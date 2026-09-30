Master’s degrees in Belgium for international students

Admissions rules, fees, deadlines, and language requirements can therefore differ between institutions and programs. This guide helps you compare master’s degrees in Belgium and plan for admissions, tuition, scholarships, visa timing, housing, and first-month money tasks.

Key takeaways Most master’s programs in Belgium are 60 or 120 ECTS, which usually means one or two academic years.

English-taught master’s programs are common, especially at graduate level, but housing, enrollment, or municipality steps may still run through Dutch or French systems.

There is no national admissions portal. You usually apply directly to each university or school.

EU/EEA and non-EU students can face different tuition rules, visa steps, and proof-of-funds checks.

For the 2026–2027 academic year, the Belgian Immigration Office lists the non-EU proof-of-subsistence threshold at €1,062 net per month.

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How master’s degrees work in Belgium Belgium follows the Bologna model, so a master’s degree normally comes after a bachelor’s degree and uses ECTS, the European credit system. A 60 ECTS program usually takes one academic year, while 120 ECTS usually takes two. A common question is whether Belgium has one national system for master’s admission. It does not. The Flemish and French-speaking systems can use different institutions, fee rules, and information channels, even when the degree structure looks similar. Compare the institution first, not just the subject title.

Check whether the program is at a university, a university college, or a specialized school.

Expect admissions, fees, and student support to vary by institution.

Treat every deadline, language promise, and tuition example as program-specific. Communities, institutions, and teaching languages Flemish institutions mainly operate in Dutch, French-speaking institutions mainly operate in French, and Brussels-based options can sit across both systems. Many master’s degrees in Belgium for international students are taught partly or fully in English, but that does not mean every administrative step will be. Higher Education Universities in Belgium Read more

How to choose the right master’s program If you are still exploring universities in Belgium, use broad lists for orientation, then move quickly to the official program and admissions pages. Choose based on subject fit, language level, budget, city, and timeline, not just name recognition. Compare the curriculum, thesis or internship format, teaching language, and international-student support. Deadlines can also differ by faculty, even within the same university. University Community Typical master’s language Typical length Fee page to check Admissions page to check KU Leuven Flemish English or Dutch, program dependent Usually 60 or 120 ECTS Official tuition fees page Official application page Ghent University Flemish English or Dutch, program dependent Usually 60 or 120 ECTS Official tuition fees page Official application page UCLouvain French-speaking English or French, program dependent Usually 60 or 120 ECTS Official tuition fees page Official application page ULB French-speaking, Brussels English or French, program dependent Usually 60 or 120 ECTS Official tuition fees page Official application page These are representative examples, not rankings. Before you shortlist, check the exact master’s page inside each institution site. What to verify on each university page Before relying on any example, confirm the language of instruction, degree length, current tuition page, admissions deadline, required documents, and any scholarship or visa notes. Also check whether the university asks for translations, legalization, or an application fee. Aggregator pages and old rankings are useful for browsing, but they often miss faculty-level changes that matter later. Higher Education Best MBA in Belgium for international students in 2026 Read more

Admission requirements and credential checks Admission requirements for a master’s in Belgium usually start with a relevant bachelor’s degree or equivalent, plus transcripts, a passport or ID copy, and an application filed directly with the institution. Many universities also ask for a motivation letter and CV, while some programs want references or proof of prior coursework in specific subjects. Some faculties or schools add interviews, portfolios, entrance exams, or extra selection steps, especially in arts, medicine, or specialized professional programs. Use this working checklist before you apply: Relevant bachelor’s degree or recognized equivalent

Transcript of records

Passport or national ID copy

CV and motivation letter

Language test result, if required

Certified translation or legalization, if required

Program-specific extras such as references, portfolio, GMAT, interview, or exam Language tests, transcripts, and equivalence English-taught programs often still require proof of English, and accepted tests or score thresholds vary by institution. Study in Flanders says B2 English is typical for many English-medium programs, while official French-speaking guidance also points many international students toward B2 in the language of instruction. If your documents were issued abroad, you may also need certified translations, legalization, apostilles, or a diploma equivalence route. NARIC-Vlaanderen is a common starting point for Flanders, while the French Community equivalence service is a common starting point for French-speaking Belgium.

Tuition fees, scholarships, and proof of funds Tuition fees for a master’s in Belgium can look reasonable next to some other study destinations, but published figures are not national averages. They change by community, institution, program, and nationality, so compare public-framework guidance with the exact fee page for your course. For 2026–2027, Study in Flanders lists a general full-time 60 ECTS guideline of €1,181.40 for EU/EEA nationals and €5,300 to €12,000 for many non-EU full-time programs. In French-speaking Belgium, official 2025–2026 guidance says EU students can face a maximum annual tuition fee of €1,194, while many non-EU students pay a total of €5,369 unless an exemption applies. Advanced master’s degrees, MBAs, and some special cases can differ. Community or framework Common EU/EEA logic Common non-EU logic What to verify Timing note Flemish public framework 2026–2027 guideline of €1,181.40 for 60 ECTS Often €5,300 to €12,000 Exact program fee page and any application fee Check fees before you accept the offer French-speaking public framework Maximum annual tuition fee of €1,194 in 2025–2026 Often €5,369 total unless exempt Exemption rules, faculty exceptions, and payment schedule Annual circulars can change details Institution-specific exceptions Reduced or special rates may apply Scholarships, assimilation, or special categories may change totals Scholarship terms, refund rules, and accepted payment method Scholarship deadlines can come first Fee figures are indicative public-framework examples for the academic years stated. Always check the exact program fee and your nationality or exemption category before applying or paying. Scholarships do exist, but timing matters. The official Master Mind Scholarship in Flanders and Brussels is one example, and its process can move earlier than course deadlines. If you are paying a deposit or tuition from abroad, compare the total transfer cost and timing carefully, but follow the school’s accepted payment instructions. Visas & Immigration How to get a student visa in Belgium Read more EU/EEA and non-EU cost differences EU/EEA students usually see lower published public-framework fees and usually do not need a Belgian study visa, though local registration can still apply. Non-EU students often face higher tuition, more document work, and earlier pressure on deadlines. For 2026–2027, the Belgian Immigration Office lists the minimum proof of subsistence at €1,062 net per month for study stays.

Exemptions, scholarships, or assimilated-status rules can change the final amount, so budget only after you check your own category.