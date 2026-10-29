UOB corporate account opening in Singapore (2026)

Key takeaways UOB is a major Singapore bank offering business accounts for SGD transactions and domestic banking support.

The right account choice depends on whether your business needs digital-first banking, branch support, or foreign-currency handling.

Eligibility and document requirements can vary by entity type, ownership structure, and whether your business is Singapore-registered or foreign-owned.

Timelines are not fixed: extra checks can apply, especially where beneficial ownership or source-of-funds verification is needed.

Wise Business can work well alongside UOB for cross-border payments, foreign-currency receipts, and managing team spend internationally. Manage overseas payments with Wise If your business pays suppliers abroad or receives foreign-currency payments, Wise Business is built for you. Pay overseas freelancers, contractors and suppliers from one business account

Receive client payments in foreign currencies

Manage team spending across multiple currencies

Keep cross-border payments separate from your day-to-day SGD banking Explore Wise Business

Which UOB business account fits your company? Before you apply, it helps to decide what you actually need from your business account. Some businesses mainly want a straightforward SGD operating account, while others need stronger branch support, or a setup that can handle more foreign-currency activity. Here’s an overview of the business accounts UOB offers: Account type Best for Typical fit Cross-border use UOB eBusiness Account Startups and SMEs with simpler banking needs Day-to-day SGD banking, local payments and payroll Basic UOB BizTransact Account Businesses with higher transaction volumes Frequent local payments, collections, payroll and overseas payments Strong UOB Corporate Current Account Businesses wanting a standard business current account Everyday business banking and ATM access Moderate UOB BizGlobal Account Businesses with regular USD transactions USD payments, collections and trade transactions Strong for USD UOB Corporate Global Currency Account Businesses handling multiple foreign currencies Foreign-currency transactions and collections Strong For many startups and smaller businesses with straightforward local banking needs, the UOB eBusiness Account is the first place to look. If your company has more regular overseas payments or foreign-currency collections, you may also want to compare UOB’s foreign-currency options and consider whether a second layer like Wise Business makes sense. If you’re still comparing providers, our guide to business accounts in Singapore compares bank accounts with specialist providers such as Wise Business. UOB eBusiness Account The UOB eBusiness Account is designed for startups and SMEs that want digital access to business banking. It can suit businesses that primarily handle SGD transactions and need features for everyday business payments and collections. Before applying, the key thing to check is whether the current product setup matches how your business operates. Review the live UOB page for the latest details on eligibility, deposit requirements, account fees, and whether your business structure can apply fully online. When to consider BizTransact or foreign-currency options Businesses with higher transaction volumes or more frequent overseas payments may want to consider the UOB BizTransact Account instead. If your business regularly handles foreign currency, UOB also offers accounts designed for USD and other major currencies. If your business handles both local banking and cross-border operations, it may not be a question of “UOB or Wise”. In many cases, UOB can serve as the primary local business account, while Wise Business can complement it for international payments, foreign-currency receipts, and managing team spending.

Can your business open a UOB corporate account? At a high level, eligible businesses can apply for a business account if they meet UOB’s account-specific eligibility and onboarding requirements. The exact application route may vary depending on whether the business is locally incorporated, foreign-owned, or foreign-incorporated. That matters because the application process and required documents can be different for each structure. Some businesses may be able to complete more of the process digitally, while others will face manual checks or branch-based steps. Foreign ownership does not automatically prevent a business from applying, but it can mean more verification. Before you start, confirm these points: Your business is properly registered and active

You know who the authorised signatories are

Your ownership structure is clear and documented

The people involved can provide the required identity and address documents

You know which application route applies to your business

Documents you’ll usually need The exact checklist depends on your business structure and application route. UOB publishes separate requirements for different entity types, so check the relevant list before applying. For Singapore-registered businesses For locally registered businesses, UOB’s requirements vary by entity type. Depending on your business structure, you may need: ACRA business profile search

Identification documents (NRIC/passport) for relevant directors, shareholders, approved persons or authorised signatories

Proof of residential address for foreign individuals

Certified true copy of a company constitution or partnership deed

Account opening resolution

FATCA self-certification or an applicable IRS withholding certificate

Common Reporting Standard form The practical point is not just to gather documents, but to make sure they are current and consistent. For example, check that the company details, authorised signatories and account-opening resolution agree before submitting your application. Missing or inconsistent information may lead to requests for clarification. For foreign-owned or foreign-incorporated businesses If your company is foreign-owned or incorporated outside Singapore, the documents required will depend on its legal structure and UOB’s assessment. A Singapore-incorporated company with foreign directors may still apply online, while a foreign-incorporated company has a separate document checklist. For a foreign-incorporated company, UOB’s published checklist includes: Identity documents for approved persons and authorised signatories.

Proof of residential address for foreign signatories

Company registration documents from the home jurisdiction

Ownership and beneficial-owner details

Account opening resolution

Constitutional or incorporation documents

FACTA self-certification or an applicable IRS withholding certificate

Supporting paperwork that helps verify control and source of funds UOB may request additional supporting documents depending on the company’s circumstances. This may include further information about its ownership, control or source of funds. Having the relevant documents ready can help you respond to these requests, but it does not guarantee faster approval.

How to open a UOB corporate account step by step The application process depends on your business structure and the account you choose, but here are the general steps you’ll need to follow: 1 Choose an account type based on your SGD transactions, foreign-currency needs and expected transaction volume. 2 Check whether your business can apply online or needs to apply through a branch. 3 Check UOB’s document checklist for your entity type and gather the required company records, authorisation forms, and identity documents. 4 For eligible online applications, sign in through Singpass using MyInfo Business, verify your company details and UEN, select your account and review your information before submitting. For branch applications, follow UOB’s instructions for forms, documents and appointments. 5 UOB may request additional documents or information before deciding whether to approve your application. 6 Check whether an initial deposit or minimum balance applies to your chosen account. 7 Follow UOB’s instructions for account approval and activation. Each step sounds simple, but delays usually happen when the account type is mismatched to the business, or when documents need to be reissued or clarified. Check out our guide on opening a bank account in Singapore for more information. Online route UOB allows eligible businesses to apply for several business accounts online, including the eBusiness and BizTransact accounts. The online service is currently available to Singapore-registered sole proprietorships, partnerships and private limited companies that meet UOB’s ownership and authorised-person requirements. Applicants use Singpass and MyInfo Business to verify company details and submit the application, so the company must have a Singaporean Singpass holder who can log in and start the application. Foreign-incorporated companies follow a different application route. Branch or manual route A branch visit or manual submission is more likely when the ownership structure is complex, the business is foreign-incorporated, or the bank needs more verification. This does not necessarily mean the process is difficult, but it does mean you should prepare better. If you need to attend a branch appointment, bring your organised documents and check whether original identification or certified copies are required. Make sure signatory authority is obvious, beneficial ownership is documented, and anyone attending the appointment understands the business structure.

Fees, minimum balances, and timelines to check A business account decision should not be based only on whether you can open it. You should also consider the cost of maintaining and using it comfortably. That means you should check: Opening deposit requirements

Minimum average balance

Monthly or annual account fees

Fall-below fees

Transfer charges

FX conversion costs

Any charges for branch or over-the-counter services Ongoing local banking costs Local banking costs are the most visible part of the decision, but they are not the whole picture. A business with stable SGD flows may care most about account fees and balance requirements. A business with more active banking needs may care more about transaction fees and service access. Always verify the live UOB rates and fees page for the specific account you’re interested in before applying, because charges and waivers can vary by product and change over time. Cross-border payment costs and what to verify If your business pays suppliers overseas, receives foreign-currency payments, or regularly moves money across borders, the total cost can be very different from the headline account fee. Check: Outward transfer charges

Inward transfer handling fees

FX conversion rates

Any intermediary or cable charges

Available currencies

Expected payment processing times For example, if you receive client funds in EUR but need to pay a USD supplier, the account’s FX and transfer setup matters more than the simple opening fee. A business handling multiple currencies may therefore want to compare UOB’s foreign currency services with specialist providers such as Wise Business.

When Wise Business works well alongside UOB Wise Business is best understood as a companion or alternative option for cross-border operations, not a like-for-like replacement for UOB. If your business mainly needs branch services, lending, or a broader domestic banking relationship, UOB may still be the stronger primary account. But if your business regularly makes international payments, receives foreign currencies, or needs a more flexible way to manage team expenses, Wise Business can fit neatly alongside a local bank account. A practical split looks like this: Use case UOB Wise Business Local SGD banking Strong fit Can support some needs Branch services Strong fit Not the main focus Lending and wider relationship banking Strong fit Not a replacement International payments Possible, but may be less efficient for some use cases Strong fit Foreign-currency receipts Possible Strong fit Team expenses and multi-market spend Possible Useful companion layer Explore Wise Business Use cases for international payments, foreign currency receipts, and team spend Wise Business may be useful if your business: Pays overseas freelancers or contractors

Receives client payments in foreign currencies

Handles software subscriptions billed internationally

Supports staff or founders travelling and spending abroad

Needs to manage spending across multiple currencies Using both services helps separate your domestic banking from your cross-border flows, so you can keep each job in the right place. That said, it should not be treated as a replacement for all local banking functions. You might enjoy Wise Review Singapore 2026 Read more