Best internet providers in the UK for expats in 2026

House & Home
This guide helps newcomers choose a UK broadband provider by comparing major options and explaining how to check address availability, assess speeds and contract terms, arrange installation or temporary internet, switch providers, and avoid common setup issues.
Choosing the right UK internet provider starts with matching your broadband to your exact address, moving timeline, and tenancy situation. If you are new to Britain, the best provider is not necessarily the cheapest one, but the one you can install easily, afford comfortably, and keep flexible while you settle in. Availability, contract terms, installation speed, and your household’s internet needs all matter when comparing options. This guide compares six major UK broadband providers and explains how to check coverage, understand speeds, switch providers, explore temporary solutions, and avoid common challenges faced by newcomers.
If you’re new to the UK, broadband setup can involve upfront fees and the first monthly payment before your finances are fully settled. A Wise account can help eligible customers hold GBP, convert from other currencies, and manage early relocation spending while you get established. Internet providers set their own Direct Debit, credit-check, and payment requirements, so always confirm what your chosen plan needs before ordering.
If you are also moving money from abroad, a Wise account can help eligible customers hold GBP and manage relocation spending, but you still need to check each provider’s payment method, Direct Debit, and credit rules. For more information, see Setting up TV, home phone, and internet in the UK and Setting up utilities in the UK.
EE is a strong all-round option for expats who want a recognised brand and broad Openreach-backed availability. Because many UK providers rely on Openreach, EE often appears at more addresses than city-only fibre brands.
That can make it a straightforward choice when you have just moved in and want to reduce uncertainty. It is often priced above budget rivals, though, so compare the full contract cost, the router included, any annual price rise, the speed estimate for your exact property, and whether an engineer visit is needed. These details can matter more in older flats, converted houses, and buildings with awkward internal wiring.
Some newcomers may accept a higher monthly cost for broad availability, familiar support channels, and a simpler setup while they are also arranging rent, council tax, and utilities. If you work from home or share a flat, that predictability can be more important than squeezing out the last few pounds.
Plusnet can suit expats who want straightforward broadband without paying for premium extras they may not use. It is usually easiest to compare on core speed, monthly price, and the total contract cost rather than bundled perks.
That can be attractive when deposits, agency fees, and furniture costs are already putting pressure on your budget. It may be less appealing if you want the fastest available broadband or more advanced hardware, so check the speed tier carefully and compare any reward or account credit only after you have checked the regular monthly price.
For newcomers, the main appeal is simplicity: get online at a reasonable cost, then reassess later if your needs change. As with any provider, check the exact property and the terms that apply for the full minimum contract period.
Vodafone often appeals to readers comparing full fibre, also called FTTP, with sharper value pricing. The brand is familiar, but the actual experience depends on the exact technology available at your address.
A deal can look excellent on paper and still be the wrong fit if your flat only qualifies for a slower service. Check whether the quoted speed is for the exact property, whether any mobile discount applies, and whether annual price rises are built into the term.
Vodafone can be especially competitive where full fibre is live, but its offers can vary between Openreach-based full fibre, part-fibre services, and other connection types. Treat the brand name and the underlying network as two separate checks.
This can be a useful option if you want faster fibre without automatically moving to the most expensive tier. Compare the speed available at your exact flat and check any mobile or bundle saving separately rather than assuming it applies to your order.
Virgin Media is a strong fit for readers whose top priority is headline speed. Its own cable and fibre network can deliver very fast packages, but only where the building is served by that network.
That matters for large households, heavy streaming, and busy work-from-home setups. However, the fastest package is poor value if your address cannot get it or if your household mainly browses, streams occasionally, and checks email.
One common misunderstanding is that faster headline speed automatically means better day-to-day internet. If latency, which is the delay before data starts moving, or in-home Wi-Fi is poor, a very fast package can still feel frustrating.
Virgin Media can make sense for families, shared homes, or anyone running several high-demand devices at once. Before ordering, confirm that the exact flat is connected rather than assuming a street-level result means installation will be simple.
Sky is a strong option for households that want broadband plus entertainment from one recognisable provider. That can make setup easier when you are arranging several services at once and prefer one customer account.
The catch is that bundles can look convenient but still cost more than you need. Check any price-rise language carefully, confirm which TV or streaming services are actually included, and ask yourself whether broadband-only service is enough for now.
Sky can make sense if your household already knows it wants the entertainment extras. If you mainly use Netflix, YouTube, or catch-up apps, paying for a larger bundle too early can lock in unnecessary cost and make switching later less tidy.
The bundle is easiest to justify when you genuinely want the extra entertainment and prefer to manage broadband and TV together. If you are still learning which UK services you actually use, starting with broadband alone may be simpler.
Hyperoptic is a particularly relevant option for city flats and apartment blocks where its full-fibre network is already installed. It is not a universal UK answer, but where a building is live it can be one of the more straightforward choices for renters.
That matters for expats because many first move into managed buildings, build-to-rent developments, or dense city neighbourhoods where building-level infrastructure matters more than the national brand on the advert.
Its main limitation is reach. Readers outside larger cities or connected blocks should focus on the networks actually available at the address rather than spending time comparing a service they cannot order.
Choose it if your letting agent or landlord can confirm the line is already in the building. Positive reviews are not useful if your block is outside the footprint, so verify the exact address before comparing packages.
No single broadband provider is the right choice for every UK address. Start with full-address availability, then compare the total contract cost, speed tier, installation timing, price-rise terms, and how long you expect to stay in the property. For expats, a flexible and realistic setup is usually more useful than chasing the highest advertised speed or the lowest headline price.
If you want to browse more brands after reading, the TV and Internet Providers Directory is a useful next step.
FAQ
Start with how many people and devices share the connection. Roughly, 10 to 30 Mbps suits browsing, email, and one or two HD streams; 50 to 100 Mbps is more comfortable for regular home working and 4K streaming; and 150 Mbps or more is usually aimed at larger households or heavier use. A common mistake is buying the fastest tier just because it sounds safer. If your household is small, you may get better value from a mid-range plan and a decent router.
Check availability with the full address, not only the postcode. Neighbouring flats can have different cabling, permissions, or installation histories. Start with the provider checker, then cross-check Openreach’s fibre checker for Openreach-based lines and the Openreach FTTP providers page if you want to see which brands can use that network. If your letting agent says internet is available, ask what is already installed in the building, not just what is available nearby.
Yes, many UK homes can get broadband without a traditional landline if the property has full fibre, Virgin Media cable, or suitable 4G or 5G home broadband coverage. Older part-fibre or copper services may still rely on line-based infrastructure, so check the technology attached to the deal. If you take a home-phone bundle, remember that UK landlines are moving to digital technologies, so some older equipment may need checking.
Some providers will still accept your order, while others may ask for extra checks, a deposit, or a payment method they recognise. Many expect Direct Debit from a UK current account, which is why new arrivals often sort out Opening a bank account in the UK and How to get proof of address in the UK in 2026 early. Some expats use a Wise account to hold GBP and manage UK living costs while moving money from abroad, but provider acceptance varies and it does not replace proof of address or bypass credit checks with Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC, or any other bank-linked payment setup.
In most cases, you use One Touch Switch by signing up with the new provider and giving basic details about your current service. The new provider arranges the move and your old service ends once the new one works. Check whether you are still in contract because early termination charges can still apply. Ofcom also sets compensation rules for certain missed appointments and service-loss problems.
It can be a useful short-term fix for renters, people waiting for installation, or homes where fixed broadband options are poor. Mobile home broadband is quick to start, but speed stability, latency, and indoor signal can vary a lot by building and area. Fibre is usually better for steady performance and low lag, while 4G or 5G can be more flexible if you may move again soon. Before choosing it, compare data terms, indoor signal, and mobile setup options such as How to get a mobile phone number and SIM card in the UK or Best eSIM in the UK.
Social tariffs are lower-cost broadband plans for people on certain benefits, and Ofcom lists them in one place. Eligibility varies by provider, but if you or someone in your household claims a qualifying benefit, check whether your current provider lets you switch without penalty and compare speeds before you move. As of June 2026, Ofcom says prices range from £10 to £24, and these plans do not usually rise in price mid-contract. If budgeting is tight, compare the tariff with your wider cost of living in the UK.
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