Renting in Manchester: how to find a home, required paperwork, costs, and tenant rights (2026)

Renting in Manchester at a glance Typical timeline: Searching and viewing properties (2-3 days to 3+ weeks)

Making an offer and paying the holding deposit (1–3 days)

Referencing checks carried out (2–5 days)

Tenancy signed, pay rent/deposit, move-in, and complete inventory (3–7 days) What to have ready before you start: Valid ID (e.g., passport)

Proof of income (e.g., bank statements)

Right to Rent plan (share code and documents)

References (usually 2 total)

Funds for the deposit and initial rent payment Upfront costs Holding deposit (usually up to one week’s rent, can be used towards tenancy deposit)

Tenancy deposit (capped at 5–6 weeks’ rent depending on annual rent amount)

First rent payment (capped at one month’s rent from 1 May 2026) Key rules (England) Most tenant fees are banned

Deposits must be protected and placed in a government-recognized scheme

Right to Rent checks apply

Renters’ Rights Act comes into force on 1 May 2026 (fixed-term contracts banned, landlords need a legal reason to end the contract, rent increases are limited to once a year, tenants have the right to request a pet)

How the Manchester rental market works (what to expect) If you plan to rent in Manchester, the first thing to know is that it’s a fast-moving market. There is a high demand that outstrips supply in the most popular areas. Properties often get snapped up within a week in the city center and neighborhoods near universities. Rent prices are rising, with an average monthly rent of £1,345 (Feb, 2026). This ranges from a £985/month average for one-bed properties to £1,987/month for 4+bed properties. Most property listings in the city are through letting agents. You can rent directly from private landlords, although you should ensure proper contracts are in place and understand your tenant rights. You will need to demonstrate that you can meet monthly rent and bill payments. Many agents carry out affordability checks and ask for an income around 2.5–3x rent, although this varies by agent and your circumstances. Glossary of useful terms Letting agent Manages property marketing, viewings, referencing, and sometimes the tenancy Holding deposit Amount paid to reserve a property before signing Tenancy deposit Security deposit held in a protected account Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) The most common tenancy type in England, scrapped as of 1 May 2026 and replaced with Assured Periodic Tenancy (or Assured Tenancy) that gives renters greater protection Inventory / check-in report Itemized record of the condition of the property/contents, used in the event of deposit disputes Council tax Local service tax often paid by tenants, although students are usually exempt and single occupants get a 25% discount Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Document the landlord/agency should provide detailing the property’s energy efficiency Gas Safety Certificate Document the landlord/agency should provide confirming gas safety (renewed annually) Electrical Safety Certificate / Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) Document the landlord/agency should provide confirming electrical safety (renewed every five years) *Information checked and correct on 17th April 2026

Where to rent in Manchester (and nearby) — choosing an area Here are some practical steps to take when choosing where to rent in Manchester. Decide your priorities first Consider what you’re looking for and which factors are most important to you. This could include: Ease of commute: If you’re working or studying, you may want to stay close to your workplace/college, or at least be close to the Metrolink, local train stations, or good bus routes. Traveling to the city center from the suburbs or outer parts of Greater Manchester can take 30–45 minutes.

If you’re working or studying, you may want to stay close to your workplace/college, or at least be close to the Metrolink, local train stations, or good bus routes. Traveling to the city center from the suburbs or outer parts of Greater Manchester can take 30–45 minutes. Lifestyle options: Are you looking for busy nightlife or a quieter, greener neighborhood? What amenities are most important (gyms, good restaurants, shopping centers)?

Are you looking for busy nightlife or a quieter, greener neighborhood? What amenities are most important (gyms, good restaurants, shopping centers)? Property size/type: Central areas tend to have more apartments, whereas you can find more large houses further out.

Central areas tend to have more apartments, whereas you can find more large houses further out. Family needs: If you’re relocating with a family, you may want to research local schools, parks, and daycare centers.

If you’re relocating with a family, you may want to research local schools, parks, and daycare centers. Budget: Be honest and realistic about what you can afford and want to spend after bills, and plan accordingly. Manchester neighbourhoods City Center/Central: Includes Deansgate, Castlefield, and Spinningfields. Mostly apartments in busy walkable areas close to nightlife, restaurants, and shopping areas. Expect premium rents.

Includes Deansgate, Castlefield, and Spinningfields. Mostly apartments in busy walkable areas close to nightlife, restaurants, and shopping areas. Expect premium rents. Northern Quarter / Ancoats : Trendy central areas popular with young professionals and students. Great for nightlife, music, cool cafes and restaurants, and pretty canals. High demand has driven up prices.

Trendy central areas popular with young professionals and students. Great for nightlife, music, cool cafes and restaurants, and pretty canals. High demand has driven up prices. Salford / Salford Quays : Inner-city areas just outside the center, including MediaCity (BBC/ITV hub). Many modern waterfront flats mixed with some older housing. Popular with media/tech workers and good tram links.

Inner-city areas just outside the center, including MediaCity (BBC/ITV hub). Many modern waterfront flats mixed with some older housing. Popular with media/tech workers and good tram links. Hulme / Ardwick : More affordable and residential inner-city neighborhoods, although Hulme has been regenerated and prices are rising. Good for families and professionals who want quieter areas close to the center.

: More affordable and residential inner-city neighborhoods, although Hulme has been regenerated and prices are rising. Good for families and professionals who want quieter areas close to the center. South Manchester: Includes the suburbs of Didsbury, Chorlton, and Withington. Plenty of houses in leafy streets, popular with professionals and families. Not as busy as central areas but many cafes, bars, and nice parks. Has a bohemian, alternative vibe and there are lots of independent shops and a vegan food scene.

Includes the suburbs of Didsbury, Chorlton, and Withington. Plenty of houses in leafy streets, popular with professionals and families. Not as busy as central areas but many cafes, bars, and nice parks. Has a bohemian, alternative vibe and there are lots of independent shops and a vegan food scene. Student areas: Including the central Oxford Road and Fallowfield, three miles south of the city center. Lively nightlife and music scene, with more shared HMO accommodations. These are regulated differently from standard rentals, so check the licensing and conditions. Manchester vs Greater Manchester (commuter options) While Manchester is a city with a population of around 600,000, it is part of the larger metropolitan county of Greater Manchester. This has a population of over 3 million. Many who relocate to the area settle in this commuter belt as it is typically quieter and living costs tend to be lower. Greater Manchester has several appealing towns such as Stockport, Altrincham, Prestwich, and Sale, where you may find better value and more space. Bear in mind that you’ll need to factor in commute times and costs if you live here and regularly travel into the center. Travel times for areas further afield are typically 30–45 minutes on the train or tram. Don’t forget to check the last journey times if you’re enjoying a night out!

Types of rentals you’ll see in Manchester Flats vs houses UK rentals may be: Furnished – usually with sofa, tables/chairs, kitchen units/white goods, beds, wardrobes, and cabinets (sometimes with extras such as TVs and kitchen gadgets)

– usually with sofa, tables/chairs, kitchen units/white goods, beds, wardrobes, and cabinets (sometimes with extras such as TVs and kitchen gadgets) Part-furnished – may just include the basics such as beds, sofa, and kitchen units/white goods

– may just include the basics such as beds, sofa, and kitchen units/white goods Unfurnished – usually includes carpet/flooring and a kitchen unit (cupboards, oven/hob), may also have white goods (washing machine, fridge/freezer) but not guaranteed Most rentals in Manchester are either flats/apartments or houses. Flats are more common closer to the city center and are more likely to come as furnished rentals. As you move further out from central areas, you see more houses – detached, semi-detached, and terraced properties. These are more likely to be unfurnished or part-furnished. According to government data (Feb, 2026), the average rental prices in Manchester are: Flats and maisonettes (two-storey properties within a larger multi-storey building) – £1,127

Terraced properties (rows of homes attached to each other) – £1,377

Semi-detached properties – £1,463

Detached properties – £1,843 House shares (HMOs) and flatshares These are common among students, young professionals, and new arrivals looking for flexible or lower-cost accommodation. Typically, you rent a room in a shared property with communal facilities such as a kitchen, bathroom, and sometimes a living area. Many of these properties are legally classified as HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation), meaning three or more unrelated people live there and share facilities. HMOs can have either joint tenancy agreements (all tenants on one contract) or individual agreements for each room. You can find these accommodation types on platforms such as SpareRoom. It’s important to check the tenancy arrangement carefully. In some cases, one or two tenants hold the main contract and others pay rent to them (subletting). In others, all tenants sign a joint tenancy agreement, which means shared legal responsibility for rent and conditions. Always confirm who the landlord or letting agent is and review the contract terms. If you are renting a room without being on the main tenancy agreement, you should request a written agreement with the person you are paying. Avoid paying cash where possible, and always obtain a receipt if you do. Build-to-rent developments Build-to-rent is a newer housing model in the UK. Seen as a solution to the housing shortage affecting major cities, these new developments are typically new-builds or renovated commercial blocks turned into multiple individual apartments designed for renting. These apartments are often pricier than other rentals but usually come equipped with fully fitted kitchens as well as on-site professional management/concierge services and some shared facilities (e.g., gyms or coworking spaces). They tend to have clear processes and standardized tenancy agreements, and are a useful option for renters wanting flexibility. Some developments are tailored towards international clients and will accept overseas references. The build-to-rent sector is growing at pace in Manchester, with a number of developers now offering purpose-built apartments in and around the city center. For many renters—especially international tenants—build-to-rent can also mean paying deposits, the first month’s rent, and ongoing bills quickly, sometimes from an overseas account. Wise can help Wise makes it easy to send money to the UK (or pay from a UK account) with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate—so you can handle rent payments and move-in costs without overpaying on exchange rates. Go to Wise

How to find a rental in Manchester Online platforms Online portals are now one of the most popular methods of finding housing all across the UK. You can search for rentals on websites or even download apps for some of the main platforms. Popular websites for Manchester rentals include: Rightmove

Zoopla

OnTheMarket

OpenRent (property from private landlords)

SpareRoom (house/flat shares) You can often filter your search by price, area, property type, etc. Because the best properties tend to go quickly, you’ll need to move fast. You can set up alerts with many websites/apps. However, beware of scams. Never pay money upfront before a viewing, and check that any agency involved is licensed. Letting agents Letting agents can be a useful resource in finding rental properties. They provide more assistance in searching for suitable accommodation, and often take care of a lot of the admin. Some even manage the properties they advertise. Agents may also have details of rentals before they go online, so it’s worth giving them your preferences and asking them to call/email you directly if anything turns up. However, agency-managed properties usually have higher rents, as they charge a fee to the landlord for management. Popular letting agents in Manchester include: Hunters

Belvoir

Thornley Groves If you use an agent, check that they belong to an official industry body as well as a government-approved redress scheme. Renting directly from landlords Many landlords advertise directly on online portals, local papers, and community noticeboards. Renting directly through a landlord is often more flexible in terms of requirements such as references and suitability checks. It is also usually cheaper. However, there is a higher scam risk. If you rent directly from a landlord in Manchester, be sure to: Get a professional tenancy contract that includes the key details, terms such as rent payments and notice periods, and rights/responsibilities of both parties

Check that the tenancy deposit (which should be no more than 5–6 weeks’ rent) is kept secure in a government-approved protection scheme

Verify the landlord’s identity and ownership of the property, and check that the necessary certificates (gas safety, energy performance) are in place and up-to-date

Rental requirements in Manchester (eligibility + paperwork checklist) Rental requirements in Manchester are generally the same as across the rest of England. Tenants will have to pass certain eligibility checks and provide certain documents. This may vary slightly if you rent directly from a landlord or enter into a flatshare, but you can expect the following in general. Right to Rent checks In England, you may be asked to prove your right to rent in the country. British and Irish citizens can use their passport (current or expired). Overseas nationals can use their immigration documents, for example a valid UK visa, or a share code obtainable online if they have legal residence. Bear in mind that the right to rent only applies in England. You don’t need to prove this in Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland. Referencing & common documents requested You will usually be asked to provide: Photo ID (e.g., passport)

Right to rent evidence

Proof of income (e.g., payslips or employment contract)

Bank statements (typically the last three months)

Reference from your previous landlord (plus sometimes an additional reference from your employer) If you rent through an agency, they usually carry out a credit check to make sure that you have no defaults or unpaid debts against your name. Insider tip: If you’re new to the UK and don’t have sufficient UK credit history, you can still provide: employment contract or a letter from your HR department confirming your salary

proof of savings

letter of explanation detailing your move date, job, and intended length of stay

previous overseas landlord references (if possible) Guarantor options (when you don’t have UK references) If you don’t have valid references – for example, if you are new to the country and have no landlord or employment references – you may need a personal guarantor for renting in the UK. This is someone who agrees to pay your rent in the event that it goes unpaid. Guarantors are legally responsible for rent payments, and landlords can take them to court for non-payment. Many landlords prefer UK-based guarantors as it’s much simpler to deal with them. There are specialist guarantor services for those that don’t have a personal guarantor. If you are considering using these services, check the validity of the provider and read the terms and conditions carefully.

Costs to budget for when renting in Manchester (upfront + monthly) Upfront costs Fees you are likely to pay include: Holding deposit (capped at one week’s rent in England)

Tenancy deposit (capped at five weeks’ rent if the annual rent is below £50,000, and six weeks’ rent if above this)

First rent payment upfront (capped at one month’s rent from 1 May 2026 under the Renters’ Rights Act)

Moving costs (plus furnishing costs if moving into unfurnished or part-furnished property) Important note: you should not pay additional fees to letting agencies (e.g., viewing, referencing, or inventory fees) as these have been banned in England since 2019. Monthly costs beyond advertised rent These often include: Council tax (local property tax typically charged to occupants; students are usually exempt and single-occupant households get a 25% discount; annual council tax for Manchester renters in 2026/27 ranges from £1541 to £4624, depending on property value)

Utility bills (electricity, gas, and water)

Telecommunications bills (TV, internet, landline)

TV license (£180 per year if you have a color TV, a BBC iPlayer account, or livestream online TV services)

Parking permits (depending on the area)

Contents insurance (the landlord is responsible for building insurance, but you can choose to buy a contents policy to protect your belongings) Sometimes bills are included in the rent in Manchester, although this is not standard. Check the situation with your landlord/letting agency before you move in. Pay your UK rent from abroad with Wise If you’re moving money to the UK for your first rent and deposit, Wise can help you save money on transfer fees. Conversions and transfers with Wise use the mid-market rate and transparent fees, and you can open a multi-currency account where you can hold and convert 40+ currencies including GBP. Go to website

Step-by-step: how to rent a home in Manchester Here are the typical steps to expect when renting in Manchester. Step 1 — Prepare your “UK rental application pack” This should include: Your ID (plus Right to Rent details if you are not a British or Irish citizen)

Proof of income and finances (e.g., payslips, last 3 months’ bank statements)

References (or guarantor if not available)

Funds for holding deposit/tenancy deposit plus first month rent Step 2 — Search for properties Maximize your chances of finding a good property by using multiple channels, signing up with a few reputable online portals and letting agencies if you can. Provide as much detail as you can about what you’re looking for, set notification alerts, and sign up for emails where possible. You’ll need to move quickly to avoid missing out on the best rentals. Step 3 — Viewing checklist (what to check in 10 minutes) Here are a few key things to ask about and/or check when viewing rentals in Manchester: ✅ Property condition and features (signs of damp/mould, window insulation, heating type, water pressure) ✅ Noise levels (roads, trains, local bars, neighbors) ✅ Phone signal and internet connectivity ✅ Safety and security (door locks, building entry system, gas safety/electrical safety/EPC, smoke alarms & carbon monoxide detectors) ✅ Bills (council tax, utilities, telecoms, are they separate or included in rent?) ✅ Parking (what’s available, how much does it cost) ✅ What furniture is included? ✅ Who manages the repairs/maintenance? ✅ Practical information about the area (transport links, shops/amenities, area safety) Step 4 — Make an offer + holding deposit Once you have found a place that you are happy with, let the landlord/agent know as soon as possible. You will usually have to pay the holding deposit at this point, which takes the property off the market and covers you while the referencing is done and the tenancy agreement is drawn up. Make sure you get a proper receipt for the holding deposit, and avoid paying cash if possible. When you make an offer, you may be able to negotiate: Terms of the notice period (the minimum for tenants is two months as of 1 May 2026, when the Renters’ Rights Act comes into force, but landlords can agree to shorter periods)

Whether you can keep a pet (under the 2026 Renters’ Rights Act, landlords can only refuse pet requests if they have a good reason) Step 5 — Referencing, tenancy agreement, and move-in If you pass the referencing and Right to Rent checks, it’s time to read and sign the tenancy agreement. Most tenancy agreements in England are assured shorthold tenancies (AST). However, as of 1 May 2026 they will convert to assured periodic tenancies (or assured tenancies). These strengthen tenants’ rights and give them more security. Fixed-term tenancies will no longer be permitted, and landlords need to provide a legal reason for ending the tenancy. If you are happy with the tenancy agreement, you can sign it and pay the tenancy deposit along with your first month’s rent. Make sure that you get the details of the Deposit Protection Scheme (DPS). Step 6 — Inventory/check-in report and photos On your moving in day, you should receive the inventory/check-in report. This is a detailed list of items and condition of the property. Read this carefully, carry out your own checks to ensure that it’s accurate, and alert the landlord/agent as soon as possible of any notable inaccuracies. It’s a good idea to take your own photos/videos as evidence of the condition. This will help to protect your deposit later. Other documents that the landlord/agent should provide you with when you move in are: Official “How to Rent” guide

Up-to-date certificates (gas, electrical, EPC)

Meter readings (gas, electric, water – usually taken on the move-in day)

Details of current utility providers You may also receive additional information such as appliance instructions, waste/recycling details, and contact details for repairs and emergencies. Altogether, these steps can take anywhere from around a week in total to a couple of months or more, depending on how quickly you find a suitable place. Expats will need to allow extra time if waiting for visas, share codes, or overseas references. Renting Renting in the UK Read more

Tenant rights and common pitfalls (England) Deposits: protection and getting your money back When you rent in Manchester (or elsewhere in England), you’ll usually have to pay the holding deposit (max. 1 week rent) when you make an offer, and then the tenancy deposit (max. 5 weeks, or 6 weeks for high rents) when you move in. The holding deposit in the UK is usually deducted from the tenancy deposit, or returned if your offer is refused. However, landlords can keep it if you suddenly change your mind on the property, fail a Right to Rent check, or provide false information. The tenancy deposit must be placed into a government-approved tenancy deposit protection scheme within 30 days, and you should receive full details of this scheme. At the end of the tenancy, the landlord/agent should return your deposit within 10 days of agreeing the amount to return. They are permitted to deduct costs for damages or unpaid rent. In the event of a dispute, you should contact the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service of your deposit protection scheme. Fees, illegal charges, and what landlords can ask you to pay Landlords and lettings agents can charge the following fees: Tenancy deposit and holding deposit

Upfront rent (capped at 1 month from 1 May 2026)

Interest on late rent payments (if 14 days late or more)

Replacement costs for lost keys or fobs (if mentioned in the tenancy agreement)

Recovery costs if the tenant leaves without giving the required notice

£50 if the tenant changes or transfers the tenancy The following fees have been banned in England since 2019: Agent administration fees

Reference/guarantor check fees

Inventory or check out inspection fees

Credit or immigration checks

Tenancy renewal fees

Viewing fees Repairs, maintenance, and landlord access Your tenancy agreement should include contact details for reporting repairs, maintenance, and emergencies. This will usually be the landlord, letting agent, or an approved contractor. Landlords or agents must normally give at least 24 hours’ notice and seek permission before entering the property, and visits should take place at a reasonable time. They cannot enter without your consent except in genuine emergency situations. Ending your tenancy If you want to end your tenancy in Manchester, you should notify your landlord or agent in writing. Your tenancy agreement should provide exact details on how to go about this. From 1 May 2026, tenants in England can end their agreement at any time as long as they give two months’ notice (or less if agreed by the landlord or in the tenancy agreement). When leaving, ensure the property is returned in a clean condition (allowing for fair wear and tear). Landlords cannot require professional cleaning but may charge for excessive cleaning or damage. Return keys and provide meter readings as agreed See Shelter and Citizens Advice for more information. Scams and red flags If you’re new to renting in the UK, here are a few things to watch out for: ⚠️ Money requested before the viewing, or before you’ve verified the landlord/agency ⚠️ Excessive money requested upfront for holding deposit, tenancy deposit, or first rent ⚠️ Pressure to send any money quickly before it’s due ⚠️ “Too cheap for the area” listings, especially those on forums or noticeboards ⚠️ Refusal to provide a tenancy agreement or the necessary documents (e.g, safety certificates), or delays due to stories such as “the landlord is abroad at the moment” ⚠️ Requests to hand over original documents (send copies for things such as passports) ⚠️ Requests for unnecessary personal data ⚠️ Refusal to let you view the property in person ⚠️ Requests for cash-only payments

Manchester-specific “good to know” Here are a few additional points to bear in mind that are specific to Manchester: Manchester operates a selective licensing scheme, meaning that some areas require landlords and agents to have a license to rent out properties. Manchester City Council has a list of areas where this applies, and you can search by area.

Student areas such as Oxford Road and Fallowfield tend to have more HMOs/house shares, so it’s a good idea to fully check the property condition and management responsiveness if you’re viewing in these areas.

Check transport links and travel times for an accurate picture of how long it will take you to get around. You can use the official Bee Network journey planner for routes and estimated times.

FAQ Is it hard to rent in Manchester? It can be hard to find a decent rental in Manchester, as high demand means that properties get snapped up quickly – especially around the city center. It’s sometimes easier to look in areas a bit further out, such as Salford or Stockport. You’ll increase your chances if you move quickly when you see a good place advertised. How much is rent in Manchester (2026)? According to the latest government data, average monthly Manchester rental prices in 2026 are £1345 overall, £1843 for detached houses, £1463 for semi-detached, £1377 for terraced houses, and £1127 to rent an apartment in Manchester. What documents do I need to rent in Manchester as an international? International renters from outside the UK and Ireland need to provide the same documents as everyone else (valid ID, proof of current address, proof of income/finances) as well as additional immigration-related documents such as a valid visa/residence permit and proof of their Right to Rent. What is a Right to Rent check, and how do I do it? A Right to Rent check is a legal check that landlords in England must carry out. British and Irish citizens can prove their right to rent with a passport. Other nationals will need to get a share code by logging onto the UK government website, or provide their valid visa/residence permit. How much is the deposit for renting in England? The tenancy deposit in England is a maximum of five weeks’ rent for properties with annual rents of below £50,000, and six weeks’ rent for properties with rents above this. What is a holding deposit and do I get it back? A holding deposit is a payment to secure a rental property and take it off the market when you make a formal offer. The amount is capped at one week’s rent. If your offer is accepted, the deposit amount is deducted from your tenancy deposit owed. You’ll get the holding deposit back if your offer is refused, but may lose it if you withdraw from the application, fail a Right to Rent check, or provide false information. Do I need a UK-based guarantor to rent in Manchester? You may be asked for a UK-based guarantor when renting in Manchester, particularly if you are new to the UK, do not have a UK credit history or stable income, or cannot provide references. While not a legal requirement, it is commonly requested by landlords. How do tenancy deposit protection schemes work? When you pay a tenancy deposit, your landlord must place it in a government-approved protection scheme within 30 days. The deposit cannot be touched during the tenancy. When the tenancy ends, the landlord returns the deposit minus any costs for unpaid rent, damages, and cleaning costs. Tenants must be provided with the details of the protection scheme once the money is deposited. How do I get my deposit back at the end of my tenancy? Getting your deposit back at the end of a tenancy is usually straightforward. After you move out, you should request its return and agree to any deductions with your landlord. Once the amount is agreed, your landlord must return the deposit within 10 days. If there is a dispute, you can raise it with your tenancy deposit protection scheme, which offers a free dispute resolution service.