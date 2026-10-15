Maid insurance in Singapore: costs, cover and rules (2026)

Maid insurance policies can vary in their coverage, exclusions, benefits and claims processes. Understanding what MOM requires and which types of coverage are optional can help you compare plans and choose cover that fits your needs and budget. This guide is for general information only and not legal, financial, or insurance advice. Use current MOM pages and live insurer documents before you buy, renew or claim. International money transfers with Wise Make cross-border payments easier with Wise. You get transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Use Wise to hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies.

The Wise card lets you spend in 150+ countries.

The Wise account lets you send money to 160+ countries.

You can receive payments in multiple currencies, including SGD and USD. Go to website

Key takeaways Employers must buy medical insurance and personal accident cover for every migrant domestic worker (MDW).

The S$5,000 security bond is separate from insurance and usually applies only to non-Malaysian helpers.

Policies are often sold for 14 or 26 months, not just 12 or 24.

Optional benefits can matter more than the cheapest premium.

Always read live policy wording before purchase, renewal or claim.

What is maid insurance in Singapore? Maid insurance provides financial protection for a migrant domestic worker (MDW) and her employer against certain medical expenses and accidents. In Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) requires employers to purchase medical and personal accident insurance for their MDWs.

What MOM requires for maid insurance in Singapore in 2026 MOM sets the minimum insurance and health requirements for MDWs, which are separate from optional benefits that insurers may include in their plans. New hire: Buy medical insurance and personal accident insurance. A S$5,000 security bond is also required if the helper is non-Malaysian.

Buy medical insurance and personal accident insurance. A S$5,000 security bond is also required if the helper is non-Malaysian. Renewal: Before renewing your helper’s Work Permit, you must renew their insurance package, refresh the bond if needed, and complete any medical or measles declaration that applies. Medical insurance rules The policy must cover inpatient care and day surgery in Singapore, with an annual claim limit of at least S$60,000. If the policy has sub-limits, each relevant sub-limit must still meet that minimum annual claim limit. For claim amounts above S$15,000, the insurer pays 75% and the employer pays 25%. That means a compliant helper medical insurance Singapore policy can still leave you paying part of a large bill. Personal accident cover and the security bond MOM also requires personal accident insurance of at least S$60,000 per year. This pays a lump sum if the helper dies or suffers permanent disability because of an accident, and it must be payable to the helper or her beneficiaries. The security bond is different. It is a S$5,000 pledge to the government required for each non-Malaysian MDW and is intended to ensure employers and helpers comply with the conditions of the Work Permit. Some insurers offer optional security bond protection, but this is not the same as the security bond itself. Third-party liability is also a common optional benefit rather than a MOM requirement. Measles immunity and other helper health checks A new helper must complete a pre-employment medical examination with a Singapore-registered doctor within 2 weeks of arrival. They must pass the examination before her Work Permit can be issued.

From 1 September 2025, measles immunity checks apply if your household has a child below seven who is not fully vaccinated against measles.

Existing helpers under 50 still need the six-monthly medical examination, or 6ME, when due. Helpers aged 50 or above do not need the 6ME, but must have a medical examination when their Work Permit is renewed. The examination scans for pregnancy and infectious diseases, and employers must cover any medical expenses arising from it. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Singapore with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists. Go to website

What a maid insurance plan can cover beyond the minimum Once the MOM minimums are clear, the real differences between insurance plans show up in the extras. These vary by insurer, plan tier, and wording. Common benefits employers compare Current insurer product pages show that optional benefits can vary significantly between plans. Feature Mandatory or optional Why it matters What to verify Where readers usually find it Outpatient accident treatment Optional Helps with GP bills after accidental injuries Accident-only wording, claim cap Benefits table Helper liability cover Optional Can cover the employer if the MDW is legally liable for accidental injury or property damage Exclusions, legal liability conditions Policy wording Wages or levy reimbursement Optional Can offset some wages and levy if the helper is hospitalised Daily cap, maximum days Plan summary Repatriation benefit Optional Helps pay to send the helper home after serious illness or death Trigger conditions, limits Policy wording Security bond protection Optional Can reduce the employer’s liability if the bond is forfeited Excess, negligence exclusions, conditions Add-on section Add-ons and exclusions to check Price-only comparisons can be misleading because plans with similar premiums can have different limits, co-payment options and exclusions. Before you commit, check: whether a co-payment waiver is included or available as an add-on

whether hospital limits can be topped up

how pre-existing conditions and other exclusions are treated

whether ward restrictions, pro-ration or other limits apply

how refunds work if the helper does not arrive or employment ends early Read the insurer’s current product information and full policy wording before buying. Be sure to pay particular attention to the exclusions, limits, excesses and conditions that apply to each benefit.

How much maid insurance costs in Singapore There is no single maid insurance cost in Singapore because premiums change depending on the helper’s age, policy term, plan tier and optional protection. Cost driver Lower-cost tendency Higher-cost tendency Why it changes price Helper age 50 and below Above 50 MOM’s enhanced medical insurance framework uses two age bands, and older MDWs generally have higher premiums Policy term 14 months 26 months Longer coverage periods generally require a higher upfront premium Plan tier MOM minimum only Higher limits and extras More comprehensive cover can cost more Add-ons None Waivers, top-ups, bond protection Extra protection adds cost What affects the premium The main factors are usually the helper’s age, whether the case is new, transfer, or renewal, the policy term, the plan tier, and any optional benefits or riders. When comparing quotes, use the same scenario each time, such as a new helper with the same age on a 26-month policy, or the numbers are not like for like. Why plans are usually 14 or 26 months A common question is why maid insurance policies are sold for 14 or 26 months when the Work Permit is usually 12 or 24 months. The extra 2 months are required for the insurance and security bond, so the helper is still covered if they remains in Singapore briefly after the permit ends. For renewals, MOM says a Work Permit is usually valid for up to 2 years, but it can be shorter if the insurance package is valid for less than 26 months. In that case, the permit is valid until two months before the insurance package expires.

How to compare plans without just choosing the cheapest The premium is important, but it’s not the only thing to check when comparing maid insurance plans. What to compare side by side After the minimum requirements are clear, compare how each plan handles claims, extras, and admin. Item to compare New hire priority Renewal priority What can vary Why it matters Hospital and surgical limit High High Coverage limits, sub-limits and optional top-ups Plans can have the same headline limit, but different coverage details Employer co-payment High High Standard 25% above S$15,000 or optional enhanced coverage Direct effect on your out-of-pocket cost Outpatient accident cover Medium Medium Claim limit, eligible treatment and clinic rules Can help cover eligible accident-related outpatient treatment Bond and cancellation terms High High Processing times, cancellation, and refund rules Can affect entry, renewal, or refunds Optional extras Medium High Liability, wages or levy reimbursement, repatriation Often where value really differs For first-time employers, the key issue is exposure to large hospital bills. On renewal, pay close attention to refund rules, bond transmission, and whether the new term lines up cleanly with permit expiry. Questions to verify before you buy maid insurance Does the policy clearly meet MOM’s medical and personal accident minimums?

If hospital claims exceed S$15,000, how much would the employer still have to pay?

What happens to the policy if the helper does not arrive, transfers to another employer or the employment ends early?

When and how will the bond or insurance details be sent to MOM?

For claims, is there direct hospital payment, a Letter of Guarantee requirement, reimbursement, or a mix?

How to buy, renew and claim maid insurance The MDW route sits within Singapore’s wider work visa system, but its insurance and bond deadlines are stricter than many first-time employers expect. New hire, transfer and renewal timeline Apply for a Work Permit through MOM’s FDW eService. Employers with Singpass can do this themselves or appoint an agency. After approval, buy the required insurance package and, for non-Malaysian helpers, the security bond. MOM says bond details can take up to 3 working days to be sent in. Make sure the bond takes effect when the helper arrives. If it is not active, they can be denied entry. After arrival, send the helper for the pre-employment medical examination by a Singapore-registered doctor within 14 days, then issue the Work Permit within 2 weeks if all conditions are met. For renewals, watch for MOM’s letter about 8 weeks before the Work Permit expires. You need to arrange the new security bond and extend or buy new medical and personal accident insurance before renewing. It can take up to 3 working days for the bank or insurer to send the new bond details to MOM. How claims and cancellations usually work If the helper is hospitalised, notify the insurer early and ask what documents and claim processes apply. For medical claims, insurers must pay the hospital directly once the claim is admissible, but the process can differ. Some insurers may issue a Letter of Guarantee to facilitate hospital admission, while others handle eligible payments directly with the hospital. For outpatient accident claims, you may need to pay upfront and claim reimbursement later. Keep itemised bills, doctor notes, and incident details from the start. Cancellation needs care too. Refunds vary by insurer and may depend on whether the policy started, whether claims were made, and when the Work Permit or bond was formally cancelled or discharged. Some insurers require a discharge from MOM before cancelling the policy. A typical maid insurance claim process looks like this: Contact the insurer as soon as the incident happens. Keep supporting documents, including original receipts, medical reports, and any incident records. Follow the correct route for that claim type. Check submission deadlines and how payment will be handled. Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip Check how an insurer handles hospital admissions before you need to make a claim. For example, Income Insurance may issue a Letter of Guarantee for eligible medical expenses, which can allow your helper to be admitted or treated without paying the required cash deposit upfront.