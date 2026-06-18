UK State Pension Transfer to Belgium

Can I transfer my UK pension to Belgium? The UK and Belgium have broadly similar three-tier pension systems consisting of a compulsory state pension, workplace pensions, and private pensions. If you move from the UK to Belgium, what happens to your pension depends on the type you have. You cannot transfer a UK state pension abroad. However, you can still receive your state UK pension in Belgium. You can pay this into either a UK or Belgian bank account. To qualify, you must have made enough National Insurance (NI) contributions in the UK. Because Belgium is in the EU, your UK State Pension should continue to increase each year in line with UK pension uprating rules. However, you generally cannot claim pension credit if you move abroad. Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip Even after Brexit, your UK State Pension will continue to increase annually in Belgium due to ongoing UK-EU social security agreements. However, remember that you will lose eligibility for UK pension credit once you relocate. You can transfer many workplace and private pensions to Belgium. Transfers are usually via a Qualifying Recognized Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) approved by HMRC. Transferring to a non-QROPS can lead to significant tax charges. You may also be able to transfer a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP), although not all overseas schemes accept these transfers. Most “defined contribution” workplace pensions can usually transfer overseas. However, “defined benefit” pensions (e.g., many public sector and civil service pensions) are often difficult or impossible to transfer out of the UK. If a transfer is not possible or worthwhile, you can normally keep the pension in the UK and receive payments into either a UK or Belgian bank account when you retire. UK pension type Can you transfer to Belgium? Typical option State No Receive payments into a UK or Belgian account Workplace (defined contribution) Usually yes Transfer to a QROPS or keep in the UK Workplace (defined benefit) Often no Keep in the UK and receive payments abroad Private/SIPP Yes Transfer to a QROPS or keep in the UK *Information correct on 25th May 2026 Retirement The Belgian pension system Read more

Transferring the UK State Pension to Belgium You can’t transfer a UK state pension to Belgium but you can still claim your pension while living there. How it works post-Brexit Before Brexit, the UK was part of the European Union’s pension coordination system. This allowed people who lived and worked in more than one EU country to combine their social security contribution records when applying for a state pension. Although the UK has left the EU, similar rules still apply between the UK and EU countries, including Belgium, under the post-Brexit social security agreements. If you move from the UK to Belgium, your pension rights generally remain separate between the two countries. Your UK State Pension is based on your UK National Insurance (NI) contributions, while any Belgian state pension depends on contributions made in Belgium. Photo: François Genon/Unsplash Each country calculates its pension entitlements differently. In the UK, you normally need at least 10 qualifying years to receive any State Pension, and 35 years to get a full pension. In Belgium, there is no minimum period. Instead, you build up your pension entitlements over your working life. You generally need 30 years of social security contributions for a minimum guaranteed pension and 45 years for a full Belgian state pension. If you have worked in both the UK and Belgium, you can combine periods of social security contributions from both countries to meet eligibility thresholds. So for example, you can use Belgian work years to help qualify for a UK pension, and UK NI years to help satisfy eligibility conditions in Belgium. However, each country only pays its own portion of the pension. The UK government will continue to pay your UK State Pension if you live in Belgium. You can choose to have it paid into a UK bank account or directly into a Belgian bank account in euros. Claiming your pension from abroad Here is a step-by-step process to claiming your UK state pension in Belgium: Check your state pension age – this is the earliest age at which you can claim your pension, although you can delay it if you wish. The current UK pension age is between 66 and 67. This is the same as in Belgium, although you can claim a state pension from as early as age 60 if you have made enough contributions. Get a state pension forecast – this will tell you how much you will get, based on your NI contributions. Contact the UK International Pension Centre (IPC) or the Belgian Pension Authority – if you live in Belgium and have worked there, you can usually make your claim through the Belgian Federal Pensions Service, which coordinates with the UK authorities. Alternatively, you can contact the IPC either online or by claim form. This is the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) system for people living abroad. You should normally begin the process around four months before you want payments to start. Gather your documents – you will need to provide your passport/valid ID, your NI number, your Belgian National Number (or details of any pension contributions in Belgium), details of your UK and Belgian employment history, and dates that you’ve lived/worked abroad. Decide where to receive payments – you can receive payments to a UK account in GBP or a Belgian account in EUR. You’ll need to provide bank details for payment. Choose your payment frequency – UK state pension payments are usually every four weeks. Check whether you qualify for a Belgian pension – if you have paid into the Belgian social security system, you may also be entitled to a Belgian state pension. The UK and Belgian pension authorities will coordinate contribution records where applicable. Manage your overseas pension payments with Wise The DWP can pay your UK pension into a local Belgian bank account, but this typically involves high fees and hidden markups. Using a Wise Account will allow you to hold 40+ currencies including GBP and EUR, and choose when to convert at the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden fees. This means you can receive your pension in GBP and convert into EUR at low costs when it’s convenient for you. Go to website

Transferring Private and Workplace Pensions You can transfer most private and workplace UK pensions to Belgium. The main vehicle for this is QROPS. What is QROPS? A Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) is an overseas pension scheme that meets HMRC requirements and can receive transfers from UK-registered pension schemes, including private and workplace pensions. Although the pension is regulated overseas, the scheme must broadly comply with rules similar to those applying to UK pensions – including minimum pension access ages (currently 55, rising to 57 in 2028). There are currently QROPS schemes in 27 overseas countries, including Belgium which has three current schemes. The list updates frequently, so check that a scheme still qualifies before transferring your pension. Transferring a UK pension to a non-QROPS overseas scheme can trigger significant UK tax penalties, including unauthorised payment charges of at least 40%. Because of these risks, many UK pension providers will only transfer pensions to recognised QROPS schemes. If you place your pension in a QROPS in Belgium, you will receive it in EUR and are usually taxed in Belgium if you are a Belgian tax resident. Receiving your pension in euros can also reduce exposure to currency exchange fluctuations. HMRC continues to monitor QROPS transfers for five full UK tax years after the transfer. Certain withdrawals or changes in circumstances during this period could trigger substantial UK tax charges if the scheme no longer meets HMRC requirements or exemption conditions cease to apply. QROPS schemes can offer a wide range of investment options, including collective funds, equities and bonds, although the available investments vary by provider. One disadvantage is that QROPS arrangements often involve relatively high fees, including setup charges, annual administration costs, and adviser fees. The 25% Overseas Transfer Charge In 2017, the UK government introduced a 25% overseas transfer charge on QROPS transfers. However, you are usually exempt from the charge if: Your employer sponsors the QROPS

You live in the country where your QROPS is based and you haven’t exceeded your available overseas transfer allowance (currently set at £1,073,100) If your transfer exceeds the overseas transfer allowance, the 25% charge may apply to the excess amount. SIPPs for expats in Belgium An alternative to transferring a private pension into a QROPS is to keep your pension in the UK through a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP). A SIPP is a flexible type of pension that lets you choose how your money is invested, either by selecting investments yourself or by using investment options managed by the provider. SIPPs are regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Many providers allow non-UK residents to keep or manage a SIPP after moving abroad, although some providers may restrict new contributions or account access for overseas residents. If you move from the UK to Belgium and keep a SIPP, pension payments are usually made in GBP. This means exchange rate changes can affect the value of withdrawals when converted into EUR. SIPPs offer UK tax advantages. UK tax relief on contributions is generally available up to annual limits, currently £60,000 for most people. However, if you become a non-UK resident, tax relief usually only continues for up to five UK tax years unless you have relevant UK earnings. You can normally also take up to 25% of your pension tax-free when you want to start withdrawing – earliest age 55 (increasing to 57 in April 2028). Before making decisions, it is important to consider cross-border tax rules, as many countries tax residents on worldwide income. You should also check the costs involved, including annual management, investment, and transaction fees. SIPP vs QROPS in Belgium Keeping a SIPP in the UK Moving to a Belgian QROPS Taxation Subject to UK pension rules but income usually taxed in Belgium, with double taxation usually avoided through the UK-Belgium tax treaty. UK tax relief on contributions and tax-free lump sum withdrawal up to 25%, although may be subject to taxation in Belgium. Income subject to Belgian tax. Overseas transfer charges of 25% if you exceed transfer allowance (just over £1m). Possible tax penalties if you withdraw within five years of setting up. Investment Flexibility Highly flexible with access to wide range of investments chosen either by pension holder or SIPP provider. Often flexible, with multicurrency investment options, but varies depending on provider. Ease of Access Easy access and flexible drawdown from age 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028), although not all SIPP providers accept non-UK residents. Easy access and flexible drawdown from age 55 (increasing to 57 in 2028), although fees (setup and ongoing) often more expensive, and switching later can be complex. *Information correct on 25th May 2026

Tax Implications: UK vs Belgium When planning your pension arrangements for your relocation to Belgium, you will need to consider the tax implications. Where will your pension be taxed, and what taxes will apply? Double Taxation Agreements (DTA) Both the UK and Belgium apply income tax on pensions at the normal progressive rates for that country. If you move to Belgium and become a tax resident, you will pay tax on your worldwide income. Meanwhile, you’ll also be liable for UK income tax on UK-sourced income. This can have implications for pensions kept in the UK. Fortunately, the UK and Belgium have a Double Taxation Agreement (DTA) to reduce the risk of paying tax twice on the same pension. Under the UK-Belgium DTA, most pensions are generally taxable only in the country of residence, meaning UK pensions are usually taxed in Belgium once you become a Belgian tax resident. UK government service pensions are typically taxable in the UK. In many cases, UK pension payments can be paid gross after obtaining treaty relief from HMRC. You also typically have to make social security contributions on pension income or lump-sum payments in Belgium. This covers health insurance as well as a solidarity surcharge to help fund the guaranteed minimum pension. Contribution rates depend on the type of pension and payment amounts. Belgium typically levies inheritance tax on unused private pension funds. Rules and rates vary across the three regions. The UK and Belgium do not currently have a comprehensive inheritance tax treaty. This creates potential double-taxation issues for estates and inherited pension assets, particularly as UK rules from April 2027 are expected to bring more unused pension funds within the scope of UK inheritance tax. Belgian tax treatment of inherited pensions and survivor benefits depends on the structure of the pension and the beneficiary relationship. Because cross-border pension taxation between the UK and Belgium is highly complex, specialist tax advice is strongly recommended. Is my pension taxed in the UK or Belgium? Type of pension Where taxed? Income tax rate State Belgium (included along with other forms of income) Progressive rates of 25–50%plus municipal taxes QROPS Belgium (included along with other forms of income) Progressive rates of 25–50% plus municipal taxes Government Service Pensions (defined benefit, e.g., civil service, public sector) UK (included along with other forms of income) Progressive rates of 20–45% on income above £12,570(*different rates and thresholds in Scotland) SIPPS Belgium (included along with other forms of income) Progressive rates of 25–50% plus municipal taxes *Information correct on 25th May 2026 Belgian income tax rates are progressive and currently range from 25% to 50%, excluding municipal surcharges. The precise treatment of pension income, lump sums, and transferred pension arrangements can vary depending on the pension structure and timing of contributions.

The Best Way to Receive UK Pension Payments in Belgium If you are an expat paying a UK pension into a Belgian bank account, or transferring pension payments from a UK account to Belgium, one of the biggest problems is the cost involved. Banks often hide fees in the exchange rate. These are typically around 3–4% above the mid-market rate, which can significantly reduce your retirement income over time. For example, if you receive a monthly pension of £1,500, a 3% exchange rate markup would cost you around €50–55 per month, or €600–660 per year. Apply this across decades of retirement and you can see how the costs can run into thousands. When receiving pension payments from abroad, using a service like Wise can help you avoid high conversion fees. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markups, and a small transparent, upfront transfer fee. This will enable you to enjoy more of your pension pot. Price comparison research has shown that Wise can be cheaper than UK banks for international transfers. In fact, Wise is on average 3x cheaper than UK banks and other money exchange providers on GBP>EUR transfers (June, 2025). You can also open up a Wise Account to hold your pension in 40+ currencies including GBP and EUR, plus get local UK account details (Sort Code, Account Number) to receive your pension like a local, then convert to EUR at the mid-market rate when you choose to. Go to Wise

Step-by-Step: How to initiate your QROPS transfer Here are the steps to take to transfer your UK pension to a Belgian QROPS: Step 1 – Contact your pension provider: Before you do anything else, you’ll need to make sure that your UK pension provider allows overseas transfers. Most do for QROPS. You should also find out what information your provider needs, what fees apply, and how long the transfer should take.

Before you do anything else, you’ll need to make sure that your UK pension provider allows overseas transfers. Most do for QROPS. You should also find out what information your provider needs, what fees apply, and how long the transfer should take. Step 2: Check the HMRC list of recognized overseas schemes: The UK government has a list of QROPS for applicable countries, organized alphabetically. You can research each scheme yourself as well as get advice from your pension provider and an independent financial professional.

Step 3: Seek professional financial advice: It’s always a good idea to get qualified advice when making big financial decisions, especially if it involves finances across borders. The UK Government Money Helper website has information on how to find a pension or retirement adviser.

Step 4: Set up a Wise account for currency management: A Wise multi-currency account will help you manage your pension payments and any cross-border transactions. You can receive your QROPS payments in EUR, hold and convert into 40+ currencies including GBP, and order a debit card for spending in 150+. All currency conversions are at the mid-market rate with no hidden fees.