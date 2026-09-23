Best internet providers in the UK for expats in 2026

Choosing the right UK internet provider starts with matching your broadband to your exact address, moving timeline, and tenancy situation. If you are new to Britain, the best provider is not necessarily the cheapest one, but the one you can install easily, afford comfortably, and keep flexible while you settle in. Availability, contract terms, installation speed, and your household’s internet needs all matter when comparing options. This guide compares six major UK broadband providers and explains how to check coverage, understand speeds, switch providers, explore temporary solutions, and avoid common challenges faced by newcomers.

Key takeaways Check the full address first: Compare contract length, in-contract price rises, and installation timing for the exact property rather than relying on a postcode-only result. Prices, rewards, and contract terms can change, so recheck the provider site before ordering.

Compare contract length, in-contract price rises, and installation timing for the exact property rather than relying on a postcode-only result. Prices, rewards, and contract terms can change, so recheck the provider site before ordering. EE: A broad-reach option for all-round reliability, with many current plans on 24-month contracts and some shorter options available.

A broad-reach option for all-round reliability, with many current plans on 24-month contracts and some shorter options available. Plusnet: A straightforward value option, usually on a 24-month contract and largely within the Openreach footprint. Compare the full contract cost rather than focusing only on promotional rewards.

A straightforward value option, usually on a 24-month contract and largely within the Openreach footprint. Compare the full contract cost rather than focusing only on promotional rewards. Vodafone: Worth comparing where full fibre is available, usually on a 24-month contract. The exact network technology and speed available can differ by address.

Worth comparing where full fibre is available, usually on a 24-month contract. The exact network technology and speed available can differ by address. Virgin Media: Strong on headline speeds, usually on a 24-month contract. Your building must be served by the Virgin Media network.

Strong on headline speeds, usually on a 24-month contract. Your building must be served by the Virgin Media network. Sky: Useful if you want broadband bundled with TV, usually on a 24-month contract. Check whether the bundle includes services you will actually use.

Useful if you want broadband bundled with TV, usually on a 24-month contract. Check whether the bundle includes services you will actually use. Hyperoptic: Particularly relevant for connected city flats and apartment blocks, with 12- or 24-month contracts and rolling monthly options available on some plans. Wise for paying UK broadband setup costs If you’re new to the UK, broadband setup can involve upfront fees and the first monthly payment before your finances are fully settled. A Wise account can help eligible customers hold GBP, convert from other currencies, and manage early relocation spending while you get established. Internet providers set their own Direct Debit, credit-check, and payment requirements, so always confirm what your chosen plan needs before ordering. Open a Wise account If you are also moving money from abroad, a Wise account can help eligible customers hold GBP and manage relocation spending, but you still need to check each provider’s payment method, Direct Debit, and credit rules. For more information, see Setting up TV, home phone, and internet in the UK and Setting up utilities in the UK.

1. EE EE is a strong all-round option for expats who want a recognised brand and broad Openreach-backed availability. Because many UK providers rely on Openreach, EE often appears at more addresses than city-only fibre brands. That can make it a straightforward choice when you have just moved in and want to reduce uncertainty. It is often priced above budget rivals, though, so compare the full contract cost, the router included, any annual price rise, the speed estimate for your exact property, and whether an engineer visit is needed. These details can matter more in older flats, converted houses, and buildings with awkward internal wiring. Why EE works well for newcomers Some newcomers may accept a higher monthly cost for broad availability, familiar support channels, and a simpler setup while they are also arranging rent, council tax, and utilities. If you work from home or share a flat, that predictability can be more important than squeezing out the last few pounds. House & Home Setting up TV, home phone, and internet in the UK Read more

2. Plusnet Plusnet can suit expats who want straightforward broadband without paying for premium extras they may not use. It is usually easiest to compare on core speed, monthly price, and the total contract cost rather than bundled perks. That can be attractive when deposits, agency fees, and furniture costs are already putting pressure on your budget. It may be less appealing if you want the fastest available broadband or more advanced hardware, so check the speed tier carefully and compare any reward or account credit only after you have checked the regular monthly price. Why Plusnet suits budget-focused households For newcomers, the main appeal is simplicity: get online at a reasonable cost, then reassess later if your needs change. As with any provider, check the exact property and the terms that apply for the full minimum contract period.

3. Vodafone Vodafone often appeals to readers comparing full fibre, also called FTTP, with sharper value pricing. The brand is familiar, but the actual experience depends on the exact technology available at your address. A deal can look excellent on paper and still be the wrong fit if your flat only qualifies for a slower service. Check whether the quoted speed is for the exact property, whether any mobile discount applies, and whether annual price rises are built into the term. Vodafone can be especially competitive where full fibre is live, but its offers can vary between Openreach-based full fibre, part-fibre services, and other connection types. Treat the brand name and the underlying network as two separate checks. Why Vodafone appeals to full-fibre shoppers This can be a useful option if you want faster fibre without automatically moving to the most expensive tier. Compare the speed available at your exact flat and check any mobile or bundle saving separately rather than assuming it applies to your order. House & Home Setting up utilities in the UK Read more

4. Virgin Media Virgin Media is a strong fit for readers whose top priority is headline speed. Its own cable and fibre network can deliver very fast packages, but only where the building is served by that network. That matters for large households, heavy streaming, and busy work-from-home setups. However, the fastest package is poor value if your address cannot get it or if your household mainly browses, streams occasionally, and checks email. One common misunderstanding is that faster headline speed automatically means better day-to-day internet. If latency, which is the delay before data starts moving, or in-home Wi-Fi is poor, a very fast package can still feel frustrating. Where Virgin Media makes sense Virgin Media can make sense for families, shared homes, or anyone running several high-demand devices at once. Before ordering, confirm that the exact flat is connected rather than assuming a street-level result means installation will be simple.