EU Blue Card Belgium: eligibility and application guide

Key takeaways Who it suits: The EU Blue Card is for highly qualified non-EU employees and is not the default Belgian work route.

The EU Blue Card is for highly qualified non-EU employees and is not the default Belgian work route. Contract length: You must have an employment contract of at least 6 months; shorter offers usually fail.

You must have an employment contract of at least 6 months; shorter offers usually fail. Salary requirements: Thresholds vary by region, and using a figure from the incorrect region can cause your application to fail; see regional requirements for Flanders, Brussels, Wallonia, and the German-speaking Community.

Thresholds vary by region, and using a figure from the incorrect region can cause your application to fail; see regional requirements for Flanders, Brussels, Wallonia, and the German-speaking Community. Application process: The employer usually files the application first; prepare your documents early, but don’t assume you can submit everything yourself.

The employer usually files the application first; prepare your documents early, but don’t assume you can submit everything yourself. Processing time: The official maximum is 90 days for a complete file, but real-world timing can be longer due to delays in documentation or visa steps.

The official maximum is 90 days for a complete file, but real-world timing can be longer due to delays in documentation or visa steps. Main alternative: Many skilled workers may find the single permit a broader and more accessible route than the Blue Card, as detailed on the official Single Permit page.

What the EU Blue Card in Belgium is and who it suits Non-EU specialists looking to live and work in Belgium often find that the EU Blue Card offers long-term mobility, though alternative work permits might suit your job offer better. The Blue Card suits employees with a strong academic profile or, in some ICT cases, recognised professional experience, plus a salary above the regional threshold. If you are still job hunting, start with Expatica’s Guide to finding a job in Belgium in 2026 to understand the local market first. Finding a Job Guide to finding a job in Belgium in 2026 Read more Remember that the immigration process begins with your hiring company rather than a personal application. Verify every detail of your employment offer beforehand to ensure your contract and background satisfy regional rules from day one. EU Blue Card vs single permit If you are not sure whether the higher salary threshold is worth it, the key question is what you need the permit to do. The single permit is usually more realistic for a wider range of workers, while the Blue Card is aimed at higher paid, highly qualified roles and can offer stronger EU mobility options later. Expatica Tip In plain English, the single permit is the broader Belgian work route, while the Blue Card is the more selective route for higher skilled roles. If your salary does not meet the Blue Card threshold, the single permit is usually the route to discuss with your employer.

Eligibility rules and regional thresholds Belgium checks several things before a Blue Card application can work. You must be a non-EU national, have highly qualified employment, hold a contract of at least six months, and meet the salary threshold for the region handling the case, according to the European Commission’s Belgium Blue Card page. For regulated professions, you may also need formal recognition before the permit can move forward. For some ICT manager or specialist roles, regions may accept relevant professional experience instead of the usual diploma route, but the exact test still depends on the region. A qualifying job means a direct employee position with a registered Belgian company rather than a short assignment or freelance gig. Your employment contract must clearly state your salary and outline duties that directly align with your higher education or specialised expertise. Salary thresholds are indexed and can change. Last checked on 31st July 2026, the official regional figures were: Region Competent authority Salary threshold Official source Flanders Department of Work and Social Economy €63,586 a year Flanders Brussels-Capital Brussels Economy and Employment €4,748 a month Brussels Wallonia Direction de l’Emploi et des Permis de Travail €68,815 a year Wallonia German-speaking Community Arbeitsamt der Deutschsprachigen Gemeinschaft €63,586 a year Ostbelgien Before speaking to your employer, check four points: the contract length, the salary wording, whether your degree or experience fits the regional rule, and whether your documents may need translation or legalisation in Dutch, French, or German. Which Belgian region handles your application? Belgium does not use one national Blue Card threshold. The competent region usually depends on where the employer’s establishment or actual place of work is based, not simply where you want to live. That is why Brussels, Flanders, Wallonia, and the German-speaking Community can show different pages, authorities, and salary amounts.

How to apply for an EU Blue Card in Belgium The process is easier to follow if you think of it as one employer-led file followed by your visa and arrival steps. 1 Get a qualifying job offer. Check that the contract lasts at least six months and that the salary meets the correct regional threshold. If your file is weak here, the rest of the process will not fix it. 2 Match the region and your qualifications. Confirm which regional authority has jurisdiction over your workplace location, then check whether your degree or relevant experience satisfies that specific region’s rules. This process often causes confusion, especially when an employer operates in one region while the employee lives in another. 3 Prepare the main documents early. The exact checklist varies, but the documents that usually matter most are your passport, employment contract, proof of qualifications, criminal record certificate, and proof of health insurance. Depending on the authority, some documents may also need legalisation or translation. 4 The employer files the application. In Belgium, the employer usually starts the process through the relevant regional route or one stop system. One thing worth knowing is that delays often happen because a file is incomplete, not because the legal deadline itself is unusually long. 5 Wait for the work and residence decision. The European Commissionstates that Belgium’s maximum processing time for a complete Blue Card application is 90 days. That does not include time spent gathering documents, fixing missing items, or waiting for a visa appointment. 6 Apply for Visa D if you are abroad. After approval, applicants outside Belgium usually need a long stay Visa D from the Belgian embassy or consulate before travel. Use Expatica’s Belgian visas: how to immigrate to Belgium in 2026 as an overview, but always follow the consulate’s own checklist. 7 How to verify: Check the regional authority page for the work side and your Belgian embassy or consulate for the visa side. Do not treat any online document list, including this one, as complete for every case. What happens after approval and arrival? If you applied from abroad, approval is usually followed by the Visa D step and travel to Belgium. After arrival, you generally need to register with your local municipality or commune within the required timeframe and complete the move from approval to residence documentation. Commune practice can vary, so check appointments early, and confirm whether your local office wants originals, translations, or extra copies. Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip Some communes book out quickly for registration appointments, so it is worth checking the booking system before you travel rather than waiting until you land.

Family, mobility, renewal and changing employer Readers often assume the Blue Card gives automatic freedom across Europe, but this isn’t always the case. It can improve mobility options, but the exact right you have still depends on timing, destination country, and whether a fresh Belgian or other national application is needed. Family reunification: Family members may be able to join you, but the exact requirements for housing, relationship status, and income can depend on your specific case. If family plans matter from day one, verify the reunification route before the main application is filed.

Family members may be able to join you, but the exact requirements for housing, relationship status, and income can depend on your specific case. If family plans matter from day one, verify the reunification route before the main application is filed. Moving from another EU country: An EU Blue Card issued elsewhere can help, but it does not automatically give you unrestricted long term work rights in Belgium. For stays beyond short mobility, many applicants still need a Belgian filing.

An EU Blue Card issued elsewhere can help, but it does not automatically give you unrestricted long term work rights in Belgium. For stays beyond short mobility, many applicants still need a Belgian filing. Changing employer: Do not assume you can switch jobs informally. Regional rules on notification and control periods differ, so the safest approach is to have the new employer check the rule before you resign or start.

Do not assume you can switch jobs informally. Regional rules on notification and control periods differ, so the safest approach is to have the new employer check the rule before you resign or start. Renewal and long term planning: Belgian Blue Cards are generally issued for a limited period, often linked to the contract and up to three years, then renewed if you still qualify. If you are planning to stay longer, read Expatica’s Permanent residency in Belgium guide below, alongside the Blue Card rules. Visas & Immigration Permanent residency in Belgium Read more