4 best bank accounts for non-residents in Singapore (2026)

Best bank accounts for non-residents in Singapore at a glance Account Best fit Opening route Documents commonly checked Cards and SGD use Balance or cost checks DBS My Account New arrivals with a valid pass or IPA who want daily SGD banking App-based start, with or without Singpass, but more checks can still apply Passport, valid pass or IPA, proof of address, proof of tax residency SGD spending, debit card, and up to 13 currencies DBS says no initial deposit, minimum balance, or service fee on this account OCBC Singapore Bank Account Eligible overseas applicants from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, or mainland China who want to start before arrival Remote app opening for certain e-passport holders only E-passport, ID card, and relocation proof such as an offer letter, school letter, IPA, housing proof, or a valid Singapore pass Bundled SGD and USD accounts, with access to more major currencies First deposit of S$3,000 within 90 days, S$1,000 non-resident minimum balance, S$10 fall-below fee after the first 12 months UOB account route for foreigners Foreigners already in Singapore who can complete branch verification Often branch-led, even if you research online first Passport, secondary ID, proof of Singapore residential address, and pass such as EP, S Pass, or DP Local debit card and day-to-day SGD use once the account is active Account fees and balance rules vary by product, so check the fee guide before choosing HSBC Everyday Global Account Internationally mobile applicants who already use HSBC or can meet its route requirements Online, app, or phone appointment depending on status Passport, and if you hold a valid FIN and live in Singapore, passport copy plus proof of address Multi-currency features and global transfer tools Check package conditions, country restrictions, and whether you qualify via app or need a manual route How we chose these options We compared publicly available eligibility rules, application routes, document requirements, local SGD features, card access, multi-currency support, and account costs. Each bank is identified as “best” for the applicant profile its published route appears to serve most clearly; inclusion does not guarantee approval. Wise is shown separately as a non-bank alternative and is not ranked as equivalent to a Singapore bank account. Requirements and fees can change, so verify the provider’s current terms before applying.

1. DBS My Account For newcomers who already have work or study documentation, DBS is one of the more straightforward mainstream routes. Its newcomer page says you can apply without Singpass if you upload a passport page, a valid pass such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, Student’s Pass, or an in-principle approval, plus proof of address and tax residency where needed. DBS positions My Account as an everyday SGD account with bill payments, a debit card, and support for multiple currencies. The account also stands out because DBS says there is no initial deposit, minimum balance, or service fee, as well as no FX conversion fees. Banking DBS multi-currency account Singapore review (2026) Read more

2. OCBC Singapore Bank Account OCBC’s remote Singapore Bank Account application is limited to adults with e-passports from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, or mainland China who can provide proof that they plan to work, study, or live in Singapore. That makes it useful for some pre-arrival applicants, but only if you fit the passport requirements and can send the first deposit of S$3,000 from a bank account in your own name. If you do not match those conditions, you’ll need to consider another route.

3. UOB account route for foreigners UOB becomes easier to consider once you are already on the ground in Singapore. Its website says foreigners must visit a branch to open an account and bring original documents, including a passport, a secondary ID, proof of Singapore residential address, and supporting pass documents. The upside is a familiar major local bank setup after approval. However, the branch visit and local address requirement make it less convenient if you are still overseas or do not have an address in Singapore yet.

4. HSBC Everyday Global Account HSBC may be worth considering if you already bank with HSBC in another country or want to manage multiple currencies through one account. But for a first-time arrival with no existing HSBC ties, it may not be the simplest place to start. New customers can apply online or through the HSBC Singapore app, but the process depends on where you live. Foreigners with a valid FIN who live in Singapore must upload a passport copy and proof of address. However, residents of Canada, the US, France, Jersey, or China can’t apply through the app and must submit an online contact form instead.

How Wise compares as a non-bank alternative Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip When I first moved to Singapore, my employer put me up in a hotel while I looked for an apartment. Since I didn’t have a residential address yet and couldn’t easily open a local bank account, I opened a Wise account for my day-to-day spending and to pay my apartment deposit once I found a place. I just transferred money from my Canadian account to my Wise account. Even after opening a UOB account, I kept Wise for sending money back to Canada because its transfer fees were lower than UOB’s. Wise is different from the bank accounts above. It is not a bank, but Wise Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution. This allows it to provide regulated payment services, including account issuance, domestic and international transfers, and cards without operating like a deposit bank. However, Wise balances aren’t covered by Singapore’s Deposit Insurance Scheme (SDIC), which protects eligible deposits held with participating banks and finance companies. Whether Wise makes sense depends on what you need from an account. If you want a full local banking relationship, a Singapore bank may still be the better option. But if you mainly need SGD details, card spending, or cross-border money movement, Wise can fill that gap. Get a Wise account Wise account details in SGD Wise lets eligible customers open SGD account details that can receive local transfers in Singapore dollars. For someone who is not yet ready for a full local bank relationship, that can solve a real problem: getting paid or funded in SGD without waiting for every bank requirement to fall into place. Wise also supports PayNow through a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) or QR code. To register a VPA, your Wise account must have a Singapore address. The VPA combines your mobile number with #WISE, rather than linking your mobile number, NRIC or UEN directly to your account as a traditional bank account would. You can also receive PayNow payments through a QR code. Cards, minimum balances, and transfer costs The Wise card is available to personal customers who live in Singapore, and Wise checks your name and address when you order it. Card access therefore depends on your residence and verification status, not just on having opened an account. If your registered address is in Singapore, a personal Wise account has a S$20,000 holding limit across all currencies by the end of the day, while Wise Business accounts do not have that holding limit. Wise separates its fee from the exchange rate, which makes total transfer cost easier to see before you confirm. For international SGD receipts by SWIFT, though, Wise fees and correspondent charges may still apply. If you use the card at an ATM, additional charges may apply from independent ATM networks. You might enjoy How to use the Wise card in Singapore Read more When Wise may be a better fit Wise can be useful if you don’t yet qualify for a Singapore bank account but still need to manage money across borders. For example, you could use it to receive support from home in another currency, hold different currencies, access SGD details, or make card payments while your bank options are still limited. It is less suitable as a full substitute if you need local credit, branch-heavy service, or a major local bank relationship for other products. The decision is less about brand preference and more about whether you need banking, or simply money movement, first.

Can non-residents open a bank account in Singapore? Yes, but it depends on your circumstances and the bank you apply with. A bank may accept an applicant with an Employment Pass and reject another who only has an overseas address or incomplete local paperwork. Banks typically check your immigration status, local address, tax and identity verification, and whether you can complete digital or in-person onboarding. An online application can still end in a manual review or a branch visit. Opening an account is generally more straightforward if you already have a valid Singapore pass, such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, Student’s Pass, or Dependant’s Pass, and can provide proof of your local address. If you are still overseas or haven’t received your pass, some options may still be available, but your choice of banks and application routes will be more limited. Requirements differ by bank and account type, and they can change quickly. Check the eligibility criteria and application process first, then the brand.

What documents do you need? The exact requirements depend on the bank, but you should prepare the following documents before starting an application: Passport with at least 6 months’ validity

Proof of residential address, often a Singapore address if you have already moved

Valid pass or visa-related documents, such as a FIN-linked Employment Pass, S Pass, Student’s Pass, Dependant’s Pass, or In-Principle Approval (IPA)

Tax residency details

Any bank-specific support, such as an employment offer, school admission letter, secondary ID, or local contact details Some banks can pull data from Singpass and Myinfo once you are set up locally, which can reduce paperwork. Until then, clear document scans, matching names, and a usable proof of address matter most. Proof of address is one of the trickier requirements. Some banks accept a recent bank statement, telco bill, or employer or school letter, while others want something that matches your Singapore residential address exactly. If your pass, passport, and address documents use different name formats, ask the bank what it accepts before you apply. The wider Singapore bank account process usually becomes easier once you have Singpass and a settled local address. If you are arriving to study, Student’s Pass bank accounts in Singapore can involve slightly different checks around pass status and address evidence.

How to choose the right account for your situation Start with a local bank if you already have a valid Singapore pass and local address, and you want salary crediting, ATM access, and day-to-day payment tools. Once the paperwork is ready, that route usually gives the smoothest fit for living in Singapore. If local eligibility is still uncertain, work backwards from your immediate need. You may only need a debit card and SGD details for the next few months, or you may need a full bank account because your employer pays salary locally. As a rough guide, workers should prioritise banks whose eligibility requirements match their pass and address documents. Applicants with biometric passports from OCBC’s supported markets may be able to start an application remotely, provided they can also show evidence of plans to relocate to Singapore. If you’re still overseas or mainly need to manage money across several currencies, Wise may be a useful interim option while you arrange local banking. Before applying, check the small print that changes the real cost of the account, including minimum balances, fall-below fees, card delivery, branch verification, and foreign exchange pricing. These details often matter more than the account name itself.