Where to get the news in South Africa

Alternative news and citizen journalism in South Africa South Africa has quite a vibrant culture of independent media and grassroots journalism. These provide counter-narratives to what’s often seen as elite-centric, English-language, urban-focused mainstream media (e.g.,eNCA and News24). Notable examples include: Africa is a Country

AmaBhungane

Amandla!

Elitsha

GroundUp

Viewfinder

News sources to avoid in South Africa Like we said earlier, the media in South Africa is generally trustworthy, and outlets that publish outright fake news are rare. However, you do want to be cautious when it comes to IOL (Independent Online). This news platform has had credibility issues around fake content, and its chairperson, Iqbal Survé, has been repeatedly accused of using the platform for his own personal and political agenda. In October 2024, IOL was expelled from the Press Council, a move that should not be taken lightly. Other news sources you’ll want to avoid are social media platforms and WhatsApp. For example, 2025 has seen a wave of fake SASSA grants and job postings each month, spreading fear among the most vulnerable population groups. When you come across a news story that’s too good to be true, always put on your critical thinking hat and double and triple-check it before forwarding it to a loved one.

Tips on getting reliable news in South Africa There are some resources out there specifically designed to help you assess news articles and sources for accuracy, bias, and reliability. Some of the services operating in South Africa include: AfricaCheck

Ground News

Media Bias/Fact Check

Media Monitoring Africa

News24 Disinformation Desk Photo: Getty Images via Unsplash The key to stopping the spread of misinformation is learning how to spot it. Here are some top tips from the experts: Develop a critical mindset when following news coverage. Instead of relying on just one source, cross-check different news platforms across the political divide.

Consider what might be missing from the news report; fake news often leaves out information

Check several sources before sharing news stories with friends and family members. Don’t trust expert quotes that only appear on one news source; they may be false or taken out of context.

Research the accuracy of images by reverse-searching for them on your search engine. for fake images. Doing this allows you to see where the picture originated. For example, a photo going viral on social media today might actually be several years old.

Always check the website’s URL. Scammers often create copycat websites to misinform, promote dodgy products, or phish for your information.