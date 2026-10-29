DBS Multi-Currency Account Singapore Review (2026)

Key takeaways DBS My Account is a bank account with digibank access, PayNow and FAST transfers, and 12 foreign currencies plus SGD.

Wise is a non-bank alternative aimed more at multi-currency holding, conversion, sending, receiving, and spending than at a full local banking relationship.

DBS’s no-FX-conversion- fee benefit on card spending is conditional. You need the right DBS Visa Debit Card link, enough balance in the matching wallet, and the merchant must bill in the currency you actually hold.

Eligible SGD deposits with DBS are covered by SDIC up to S$100,000 in aggregate per depositor per scheme member. Foreign currency deposits are not insured.

Wise safeguards customer funds separately from its own operating funds, but Wise balances are not covered by SDIC deposit insurance. Feature DBS My Account Wise Account type Digital multi-currency bank account Non-bank multi-currency account Supported currencies SGD plus 12 foreign currencies Hold 40+ currencies FX pricing approach DBS’s prevailing exchange rates apply, but no FX fees Mid-market rate with a separate fee shown upfront Key fees to check Paper statement fee, card FX and admin fees, overseas ATM charges, remittance fees Conversion fee, card order fee, ATM charges above the monthly free allowance Card use Direct debit from supported wallets if linked correctly Spend from balances and auto-convert when needed Local banking features PayNow, FAST, local-bank relationship Local account details for receiving money in supported currencies, plus international transfers, but not a bank account For many residents, DBS makes most sense when salary, PayNow, and everyday Singapore banking sit in one place. Wise makes more sense when currency coverage, receiving options, and transparent conversion costs matter more than a fuller local-bank relationship. Go to DBS Go to Wise

DBS My Account vs DBS Multiplier Although this review is about the DBS My Account, DBS offers another multi-currency account called DBS Multiplier. Both let you hold SGD and 12 foreign currencies, but they serve slightly different purposes. DBS My Account is suited to everyday banking and spending in multiple currencies. You can exchange and hold currencies through the digibank app, make local transfers using PayNow and FAST, and link an eligible DBS Visa Debit Card to the account for everyday purchases in Singapore and abroad. DBS Multiplier is a multi-currency savings account that rewards eligible banking activity with bonus interest. You can earn up to 4.1% p.a. On your first $100,000 in SGD savings by crediting your income to any DBS/POSB account and meeting the transaction requirements in at least one eligible category, including card spending, insurance, investments or home loans. If your main priority is managing foreign currencies and spending overseas, My Account is the more straightforward option. If you want to combine multi-currency savings with the potential to earn bonus interest on your SGD balance, DBS Multiplier may be a better option.

Supported currencies and how spending works According to DBS, My Account gives access to 13 currencies in total, which means SGD plus 12 foreign currencies: AUD, CAD, CNH, EUR, HKD, JPY, NZD, NOK, GBP, SEK, THB, and USD. However, you can’t spend in all 12 foreign currencies with the card. The linked DBS Visa Debit Card supports 11 foreign currencies, plus SGD. You can hold CNH in My Account, but you can’t spend it with the card. If you do not hold enough of the purchase currency, the full transaction is usually taken from your SGD wallet instead, and if SGD is also short, the payment can be declined. How the linked debit card and travel wallet work To use My Account as a travel wallet, you need to make it the primary account linked to your eligible DBS Visa Debit Card. You also need enough money in the relevant foreign currency wallet. When both conditions are met, eligible foreign currency purchases and overseas ATM withdrawals are debited directly from that currency wallet without FX conversion fees. This differs from using the Wise card in Singapore, where spending comes from a non-bank multi-currency balance rather than a DBS bank account. With both DBS and Wise, choose the local currency when a merchant or ATM offers a choice. This avoids dynamic currency conversion and lets DBS or Wise handle the currency conversion instead. Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip I’ve never used the DBS My Account, but one traveller on Reddit reported being disappointed by DBS’s exchange rate when using automatic currency conversion abroad. Another user responded and recommended exchanging money in the digibank app before spending to get a better rate.

My Account Fees, FX pricing, and other charges to watch DBS My Account has no monthly account fee, but some transactions and services come with charges, such as: Cost area What DBS says What to check in practice Account fee S$0 with eStatements, S$2 per month for paper statements Easy to avoid if you stay digital Minimum balance No minimum balance, initial deposit, or monthly service charge Simpler than many local-bank savings products Card conversion No FX fees on spending in 11 supported currencies when an eligible DBS card is linked The standard debit card foreign transaction fee of 3.25% may apply when the relevant foreign-currency wallet has insufficient funds DCC or SGD billed abroad 2.8% fee on debit card DCC transactions and SGD transactions processed outside Singapore Choose the local currency when paying overseas to avoid DCC Overseas ATM and incoming TT S$7 per withdrawal at overseas Visa/Mastercard ATMs, and S$10 inward telegraphic transfer fee ATM operator fees and route charges can still apply You might enjoy International money transfers in Singapore Read more When charges tend to appear in practice Charges may apply when you accept DCC, use an overseas ATM, receive an inward telegraphic transfer, or choose paper statements. To avoid unnecessary conversion costs, check that your DBS Visa Debit Card is primary-linked to My Account, that you have sufficient funds in the relevant foreign-currency wallet, and that the transaction is billed in the currency you expect. Additional charges may apply from independent ATM networks and intermediary banks.

DBS vs Wise: which is better for foreign currency use? DBS and Wise solve different problems. DBS My Account is a multi-currency bank account with local banking services. Wise is a non-bank alternative for holding, converting, sending, receiving, and spending across more currencies. That difference matters in daily life. If your salary, PayNow transfers, and regular bills all run through Singapore, DBS can fit neatly beside other major local banks. If you need broader currency coverage or receiving features, Wise’s non-bank setup can be more practical, especially when you want one place for conversion, overseas spending, and supported receiving details. In practice, many expats keep a local bank account for salary, PayNow, and everyday Singapore payments, and use a separate multi-currency option for overseas spending and conversions. Which option fits different needs? If your salary, PayNow, and local bill payments are based in Singapore: DBS My Account is usually the more natural fit for everyday banking.

DBS My Account is usually the more natural fit for everyday banking. If you need broader currency coverage or account details to receive money in different currencies: Wise is more flexible, with local receiving details available for selected currencies.

Wise is more flexible, with local receiving details available for selected currencies. If travel spending is your only goal: Compare the setup and fees carefully. DBS offers zero-FX-fee spending in supported currencies when your card is primary-linked, and the relevant foreign-currency wallet has sufficient funds. Wise supports spending in 40+ currencies but remains a non-bank option.

Compare the setup and fees carefully. DBS offers zero-FX-fee spending in supported currencies when your card is primary-linked, and the relevant foreign-currency wallet has sufficient funds. Wise supports spending in 40+ currencies but remains a non-bank option. If you want a closer look at the non-bank route: Compare Expatica’s Wise Review Singapore 2026 and How to use Wise in Singapore as an expat to learn more before deciding whether you want a bank account or a non-bank setup. Go to DBS Go to Wise