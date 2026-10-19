Wise eSIM in Singapore review 2026: Plans, setup and supported devices

Quick verdict The Wise eSIM is one of the latest to hit the market – but what sets it apart? For starters, Wise only offer customisable data plans, so you can select the data requirement and plan length to suit the exact specifications of your trip. Most eSIMs offer a range of fixed packages so you can either buy unlimited data for 5, 7, 30 days, for example, or 10GB of data for 5, 7, 30 days – which may mean you end up paying more for data and days you don’t need. With Wise you pay only for what you need. If you travel often from Singapore, a travel eSIM can be easier than buying a tourist SIM at the airport or relying on roaming from Singtel, StarHub, M1 or Simba. It also lets you keep your Singapore line active for mobile banking in Singapore alerts, OTPs and calls while a second line handles travel data. This guide is based on current Wise Help Centre guidance and is for general information only. Last checked on 30 September 2026, it covers eligibility, devices, setup, validity and buying steps for Singapore readers. Check out the Wise eSIM Covers 150+ countries and regions

Available to personal and business customers

Pay from your Wise balance Get Wise eSIM

Key features Wise eSIM is available to eligible Wise personal and business customers in Singapore.

Singapore-registered accounts can’t buy a Singapore single-country plan.

But they can buy a regional or global plan that includes Singapore coverage.

Your phone must support eSIM and be carrier-unlocked.

Plan activates when the Wise eSIM connects to a supported local network, not when you install it.

Purchase your Wise eSim in the app, go to Cards > Travel hub > Travel eSIM

Make payment using your Wise balance. Ready to get connected? Get a Wise eSIM after checking your device compatibility.

What is a Wise eSIM and who can buy it in Singapore? Wise eSIM is a travel data product inside your Wise account, not a separate telco contract. In essence, Wise works with telco provider Gigs on connectivity, while Wise handles the buying flow itself. Note: This article is not a broad market comparison. It is a Singapore-focused review of who can buy Wise eSIM, how local restrictions work, and whether the product fits the way you already use Wise. Is Wise eSIM available to Singapore-based users? Wise eSIM is available to eligible personal and business customers in supported countries, including Singapore. The key restriction is that a Singapore-registered account cannot buy a single-country Singapore plan. Instead, eligible Singapore customers can browse and buy supported regional or global plans through Wise. Choose a… Regional plan (Asia & Oceania), if your trip covers Singapore plus nearby stops such as Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok

Gobal plan (150+ destinations) if you intend to travel to multiple countries in a year Check for available plan types and the list of covered destinations in Wise before payment. Who is Wise eSIM best for? Wise eSIM suits people who already use Wise and want travel data in the same app. It is less useful if your goal is a domestic Singapore-only eSIM from a Singapore-registered Wise account. Expats and frequent travellers taking short ASEAN trips

Wise users who want one app for travel money and mobile data

People who want to keep a local Singapore number active while using a separate data line Utilities + Telecom Top 5 SIM only plans in Singapore: A guide for expats 2026 Read more

Which devices support Wise eSIM? View the full list of supported devices for Wise eSIM in its Help Centre. Many recent iPhone, Samsung and Pixel models are compatible, but exact model and market versions can differ. Smartwatches and wearables are not currently supported. Use these steps before making your purchase: 1 Verify your phone model’s compatibility on this page 2 Check for eSIM eligibility. Go to your phone settings and look for Add eSIM, Add Cellular Plan, or EID. Alternatively: Open your phone app keypad and dial *#06#

If an EID (Embedded Identity Document) number appears on your screen, your device supports eSIMs.

3 Ensure your device is carrier-unlocked before travel. A carrier-locked phone may fail to install or activate the Wise eSIM. Go to your phone settings and search for ‘SIM lock’ or ‘Carrier lock’. Alternatively, follow these steps for iPhone/iPad and Android: Device How to check Required status iPhone / iPad Go to Settings > General > About > Carrier Lock Must say ‘No SIM restrictions’ Android Go to Settings > About phone > Status information > SIM lock status Must say ‘Network unlocked’ What should iPhone and Android users know before setup? Ensure you have stable Wi-Fi before setup. Wise eSIM works best alongside your existing phone line and does not act as a full replacement. Keep your current physical SIM or main eSIM in your phone for calls, OTPs or banking messages.

Rename the new Wise eSIM once you’ve installed it to avoid confusion.

How do Wise eSIM plans, validity and coverage work? Wise offers both regional plans and global plans. For the latest destination list, local networks, and data packages, open the Wise app and go to the Cards tab > Travel hub > Travel eSIM. Plan type Best if you need Additional notes What to verify Regional A single data plan for nearby travel. The plan lets you choose your destination country, with customized plan options. Under the regional plan, there are two options: a fixed data plan, or a custom data plan that lets you select your desired data and days. Country list and networks. Ensure your home country is also included in the list of destinations. Global A plan for frequent travellers and digital nomads, with coverage across 150+ countries. Comes with 20GB, 50GB, and 100GB options. The plan is valid for 12 months, and covers a wide range of destinations. Data size and validity. Ensure your home country is also included in the list of destinations. Get a Wise eSIM Which plan types can Singapore users buy? Wise has regional plans (with customisable options) for selected destinations, and global plans. If you’re looking to purchase a Wise eSIM to use, there are unfortunately no single-country plans available. Instead, you will need to purchase a regional or global plan that includes Singapore and your travel destinations in its coverage. Plan type How it works What to note Regional plans You choose the data allowance and exact number of days for selected destinations. Check what your account can access. Single-country plans are not available as yet. Global plans 20GB, 50GB or 100GB valid for 12 months across 150+ destinations. Best for frequent travellers or digital nomads. When does validity start and what counts as activation? Installing the eSIM in your home country will not activate it. Your validity period only starts once you’re abroad and the eSIM connects to a supported local network. Installing the Wise eSIM before your flight will not activate the plan.

Validity starts when the Wise eSIM connects to a supported local network in a covered destination.

Wise currently gives customers 12 months from purchase to activate and start using the plan. Check for the latest rules in the app.

How do you buy a Wise eSIM through Wise? You’ll first need to have a registered Wise account, with sufficient funds in your in-app wallet. Purchase of the Wise eSIM must be made using the funds in your Wise wallet.



Alternatively, you can also purchase a Wise eSIM through its website but will first need to sign up for an account. After your first purchase, Wise takes you into the one-time installation flow. What do you need in your Wise account first? Before you purchase your Wise eSIM, ensure you have the following: An active Wise personal or business account

Enough money in your Wise balance, because Wise eSIM cannot be paid for from an external bank account or card

A supported, up-to-date Wise app version and a device that is ready to install the eSIM What is the exact purchase path in the Wise app? For most Singapore users, the app is the easiest route to follow. Open Wise and go to Cards. Tap Travel hub. Select Travel eSIM. Choose your destination or plan, then review coverage, data and validity. Confirm payment from your Wise balance and follow the installation prompt if this is your first Wise eSIM. Funded and ready? Get your Wise eSIM from the travel eSIM path in the app. Get a Wise eSIM

How do you activate Wise eSIM on iPhone and Android? Wise uses a one-time installation model. Install the eSIM with your first plan, leave it unactivated, then switch it on when you are abroad and ready to use data. When you’ve landed in your destination, turn on the Wise line and enable roaming to stop the phone from falling back to your main Singapore SIM for data. How do you set up Wise eSIM on iPhone? After your first plan purchase, tap Install now on this device in Wise. Follow the iPhone prompts, tap Activate, and choose Abroad if asked where you will use the eSIM. Choose Data Only if prompted, then finish the installation and return to Wise. When you travel, go to Settings > Mobile Service or Cellular, turn on the Wise line, and enable Data Roaming. Set Mobile Data to the Wise eSIM and turn off Allow Mobile Data Switching so your main Singapore SIM does not take over. How do you set up Wise eSIM on Android? After your first plan purchase, tap Install now on this device in Wise. Follow the Android prompts to download, add or set up the eSIM, and keep the phone online during the download. Finish the installation and return to Wise. When you travel, open Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs, then turn on the Wise eSIM, Mobile data and Roaming. Rename the eSIM line after installation so it is easy to pick out in dual-SIM settings.

What are the pros, limits and local considerations in Singapore? Convenience is the main draw. You can manage data in the same app and can keep your main SIM active for calls, OTPs and bank alerts. Your coverage depends on location, supported devices and Singapore-registered users need to plan around the home-country restriction. Pros Limits Bought and managed inside the Wise app No single-country Singapore plan for Singapore-registered Wise accounts One-time installation for later plan reuse Works only on supported phone models and carrier-unlocked devices Lets you keep your local line active Live coverage and destination options can change Useful for regional and global travel Not a replacement for your physical SIM card How does Wise eSIM fit Singapore travel and regional trips? Wise eSIM is ideal for cross-border travel, but does not replace your local Singapore mobile plan–especially if you rely on OTPs, ride-hailing apps, and bank alerts on your main number. Weekend trips can be easier if you want data ready on arrival.

For multi-country travel, a global plan may be the better choice.

Your Singapore line can stay activated while Wise handles travel data, as many smartphones have dual-SIM functionality. Utilities + Telecom How to get a SIM card and mobile phone number in Singapore Read more Your Wise eSIM checklist: Check device compatibility and carrier lock status.

Ensure there are sufficient funds in your Wise wallet beforehand.

Choose a regional plan (customisable) or global plan depending on your travel needs.

Install the eSIM on home Wi-Fi, rename it, and leave the Wise line off until you need it.

Turning on the Wise eSIM too early on a covered regional or global plan.

In your destination country, enable the eSIM and disable mobile-data switching.