Golden Visa in Singapore (2026)

What is a golden visa in Singapore? The Singapore residency by investment visa (Golden Visa) is called the Global Investor Program (GIP). This visa type offers Singapore residency by investment, with permanent resident status for successful applicants. The Singapore golden visa requirements are extremely strict – applicants must be established or high growth business owners, or Family Office principals, and the Singapore golden visa minimum investment is from 10 million SGD, or up to 50 million SGD for some applicants.

Who can apply for the golden visa in Singapore? General eligibility requirements The golden visa in Singapore – the Global Investor Program – is open to the following applicants: Established business owners with 3+ years experience and a 30%+ stake in a business in an eligible industry, with a turnover of 200 million SGD or more

with 3+ years experience and a 30%+ stake in a business in an eligible industry, with a turnover of 200 million SGD or more Next generation business owners , C-suite or above, whose family have a 30%+ stake in a business in an eligible industry with a turnover of 500 million SGD or more

, C-suite or above, whose family have a 30%+ stake in a business in an eligible industry with a turnover of 500 million SGD or more Founders of fast growth companies who are a founder and one of the largest individual shareholders of a non-publicly listed company with a valuation of at least S$500 million, whose company must be invested in by reputable Venture Capital/Private Equity firms

who are a founder and one of the largest individual shareholders of a non-publicly listed company with a valuation of at least S$500 million, whose company must be invested in by reputable Venture Capital/Private Equity firms Family office principals with at least 5 years of experience and 200 million SGD to invest Who can be included If you want to apply for the Singapore golden visa for families, the primary applicant can include their spouse and dependent children under 21 on the same application. Male children and in some cases male dependents may be required to complete Singapore National Service as a permanent resident. When you cannot apply The application process for the GIP is primarily based on economic contribution to Singapore. It requires you to fulfil strict eligibility criteria, and make a high minimum investment. There may also be additional requirements including employing Singaporean citizens once you establish your business in Singapore. If you are unable to demonstrate you can comply with these strict requirements your application is unlikely to be accepted. Relocation Moving to Singapore: the ultimate checklist Read more

Golden visa investment options in Singapore Eligible investment routes To apply, you need to make a Singapore golden visa fund investment – one of the following, depending on the route selected: Option A: Invest 10 million SGD in a new business or the expansion of an existing business operation in Singapore

Invest in a new business or the expansion of an existing business operation in Singapore Option B: Invest 25 million SGD in an eligible GIP-select fund that invests in Singapore-based companies

Invest in an eligible GIP-select fund that invests in Singapore-based companies Option C: Establish a Singapore-based Single Family Office, investing 200 million SGD or more, including 50 million SGD in EDB nominated investments Family office principals may only use Option C. Applicants following the other routes may select any of the available investment choices. Is real estate investment allowed? No. In Singapore, real estate is not allowed as a qualifying investment for the Global Investor Visa. Always confirm the latest rules on the official programme page.

Requirements and documents checklist Required documents For each application you’ll need the GIP E-application forms which must be downloaded, printed and completed. Then all applicants, including dependents should provide information about themselves, passport photos and notarised copies of documents including: Passport

Birth or adoption certificate

Marriage or divorce certificate

Application for an Entry Permit to Enter Singapore The applicant is then required to provide supporting documents based on their application route, such as: Business registration documents

Original audited company financial reports

Proof of the applicant’s share ownership of the company/companies

Evidence of shareholding structure of the company/companies

Business plan and applicants CV to show experience criteria is met

What does the golden visa allow you to do? What a Singapore Golden Visa Allows You to Do Live in Singapore as a Permanent Resident (PR)

Enter and exit Singapore while holding PR status

Include eligible family members as dependents in your application

Run your business and invest in Singapore Singapore Golden Visa Restrictions Vote in Singapore elections

Keep the permit without maintaining the investment and meeting renewal requirements

Avoid National Service and the other obligations of a PR in Singapore

How to apply for a golden visa in Singapore (step-by-step, 2026) Step 1: Confirm eligibility prepare compliance and documentation Confirm you’re eligible for the GIP visa in Singapore. You can do this by messaging the EDB using their GIP enquiry from. Download the required application documents and gather all of the paperwork needed to support your application. Bear in mind much of the personal paperwork needed must be notarised and may have to be translated which can take time. Step 2: Pay the application fee The Singapore golden visa cost is 20,000 SGD. This must be paid upfront before you submit your application. The proof of payment is then included in your application to show this step is complete. Step 3: Submit application After payment, you must first upload your completed GIP E-Application Forms (Form A, Form B and Form C) directly to the EDB application portal at https://application.sgip.gov.sg/public. Note: only original GIP e-application forms can be uploaded; scanned copies are not accepted. Separately, all supporting documents in hard copy must be mailed to EDB within one month from the date of payment. EDB will then email instructions on how to submit soft copies of the supporting documents after receiving the hard copies. Step 4: Attend an EDB interview Applicants will be contacted to attend an interview with the EDB. Step 5: If approved, make the qualifying investment If you’re approved you’re then issued with an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA). The Singapore golden visa processing time from this point is 6 months – you need to make the qualifying investment in this window to continue your application. Step 6: Enter Singapore with your approval letter within 12 months After making your investment, contact EDB with proof. ICA will issue the Final Approval letter once this investment is checked. You then have 12 months to enter Singapore and take up permanent residency.

Singapore Golden Visa Fees, Costs & Processing Times Typical costs The key cost of your application is the 20,000 SGD application fee paid to the EDB before you are able to apply. There is also a S$100 non-refundable processing fee per applicant payable directly to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA). This applies to the main applicant and any dependants included in the PR application. Beyond this you may also incur legal or agent fees if you choose to use a supported application service. You might also need to pay translation and notary fees if your documents are not in an accepted language. Processing time The processing time for a GIP visa depends on a range of factors – there is an extensive due diligence process which may mean the application takes 12 months or so end to end. You can get advice from your agent if you use one, or contact the EDB directly if you are unsure of the likely processing times for your specific application. Banking International money transfers in Singapore Read more

Renewal, permanent residence, and citizenship Renewing the golden visa To renew your permanent residency for 5 years after the first issuance of the GIP, you must maintain all the original investment conditions based on your application route, and you and your dependents must have resided in Singapore for at least half of the duration of your first period as a PR. In addition: Option A: You must employ 30+ employees (at least half must be Singapore Citizens), including at least 10 incremental employees

You must employ (at least half must be Singapore Citizens), including at least Option B: You must have maintained the 25 million SGD in an eligible GIP-select fund that invests in Singapore-based companies

You must have maintained the in an eligible GIP-select fund that invests in Singapore-based companies Option C: You must have maintained the 50 million SGD in EDB nominated investments, and you must employ at last 5 incremental Family Office employees (at least 3 must be Singapore Citizens) If you do not qualify you may still be able to apply for a 3 year extension of your PR status, subject to meeting one or more of the overall eligibility requirements. Citizenship It’s important to note that in Singapore a golden visa does not mean guaranteed citizenship. Instead you’re granted PR status and can then apply for citizenship ata later date if you choose to. You are eligible to apply for citizenship in most cases after being a PR for 2 years, but many applicants choose to wait a little longer to build a better basis for an application. Processing time from application takes 12 months or more.

Tax and residency considerations Bear in mind that having a residence permit for Singapore does not automatically make you a Singapore tax resident. Tax residency is usually determined by the number of days spent in any given country as well as other factors such as your domicile and ties to different countries through family. Get the support of an accredited tax advisor for cross-border tax planning as part of your journey to get a Singapore golden visa. Wise does not provide tax advice. Get the support of an accredited tax advisor for cross-border tax planning as part of your journey to get a Singapore golden visa. Money Management Investing in Singapore as an expat 2026 Read more

After you arrive (first-week checklist) On arrival in Singapore it’s a good idea to get the help of a relocation specialist who can support you through the first steps needed to settle in, which may include: Completing government required or suggested administration, such as signing up for a Singpass account

Getting a local bank account and credit card

Selection of housing and schools if needed

Ensuring adequate medical insurance is in place

Finding a car, driver or transportation options When handling substantial investment transfers or foreign currency application fees, it is important to evaluate transfer costs and exchange rates. Wise provides transparent fees and utilizes the mid-market rate, offering solutions for international money transfers, overseas expense payments, and the management of multiple currencies. Learn more about Wise