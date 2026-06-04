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Mobile phones and SIM cards

House & Home

Best eSIM in the UK (2026)

An eSIM is a digital SIM built into your phone, letting you download a mobile plan without swapping a physical SIM. For travellers, expats, and digital nomads heading to the UK, it means landing with data already set up. This guide compares UK eSIM providers by price, data, coverage, hotspot support, and ease of setup.

writer

Updated 4-6-2026

The UK has four main mobile networks: EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three. Most travel eSIM providers access one or more of these through wholesale agreements, giving you real UK coverage without a local contract. Prices vary, plans range from a few gigabytes to unlimited data, and setup takes just a few minutes.

Whether you are moving to the UK for the first time or visiting for a week, this guide compares five leading eSIM providers, explains how to choose the right plan, and shares practical tips to keep you connected without overpaying.

Key takeaways

Here is a quick summary to help you decide before diving into the full details:

  • Best overall: Saily – easy app setup, auto-connects on arrival, built-in security features
  • Best for flexibility: Airalo – data-only and data+calls plans, large plan range
  • Best for unlimited data: Holafly – unlimited-only plans across multiple UK networks
  • Best budget option: Nomad – competitive pricing with a well-rated app
  • Best for families or shared use: Ubigi – supports hotspot sharing and multi-device use

Choose Saily if you want simplicity and security. Choose Holafly if you stream or work online heavily. Choose Airalo if you need calls and texts with your data. Choose Nomad if keeping costs low is your priority. Choose Ubigi if you are travelling with others and need to share your connection.

Best eSIM providers in the UK

The five providers below were chosen based on UK network coverage, plan variety, pricing, ease of setup, and user feedback. All are established and trusted by travellers worldwide.

Saily (best overall eSIM UK)

Saily is made by the team behind NordVPN and is one of the most beginner-friendly eSIM providers available. Setup is handled entirely through a dedicated app that guides you step by step, and the eSIM connects automatically when you arrive in the UK. No fiddling with settings, no manual activation.

Plans cover data needs from 1GB up to 20GB, with unlimited options available for stays of 7 to 30 days. Prices start at around $4.49. Every plan includes a built-in ad blocker and virtual location feature, which is useful for privacy-conscious users.

One thing to be aware of: Saily does not publicly disclose which UK networks it routes through. If knowing the exact carrier matters to you, this may be a limitation. Also note that plans must be activated within 30 days of purchase, so do not buy too far in advance.

Pros: Simple app setup, auto-connects on arrival, security features included, 4.7 stars on Trustpilot
Cons:Networks not disclosed, 30-day activation window from purchase date
Best for:First-time eSIM users, privacy-conscious travellers, short-to-medium stays in the UK

Airalo (best for flexibility)

Airalo is one of the largest travel eSIM marketplaces globally, offering plans for over 200 countries including the UK. It stands out in this comparison as the only provider that offers data-only plans alongside plans that include calls and texts with a local UK number.

Data-only UK plans start at around $5 for 1GB over 7 days, going up to around $36 for 20GB over 30 days. Plans that include calls and texts start slightly higher. UK coverage runs on EE, which has the strongest signal across England’s towns and cities.

The main trade-off is that Airalo connects to a single network (EE for its standard UK plans). Providers with access to multiple networks can switch between carriers in lower-signal areas, which Airalo cannot do. You also need to manually activate the plan in the app when you arrive, rather than it connecting automatically.

Pros: Calls and texts option available, wide plan range, well-established platform
Cons:Single-network coverage (EE only), manual activation required on arrival, QR code delivered by email
Best for:Travellers who need to make UK phone calls, or anyone who wants a broad choice of plan sizes

Holafly (best for unlimited data)

Holafly only sells unlimited data plans. You cannot choose a smaller fixed-data option, which means you never worry about running out, but you also cannot choose something cheaper for a lighter trip. UK plans access several networks including O2, Vodafone, and Three, giving solid coverage across cities and towns.

Prices start at around $6.90 for a single day and reach around $74.90 for a 30-day plan. Holafly applies a fair use policy: speeds may slow after heavy use within a 24-hour period. Hotspot sharing is also capped at 500MB per day, so it is not the best choice if you need to tether a laptop.

With over 65,000 Trustpilot reviews and a 4.6-star rating, Holafly has a strong track record for reliability in cities and major towns. Coverage can be patchier in more remote rural areas.

Pros: Unlimited data, multi-network UK access, large and well-reviewed user base
Cons:Unlimited-only plans (no smaller options), hotspot cap, speeds may reduce with heavy use
Best for:Heavy data users, streamers, remote workers, or anyone staying more than a week who does not want to monitor usage

Nomad (best budget option)

Nomad offers stackable regional eSIM plans and is praised for its clean, easy-to-navigate app, which earns 4.8 stars on the iOS App Store. It covers over 200 countries and provides a straightforward experience for travellers who want dependable UK connectivity at a lower price point.

Plans come in 7-day and 30-day formats, which makes picking the right option simple. Pricing is competitive compared to other providers in this guide, and the app makes topping up or adding a new plan easy during your trip.

Pros: Competitive pricing, highly rated app, clear plan structure, easy top-ups
Cons:Plans limited to 7 or 30-day durations, less suitable for extended stays
Best for:Budget-conscious travellers, short-haul visitors to the UK, anyone who wants a reliable app experience at a fair price

Ubigi (best for families or shared use)

Ubigi connects to EE and Three (H3G) in the UK at 4G and 5G speeds, and its plans support hotspot use across multiple devices including smartphones, tablets, and eSIM-enabled laptops. That makes it the most practical option for families or groups travelling together.

Fixed data plans start at around $11 for 10GB over 30 days. Unlimited plans are also available. A useful feature is that you can top up your existing plan without reinstalling the eSIM profile, which reduces the risk of losing your connection mid-trip. Setup uses a QR code sent to your email.

Pros: Multi-device and hotspot support, top-up without reinstalling, 5G ready, flexible plan lengths 
Cons:QR code reliant on email delivery, slightly higher starting price than some rivals 
Best for:Families travelling together, remote workers who need to tether a laptop or tablet, group travellers sharing a connection

Wise account

Manage your travel money with Wise. Keep your data covered with an eSIM—and your spending simple with Wise. Set things up before you fly and manage your money on the go.

eSIM comparison table

ProviderTrustpilot ratingStarting priceData typeHotspotBest for
Saily⭐ 4.7/5From ~$4.49 (equivalent £3)Fixed and unlimitedYesEase of use, security
Airalo⭐ 4.0/5From ~$5.00Fixed and unlimitedYesCalls and texts, flexibility
Holafly⭐ 4.6/5From ~$3.79/dayUnlimited onlyYes (500MB/day cap)Heavy data use
Nomad⭐ 4.3/5CompetitiveFixedYesBudget travellers
Ubigi⭐ 4.2/5From ~$10.00Fixed and unlimitedYesMulti-device, families

The data in the table was collected from the suppliers’ websites. Trustpilot ratings were checked on 1 June 2026 and may change over time.

Prices are approximate and subject to change. Always check the provider’s website for current rates before you buy.

image of insider

Editor

Roy Pallas

Writer’s tip

The UK has four main mobile networks:

EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three. Most travel eSIM providers access one or more of these through wholesale agreements, giving you real UK coverage without a local contract. Prices vary, plans range from a few gigabytes to unlimited data, and setup takes just a few minutes.

How to choose the best eSIM for the UK

The right UK eSIM depends on several factors. Working through these before you buy will save you from choosing a plan that does not fit your trip.

Trip length: Short visits of a few days are well served by smaller fixed-data plans. Longer stays, especially a month or more, benefit from unlimited plans or larger data bundles.

Budget: If cost is a priority, compare the price per gigabyte rather than the headline plan price. A 10GB plan for 30 days often works out cheaper per gigabyte than a 3GB plan for 7 days.

Coverage needs: If you are spending most of your time in London, Manchester, or other large cities, almost any provider will serve you well. If you are heading to rural Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, choose a provider that accesses multiple UK networks for better signal resilience.

Device compatibility: Not all phones support eSIM. Your phone must also be carrier-unlocked to use a third-party plan. Check your device settings or manufacturer’s website before buying. For more on UK mobile options, see our guide to getting a mobile phone number and SIM card in the UK.

How much data do you need?

Use these rough guidelines to size your UK plan:

  • Light use (maps, messaging, occasional browsing): 1 to 3GB per week
  • Moderate use (social media, video calls, daily navigation): 5 to 10GB per week
  • Heavy use (streaming video, remote work, uploading files): 15GB or more per week

When in doubt, choose the next size up. Running out of data mid-trip causes more disruption than paying a little more upfront.

UK coverage and networks explained

The UK’s four main mobile networks are EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three. EE has the widest overall coverage, particularly across England. Vodafone and O2 are strong in urban areas. Three has improved its rural coverage in recent years and performs well in cities.

Most travel eSIM providers buy wholesale access to one or more of these networks. A provider accessing multiple networks can switch between them for the strongest signal available, which is especially valuable outside major cities. When comparing providers, look at which UK networks they actually connect to, not just their overall country count.

How to set up and activate an eSIM

Setting up a UK eSIM is straightforward if you follow the steps in order:

  1. Buy your plan online from your chosen provider. You will receive either a QR code by email or an in-app installation prompt.
  2. Install the eSIM before you travel. You need a stable Wi-Fi connection to download the eSIM profile. Do this at home, not at the airport.
  3. Scan the QR code or follow the in-app steps. On iPhone: go to Settings > Mobile Data > Add eSIM. On Android: go to Settings > Connections > SIM Manager > Add eSIM.
  4. Set the eSIM to inactive after installation. Leave it switched off until you arrive in the UK. Some plans begin counting down from the first network connection, so activating early wastes your plan.
  5. Switch it on when you land. Your phone will connect to a UK network, and your data plan will begin.

One common error is activating the eSIM at home by accident. If your plan’s clock starts from first use rather than purchase date, turning it on early will cut into your time. Always check the activation terms for your specific plan.

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Expatica’s guide to

Setting up TV, phone, and internet in the UK

Read more

eSIM vs SIM card vs roaming in the UK

If you are deciding how to get connected, here is a plain comparison of your three main options.

eSIM: Buy online, install at home, arrive connected. No SIM-swapping, no queuing at a phone shop. You can keep your home SIM active for calls and texts while using the eSIM for UK data. This is the most convenient option for most travellers and expats. For broader connectivity setup in the UK, see our guide to setting up TV, phone, and internet in the UK.

Local SIM card: You can buy a physical prepaid SIM from UK operators like Three, EE, or O2 after you arrive. These can offer good value, particularly for longer stays, but you need to visit a shop, swap your existing SIM and temporarily lose your home number, and navigate airport or high-street availability. You can browse options in our SIM cards and mobile phones directory.

Roaming with your home plan: Some mobile plans include international roaming at no extra daily cost. However, UK data speeds on roaming packages are often throttled, and daily roaming charges can add up quickly over a longer trip. Roaming makes sense for a day or two, but is usually less practical and more expensive than a dedicated eSIM for visits of a week or more.

For most travellers, an eSIM gives the best combination of convenience, value, and flexibility.

image of insider

Editor

Roy Pallas

Insider tips for using an eSIM in the UK

Install your eSIM before you leave home, while you still have a stable Wi-Fi connection, and save the QR code offline in case you need it later. Check the activation window before buying, especially if you are planning ahead, as some plans expire sooner than others.

If you choose an unlimited plan, read the fair use policy carefully, as speeds may slow after heavy use. You can also use dual SIM to keep your home number active for calls and verification texts, while using your UK eSIM for data. For rural trips, choose a provider with access to multiple UK networks.

Common mistakes to avoid when buying a UK eSIM

Buying an eSIM for a locked phone. eSIMs only work on carrier-unlocked devices. If your phone is locked to your home network, contact your operator to unlock it before travelling.

Misunderstanding the activation window. Some plans start counting from purchase, others from first network connection. This difference matters if you buy in advance. Read the terms before checkout.

Assuming unlimited means no restrictions. All unlimited travel eSIM plans include fair use policies. Speeds will reduce after a certain daily data threshold. If you need consistent high speeds for video calls or uploads throughout the day, check exactly how many uncapped gigabytes each plan allows.

Picking a plan on price alone. A very cheap plan on a single weak network can leave you struggling for signal outside cities. Balance price with network access quality.

Skipping the compatibility check. Not all phones support eSIM. iPhones from the XS onwards and most Android flagships from 2020 onwards are compatible. Older models and some phones originally sold in mainland China often are not. Always verify before you buy.

FAQ

Can I use an eSIM in the UK with my current number?

Yes. Most modern smartphones support dual SIM, meaning you can run your home SIM and a UK eSIM at the same time. Your home number stays active for incoming calls and texts, while the eSIM handles your UK data. Apps like WhatsApp, iMessage, and FaceTime will work over your UK data connection as normal.

Sources

Author

Jonathan Rigottier

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after several years living in Japan, Jonathan Rigottier is a content specialist at Expatica. Having experienced relocation firsthand, he understands the practical concerns expats face — from day-to-day admin to settling into a new culture — and is proud to support the expat community by helping deliver clear, useful, and trustworthy articles.

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