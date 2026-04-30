Renting in Cambridge: how to find a home, required paperwork, costs, and tenant rights (2026)

Renting in Cambridge at a glance Typical timeline: Searching and viewing properties (2-3 days to 3+ weeks)

Making an offer and paying the holding deposit (1–3 days)

Referencing checks carried out (2–5 days)

Tenancy signed, pay rent/deposit, move-in, and complete inventory (3–7 days) What to have ready before you start: Valid ID (e.g., passport)

Proof of income (e.g., bank statements)

Right to Rent plan (share code and documents) if you’re an international

References (usually 2 total) or guarantor

Funds for the deposit and initial rent payment Upfront costs Holding deposit (usually up to one week’s rent, usually discounted from tenancy deposit)

Tenancy deposit (capped at 5–6 weeks’ rent depending on annual rent amount)

First rent payment (capped at one month’s rent from 1 May 2026) Key rules (England) Most tenant fees are banned (e.g, admin or viewing fees)

Deposits must be protected and placed in a government-recognized scheme

Right to Rent checks apply for non-UK/Irish nationals

Renters’ Rights Act comes into force on 1 May 2026 (fixed-term contracts banned, landlords need a legal reason to end the contract, rent increases are limited to once a year, tenants have the right to request a pet)

How the Cambridge rental market works The Cambridge rental market is competitive but smaller than many markets in larger UK cities. Key drivers are the university and research ecosystem, with a high number of jobs in fields such as biotech, life sciences, and engineering. As it is a small city, there is limited housing supply. Rents are currently rising by around 1.9% year-on-year, but properties can move fast and are often immediately available. University of Cambridge guidance notes that there’s not much point in looking too far ahead. Most property listings in the city are through letting agents and online portals. You can rent directly from private landlords from websites such as OpenRent, but be extra careful of scams. If you rent through an agent, they will usually ask for references and carry out affordability checks. The typical income requirement is around 2.5–3x rent costs, although this can vary. Newcomers to the country may need a guarantor if they can’t provide references or evidence of a stable income. Glossary of useful terms Letting agent Manages property marketing, viewings, referencing, and sometimes the tenancy Holding deposit Amount paid to reserve a property before signing Tenancy deposit Security deposit held in a protected account Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) The most common tenancy type in England, scrapped as of 1 May 2026 and replaced with Assured Periodic Tenancy (or Assured Tenancy) that gives renters greater protection Inventory / check-in report Itemized record of the condition of the property/contents, used in the event of deposit disputes Council tax Local service tax often paid by tenants, although students are usually exempt and single occupants get a 25% discount Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Document the landlord/agency should provide detailing the property’s energy efficiency Gas Safety Certificate Document the landlord/agency should provide confirming gas safety (renewed annually) Electrical Safety Certificate / Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) Document the landlord/agency should provide confirming electrical safety (renewed every five years) *Information checked and correct 19th April 2026

Where to rent in Cambridge (and nearby) — choosing an area Here are some practical steps to take when choosing where to rent in Cambridge. Decide your priorities first Consider what you’re looking for and which factors are most important to you. This could include: Commute options: Your commute times will depend on whether you choose to walk, cycle, drive, or use public transport. Cambridge is compact compared to London and Manchester, but consider how close to the city center you want to be or whether you need easy access to train stations.

Your commute times will depend on whether you choose to walk, cycle, drive, or use public transport. Cambridge is compact compared to London and Manchester, but consider how close to the city center you want to be or whether you need easy access to train stations. Lifestyle options: Do you want city-center convenience or quieter residential streets?

Do you want city-center convenience or quieter residential streets? Property size/type: Central areas tend to have more apartments, whereas you can find more large houses further out.

Central areas tend to have more apartments, whereas you can find more large houses further out. Family needs: If you’re relocating with a family, you may want to research local schools, play parks, and daycare centers.

If you’re relocating with a family, you may want to research local schools, play parks, and daycare centers. Budget: Be honest and realistic about what you can afford and want to spend after bills, and don’t forget to include transport costs if commuting. Cambridge neighbourhoods City Center/ CB1 : Most central area with new developments, mostly apartments and student accommodation; convenient and walkable, great for London commuting but premium rents

Most central area with new developments, mostly apartments and student accommodation; convenient and walkable, great for London commuting but premium rents Mill Road: Lively and diverse area, many independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, popular with young professionals, students, and creative types

Lively and diverse area, many independent shops, cafes, and restaurants, popular with young professionals, students, and creative types Chesterton : Quieter residential area close to Cambridge North station, popular with both families and science/tech professionals, good access to green space and the river

Quieter residential area close to Cambridge North station, popular with both families and science/tech professionals, good access to green space and the river Newnham : Leafy area west of the city center with a village-like atmosphere, nice green space but becoming more expensive

Leafy area west of the city center with a village-like atmosphere, nice green space but becoming more expensive Trumpington : Newer developments in the south but with a growing community, popular with families and well-connected via the guided busway

Newer developments in the south but with a growing community, popular with families and well-connected via the guided busway Cherry Hinton: Village in south Cambridgeshire, suited to those looking for a suburban-edge community vibe, good cycling routes

Village in south Cambridgeshire, suited to those looking for a suburban-edge community vibe, good cycling routes Arbury/King’s Hedges: Northern suburban area close to tech hubs like Cambridge Science Park, more affordable housing and good transport links but less picturesque It’s worth noting that Cambridge is a compact city and many “outer” areas are only a short cycle ride to the center, so commute times are not as much of a concern as in larger UK cities. Cambridge vs commuter options (Cambridgeshire and neighboring counties) If central Cambridge is too expensive, you could consider nearby towns and villages within easy reach of the city center by rail or park-and-ride. These can offer value for money, although you’ll need to weigh up the commute time and cost, and factor in the last bus/train times back home. Nearby options include: Ely : Cathedral city north-east of Cambridge, 15 minutes to city center by train.

Cathedral city north-east of Cambridge, 15 minutes to city center by train. Royston: Town in North Hertfordshire south-west of Cambridge, 15 minutes to city center by train.

Waterbeach: Village with a population of around 5,500 just 9km north of Cambridge, has train access to the city center.

Histon/Impington: Two small villages around 4km north of Cambridge, a 15 minute bus ride from the city center.

Newmarket: Town in Suffolk known for horse racing, around 22km from Cambridge and 25 minutes away by train.

St Ives: Medieval market town on the River Ouse around 25km north-west of Cambridge, you can reach the city center in around 40 minutes on the guided busway

Huntingdon / St Neots: Two towns around 30km west of Cambridge, a slightly longer train commute to the city center (approx. 30 min) but also less than an hour from London King’s Cross.

Types of rentals you’ll see in Cambridge Flats vs houses Most rentals in Cambridge are either flats/apartments or houses. If you live in or around the city center, you’ll be more likely to rent an apartment in Cambridge. Houses are more common in areas beyond this, and are typically larger (2–4 bedrooms, often with a garden). Rentals may come as: Furnished – including wardrobes/cabinets, sofa, tables/chairs, kitchen units/white goods, and beds (sometimes with extras such as TVs and kitchen gadgets)

– including wardrobes/cabinets, sofa, tables/chairs, kitchen units/white goods, and beds (sometimes with extras such as TVs and kitchen gadgets) Part-furnished – may just include the basics such as beds, sofa, and kitchen units/white goods

– may just include the basics such as beds, sofa, and kitchen units/white goods Unfurnished – usually includes carpet/flooring and a kitchen unit (cupboards, oven/hob), may also have white goods (washing machine, fridge/freezer) but not guaranteed It’s a good idea to check what’s included as this can vary. Most advertised rent costs in Cambridge exclude bills (council tax, utilities) so you’ll have to budget extra for these. Again, check beforehand if rent includes any bills. House shares (HMOs) and flatshares Cambridge is a university city with many students and young professionals looking for affordable and flexible accommodation. There are many HMO house/flat shares in the city. This is where three or more unrelated people from different households share facilities (e.g., kitchen and bathroom). Shared accommodation can be arranged in different ways. You may rent a room with an individual tenancy agreement (or sublet agreement with other tenants if the landlord allows) via a platform such as SpareRoom. Or you may sign a joint tenancy agreement where there is shared responsibility for the rent and conditions. If you have an individual agreement or sublet arrangement, make sure you get a written contract and check it conforms with tenancy agreement standards. Verify who the landlord/agent is in case of problems, ensure your deposit is protected, and avoid cash-only arrangements. HMO licensing in Cambridge As is the case across England, Cambridge has a mandatory licensing scheme for large HMO properties – where five or more people from two or more households live in the same property and share facilities. There is currently no HMO licensing in Cambridge for smaller HMOs (fewer than five occupants). If you rent a room in a large HMO in Cambridge, you can check the council register to see if it has a license.

How to find a rental in Cambridge Online platforms Online portals are now one of the most popular ways of finding housing in the UK. You can search for rentals on websites or even download apps for some of the main platforms. Popular websites for Cambridge rentals include: Rightmove

Zoopla

OnTheMarket

OpenRent (property from private landlords)

SpareRoom (house/flat shares) You can usually filter your search and set alerts, which is useful for responding quickly. If you find somewhere you like, the University of Cambridge recommends calling rather than emailing to book a viewing. However, don’t pay money upfront before seeing a place, and check that any agency involved is registered. Using letting agents vs renting directly through a private landlord Letting agents offer a service that includes finding accommodation, dealing with the viewings and paperwork, and sometimes managing the tenancy. However, they have stricter referencing and credit-checking requirements. Agency-managed properties also usually have higher rents. Popular letting agents in Cambridge include: Abbotts

Cambridge Property Lettings

Cooke Curtis & Co If you use an agent, check that they belong to an official industry body as well as a government-approved redress scheme. Renting directly from a landlord is cheaper and easier, but less protected. If you rent from a landlord in Cambridge, you should: Get a full written tenancy agreement

Check that the tenancy deposit is placed in a government-approved protection scheme

Verify the landlord’s identity and ownership of the property, and check that the necessary certificates (gas safety, energy performance) are in place and up-to-date Short-term landing options while you search Short-term lets such as Airbnb rentals or serviced apartments can be highly useful for expats when they first arrive in the city. They are usually furnished, don’t require much commitment, and give you a base from where you can sort out longer-term accommodation and other admin in-person. This is especially useful if you’re moving from abroad as it gives you the opportunity to attend viewings at short notice. You can find serviced apartments in Cambridge on websites such as Your Space and Urban Stay. Short-term lets often need to be paid for upfront, and if you’re organising everything from overseas you may also be paying in a different currency before you’ve sorted longer-term banking. Wise can help With Wise, you can convert money at the mid-market exchange rate and send payments internationally with transparent fees—useful for covering short-term accommodation costs while you get settled. Go to Wise

Rental requirements in Cambridge (eligibility + paperwork checklist) Rental requirements in Cambridge are similar to those elsewhere in England. Tenants will have to pass eligibility checks and provide certain documents. This may vary slightly between agents and landlords, but here’s what to expect in general. Right to Rent checks (England) In England, tenants must prove their right to rent in the country. British and Irish citizens can use their passport (current or expired). Overseas nationals can use their immigration documents, for example a valid UK visa, or a share code obtainable online if they have legal residence. Note that Right to Rent only applies in England. You don’t need to prove this in Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland. Referencing & common documents requested You will usually be asked to provide: Photo ID (e.g., passport)

Right to rent evidence

Proof of income (e.g., payslips or employment contract)

Bank statements (typically the last three months)

Reference from your previous landlord, or a guarantor if not available

Proof of enrolment if you are a student If you rent through an agency, they usually carry out a credit check to make sure that you have no defaults or unpaid debts against your name. Handy tip: If you’re new to the UK and have limited credit history, consider creating a “rental application pack” for landlords/agents, including: employer/HR letter confirming role + salary + start date

proof of savings

short cover note explaining your move timeline and intended tenancy length

overseas landlord references (if possible) Guarantor options (when you don’t have UK references) If you don’t have valid landlord or employer references, you may need a personal guarantor for renting in the UK. This is someone who will cover your rent if you can’t pay. Guarantors are legally responsible for rent payments, and landlords can take them to court for non-payment. Many landlords prefer UK-based guarantors as it’s much easier to deal with them. It has been common practice in England to pay a few months’ rent in advance as security if you don’t have available references. However, from 1 May 2026 landlords can ask for a maximum of one month’s rent upfront plus the tenancy deposit (usually five weeks’ rent). There are specialist guarantor services for those that don’t have a personal guarantor. If you are considering using these services, check the validity of the provider and read the terms and conditions carefully.

Costs to budget for when renting in Cambridge (upfront + monthly) Cambridge rental prices (2026) According to latest government data (Feb, 2026), here are the average monthly rental prices in Cambridge by property size and type: Overall average £1793 One bedroom £1246 Two bedrooms £1601 Three bedrooms £1891 Four or more bedrooms £2651 Flat or maisonette £1444 Terraced house £1821 Semi-detached house £1993 Detached house £2330 *Information checked and correct 19th April 2026 Other factors influencing rental price in Cambridge include the location/neighborhood and the property condition. If you rent an apartment in Cambridge, Numbeo lists the current rent ranges as (April, 2026): One-bedroom city center apartment: £1200–1800

One-bedroom apartment outside the center: £1000–1500

Three-bedroom city center apartment: £1980–3000

Three-bedroom apartment outside the center: £1700–2600 There are currently no caps in place in England for private rent costs or increases. However, the Renters’ Rights Act comes into force on 1 May 2026, which limits increases to once per year. These should be in line with current market values, and tenants can challenge increases through the courts if they feel they are unfair. Upfront costs (what you may pay) Fees you are likely to pay include: Holding deposit (capped at one week’s rent in England)

Tenancy deposit (capped at five weeks’ rent if the annual rent is below £50,000, and six weeks’ rent if above this)

First rent payment upfront (capped at one month’s rent from 1 May 2026 under the Renters’ Rights Act) Important note: you should not pay additional fees to letting agencies (e.g., viewing, referencing, or inventory fees) as these have been banned in England since 2019. Pay your UK rent abroad with Wise If you’re moving money to the UK for your first rent and deposit, Wise can help you save money on transfer fees. Conversions and transfers with Wise use the mid-market rate and transparent fees, and you can open a multi-currency account where you can hold and convert 40+ currencies including GBP. Go to website Monthly costs beyond advertised rent These often include: Council tax (local property tax paid by occupants; students are usually exempt and single-occupant households get a 25% discount; annual council tax for Cambridge renters in 2026/27 ranges from £1644 to £4934, depending on property value)

Utility bills (electricity, gas, and water)

Telecommunications bills (TV, internet, landline)

TV license (£180 per year if you have a color TV, a BBC iPlayer account, or livestream online TV services)

Parking permits (depending on the area)

Contents insurance (the landlord is responsible for building insurance, but you can choose to buy a contents policy to protect your belongings) Rental costs may come with some of these bills included in Cambridge, but this is not standard.

Step-by-step: how to rent a home in Cambridge Step 1 — Prepare your “UK rental application pack” This should include: Your ID and Right to Rent details

Proof of income and finances

References (or guarantor if not available)

Funds for holding deposit/tenancy deposit plus first month rent Step 2 — Set alerts and book viewings fast Maximize your chances of finding a good property by using multiple channels, signing up with a few reputable online portals and letting agencies if you can. Provide as much detail as you can about what you’re looking for, set notification alerts, and sign up for emails where possible. You’ll need to move quickly to avoid missing out on the best rentals. Step 3 — Viewing checklist (what to check in 10 minutes) Here are a few key things to ask about and/or check when viewing rentals in Cambridge: ✅ Property condition and features (signs of damp/mould, window insulation, heating type, water pressure) ✅ Noise levels (roads, trains, local bars, neighbors) ✅ Phone signal and internet connectivity ✅ Safety and security (door locks, building entry system, gas safety/electrical safety/EPC rating, smoke alarms & carbon monoxide detectors) ✅ Bills (council tax, utilities, telecoms, are they separate or included in rent?) ✅ Parking and/or cycle storage (what’s available, how much does it cost) ✅ What furniture is included? ✅ Who manages the repairs/maintenance? ✅ Practical information about the area (transport links, shops/amenities, area safety) Step 4 — Make an offer + holding deposit Once you have found a place to your liking, contact the landlord/agent to make an offer with a proposed move-in date. You will usually have to pay the holding deposit at this point, which takes the property off the market and covers you while the referencing is done and the tenancy agreement is drawn up. Make sure you get a proper receipt for the holding deposit, and avoid paying cash if possible. When you make an offer, you may be able to negotiate: Terms of the notice period (the minimum for tenants is two months as of 1 May 2026, when the Renters’ Rights Act comes into force, but landlords can agree to shorter periods)

Whether you can keep a pet (under the 2026 Renters’ Rights Act, landlords can only refuse pet requests if they have a good reason) Step 5 — Referencing, tenancy agreement, and move-in If you pass the referencing and Right to Rent checks, it’s time to read and sign the tenancy agreement. Most tenancy agreements in England are assured shorthold tenancies (AST). However, as of 1 May 2026 they will convert to assured periodic tenancies (or assured tenancies). These strengthen tenants’ rights and give them more security. Fixed-term tenancies will no longer be permitted, and landlords need to provide a legal reason for ending the tenancy. If you are happy with the tenancy agreement, you can sign it and pay the tenancy deposit along with your first month’s rent. Make sure that you get the details of the Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS), and don’t forget to make arrangements for monthly rent payments so you don’t fall behind (e.g., set up a standing order). Step 6 — Inventory/check-in report and photos On your move-in day, you should receive the inventory/check-in report. This is a detailed list of items and condition of the property. Read this carefully, carry out your own checks to ensure that it’s accurate, and alert the landlord/agent as soon as possible of any notable inaccuracies. It’s a good idea to take your own date-stamped photos/videos as evidence of the condition. This will help to protect your deposit later. Other documents that the landlord/agent should provide you with when you move in are: Official “How to Rent” guide

Up-to-date certificates (gas, electrical, EPC)

Meter readings (gas, electric, water – usually taken on the move-in day)

Details of current utility providers These steps can take anywhere from around a week in total to a couple of months or more, depending on how quickly you find a suitable place. Expats will need to allow extra time if waiting for visas, share codes, or overseas references. Renting Renting in the UK Read more

Tenant rights and common pitfalls (England) Deposits: protection and getting your money back When you rent in Cambridge (or elsewhere in England), you’ll usually have to pay the holding deposit (max. 1 week rent) when you make an offer, and then the tenancy deposit (max. 5 weeks for rents below £50,000, or 6 weeks for higher rents) when you move in. The holding deposit in the UK is usually deducted from the tenancy deposit, or returned if your offer is refused. However, landlords can keep it if you suddenly change your mind on the property, fail a Right to Rent check, provide false information, or do not take reasonable steps to sign your tenancy within 15 days of payment. The tenancy deposit must be placed into a government-approved tenancy deposit protection scheme within 30 days, and you should receive full details of this scheme. At the end of the tenancy, the landlord/agent should return your deposit within 10 days of agreeing the amount to return. They are permitted to deduct costs for damages, cleaning, or unpaid rent. In the event of a dispute, you should contact the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service of your deposit protection scheme. Fees, illegal charges, and what landlords can ask you to pay Landlords and lettings agents can charge the following fees: Tenancy deposit and holding deposit

Upfront rent (capped at 1 month from 1 May 2026)

Interest on late rent payments (if 14 days late or more)

Replacement costs for lost keys or fobs (if mentioned in the tenancy agreement)

Recovery costs if the tenant leaves without giving the required notice

£50 if the tenant changes or transfers the tenancy The following fees have been banned in England since 2019: Agent administration fees

Reference/guarantor check fees

Inventory or check out inspection fees

Credit or immigration checks

Tenancy renewal fees

Viewing fees Repairs, safety documents, and landlord access Your tenancy agreement should include contact details for reporting repairs, maintenance, and emergencies. This will usually be the landlord, letting agent, or an approved contractor. You should also receive the following documents: Gas safety certificate

Electrical installation condition report (EICR)

Energy performance certificate (EPC) Landlords or agents must normally give at least 24 hours’ notice and seek permission before entering the property, and visits should take place at a reasonable time. They cannot enter without your consent except in genuine emergency situations. You can read more information on the Cambridge City Council website. Ending your tenancy If you want to end your tenancy in Cambridge, you should notify your landlord or agent in writing. Your tenancy agreement should provide exact details on how to go about this. From 1 May 2026, tenants in England can end their agreement at any time as long as they give two months’ notice (or less if agreed by the landlord or in the tenancy agreement). When leaving, ensure the property is returned in a clean condition (allowing for fair wear and tear). Landlords cannot require professional cleaning but may charge for excessive cleaning or damage. Return keys and provide meter readings as agreed See Shelter and Citizens Advice for more information. Scams and red flags If you’re new to renting in the UK, here are a few things to watch out for: ⚠️ Money requested before the viewing, or before you’ve verified the landlord/agency ⚠️ Excessive money requested upfront for holding deposit, tenancy deposit, or first rent ⚠️ Pressure to send any money quickly before it’s due ⚠️ “Too cheap for the area” listings, especially those on forums or noticeboards ⚠️ Refusal to provide a tenancy agreement or the necessary documents (e.g, safety certificates), or delays due to stories such as “the landlord is abroad at the moment” ⚠️ Requests to hand over original documents (send copies for things such as passports) ⚠️ Requests for unnecessary personal data ⚠️ Refusal to let you view the property in person ⚠️ Requests for cash-only payments

Cambridge-specific “good to know” Here are a few specific points to consider that are specific to Cambridge: Cambridge is a very cycle-friendly city. Living a bit further afield can still mean only a short bike commute, which could be worth factoring into your search preferences.

Student and academic demand can tighten housing supply at certain times of the year. Cambridge University guidance suggests that properties move quickly and that renting unseen is risky. Consider short-term temporary accommodation if you’re arriving from abroad.

If you’re renting shared accommodation, get familiar with the local HMO licensing rules and check the licensing register where relevant.

Keep up to date with the latest rule chances, such as the Renters’ Rights Act which starts to come into force on 1 May 2026.

FAQ How much is rent in Cambridge (2026)? According to the latest government data, average monthly Cambridge rental prices in 2026 are £1793 overall, £2330 for detached houses, £1993 for semi-detached, £1821 for terraced houses, and £1444 to rent a flat in Cambridge. What documents do I need to rent in Cambridge as an international? International renters from outside the UK and Ireland need to provide the same documents as everyone else (valid ID, proof of current address, proof of income/finances) as well as additional immigration-related documents such as a valid visa/residence permit and proof of their Right to Rent. What is a Right to Rent check, and how do I do it? A Right to Rent check is a legal check that landlords in England must carry out. British and Irish citizens can prove their right to rent with a passport. Other nationals will need to get a share code by logging onto the UK government website, or provide their valid visa/residence permit. How much is the deposit for renting in England? The tenancy deposit in England is a maximum of five weeks’ rent for properties with annual rents of below £50,000, and six weeks’ rent for properties with rents above this. What is a holding deposit and do I get it back? A holding deposit is a payment (capped at one week’s rent) to secure a rental property and take it off the market when you make a formal offer. If your offer is accepted, the deposit amount is deducted from your tenancy deposit owed. You’ll get the holding deposit back if your offer is refused, but may lose it if you withdraw from the application, fail a Right to Rent check, or provide false information. Do I need a UK-based guarantor to rent in Cambridge? No, you don’t always need a UK-based guarantor to rent in Cambridge, but in practice many landlords and letting agents will ask for one. It’s especially common if you’re a student, new to renting, or don’t have a strong UK credit history. Are bills usually included in Cambridge rentals? Bills are not included in most standard private rentals, although they may be if advertised as “all inclusive”. Short-term lets such as serviced apartments are usually advertised as bills included. Always check what is included/excluded before agreeing to rent. Do students pay council tax in Cambridge? Full-time students in Cambridge usually don’t have to pay council tax. If everyone in the property is a full-time student, the household is exempt. If you live with non-students, the property isn’t fully exempt—but students are ignored for the bill, so only the non-students pay (sometimes with a discount). What is an HMO and when does a Cambridge rental need a licence? An HMO (House in Multiple Occupation) is a property rented by 3 or more unrelated people who share facilities like a kitchen or bathroom. In Cambridge, a licence is required if it’s a large HMO (5+ tenants forming more than one household)