How to move your pet to Canada: Guide for expats

Moving with a dog or cat can go smoothly, but one missing document or a weak travel plan can lead to delays, denied boarding, or refusal at the Canadian border. The safest approach is to treat pet paperwork and travel logistics as one job. Canada does not use one single rule for every pet; bringing pets to Canada depends on the animal, age, origin country, travel method, and whether the move is clearly a personal pet import. This pet relocation to Canada guide for expats covers documents, timelines, costs, airline checks, and the official tools to confirm your exact case.
This article is for general information only, not veterinary, legal, customs, or immigration advice.
Key takeaways
- Entry path: Check whether the pet is a dog or cat, its age, and whether the import is personal or commercial before booking, using the CFIA tool.
- Exceptions: Check unaccompanied pets, young pets, and transit stops before paying deposits through AIRS.
- Flight: Confirm cabin or cargo arrangements, crate rules, weather limits, and breed restrictions before buying tickets, using the airline page and IATA pet guidance.
- Paper file: Prepare hard copies of core documents about 1 week before travel and check requirements with your vet, airline, and CFIA.
- Arrival: Declare the pet and expect possible inspection on travel day; check CBSA guidance before arrival.
Check which entry rules apply to your pet
Start with the CFIA tool and AIRS. They are the first check before you book tickets or pay deposits, because the right path changes with species, age, origin, purpose of import, and whether the pet travels with you.
Dogs entering Canada
Canada does not treat every dog the same. Puppies under 3 months are usually judged mainly on proof of age, while older dogs often rely on a rabies vaccination certificate and, in some cases, extra route paperwork.
For dogs under 8 months, accompanied and unaccompanied travel can matter. So can any case that looks like adoption, fostering, breeding, resale, or another non-personal import. Certified assistance dogs have their own rules, and emotional support animals are not treated as the same category.
Cats entering Canada
Cats often face a simpler border process, but age and country of origin still matter. One thing worth knowing is that border rules and airline rules are not always the same.
Canada may focus on rabies-related proof, while the airline may still ask for a recent health or fit-to-fly certificate. If your cat is coming from a rabies-free country such as the UK, check the CFIA tool carefully because the proof path can differ from cats arriving from other countries.
Build your paperwork checklist
Separate Canada entry documents from departure-country export documents. Many expats mix up those two layers, but meeting Canada’s import rules does not automatically mean you have the papers needed to leave the US, the UK, or another country.
Core documents most expats need
Use this as a working checklist:
- Rabies vaccination certificate, when required for the pet’s age and route
- Proof of age for very young puppies or kittens
- Any health certificate required by the airline or export route
- Proof of ownership for a personal pet import
- Printed bookings, vet contacts, and emergency numbers
Carry hard copies even if digital files exist. CFIA and CBSA both expect proper paperwork at the border, and CFIA advises travellers with dogs to print hard copies and keep digital versions of their documents and records.
What changes for the US, the UK, and other countries
US movers should check USDA APHIS. APHIS says adult pet dogs over 8 months usually do not need a health certificate for Canada, while younger or unaccompanied dogs can trigger extra paperwork. A US owner driving an adult dog into Ontario may mainly rely on valid rabies proof, but any flight segment still needs a separate airline check.
UK movers should check GOV.UK certificate 2923. A UK owner flying a cat from London to Vancouver may meet Canada’s border rules with one set of papers, but still need UK export documents and airline paperwork on a different timeline. For other countries, use the local export authority and AIRS rather than assuming US or UK rules apply.
Plan travel and prepare your pet
One thing worth knowing is that border approval and airline acceptance are separate checks. A pet can satisfy CFIA rules and still be refused for the flight because of crate size, seasonal embargoes, breed policies, or transit limits.
Flying to Canada with a pet
Confirm whether the pet may travel in cabin, as checked baggage, or as cargo, and do not assume every airline offers all three. Direct flights are often easier because each connection adds another handling point and another rules check.
Some airlines may require additional health documentation even when Canada’s border rules are less demanding. IATA says airlines can set their own live-animal requirements, so check the operating carrier’s current policy before travel.
How to verify: check the airline’s pet policy page and then get confirmation from customer support if your case is unusual. If medication is being considered, IATA says sedatives should only be used under a veterinarian’s direction.
Driving or using ground transport
Ground entry can be simpler for many US-based movers because you control the stops, temperature, and timing. Keep your document folder, pet, and any approved pet food easy to reach for inspection, and plan safe rest, water, and crate breaks before you set off.
Budget for pet relocation costs
Wise for managing pet relocation costs
- Manage relocation money: Pay pet-related costs across currencies from one place.
- Convert to CAD when needed: Move GBP or USD into CAD for first-week expenses.
- Keep costs organized: Separate relocation spending from everyday expenses.
Planning pet relocation costs in Canada works best when you treat the move as a stack of separate expenses, not one flat fee. Prices can change quickly, so build the budget from live quotes and keep every amount dated.
The following table organizes the main cost areas by what affects the price, when you may pay, and where to verify the amount.
|Item
|What affects price
|When it is paid
|How to verify
|Vet visits
|Local pricing, boosters, tests
|Before travel
|Quote from your vet
|Documents
|Airline or export rules
|Before departure
|Vet and export authority
|Crate and flight fee
|Pet size and carrier policy
|Before check-in
|Airline pet page
|Arrival buffer
|Hotels, taxis, delays, extras
|Travel week
|Live supplier prices
Common cost items to expect
Most expats pay for vet visits, vaccinations, certificates, a crate, airline pet fees, and local transport to and from the airport. Depending on the route, you may also need a microchip, overnight stays, or specialist help.
Some costs sit in your departure country, some belong to the airline, and some only appear after arrival. That is why a contingency buffer in CAD matters.
How to reduce surprise costs
Choose a direct flight if the safe route and budget allow it. Confirm document validity windows early, start crate training before you need it, and compare routes before you buy anything non-refundable. The risk here is paying for flights, hotels, or a shipper before the airline and paperwork are both confirmed.
Work backwards from your move date
Starting early is useful but vague. The better approach is to count back from departure and match each step to your pet’s age, country of origin, airline, and any export certificate deadlines.
8–12 weeks before departure
Check CFIA, AIRS, and your departure-country rules first. Then book the vet visit, confirm whether current rabies proof still works for your route, ask the airline what it needs beyond border rules, and start crate training.
If you are unsure whether the move is still a simple personal import, test that assumption now. IPATA notes there is no single checklist for every pet move, because age, breed, route, climate, and destination rules all change the plan.
Final 10 days and travel day
Recheck every date, spelling, and certificate window. Print hard copies, keep them in hand luggage, label the crate clearly, and confirm airport arrival times with the airline.
On travel day, declare the pet clearly, keep vet and airline contacts handy, and have food, water, and cleaning basics ready. A clear paper trail usually solves problems faster than a phone full of screenshots.
Avoid delays at the border and after arrival
Getting into Canada is only part of the process. You also need to think about declaration, possible inspection, any food you are carrying, and the local rules that begin once you reach your new home.
Common mistakes that cause problems
Common failures include assuming airline and border rules are the same, carrying incomplete rabies paperwork, missing time-sensitive vet documents, or failing to check stopover rules. Another preventable mistake is treating rescue, adoption, breeding, or fostering cases as ordinary personal pet travel when the import category may be different.
If you are not sure whether your move counts as a personal pet import, stop and verify before you book. That question can change the whole paperwork path.
Inspections, quarantine, and local rules
Compliant personal dog and cat imports do not usually face routine quarantine, but you should never treat that as a guarantee. CBSA officers can inspect, detain, confiscate, or refuse an animal if it is undeclared, missing documents, suspected of illness, or transported in a non-humane way.
If you plan to bring pet food from the US, CFIA allows a personal import of up to 20 kg per animal only if specific origin, packaging, and accompaniment rules are met. After arrival, housing rules, pet cover, and broader insurance in Canada can vary by province, municipality, landlord, condo board, or insurer.
If part of your relocation budget will be paid from abroad, it can help to separate travel rules from payment admin.
Some expats compare a Wise Account alongside their wider banking in Canada options before they move, especially when they expect to hold GBP or USD before converting to CAD.
A Wise Account may help you:
- Pay pet-related costs across currencies from one place
- Move GBP or USD into CAD for first-week expenses
- Receive money from family or an employer during the move
- Keep relocation spending separate from everyday costs
Availability, fees, and account details vary by location.
Final checks before you travel
Moving a dog or cat to Canada is easier to manage when you treat border paperwork and travel logistics as one plan. Before departure, recheck your pet’s import category, document dates, airline requirements, and any export rules that apply in the country you are leaving. Keep hard copies with you on travel day and use CFIA, AIRS, your airline, and the relevant export authority to confirm anything that is unclear.
FAQ
Moving your pet to Canada
Do pets need quarantine in Canada?
Not usually for compliant personal dog and cat imports, but it is not something anyone can guarantee in advance. Outcomes depend on the animal, the paperwork, the import category, and whether officers see a health or compliance problem, so verify your exact case with CFIA, CBSA, AIRS, and your airline.
What documents do I need to bring a dog to Canada?
Most movers should expect to check a rabies vaccination certificate, proof of age for very young dogs, and any airline or export paperwork required for the route. Keep Canada import documents separate from departure-country export papers, and carry hard copies on travel day.
Can I bring a cat to Canada from the US or UK?
Often yes, if the route requirements are met, but the document set can differ between the US, the UK, and other countries. Canada may focus on rabies-related proof, while the airline and export authority can still require separate health or travel documents.
Does Canada require a microchip for pets?
Not as a blanket border rule for every dog and cat case. However, airline rules, export rules, and some health certificates may still make a microchip necessary or strongly advisable, so check the whole route rather than Canada entry alone.
How much does pet relocation to Canada cost?
It depends on the route, pet size, crate, vet work, airline policy, and whether you manage the move yourself or hire help. Build your budget from live quotes in your home country and Canada, and keep a contingency buffer for delays or extra travel-day costs.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Main official tool for dogs and cats, including age, origin, and personal versus commercial import paths, CFIA: Bringing animals to Canada
- Import requirements for edge cases, unusual scenarios, and route-specific checks, CFIA: AIRS
- Border declaration, inspection, and refusal information for animals entering Canada, CBSA: Travelling with animals
- High-level planning guidance for travelling to Canada with a pet, CFIA: Travelling with a pet
- Dog travel preparation and reminders about documentation, CFIA: Travelling with your dog
- US-origin export guidance for pet dogs and cats travelling to Canada, USDA APHIS: Pet travel from the United States to Canada
- UK export certificate workflow for cats and dogs travelling to Canada, GOV.UK: Export cats and dogs to Canada, certificate 2923
- Air-travel preparation, container guidance, and airline-specific limits, IATA: Traveling with Pets
- Rules for personal imports of pet food, treats, and chews containing animal products, CFIA: Import of pet food, treats and chews containing animal products and by-products