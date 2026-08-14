Maternity insurance in Singapore for expats: 2026 guide

Key takeaways Routine pregnancy care and normal delivery are often not broadly covered by maternity insurance in Singapore.

MediSave is a savings scheme, not insurance, and MediShield Life pregnancy coverage is limited to serious complications. Both are intended for Singapore citizens and PRs only in most cases.

Public care is open to expats, but subsidies and public insurance access depend heavily on residency status.

Local maternity plans and international health plans solve different needs, so timing and hospital choice matter.

Before requesting quotes, check your status, likely birth setting, and whether you need routine care, complication cover, or portable family cover.

What maternity insurance means in Singapore In Singapore, the terms maternity insurance, pregnancy insurance, and maternity cover are often used loosely. They may refer to a local pregnancy-focused policy or an international health plan that includes maternity benefits within wider family cover. What matters in practice is scope. Many plans are built for named pregnancy complications, inpatient events, and newborn coverage that Singapore families may need if something unexpected happens. They are usually not designed for ordinary prenatal care or an uncomplicated birth. Local maternity plans often focus on maternal complications, congenital conditions, and newborn hospitalisation support.

International plans may include routine maternity benefits, but usually only on certain tiers and after waiting periods.

MediSave may help eligible families with approved maternity expenses, but it is not routinely available for expats, and it is not a specific maternity policy.

If you had private maternity cover in another country, do not assume the Singapore version works the same way. How it differs from MediSave, MediShield Life, and Integrated Shield Plans Product What it is What it may help with What it usually does not do MediSave Medical savings scheme for citizens and PRs Approved pre-delivery, delivery, and hospital costs for eligible users Act like maternity insurance MediShield Life Basic public insurance for citizens and PRs Serious pregnancy and delivery complications Pay routine maternity charges Integrated Shield Plans Private top-up to MediShield Life Higher hospital cover, sometimes some complication-related inpatient claims Replace a separate maternity product Maternity insurance Pregnancy-specific local or international cover Named complications, newborn risks, and plan-defined maternity benefits Guarantee routine care or normal delivery cover *Details in this guide are taken from publicly available sources, checked on 5th August 2026

How public maternity support works for expats Public maternity support in Singapore starts with a simple but important point: public hospitals are open to foreigners, but public subsidies are not automatic. The wider healthcare system in Singapore is accessible, but “public” does not necessarily mean “subsidised” for expats. When researching you may also come across MediSave, which is the national medical savings scheme, not an insurance product. Eligibility in most cases is restricted for expats unless you’re a permanent resident with access to the Central Provident Fund. If you have a Singaporean or PR spouse, they may be able to use their MediSave to pay for your approved hospitalisation, day surgery, or MediShield Life/Integrated Shield Plan premiums as an approved dependant, but not all schemes (e.g., MediSave Maternity Package, MediSave Grant for Newborns) are available to foreign spouses/newborns in the same way as citizens. This means that for many expats, the real issue is eligibility. If you cannot access public insurance yourself, you may be weighing self-funding, employer cover, a spouse’s eligibility, or private insurance instead. Checklist: Confirm whether you are a temporary resident, PR, or citizen.

Check whether your employer plan includes maternity, complications, or newborn care.

Ask whether any spouse-based MediSave use is actually allowed in your case.

Verify the billing class before choosing a hospital.

Recheck MOH and CPF guidance before assuming any public support applies. What foreigners, PRs, and mixed-status families need to check Are you a Singapore PR, or are you relying on private cover as a temporary resident?

If your spouse is a Singaporean or PR, can approved dependant rules be used for this bill?

Will you be charged at subsidised, unsubsidised, or private rates?

Does your employer health plan include maternity or newborn care?

Can your preferred hospital or obstetrician accept direct billing? Mixed-status households should be careful here. One family member’s access to MediSave or public insurance does not automatically work the same way for everyone else.

Public or private maternity care: what changes for expats? For expats, this choice is not just about comfort. It changes doctor continuity, cost visibility, and how much of the bill you may need to settle yourself first before claiming back on insurance. Public care can still be practical if you want strong medical standards and can accept less continuity with one obstetrician. Private care usually gives you more control over doctor choice, but out-of-pocket exposure can rise quickly if your plan excludes routine maternity or caps newborn support. For a broader view of delivery routes, see our guide: Pregnancy and giving birth in Singapore. Factor Public hospitals Private hospitals Cost basis Lower list prices in many cases, but not automatically subsidised for expats Higher package and specialist charges Doctor continuity Often limited unless using private service in a public hospital Usually better continuity with a chosen obstetrician Billing risk Still important if complications arise Higher if package exclusions or policy caps apply Comfort and waiting More variable Usually more choice and shorter waits Writer Claire Insider Tip In Singapore, many private obstetricians have admission rights at only certain hospitals, and package quotes may still exclude anaesthetist fees, emergency conversion to C-section, or NICU costs. How to verify likely hospital bills MOH’s bills and fee benchmarks tool show recommended private-sector doctor and hospital fees only — they do not apply to public hospitals. To compare public and private costs, use MOH’s separate hospital bill amount search tool (Cost Financing page). Check MOH fee benchmarks and, if possible, ask your doctor for the TOSP code or medical condition. Ask the hospital for an itemised package, not just the headline price. Confirm whether complications, NICU, weekend delivery, or extra nights sit outside the quote.

What maternity insurance usually covers and excludes Most maternity insurance in Singapore is better understood as risk cover than as a full pregnancy package. That is why many expats are surprised when routine prenatal visits, scans, and an uncomplicated delivery are excluded. Depending on the policy, coverage may include only named pregnancy complications, selected congenital conditions, newborn hospitalisation, or daily inpatient cash. Common named examples can include eclampsia, placental problems, or postpartum haemorrhage, but the list is always plan-specific. If you are also comparing broader women’s care, Women’s healthcare in Singapore gives a wider context. Typical inclusions Common exclusions Named pregnancy complications Routine prenatal visits and scans Selected congenital or newborn conditions Normal delivery or elective Caesarean Newborn hospitalisation support Pre-existing pregnancy-related issues Daily hospital cash or inpatient benefits IVF-related claims unless specifically included Plan-specific postnatal or mental wellness benefits Claims outside timing, network, or policy rules Common claim triggers and claim blockers Claims are often paid when the condition is specifically named in the policy wording.

Waiting periods are a common blocker, especially for routine maternity on international plans.

Late disclosure can create problems if relevant medical history was not declared properly.

Some plans only pay in certain hospitals or require pre-authorisation.

Missing documents or late notification can slow or reduce payment. Check the policy wording before delivery, not after a hospital stay. That is usually the easiest way to prevent an expensive dispute.

Local or international cover: which is better for expats? A local maternity-focused plan can suit families who expect to stay in Singapore and mainly want protection against local pregnancy or newborn risks. It may be simpler for one pregnancy, but portability is often limited. International health insurance Singapore plans can make more sense if you want broader private hospital access, may relocate again, or need family cover that continues after birth. The trade-off is that premiums, waiting periods, and routine maternity limits can be more complex. If your situation looks like this Likely better fit You plan to deliver in Singapore and mainly want local complication or newborn protection Local maternity policy You may relocate, want portable cover, or need broader family benefits International health plan with maternity benefits You can self-fund routine care but want protection against bigger inpatient risks Self-fund routine care plus emergency or hospital cover *Get professional advice if you are unsure what insurance suits your needs best. This guide is for information only. Writer Claire Insider Tip Some expat families choose the obstetrician first and the policy second. That’s because hospital network rules, direct billing, and doctor access can shape total costs more than the headline maternity benefit. When an international plan like Cigna may fit better For families who want portability, broader private hospital access, or one policy that continues after pregnancy, an international provider like Cigna can be worth comparing. Cigna’s maternity benefits vary by plan tier and may sit in core or optional modules, with waiting periods that can be longer in Singapore for some benefits. As with any insurance policy, it’s important to verify current wording, underwriting, and hospital access before you apply.

When to buy and how to compare plans Start with timing. Some local maternity products only accept applications within a specific pregnancy window, while many international plans need to be bought before conception or before a waiting period is served. Decide what gap you are trying to close – routine care, serious complications, newborn risk, private hospital access, or portability after a future move. Compare the fine print side by side. Check IVF rules, age limits, multiple pregnancies, pre-existing conditions, newborn definitions, mental wellness benefits, and claim caps. Match the policy to the delivery pathway. A private obstetrician and hospital package can change the value of a plan more than the product name alone. Verify everything before you commit by reading the policy wording, hospital package details, and claims rules together. Questions to ask before you apply Does this plan cover routine care, or only complications and inpatient events?

What waiting periods apply, and do they affect this pregnancy?

Which hospitals and obstetricians can I use under this policy?

What newborn events trigger payment?

Do I need pre-authorisation, or will I pay first and claim later?

Paying doctors or insurers from abroad with Wise Some expat families need to pay a hospital deposit, specialist bill, or insurance premium in SGD from another currency. Before you send money, compare the total cost, not just the transfer fee. That means checking exchange rates, as well as upfront transfer fees. Wise is a licensed payment service provider and one option to compare with your bank if you need an international transfer into Singapore. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and transparent fees which you can check before you send, to make it easier to compare the overall costs with local banks. You can see Wise’s current fees and exchange rates at wise.com/pricing. Before you send money from abroad to pay for maternity insurance bills or premiums: Check the beneficiary name, bank name, account number, and payment reference are exactly as provided.

Compare the total SGD outcome across banks and money transfer providers, not just the advertised fee.

Keep the payment confirmation in case the hospital or insurer asks for proof. Money Management How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat Read more Wise is a payment service provider licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is not licensed to provide financial or insurance advisory services. For advice on insurance products, please consult a licensed financial advisor or insurance professional.