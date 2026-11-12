How to move your pet to Canada: Guide for expats

Key takeaways Entry path: Check whether the pet is a dog or cat, its age, and whether the import is personal or commercial before booking, using the CFIA tool.

Check whether the pet is a dog or cat, its age, and whether the import is personal or commercial before booking, using the CFIA tool. Exceptions: Check unaccompanied pets, young pets, and transit stops before paying deposits through AIRS.

Check unaccompanied pets, young pets, and transit stops before paying deposits through AIRS. Flight: Confirm cabin or cargo arrangements, crate rules, weather limits, and breed restrictions before buying tickets, using the airline page and IATA pet guidance.

Confirm cabin or cargo arrangements, crate rules, weather limits, and breed restrictions before buying tickets, using the airline page and IATA pet guidance. Paper file: Prepare hard copies of core documents about 1 week before travel and check requirements with your vet, airline, and CFIA.

Prepare hard copies of core documents about 1 week before travel and check requirements with your vet, airline, and CFIA. Arrival: Declare the pet and expect possible inspection on travel day; check CBSA guidance before arrival.

Check which entry rules apply to your pet Start with the CFIA tool and AIRS. They are the first check before you book tickets or pay deposits, because the right path changes with species, age, origin, purpose of import, and whether the pet travels with you. Dogs entering Canada Canada does not treat every dog the same. Puppies under 3 months are usually judged mainly on proof of age, while older dogs often rely on a rabies vaccination certificate and, in some cases, extra route paperwork. For dogs under 8 months, accompanied and unaccompanied travel can matter. So can any case that looks like adoption, fostering, breeding, resale, or another non-personal import. Certified assistance dogs have their own rules, and emotional support animals are not treated as the same category. Cats entering Canada Cats often face a simpler border process, but age and country of origin still matter. One thing worth knowing is that border rules and airline rules are not always the same. Canada may focus on rabies-related proof, while the airline may still ask for a recent health or fit-to-fly certificate. If your cat is coming from a rabies-free country such as the UK, check the CFIA tool carefully because the proof path can differ from cats arriving from other countries.

Build your paperwork checklist Separate Canada entry documents from departure-country export documents. Many expats mix up those two layers, but meeting Canada’s import rules does not automatically mean you have the papers needed to leave the US, the UK, or another country. Core documents most expats need Use this as a working checklist: Rabies vaccination certificate, when required for the pet’s age and route

Proof of age for very young puppies or kittens

Any health certificate required by the airline or export route

Proof of ownership for a personal pet import

Printed bookings, vet contacts, and emergency numbers Carry hard copies even if digital files exist. CFIA and CBSA both expect proper paperwork at the border, and CFIA advises travellers with dogs to print hard copies and keep digital versions of their documents and records. What changes for the US, the UK, and other countries US movers should check USDA APHIS. APHIS says adult pet dogs over 8 months usually do not need a health certificate for Canada, while younger or unaccompanied dogs can trigger extra paperwork. A US owner driving an adult dog into Ontario may mainly rely on valid rabies proof, but any flight segment still needs a separate airline check. UK movers should check GOV.UK certificate 2923. A UK owner flying a cat from London to Vancouver may meet Canada’s border rules with one set of papers, but still need UK export documents and airline paperwork on a different timeline. For other countries, use the local export authority and AIRS rather than assuming US or UK rules apply.

Plan travel and prepare your pet One thing worth knowing is that border approval and airline acceptance are separate checks. A pet can satisfy CFIA rules and still be refused for the flight because of crate size, seasonal embargoes, breed policies, or transit limits. Flying to Canada with a pet Confirm whether the pet may travel in cabin, as checked baggage, or as cargo, and do not assume every airline offers all three. Direct flights are often easier because each connection adds another handling point and another rules check. Some airlines may require additional health documentation even when Canada’s border rules are less demanding. IATA says airlines can set their own live-animal requirements, so check the operating carrier’s current policy before travel. How to verify: check the airline’s pet policy page and then get confirmation from customer support if your case is unusual. If medication is being considered, IATA says sedatives should only be used under a veterinarian’s direction. Driving or using ground transport Ground entry can be simpler for many US-based movers because you control the stops, temperature, and timing. Keep your document folder, pet, and any approved pet food easy to reach for inspection, and plan safe rest, water, and crate breaks before you set off.

Budget for pet relocation costs Wise for managing pet relocation costs Manage relocation money: Pay pet-related costs across currencies from one place.

Convert to CAD when needed: Move GBP or USD into CAD for first-week expenses.

Keep costs organized: Separate relocation spending from everyday expenses. Learn more about the Wise account Planning pet relocation costs in Canada works best when you treat the move as a stack of separate expenses, not one flat fee. Prices can change quickly, so build the budget from live quotes and keep every amount dated. The following table organizes the main cost areas by what affects the price, when you may pay, and where to verify the amount. Item What affects price When it is paid How to verify Vet visits Local pricing, boosters, tests Before travel Quote from your vet Documents Airline or export rules Before departure Vet and export authority Crate and flight fee Pet size and carrier policy Before check-in Airline pet page Arrival buffer Hotels, taxis, delays, extras Travel week Live supplier prices Common cost items to expect Most expats pay for vet visits, vaccinations, certificates, a crate, airline pet fees, and local transport to and from the airport. Depending on the route, you may also need a microchip, overnight stays, or specialist help. Some costs sit in your departure country, some belong to the airline, and some only appear after arrival. That is why a contingency buffer in CAD matters. How to reduce surprise costs Choose a direct flight if the safe route and budget allow it. Confirm document validity windows early, start crate training before you need it, and compare routes before you buy anything non-refundable. The risk here is paying for flights, hotels, or a shipper before the airline and paperwork are both confirmed. Banking Banking in Canada: Complete guide for expats Read more

Starting early is useful but vague. The better approach is to count back from departure and match each step to your pet’s age, country of origin, airline, and any export certificate deadlines. 8–12 weeks before departure Check CFIA, AIRS, and your departure-country rules first. Then book the vet visit, confirm whether current rabies proof still works for your route, ask the airline what it needs beyond border rules, and start crate training. If you are unsure whether the move is still a simple personal import, test that assumption now. IPATA notes there is no single checklist for every pet move, because age, breed, route, climate, and destination rules all change the plan. Final 10 days and travel day Recheck every date, spelling, and certificate window. Print hard copies, keep them in hand luggage, label the crate clearly, and confirm airport arrival times with the airline. On travel day, declare the pet clearly, keep vet and airline contacts handy, and have food, water, and cleaning basics ready. A clear paper trail usually solves problems faster than a phone full of screenshots.

Avoid delays at the border and after arrival Getting into Canada is only part of the process. You also need to think about declaration, possible inspection, any food you are carrying, and the local rules that begin once you reach your new home. Common mistakes that cause problems Common failures include assuming airline and border rules are the same, carrying incomplete rabies paperwork, missing time-sensitive vet documents, or failing to check stopover rules. Another preventable mistake is treating rescue, adoption, breeding, or fostering cases as ordinary personal pet travel when the import category may be different. If you are not sure whether your move counts as a personal pet import, stop and verify before you book. That question can change the whole paperwork path. Inspections, quarantine, and local rules Compliant personal dog and cat imports do not usually face routine quarantine, but you should never treat that as a guarantee. CBSA officers can inspect, detain, confiscate, or refuse an animal if it is undeclared, missing documents, suspected of illness, or transported in a non-humane way. If you plan to bring pet food from the US, CFIA allows a personal import of up to 20 kg per animal only if specific origin, packaging, and accompaniment rules are met. After arrival, housing rules, pet cover, and broader insurance in Canada can vary by province, municipality, landlord, condo board, or insurer. Insurance Insurance in Canada: A guide for expats Read more If part of your relocation budget will be paid from abroad, it can help to separate travel rules from payment admin. Some expats compare a Wise Account alongside their wider banking in Canada options before they move, especially when they expect to hold GBP or USD before converting to CAD. A Wise Account may help you: Pay pet-related costs across currencies from one place

Move GBP or USD into CAD for first-week expenses

Receive money from family or an employer during the move

Keep relocation spending separate from everyday costs Availability, fees, and account details vary by location.