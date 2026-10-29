UOB corporate account opening in Singapore (2026)

Key takeaways
- UOB is a major Singapore bank offering business accounts for SGD transactions and domestic banking support.
- The right account choice depends on whether your business needs digital-first banking, branch support, or foreign-currency handling.
- Eligibility and document requirements can vary by entity type, ownership structure, and whether your business is Singapore-registered or foreign-owned.
- Timelines are not fixed: extra checks can apply, especially where beneficial ownership or source-of-funds verification is needed.
- Wise Business can work well alongside UOB for cross-border payments, foreign-currency receipts, and managing team spend internationally.
Manage overseas payments with Wise
If your business pays suppliers abroad or receives foreign-currency payments, Wise Business is built for you.
- Pay overseas freelancers, contractors and suppliers from one business account
- Receive client payments in foreign currencies
- Manage team spending across multiple currencies
- Keep cross-border payments separate from your day-to-day SGD banking
Which UOB business account fits your company?
Before you apply, it helps to decide what you actually need from your business account. Some businesses mainly want a straightforward SGD operating account, while others need stronger branch support, or a setup that can handle more foreign-currency activity.
Here’s an overview of the business accounts UOB offers:
|Account type
|Best for
|Typical fit
|Cross-border use
|UOB eBusiness Account
|Startups and SMEs with simpler banking needs
|Day-to-day SGD banking, local payments and payroll
|Basic
|UOB BizTransact Account
|Businesses with higher transaction volumes
|Frequent local payments, collections, payroll and overseas payments
|Strong
|UOB Corporate Current Account
|Businesses wanting a standard business current account
|Everyday business banking and ATM access
|Moderate
|UOB BizGlobal Account
|Businesses with regular USD transactions
|USD payments, collections and trade transactions
|Strong for USD
|UOB Corporate Global Currency Account
|Businesses handling multiple foreign currencies
|Foreign-currency transactions and collections
|Strong
For many startups and smaller businesses with straightforward local banking needs, the UOB eBusiness Account is the first place to look. If your company has more regular overseas payments or foreign-currency collections, you may also want to compare UOB’s foreign-currency options and consider whether a second layer like Wise Business makes sense.
If you’re still comparing providers, our guide to business accounts in Singapore compares bank accounts with specialist providers such as Wise Business.
UOB eBusiness Account
The UOB eBusiness Account is designed for startups and SMEs that want digital access to business banking. It can suit businesses that primarily handle SGD transactions and need features for everyday business payments and collections.
Before applying, the key thing to check is whether the current product setup matches how your business operates. Review the live UOB page for the latest details on eligibility, deposit requirements, account fees, and whether your business structure can apply fully online.
When to consider BizTransact or foreign-currency options
Businesses with higher transaction volumes or more frequent overseas payments may want to consider the UOB BizTransact Account instead. If your business regularly handles foreign currency, UOB also offers accounts designed for USD and other major currencies.
If your business handles both local banking and cross-border operations, it may not be a question of “UOB or Wise”. In many cases, UOB can serve as the primary local business account, while Wise Business can complement it for international payments, foreign-currency receipts, and managing team spending.
Can your business open a UOB corporate account?
At a high level, eligible businesses can apply for a business account if they meet UOB’s account-specific eligibility and onboarding requirements. The exact application route may vary depending on whether the business is locally incorporated, foreign-owned, or foreign-incorporated.
That matters because the application process and required documents can be different for each structure. Some businesses may be able to complete more of the process digitally, while others will face manual checks or branch-based steps. Foreign ownership does not automatically prevent a business from applying, but it can mean more verification.
Before you start, confirm these points:
- Your business is properly registered and active
- You know who the authorised signatories are
- Your ownership structure is clear and documented
- The people involved can provide the required identity and address documents
- You know which application route applies to your business
Documents you’ll usually need
The exact checklist depends on your business structure and application route. UOB publishes separate requirements for different entity types, so check the relevant list before applying.
For Singapore-registered businesses
For locally registered businesses, UOB’s requirements vary by entity type. Depending on your business structure, you may need:
- ACRA business profile search
- Identification documents (NRIC/passport) for relevant directors, shareholders, approved persons or authorised signatories
- Proof of residential address for foreign individuals
- Certified true copy of a company constitution or partnership deed
- Account opening resolution
- FATCA self-certification or an applicable IRS withholding certificate
- Common Reporting Standard form
The practical point is not just to gather documents, but to make sure they are current and consistent. For example, check that the company details, authorised signatories and account-opening resolution agree before submitting your application. Missing or inconsistent information may lead to requests for clarification.
For foreign-owned or foreign-incorporated businesses
If your company is foreign-owned or incorporated outside Singapore, the documents required will depend on its legal structure and UOB’s assessment. A Singapore-incorporated company with foreign directors may still apply online, while a foreign-incorporated company has a separate document checklist.
For a foreign-incorporated company, UOB’s published checklist includes:
- Identity documents for approved persons and authorised signatories.
- Proof of residential address for foreign signatories
- Company registration documents from the home jurisdiction
- Ownership and beneficial-owner details
- Account opening resolution
- Constitutional or incorporation documents
- FACTA self-certification or an applicable IRS withholding certificate
- Supporting paperwork that helps verify control and source of funds
UOB may request additional supporting documents depending on the company’s circumstances. This may include further information about its ownership, control or source of funds. Having the relevant documents ready can help you respond to these requests, but it does not guarantee faster approval.
How to open a UOB corporate account step by step
The application process depends on your business structure and the account you choose, but here are the general steps you’ll need to follow:
Choose an account type based on your SGD transactions, foreign-currency needs and expected transaction volume.
Check whether your business can apply online or needs to apply through a branch.
Check UOB’s document checklist for your entity type and gather the required company records, authorisation forms, and identity documents.
For eligible online applications, sign in through Singpass using MyInfo Business, verify your company details and UEN, select your account and review your information before submitting. For branch applications, follow UOB’s instructions for forms, documents and appointments.
UOB may request additional documents or information before deciding whether to approve your application.
Check whether an initial deposit or minimum balance applies to your chosen account.
Follow UOB’s instructions for account approval and activation.
Each step sounds simple, but delays usually happen when the account type is mismatched to the business, or when documents need to be reissued or clarified. Check out our guide on opening a bank account in Singapore for more information.
Online route
UOB allows eligible businesses to apply for several business accounts online, including the eBusiness and BizTransact accounts. The online service is currently available to Singapore-registered sole proprietorships, partnerships and private limited companies that meet UOB’s ownership and authorised-person requirements.
Applicants use Singpass and MyInfo Business to verify company details and submit the application, so the company must have a Singaporean Singpass holder who can log in and start the application. Foreign-incorporated companies follow a different application route.
Branch or manual route
A branch visit or manual submission is more likely when the ownership structure is complex, the business is foreign-incorporated, or the bank needs more verification. This does not necessarily mean the process is difficult, but it does mean you should prepare better.
If you need to attend a branch appointment, bring your organised documents and check whether original identification or certified copies are required. Make sure signatory authority is obvious, beneficial ownership is documented, and anyone attending the appointment understands the business structure.
Fees, minimum balances, and timelines to check
A business account decision should not be based only on whether you can open it. You should also consider the cost of maintaining and using it comfortably.
That means you should check:
- Opening deposit requirements
- Minimum average balance
- Monthly or annual account fees
- Fall-below fees
- Transfer charges
- FX conversion costs
- Any charges for branch or over-the-counter services
Ongoing local banking costs
Local banking costs are the most visible part of the decision, but they are not the whole picture. A business with stable SGD flows may care most about account fees and balance requirements. A business with more active banking needs may care more about transaction fees and service access.
Always verify the live UOB rates and fees page for the specific account you’re interested in before applying, because charges and waivers can vary by product and change over time.
Cross-border payment costs and what to verify
If your business pays suppliers overseas, receives foreign-currency payments, or regularly moves money across borders, the total cost can be very different from the headline account fee.
Check:
- Outward transfer charges
- Inward transfer handling fees
- FX conversion rates
- Any intermediary or cable charges
- Available currencies
- Expected payment processing times
For example, if you receive client funds in EUR but need to pay a USD supplier, the account’s FX and transfer setup matters more than the simple opening fee. A business handling multiple currencies may therefore want to compare UOB’s foreign currency services with specialist providers such as Wise Business.
When Wise Business works well alongside UOB
Wise Business is best understood as a companion or alternative option for cross-border operations, not a like-for-like replacement for UOB.
If your business mainly needs branch services, lending, or a broader domestic banking relationship, UOB may still be the stronger primary account. But if your business regularly makes international payments, receives foreign currencies, or needs a more flexible way to manage team expenses, Wise Business can fit neatly alongside a local bank account.
A practical split looks like this:
|Use case
|UOB
|Wise Business
|Local SGD banking
|Strong fit
|Can support some needs
|Branch services
|Strong fit
|Not the main focus
|Lending and wider relationship banking
|Strong fit
|Not a replacement
|International payments
|Possible, but may be less efficient for some use cases
|Strong fit
|Foreign-currency receipts
|Possible
|Strong fit
|Team expenses and multi-market spend
|Possible
|Useful companion layer
Use cases for international payments, foreign currency receipts, and team spend
Wise Business may be useful if your business:
- Pays overseas freelancers or contractors
- Receives client payments in foreign currencies
- Handles software subscriptions billed internationally
- Supports staff or founders travelling and spending abroad
- Needs to manage spending across multiple currencies
Using both services helps separate your domestic banking from your cross-border flows, so you can keep each job in the right place. That said, it should not be treated as a replacement for all local banking functions.
Common delays and how to avoid them
Account opening can take longer when information or supporting documents are incomplete, inconsistent, or require further verification. The most common issues include:
- Incomplete forms
- Mismatched signatory names or ID details
- Outdated ACRA records
- Unclear ownership or control information
- Missing proof of address
- Slow replies during due diligence checks
A good way to reduce unnecessary back-and-forth is to cross-check the company profile, signatory authority, and supporting documents before you submit anything. If UOB needs beneficial ownership or source-of-funds verification, respond quickly and keep the paperwork organised.
Writer
Rebecca Low
Insider Tip
If you want instant access to your new UOB business account, you must submit your application between 8:30 am and 9 pm. Otherwise, your application will be processed on the next working day.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about UOB corporate account opening in Singapore
Can foreigners open a UOB business account in Singapore?
Yes, but eligibility and the application route can vary depending on whether the business is foreign-owned or foreign-incorporated. Some companies may need extra documents or manual review.
What documents are needed for UOB corporate account opening?
The required documents vary by entity type and application route. They can include company registration documents, identification and address documents, account-opening resolutions, and any forms the bank needs for verification.
How long does UOB corporate account opening take?
Timelines vary by application and account type. UOB says some eligible online applications can be opened instantly, while applications requiring additional documents, verification or a different application route may take longer. Do not assume every application will be approved or activated immediately.
What is the minimum balance for a UOB business account?
It depends on the account type. Check UOB’s current product pages for the exact minimum balance, account fees, and any fall-below fees before you apply.
Is Wise Business a replacement for a UOB corporate account?
Not necessarily. Wise Business can complement a local business account for international payments, foreign currency receipts, and multi-currency spending, but it is not a full like-for-like replacement for UOB’s branch services, lending, or wider domestic banking support. The right setup depends on the business’s local banking, financing, payment, and foreign-currency needs.
Choose the right setup for your business
If your business mostly needs local banking in Singapore, UOB may be the better primary account to start with. If you also need to receive foreign currencies, pay overseas suppliers, or manage team expenses across borders, consider pairing that with Wise Business.
The practical goal is not to force a single provider to do everything. It is to choose the combination that makes daily operations simpler, cheaper, and easier to manage.
Sources
- UOB business accounts: Compare UOB’s current business account options and see which products may suit your business needs.
- UOB eBusiness Account: Check the account’s current features, eligibility requirements, fees and online application options.
- UOB Corporate Current Account: Review the features, requirements and charges for UOB’s standard corporate current account.
- UOB BizGlobal Account: See how the account supports businesses that need to manage USD transactions and international payments.
- UOB Corporate Global Currency Account: Review UOB’s option for businesses that need to hold and transact in multiple foreign currencies.
- UOB business rates and fees: Check current account fees, transaction charges and other banking costs before applying.
- UOB business application/forms: Access UOB’s business account application materials and start the application process where eligible.
- MAS Notice 626: Read the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s requirements for banks on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing, which help explain some of the verification checks involved in business banking.
- MAS parliamentary reply on AML and bank account opening delays: Provides regulatory context on why banks may need to conduct additional checks before opening an account.
- ACRA: Use Singapore’s official company registry and business-services portal to check company registration information and access corporate filing services
- Wise Business Singapore: Explore Wise Business’s international payment, foreign-currency and business spending features for comparison with traditional banking.
- Wise Business pricing Singapore: Check Wise Business’s current fees for international transfers, currency conversion and other services.