not medical, legal, or insurance advice. Eligibility, waiting periods, premiums, opt out rules, and covered services can vary by province, institution, family status, and policy wording, so check current details with your school, provincial health authority, and insurer before making a decision.

Key takeaways

Key takeawayWhy it matters
Coverage changes by province and institutionYou must check local rules and your school portal
Many students have layered coverPublic care, a campus plan, and private top-ups can overlap
International students should not assume automatic cover on arrivalStart dates, wait periods, and proof rules vary
Dental and prescriptions are often separateCore medical cover does not mean full drug or dental benefits
Private cover can fill gapsThey can help during wait periods, for dependants, or for travel outside your province
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Insurance

Health insurance in Canada

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Here is a breakdown of different provinces and their health insurance coverages:

Province exampleLikely coverage routeKey action
OntarioUHIP plus a school health and dental planCheck automatic enrolment, dependants, and any opt out rules
British ColumbiaMSP may apply, but a wait period can apply firstArrange temporary private cover before MSP starts
QuebecRAMQ only for some students, others need school or private coverConfirm whether your home country has a social security agreement
Alberta or SaskatchewanPublic provincial coverage may apply if you meet the rulesApply early and check what is not included
Manitoba or part of your first year in Nova ScotiaSchool or private cover is often the main routeRead the policy wording for prescriptions, dental, and emergency travel

How student health insurance works in Canada

Canada does not have one national student insurance scheme. Health coverage is set at the provincial or territorial level, so the answer can change depending on where you study and which institution you attend.

A study permit gives you permission to study in Canada, but it does not automatically give you health coverage. If you need a wider overview of the system first, Expatica’s guide to Health insurance in Canada explains how public and private cover fit together.

Most students need to check the following three things:

  • Whether provincial public cover is available where they will live

Whether their university or college automatically enrols them in a student plan

  • Whether they need temporary or extra private insurance for gaps, travel, or family members

Public, school, and private cover at a glance

Coverage layerWhat it usually doesCommon gaps
Public provincial coverHelps with medically necessary doctor and hospital careOften does not include dental, routine prescriptions, or travel
School administered planOften fills everyday student gaps such as dental, drugs, and visionMay have strict enrolment dates and opt out rules
Private insuranceHelps with waiting periods, family cover, travel, or broader flexibilityBenefits, exclusions, and prices vary a lot by policy

Province-by-province rules students need to know

Instead of asking if Canada offers public healthcare, focus on the local rules for your destination. Every province sets its own eligibility criteria for international students, including when coverage officially begins.

One thing worth knowing is that even where public coverage may apply, it rarely means every health cost is covered. Many student health plans at Canada universities still sit on top of provincial cover to help with prescriptions, dental care, or travel.

ProvinceLikely student routeWait period or triggerCommon gapWhat to verify
OntarioUHIP through a participating universityStarts by UHIP rules, not OHIP rulesDrugs, dental, vision, travelAutomatic enrolment and school add ons
British ColumbiaMSP for many students with a study permit of 6 months or moreCoverage begins after 3 monthsGap before MSP startsMSP start date and temporary cover
QuebecRAMQ for some students, school or private cover for othersOften a waiting period unless an exception appliesNot all foreign students qualifySocial security agreement status
AlbertaAHCIP may apply if the permit threshold of 12 months is metApply early after arrivalDrugs, dental, visionPermit length and application timing
SaskatchewanProvincial coverage may apply for eligible full time studentsApply with study permit and enrolment proofTravel, dental, prescriptionsAnnual proof requirements
ManitobaSchool or private plan is usually neededStudy permit holders are not generally coveredAmbulance, drugs, dentalInstitution plan details
Nova ScotiaMSI may apply in some cases, school cover is often needed firstStandard student route can start in month 13, with some exceptionsFirst year gap and extrasStudy permit length and job status
*Last verified against official provincial and institutional sources on 3rd August 2026.

Ontario and UHIP

Ontario is the biggest point of confusion because most international students do not use OHIP, Ontario’s public health plan for eligible residents. Instead, participating universities generally route students into UHIP, which offers primary health coverage similar to OHIP, but not identical to it.

Before term starts, check:

  • Whether UHIP has already been added to your student account
  • Whether your school has a separate health and dental plan for prescriptions, dental, or vision
  • How dependants, exemptions, refunds, or extensions work at your institution

✍️ Writer’s tip: Many Ontario institutions enrol international students automatically. If your school also offers extra health and dental cover, the deadline to change or waive part of that cover can be short.

Public coverage, wait periods, and exceptions

Public provincial coverage can be available to some international students, but the details are not uniform. For MSP international students in BC, the main issue is timing, because a wait period can apply before provincial coverage begins.

  • In British Columbia, students should apply for MSP as soon as they arrive and carry private insurance until coverage starts.
  • In Quebec, student health insurance can depend on whether your home country has a social security agreement with Quebec.
  • In Alberta, Saskatchewan, and some cases in Nova Scotia, public cover may be possible, but you still need to check what is excluded.

To verify your route, start with the provincial health authority website, then confirm the same details with your school’s international student office.

What student health insurance covers and excludes

A common question is whether “covered” means free healthcare for everything. Public or primary student cover usually focuses on medically necessary physician and hospital services, not the full range of costs a student may face in daily life.

This is different from extended or supplementary student cover, which may help with prescriptions, dental, vision, counselling, or travel related benefits. The risk here is assuming one plan does the whole job when it may only handle the most basic part.

Often includedOften limited, separate, or excludedWhy it matters
Doctor visits and hospital carePrescription drugsA regular refill can become an out of pocket cost
Emergency treatment in provinceDental and vision careRoutine care often sits in a separate student plan
Diagnostic tests and medically necessary treatmentAmbulance fees or travel emergenciesBills can still appear even with primary cover
Some pregnancy related careParamedical or counselling extrasCheck benefit rules, caps, and referral steps

Common gaps families miss

  • Prescription medicine may not be included under primary cover, or it may sit in a separate school plan.
  • Dental and vision care are often treated as extras, not core benefits.
  • Mental health support may be available, but session limits, referrals, or reimbursement rules can differ.
  • Dependants are not always added automatically, and parents are usually not eligible under student plans such as UHIP.
  • Out of province or home country travel can be covered only for emergencies, or only at limited reimbursement levels.

How to compare plans without guessing

If you are not sure whether a school plan is enough, start with the gaps, not the brand name. Ask what covers your first months in Canada, what covers prescriptions and dental, and what happens if you travel, bring a spouse or child, or need care outside your province.

One thing worth knowing is that opting out is not always a win. If you drop a school plan without checking its dental, prescription, or travel benefits, you may save a premium but face higher out of pocket costs later.

Plan type💡 Eligibility📥 What it may cover⚠️ What you may still need
Provincial public planDepends on province and statusMedically necessary core careDental, drugs, travel, waiting period cover
School administered planDepends on institution and enrolmentCommon student extras and sometimes primary coverDependants, travel, or temporary pre-arrival cover
Private international planDepends on insurer and policyWaiting periods, travel, family flexibility, broader choiceProof it meets school or provincial rules

When Cigna Health may be helpful

If public or university plans don’t fully cover your situation, purchasing private health insurance can be a smart way to fill the gap.

Cigna Health is one option you may compare when you need international or temporary cover, but it is not the only option and it may not suit every student.

Cigna Health may be relevant if you:

  • Need cover during a provincial waiting period or before school coverage starts
  • Want broader cross-border flexibility than a local student plan offers
  • Need to compare options for a spouse, child, or longer stay arrangement

Compare Cigna Health with your school plan and any provincial option if you need temporary, private, or family cover, and read the exclusions and eligibility rules carefully before you buy.

Learn more about Cigna

What to arrange before you arrive in Canada

  1. Confirm your province, your institution, and whether it is a designated learning institution.
  2. Check whether provincial health coverage for students may apply where you will live, and whether a wait period exists.
  3. Read your school plan carefully, including automatic enrolment, dependants, coverage start dates, and opt out rules.
  4. Download or print proof of coverage, plus copies of your study permit, enrolment letter, and emergency contact details.
  5. To keep health insurance from getting lost among housing, banking, and paperwork, add it to a comprehensive relocation plan like Expatica’s moving checklist below.
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Relocation

Moving to Canada – the ultimate checklist

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Paying tuition, premiums, and receiving family support from abroad

Healthcare planning usually comes with initial expenses, from advance insurance premiums to out-of-pocket costs during a provincial waiting period. Because these fees are often due before your Canadian bank account is fully active, having a clear plan for moving money is essential.

  • Setting up locally: To get established after you arrive, read our guide on How to Open a Bank Account in Canada.
  • Receiving money from home: To compare transfer routes and exchange costs when relatives send funds, check out our guide on Best ways to receive money from abroad in Canada.
  • Managing cross-border payments: A multi-currency solution like a Wise Account offers a convenient way to hold CAD, receive money from abroad, and pay cross-border fees without bank markups.

If paying from abroad is part of your setup, see whether a Wise Account fits your needs for holding CAD, receiving family support, or paying cross border student costs.

FAQs

Is health insurance mandatory for international students in Canada?

Yes. Having health insurance is required for international students in Canada. Whether that coverage comes through a provincial health plan, a mandatory university policy, or private insurance depends on where you study, so you should always confirm the exact requirements with your school before you arrive.

Does a study permit include health insurance in Canada?

No. A study permit gives you immigration status to study in Canada, but it does not automatically include health coverage. You still need to check whether provincial coverage, a school plan, or private insurance applies to you.

Is UHIP the same as provincial health insurance?

No. UHIP Ontario is a separate university linked plan used by many international students, and it is similar to OHIP rather than the same as OHIP. You should still check whether your school adds separate coverage for dental, vision, prescriptions, or travel.

Useful resources

Information checked 3rd August 2026

Author

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

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