Best eSIM in the UK (2026)

Key takeaways Here is a quick summary to help you decide before diving into the full details: Best overall: Saily – easy app setup, auto-connects on arrival, built-in security features

Saily – easy app setup, auto-connects on arrival, built-in security features Best for flexibility: Airalo – data-only and data+calls plans, large plan range

Airalo – data-only and data+calls plans, large plan range Best for unlimited data: Holafly – unlimited-only plans across multiple UK networks

Holafly – unlimited-only plans across multiple UK networks Best budget option: Nomad – competitive pricing with a well-rated app

Nomad – competitive pricing with a well-rated app Best for families or shared use: Ubigi – supports hotspot sharing and multi-device use Choose Saily if you want simplicity and security. Choose Holafly if you stream or work online heavily. Choose Airalo if you need calls and texts with your data. Choose Nomad if keeping costs low is your priority. Choose Ubigi if you are travelling with others and need to share your connection.

Best eSIM providers in the UK The five providers below were chosen based on UK network coverage, plan variety, pricing, ease of setup, and user feedback. All are established and trusted by travellers worldwide. Saily (best overall eSIM UK) Saily is made by the team behind NordVPN and is one of the most beginner-friendly eSIM providers available. Setup is handled entirely through a dedicated app that guides you step by step, and the eSIM connects automatically when you arrive in the UK. No fiddling with settings, no manual activation. Plans cover data needs from 1GB up to 20GB, with unlimited options available for stays of 7 to 30 days. Prices start at around $4.49. Every plan includes a built-in ad blocker and virtual location feature, which is useful for privacy-conscious users. One thing to be aware of: Saily does not publicly disclose which UK networks it routes through. If knowing the exact carrier matters to you, this may be a limitation. Also note that plans must be activated within 30 days of purchase, so do not buy too far in advance. Pros: Simple app setup, auto-connects on arrival, security features included, 4.7 stars on Trustpilot Cons: Networks not disclosed, 30-day activation window from purchase date Best for: First-time eSIM users, privacy-conscious travellers, short-to-medium stays in the UK Airalo (best for flexibility) Airalo is one of the largest travel eSIM marketplaces globally, offering plans for over 200 countries including the UK. It stands out in this comparison as the only provider that offers data-only plans alongside plans that include calls and texts with a local UK number. Data-only UK plans start at around $5 for 1GB over 7 days, going up to around $36 for 20GB over 30 days. Plans that include calls and texts start slightly higher. UK coverage runs on EE, which has the strongest signal across England’s towns and cities. The main trade-off is that Airalo connects to a single network (EE for its standard UK plans). Providers with access to multiple networks can switch between carriers in lower-signal areas, which Airalo cannot do. You also need to manually activate the plan in the app when you arrive, rather than it connecting automatically. Pros: Calls and texts option available, wide plan range, well-established platform Cons: Single-network coverage (EE only), manual activation required on arrival, QR code delivered by email Best for: Travellers who need to make UK phone calls, or anyone who wants a broad choice of plan sizes Holafly (best for unlimited data) Holafly only sells unlimited data plans. You cannot choose a smaller fixed-data option, which means you never worry about running out, but you also cannot choose something cheaper for a lighter trip. UK plans access several networks including O2, Vodafone, and Three, giving solid coverage across cities and towns. Prices start at around $6.90 for a single day and reach around $74.90 for a 30-day plan. Holafly applies a fair use policy: speeds may slow after heavy use within a 24-hour period. Hotspot sharing is also capped at 500MB per day, so it is not the best choice if you need to tether a laptop. With over 65,000 Trustpilot reviews and a 4.6-star rating, Holafly has a strong track record for reliability in cities and major towns. Coverage can be patchier in more remote rural areas. Pros: Unlimited data, multi-network UK access, large and well-reviewed user base Cons: Unlimited-only plans (no smaller options), hotspot cap, speeds may reduce with heavy use Best for: Heavy data users, streamers, remote workers, or anyone staying more than a week who does not want to monitor usage Nomad (best budget option) Nomad offers stackable regional eSIM plans and is praised for its clean, easy-to-navigate app, which earns 4.8 stars on the iOS App Store. It covers over 200 countries and provides a straightforward experience for travellers who want dependable UK connectivity at a lower price point. Plans come in 7-day and 30-day formats, which makes picking the right option simple. Pricing is competitive compared to other providers in this guide, and the app makes topping up or adding a new plan easy during your trip. Pros: Competitive pricing, highly rated app, clear plan structure, easy top-ups Cons: Plans limited to 7 or 30-day durations, less suitable for extended stays Best for: Budget-conscious travellers, short-haul visitors to the UK, anyone who wants a reliable app experience at a fair price Ubigi (best for families or shared use) Ubigi connects to EE and Three (H3G) in the UK at 4G and 5G speeds, and its plans support hotspot use across multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, and eSIM-enabled laptops. That makes it the most practical option for families or groups travelling together. Fixed data plans start at around $11 for 10GB over 30 days. Unlimited plans are also available. A useful feature is that you can top up your existing plan without reinstalling the eSIM profile, which reduces the risk of losing your connection mid-trip. Setup uses a QR code sent to your email. Pros: Multi-device and hotspot support, top-up without reinstalling, 5G ready, flexible plan lengths Cons: QR code reliant on email delivery, slightly higher starting price than some rivals Best for: Families travelling together, remote workers who need to tether a laptop or tablet, group travellers sharing a connection Wise account Manage your travel money with Wise. Keep your data covered with an eSIM—and your spending simple with Wise. Set things up before you fly and manage your money on the go. Go to website

eSIM comparison table Provider Trustpilot rating Starting price Data type Hotspot Best for Saily ⭐ 4.7/5 From ~$4.49 (equivalent £3) Fixed and unlimited Yes Ease of use, security Airalo ⭐ 4.0/5 From ~$5.00 Fixed and unlimited Yes Calls and texts, flexibility Holafly ⭐ 4.6/5 From ~$3.79/day Unlimited only Yes (500MB/day cap) Heavy data use Nomad ⭐ 4.3/5 Competitive Fixed Yes Budget travellers Ubigi ⭐ 4.2/5 From ~$10.00 Fixed and unlimited Yes Multi-device, families The data in the table was collected from the suppliers’ websites. Trustpilot ratings were checked on 1 June 2026 and may change over time. Prices are approximate and subject to change. Always check the provider’s website for current rates before you buy. Editor Roy Pallas Writer’s tip The UK has four main mobile networks: EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three. Most travel eSIM providers access one or more of these through wholesale agreements, giving you real UK coverage without a local contract. Prices vary, plans range from a few gigabytes to unlimited data, and setup takes just a few minutes.

How to choose the best eSIM for the UK The right UK eSIM depends on several factors. Working through these before you buy will save you from choosing a plan that does not fit your trip. Trip length: Short visits of a few days are well served by smaller fixed-data plans. Longer stays, especially a month or more, benefit from unlimited plans or larger data bundles. Budget: If cost is a priority, compare the price per gigabyte rather than the headline plan price. A 10GB plan for 30 days often works out cheaper per gigabyte than a 3GB plan for 7 days. Coverage needs: If you are spending most of your time in London, Manchester, or other large cities, almost any provider will serve you well. If you are heading to rural Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, choose a provider that accesses multiple UK networks for better signal resilience. Device compatibility: Not all phones support eSIM. Your phone must also be carrier-unlocked to use a third-party plan. Check your device settings or manufacturer’s website before buying. For more on UK mobile options, see our guide to getting a mobile phone number and SIM card in the UK. How much data do you need? Use these rough guidelines to size your UK plan: Light use (maps, messaging, occasional browsing): 1 to 3GB per week

(maps, messaging, occasional browsing): 1 to 3GB per week Moderate use (social media, video calls, daily navigation): 5 to 10GB per week

(social media, video calls, daily navigation): 5 to 10GB per week Heavy use (streaming video, remote work, uploading files): 15GB or more per week When in doubt, choose the next size up. Running out of data mid-trip causes more disruption than paying a little more upfront. UK coverage and networks explained The UK’s four main mobile networks are EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three. EE has the widest overall coverage, particularly across England. Vodafone and O2 are strong in urban areas. Three has improved its rural coverage in recent years and performs well in cities. Most travel eSIM providers buy wholesale access to one or more of these networks. A provider accessing multiple networks can switch between them for the strongest signal available, which is especially valuable outside major cities. When comparing providers, look at which UK networks they actually connect to, not just their overall country count.

How to set up and activate an eSIM Setting up a UK eSIM is straightforward if you follow the steps in order: Buy your plan online from your chosen provider. You will receive either a QR code by email or an in-app installation prompt. Install the eSIM before you travel. You need a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the eSIM profile. Do this at home, not at the airport. Scan the QR code or follow the in-app steps. On iPhone: go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add eSIM. On Android: go to Settings > Connections > SIM Manager > Add eSIM. Set the eSIM to inactive after installation. Leave it switched off until you arrive in the UK. Some plans begin counting down from the first network connection, so activating early wastes your plan. Switch it on when you land. Your phone will connect to a UK network, and your data plan will begin. One common error is activating the eSIM at home by accident. If your plan’s clock starts from first use rather than purchase date, turning it on early will cut into your time. Always check the activation terms for your specific plan. Expatica’s guide to Setting up TV, phone, and internet in the UK Read more

eSIM vs SIM card vs roaming in the UK If you are deciding how to get connected, here is a plain comparison of your three main options. eSIM: Buy online, install at home, arrive connected. No SIM-swapping, no queuing at a phone shop. You can keep your home SIM active for calls and texts while using the eSIM for UK data. This is the most convenient option for most travellers and expats. For broader connectivity setup in the UK, see our guide to setting up TV, phone, and internet in the UK. Local SIM card: You can buy a physical prepaid SIM from UK operators like Three, EE, or O2 after you arrive. These can offer good value, particularly for longer stays, but you need to visit a shop, swap your existing SIM and temporarily lose your home number, and navigate airport or high-street availability. You can browse options in our SIM cards and mobile phones directory. Roaming with your home plan: Some mobile plans include international roaming at no extra daily cost. However, UK data speeds on roaming packages are often throttled, and daily roaming charges can add up quickly over a longer trip. Roaming makes sense for a day or two, but is usually less practical and more expensive than a dedicated eSIM for visits of a week or more. For most travellers, an eSIM gives the best combination of convenience, value, and flexibility. Editor Roy Pallas Insider tips for using an eSIM in the UK Install your eSIM before you leave home, while you still have a stable Wi-Fi connection, and save the QR code offline in case you need it later. Check the activation window before buying, especially if you are planning ahead, as some plans expire sooner than others. If you choose an unlimited plan, read the fair use policy carefully, as speeds may slow after heavy use. You can also use dual SIM to keep your home number active for calls and verification texts, while using your UK eSIM for data. For rural trips, choose a provider with access to multiple UK networks.